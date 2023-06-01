The ORIGINAL WINGO'S Wings and Tenders 3046 Indiana Ave Suite R

  • Home
Food Menu

OG Combos

5 Pieces Old-School Drums and Flats

$8.99

10 Pieces Old-School Drums and Flats

$13.99

15 Pieces Old-School Drums and Flats

$19.99

6 Pieces Hand-Battered Fried Breast Pieces

$7.99

Boneless bites

12 Pieces Hand-Battered Fried Breast Pieces

$13.49

Boneless bites

Buffalo Wings

10 Pieces Buffalo Wings

10 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$12.49

15 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$18.49

20 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$23.99

25 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$28.99

30 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$36.99

40 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$45.99

50 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$56.99

Finger Combos

4 Pieces Fingers

$7.99

6 Pieces Fingers

$10.99

8 Pieces Fingers

$13.99

12 Pieces Fingers

$16.99

20 Pieces Fingers

$25.99

OG Munchies

Wing & Burger Combo

$15.49

5 buffalo wings tossed in sauce and a single burger on bun

Fingers & Burger Combo

$14.49

3 hand breaded fingers and a single burger on bun

Hamburger Sub

$14.49

Old school chopped seasoned ground beef with grilled onions and peppers dressed in lettuce, tomato, pickles, and melted cheese on a sub roll

OG Specialties

Cajun Fries

$6.49

Wingo's Cajun seasoning, jalapeño peppers, and ranch

Bacon Boss Fries

$6.49

Crumbled bacon, cheese, and sour cream

Phat Azz Fries

$11.49

Grilled chicken, cheese, jalapeño peppers, ranch, and bacon

Buffalo Fries

$11.49

Chopped tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, bacon, cheese, and ranch

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.49

Grilled or crispy, bacon, American cheese, and ranch

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled or crispy

Fajita Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled with fajita seasoning, grilled peppers, onions, and swiss cheese

Philly Combos

Chicken Philly

$12.49

American cheese, bell pepper, and onion

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Swiss cheese, bell pepper, and onion

Sides

Small 8 Oz Cajun Rice

$3.00

Large 16 Oz Cajun Rice

$6.00

Small 8 Oz French Fries

$3.00

Large 16 Oz French Fries

$6.00

Small 8 Oz SW Potato Fries

$4.00

Large 16 Oz SW Potato Fries

$8.00

Small 8 Oz Okra

$4.00

Large 16 Oz Okra

$8.00

Small 8 Oz Corn Nuggets

$4.00

Large 16 Oz Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Small 8 oz

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

The Works Burger

$11.49

Cheese, jalapeño peppers, and ranch

Biggie Smalls

$11.49

1 burger, cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, and bacon

Phat Azz Burger

$13.99

2 burgers, cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onion, and bacon

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Wingo's Chicken Salad

$12.00

(Grilled, crispy, or buffalo)

Desserts

Sliced Cake

$3.00

2 Cookies

$2.49

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Add-On's

Roll

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mild Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3046 Indiana Ave Suite R, Vicksburg, MS 39180

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

