The Osprey

Beverages

Refreshers

Tree Tap CBD

$13.00

Copra Coconut Water

$10.00

Coconut Lime CBD

$10.00

Blood Orange CBD

$10.00

The Herb Garden

$10.00

Hydration Heaven

$10.00

Salty Swamp Tonic

$11.00Out of stock

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Strawberry Mojito

$10.00

Soda/Water

Saratoga sparkling 28oz

$10.00

Saratoga Still 28oz

$10.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale - Canada Dry

$3.00

Fever Tree - Ginger Beer

$5.00

Maine Root - Blueberry

$5.00

Maine Root - Orange

$5.00

Maine Root - Root Beer

$5.00

Club Soda - Schweppe's

$3.00

Tonic Water - Schweppe's

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Juices/Milk

Orange

$5.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Milk

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Coffee/Tea/Lemonade

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Sun Tea

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Irish Coffee - Jameson

$10.00

Irish Creme Coffee - Bailey's

$10.00

Irish Coffee - Jamo & Baileys

$10.00

Coffee w/Kahlua

$10.00

Beer

Allagash Brewing - White Ale

$9.00

Substance

$10.00

Ken Brown

$9.00

Rizing Tide MITA

$9.00

Narragansett

$6.00

Maine Beer Co. - Lunch

$11.00

1/2 Allagash

$5.00

1/2 Brown

$4.50

1/2 Rizing Tide MITA

$5.00

1/2 Gansett

$3.50

1\2 Substance

$6.00

Thirsty Botanist 16oz

$11.00

Tubular

$10.00

Geary's Pick ME

$9.00

Banded Brewing Charms and Hexes

$10.00

Banded Brewing Milltown

$6.00

Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter

$10.00

Geary's Xnay

$7.00

Guinness 14.9oz

$8.00

Sam Adams Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Miller Lt 16oz

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

High and Dry

$9.00Out of stock

Saftey Meeting

$9.00

Arratzain Cider

$29.00

NA - White - Woodland

$8.00

NA - IPA - Woodland

$8.00

NA - Athletic Upside Dawn

$8.00

Dogfish Head Blueberry Shrub

$10.00

Dogfish Head Lemon Lime

$10.00

Allagash Curieux

$29.00

Mast Landing Windbreaker

$10.00

Wine

Estate Argyros - Assyrtiko BTB

$109.00

Pierre Prieur - Sancerre BTB

$88.00

Domaine Habard - Marsanne BTB

$83.00

Meadowcroft - Chardonnay BTB

$72.00

Cieck 'T' - Erbaluce BTB

$76.00

Gaintza - Txakolina BTB

$53.00

Pinha - Encruzado BTB

$46.00

Ant Moore - Sauv. Blanc BTB

$43.00

Marcel Hugg - Riesling BTB

$41.00

Vina Robles - Chard BTB

$34.00

Round Pond, Kith & Kin - Cab BTB

$109.00

Vieux Chevrol - Bordeaux BTB

$78.00

Ken Wright - Pinot Noir

$76.00

Pitchounettes - Syrah BTB

$69.00

Slingshot - Cabernet BTB

$67.00

Santa Tresa - Frappatto BTB

$66.00

'Saint Jacques' - Mencia BTB

$49.00

Cosimo Taurino - Negromaro BTB

$52.00

Troublemaker - GSM BTB

$48.00

Domaine Collin BTB

$44.00

Artwine BTB - red sparkling

$69.00

Jean Lallement BTB

$139.00

Lamoresca BTB - rose

$82.00

Ca' del Prete BTB - rose

$70.00

Vinobiza BTB - orange

$69.00

BTB House Red

$26.00

BTB House White

$26.00

BTB Domaine Bousquet

$36.00

BTB Bluet Charmat

$50.00

BTB Valli Unite

$46.00

BTB Cellario

$38.00

BTB Jean Vullien - Jaquere

$38.00

BTB Humble Roots

$50.00

BTB Tiamo - Prosecco

$42.00

BTB Baron Seillac

$38.00

BTB Pacificana

$50.00

BTB Ercole - Rose

$41.00

BTB Pipeno

$47.00

BTB Rejadorada - Tempranillo

$42.00

BTB Roterfaden

$46.00

Cocktails

Osprey Old Fashioned

$14.00

Sea Rose Ricky

$14.00

Bees Knees

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Dirty Bird

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mary Barrett's Bones

$14.00

Spicy Marg

$14.00

Ice Cold Bloody Mary

$14.00

Kir Royal

$10.00

Xtra Blue Olives

$2.00

Kopi Iced Coffee

$14.00

Pub Menu

Pub Fare

Mussels

$17.00

Steamed Clams

$17.00

Seafood Chowder

$13.00

whitefish - lobster - house bacon

Caesar Salad

$14.00

grilled romaine - crispy parm - croutons

Fish and Chips

$20.00

whitefish - GF beer batter - fries

Cubano

$21.00

Lobster Roll

$35.00

local lobster - fries - brioche bun

Kids Chicken Tender

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

bechamel - cheddar, swiss, parm

Burger

$15.00

steak rub - aioli - LTO

Chicken Sammy

$17.00

onion jam - house BBQ - slaw

Twin Lobster Bake

$75.00Out of stock

Fish Sammy

$15.00

house tartar - lettuce

Veggie Patty

$12.00

Sides

Fries - Plate

$9.00

house cut fries - lrg plate

Sweet Fries - Plate

$10.00

sweet pot fries - lrg plate

Slaw

$5.00

6oz side dish - changes

Greens

$9.00

local greens - changes - champ vin

Xtra Bread

$2.00

Sauces

$1.00

Extra GF Bread

$2.00

Bar Snacks

Smoked Mussels

$14.00

Marcona Almonds

$8.00

Popcorn

$6.00

green chili - or black pepper, parm

Daily Selections

Mussels

$17.00

Carrots

$16.00

Polenta Fries

$10.00

Cornbread

$10.00

Pizza

CUSTOM PIE

$15.00

choose it all

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Loaded Pizza

$19.00

Pesto Pizza

$20.00

BBQ Pizza

$17.00

Old School Pizza

$18.00

Daily Pizza

$25.00

Dessert

Pound Cake

$13.00

Pots de Creme

$9.00

Pear&Apple Tart

$14.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Cake Fee

$20.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

10yr Tawny Port

$13.00

Loupiac Gaudiet

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Monte Negro

$8.00

Bully Boy Amaro

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Allens Coffee Brandy

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Romana Sambuca

$9.00

Absente Liquer

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Chambord

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Disarrono

$8.00

E & J Brandy

$7.00

DEWARS

$9.00

GLENLIVET

$12.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12YR

$14.00

JOHNNIE BLACK

$12.00

LAPHROAIG

$13.00

LAGAVULIN 16YR

$20.00

HENNESSEY VS

$11.00

MACALLAN 12YR

$18.00

DEWARS

$13.50

GLENLIVET

$18.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12YR

$19.50

JOHNNIE BLACK

$18.00

LAPHROAIG

$19.50

LAGAVULIN16YR

$27.00

HENNESSEY VS

$16.50

Irish Coffee - Jameson

$10.00

Irish Creme Coffee - Bailey's

$10.00

Irish Coffee - Jamo & Baileys

$10.00

Coffee w/Kahlua

$10.00

Merchandise

Retail

Tank - XS

$20.00

Tank - S

$20.00

Tank - M

$20.00

Tank - L

$20.00

Tank - XL

$20.00

Tank - XXL

$22.00

T-shirt - XS

$25.00

T-Shirt - S

$25.00

T-Shirt - M

$25.00

T-Shirt - L

$25.00

T-Shirt - XL

$25.00

T-Shirt - XXL

$25.00

T-Shirt - XXXL

$27.00

Kids Longsleeve - S

$25.00

Kids Longsleeve - M

$25.00

Kids Longsleeve - L

$25.00

Long Sleeve T - S

$35.00

Long Sleeve T - M

$35.00

Long Sleeve T - L

$35.00

Long Sleeve T - XL

$35.00

Long Sleeve T - XXL

$37.00

Hat - Steel\Orange

$30.00

Hat - All Black

$30.00

Hat - Grey/White

$30.00

Navy Hoodie - XS

$55.00

Navy Hoodie - S

$55.00

Navy Hoodie - M

$55.00

Navy Hoodie - L

$55.00

Navy Hoodie - XL

$55.00

Navy Hoodie - XXL

$57.00

Navy Hoodie - XXXL

$57.00

Navy Zip Hoodie - XS

$60.00Out of stock

Navy Zip Hoodie - S

$60.00Out of stock

Navy Zip Hoodie - M

$60.00Out of stock

Navy Zip Hoodie - L

$60.00

Navy Zip Hoodie - XL

$60.00

Navy Zip Hoodie - XXL

$62.00

Navy Zip Hoodie - XXXL

$62.00Out of stock

Black Hooded Sweatshirt - XS

$55.00

Black Hooded Sweatshirt - S

$55.00Out of stock

Black Hooded Sweatshirt - M

$55.00Out of stock

Black Hooded Sweatshirt - L

$55.00Out of stock

Black Hooded Sweatshirt - XL

$55.00Out of stock

Black Hooded Sweatshirt - XXL

$57.00

Black Hooded Swestshirt - XXXL

$57.00Out of stock

Black Hooded Zip-up XS

$60.00

Black Hooded Zip-up SM

$60.00

Black Hooded Zip-up MED

$60.00

Black Hooded Zip-up LG

$60.00

Black Hooded Zip-up XL

$60.00

Black Hooded Zip-up XXL

$62.00

Black Hooded Zip-up Sweatshirt - XXXL (Deep Copy)

$62.00Out of stock

Charcoal Crew - Sweatshirt - XS

$47.00

Charcoal Crew Sweatshirt - Small

$47.00

Charcoal Crew Sweatshirt - Medium

$47.00

Charcoal Crew Sweatshirt - Large

$47.00Out of stock

Charcoal Crew Sweatshirt - X-Large

$47.00Out of stock

Charcoal Crew Sweatshirt - XX-Large

$49.00

Navy Crew - Sweatshirt - XS (Copy)

$47.00

Navy Crew Sweatshirt - Small (Copy)

$47.00

Navy Crew Sweatshirt - Medium (Copy)

$47.00

Navy Crew Sweatshirt - Large (Copy)

$47.00Out of stock

Navy Crew Sweatshirt - X-Large (Copy)

$47.00

Navy Crew Sweatshirt - XX-Large (Copy)

$49.00Out of stock

Art

Art Piece

Mugs

Eva's Mug

$20.00

Events

Events

Private Party per person charge

Adult Ticket

$35.00

Kid Ticket

$20.00

Event Menu

Halibut

$32.00

Prime Rib

$42.00

Eggplant

$26.00

Butter Noods

$10.00

Pots de Creme

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Parsnip Cake

$10.00

Family Style Greens

$11.00

Family Style Cornbread

$9.00

Tuna Tartare Per Person

$6.00

Family Style Pizza

$18.00

Chips & Salsa

$175.00
The Osprey shares creatively crafted, locally fished, foraged, and farmed goods. Exuberant energy radiates to all who come to celebrate friends, family and community. Relish in a classic Georgetown experience at Robinhood Marina.

340 Robinhood Road, PO Box 169, Georgetown, ME 04548

The Osprey image

