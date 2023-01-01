The Osprey
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Osprey shares creatively crafted, locally fished, foraged, and farmed goods. Exuberant energy radiates to all who come to celebrate friends, family and community. Relish in a classic Georgetown experience at Robinhood Marina.
340 Robinhood Road, PO Box 169, Georgetown, ME 04548
