Otto's - Elkhart Lake
101 Osthoff Avenue
Elkhart Lake, WI 53020
Breakfast
- Otto's Favorite$12.00
- Continental Breaskfast$9.00
- Baked Berry Pancake$14.00
- Avocado Toast$12.00
- Waffles$12.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
- Omellete$12.00
- Yogurt Parfait
Greek vanilla yogurt, granola, and seasonal berries$8.00
- Jr. Pancakes$8.00
- Two Eggs Any Style
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$5.00
- Potato Pancake$6.00
- Bacon$6.00
- Sausage$6.00
- Fruit Cup$5.00
- Toast$4.00
- English Muffin$4.00
- Bagel Plain$5.00
- Bagel Everything$5.00
- Gluten-Free Toast$5.00
- Gluten-Free Bagel$5.00
- Jr. French Toast$8.00
- Applesauce$3.00
All Day Menu
- 12 Boneless Wings
Chicken wings with celery, blue cheese dressing and your choice of award winning Legend Larry's wing sauces$15.00
- 8 Bone-In Wings
Celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing, and your choice of award-winning Legend Larry's wing sauces$14.00
- Bacon Cheese Curds$13.00
- Bruschetta$12.00
- Chips and Salsa
Housemade corn tortilla chips and salsa$10.00
- Deviled Eggs$10.00
- Mezze Board$14.00
- Southwest Salad$12.00
- Arugula Blackberry Salad$12.00
- Antipasta Salad$14.00
- Smash Burger$15.00
- Shrimp Po'Boy$16.00
- French Dip$16.00
- Fish Tacos$16.00
- Pulled Chicken Sando$14.00
- Otto's Favorite Flatbread$13.00
- Farmer's Market Flatbread$13.00
- Pomodoro Flatbread$13.00
- Chicken Pesto Flatbread$13.00
- Sinful Chocolate Cake$8.00
- Carrot Cake$8.00
- Brownie Sundae$7.00
- One Scoop Ice Cream$4.00
- Two Scoops Ice Cream$5.00
Special Features
- Friday Specials - Fish Fry
Baked or beer-battered cod or perch. Includes coleslaw, tartar sauce, buttered marble rye, and your choice of potato pancake, baked potato, fries, or chef's choice vegetable. Served 11:00 am - 3:00 pm$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Friday Specials - Fish Fry for Kids
10 and under. Baked or beer-battered cod or perch. Includes coleslaw, tartar sauce, buttered marble rye, and your choice of potato pancake, baked potato, fries, or chef's choice vegetable. Served 11:00 am - 3:00 pm$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Child (Under 10) Sunday Breakfast Buffet
8:00 am - 12:00 pm. Fresh fruit, toast, yogurt parfait, oatmeal danishes, bacon, sausage, quiche, scrambled eggs french toast, biscuits and gravy, and cheesy hash browns$11.00
- Adult Sunday Breakfast Buffet
7:00 am - 11am. Fresh fruit, toast, yogurt parfait, oatmeal danishes, bacon, sausage, quiche, scrambled eggs french toast, biscuits and gravy, and cheesy hash browns$18.95
Generic Cocktails
- Cocktail - Alabama Slammer$8.00
- Cocktail - Amaretto Sour$5.75
- Cocktail - Amaretto Stone Sour$5.75
- Cocktail - American Mule$7.00
- Cocktail - Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Cocktail - Apple Martini$12.00
- Cocktail - Bahama Mama$7.00
- Cocktail - Baileys And Coffee$8.50
- Cocktail - Black Cherry Old Fashioned$10.00
- Cocktail - Black Russian$12.00
- Cocktail - Black Sheep Bulldog$10.00
- Cocktail - Blind Russian$12.00
- Cocktail - Bloody Mary Dressed$10.00
- Cocktail - Bloody Mary Naked$8.50
- Cocktail - Cherry Bomb$6.50
- Cocktail - Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Cocktail - Colorado Bulldog$8.00
- Cocktail - Dark and Stormy$8.50
- Cocktail - Espresso Martini$12.00
- Cocktail - French Martini$10.00
- Cocktail - Fuzzy Navel$5.75
- Cocktail - Honey Crisp Old Fashioned$10.00
- Cocktail - Hot Toddy$7.00
- Cocktail - Huckleberry Lemonade Whiskey$10.00
- Cocktail - Iced Boozy Coffee$9.00
- Cocktail - Irish Coffee$8.50
- Cocktail - Irish Lemonade$8.00
- Cocktail - Irish Mule$11.00
- Cocktail - Jager Bomb$8.00
- Cocktail - Japanese Slipper$10.00
- Cocktail - Kahlua and Cream$8.00
- Cocktail - Kahula & Coffee$8.50
- Cocktail - Lavender Breeze$7.00
- Cocktail - Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Cocktail - Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Cocktail - Mai Tai$8.00
- Cocktail - Margarita$8.50
- Cocktail - Martini Cosmo$12.00
- Cocktail - Mimosa$8.00
- Cocktail - Mojito$8.00
- Cocktail - Moscow Mule$7.00
- Cocktail - Mudslide$10.00
- Cocktail - Negroni$10.00
- Cocktail - Peach Bellini$9.00
- Cocktail - Rum Runner$8.50
- Cocktail - Rusty Nail$12.00
- Cocktail - Salty Dog$5.00
- Cocktail - Screwdriver$6.00
- Cocktail - Sea Breeze$7.00
- Cocktail - Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Cocktail - Smith & Kerns$8.00
- Cocktail - Stormy Bourbon$8.00
- Cocktail - Tequila Sundown$12.00
- Cocktail - Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Cocktail - White Russian$12.00
- Cocktail - Wine Spritzer$8.00
Feature Cocktails
- Black Cherry Old-Fashioned
Jim Beam Red Stag, orange bitters, seltzer, and filthy black cherries$10.00
- Peppered Cucumber G & T
Hendricks gin, cucumber, black pepper, and tonic$10.00
- Grapefruit Rose Martini
Ketel One grapefruit & rose vodka, and paloma mix$13.00
- Spiced Peach Old-Fashioned
Crown Royal peach, cinnamon, muddled orange & cherries, bitters, and sour$10.00
- Blackberry Mule
Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine, ginger beer, and squeeze of lime$9.00
- Sweet and Spicy
Ole Smoky mango habanero, Ole Smoky apple pie, sour mix, and lemonade$9.00
- Cranberry Margarita
Cranberry juice, Don Julio Blanco, lime juice, simple syrup, and salt$10.00
- Spiked Apple Cider
Maker's Mark and apple cider$11.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Bloody Mary
Vodka, tequila, and scotch (don't knock it till you try it!)$10.00
Red Wines
White Wines
- Glass Prosecco
Riondo, Italy$9.00
- Bottle Prosecco
Riondo, Italy$32.00
- Glass Pinot Grigio
Santa Cristina, Italy$9.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio
Santa Cristina, Italy$32.00
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc
White Haven Marlborough, NZ$9.00
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
White Haven Marlborough, NZ$34.00
- Glass Moscato
Terra D' Oro, California$9.00
- Bottle Moscato
Terra D' Oro, California$32.00
Beers
Coffee
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
101 Osthoff Avenue, Elkhart Lake, WI 53020