The Other Farm and Forge

734 Reviews

$$

128 E Philadelphia Ave

Boyertown, PA 19512

Popular Items

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Brewhouse Burger
Cured Ham & Fig Pizza

For Sharing

Hummus Flight

$12.25

classic, red pepper, & garlic with fresh veggies & flatbread

Beer Cheddar Fondue

$12.25

fried zeppolis, fresh sliced apples, & broccoli

Soup

rotating selections

Soup (CUP)

$5.25

Soup (BOWL)

$7.25

Salads

Apple & Spinach Salad

$12.25

spinach, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, apples & poppyseed vinaigrette

Red & Golden Beet Salad

$13.25

goat cheese, hazelnuts, arugula, xvoo, balsamic glaze

Brewhouse Cobb Salad

$13.25

local bacon, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar, red onion, croutons, bibb lettuce, & buttermilk ranch

Spring Mix Side Salad

$5.25

Smaller Plates

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.25

served with ciderhouse horseradish sauce

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.25

with fresh parsley & truffle oil

Homemade Pierogies

$10.25

made with buttermilk whipped potatoes, local sauerkraut & sharp cheddar

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.25

local kielbasa, puff pastry, on a bed of whole grain mustard

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.25

smoked gouda & bacon

Zucchini Sautee

$8.25

fresh squash sauteed with cherry tomato & red onion topped with fresh basil, balsamic vinegar & parmesan

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.25

cooked in shallot butter with bacon and sheeps milk cheese

Everything Pretzel

$12.25

Buffalo Chicken Piergies

$12.25

Bigger Plates

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.25+

available grilled or fried with sriracha mayo, honey, bibb lettuce, tomato, & pickles on an onion bun

Brewhouse Burger

$14.25+

beer battered onion rings, sharp cheddar, bacon, bibb lettuce, ciderhouse horseradish sauce, on an onion bun

Lamb Burger

$16.25

roasted tomato chutney, sauteed spinach, fontina, roasted garlic aoili, ,on an onion bun

Fish & Chips

$16.25

beer battered fish, and a lemon caber tartar sauce

Black Bean Burger

$15.25

*served with a garden salad* house made black bean burger topped with smoked gouda, sriracha aioli, lettuce, tomato, & red onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

Bourbon Maple Salmon

$21.25

Chicken Bruschetta

$20.25

Garlic Crema Cavatappi

$15.25

BBQ Chicken

$20.25

Kielbasa and Pierogies

$16.25

Philly Burger

$13.25

Brie Panini

$13.25

aged brie, cheddar, fresh apple & peach jam

Goat Cheese Panini

$13.25

herbed goat cheese, sauteed spinach, sliced tomato, & kalamata olives

Turkey Panini

$13.25

slow roasted turkey breast, sundried tomato mayo, artichoke hearts, shaved pecorino cheese, & fresh arugula

Veracruz Bowl

$14.25

black beans, avocado, pineapple pico, roasted corn, peppers, & a cilantro lime crema

Athens Bowl

$14.25

chickpeas, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomato, red onion, tzatziki sauce, mint, & local sheep's milk cheese

Tokyo Bowl

$14.25

edamame, kimchi, shredded carrot, wild mushrooms, red cabbage, red peppers, miso dressing & pickled ginger

Thai Red Curry Mussels

$16.25

Juicy Apple Mussels

$16.25

Link n Pin Mussels

$16.25

Garlicky Lemon Mussels

$16.25

Chicken Tacos

$14.25

Haddock Tacos

$15.25

Shrimp Tacos

$17.25

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.25

Kids Burger

$8.25

Kids Quesadilla

$5.25

Sides

Side Of Fries

$3.25

Spring Mix Side Salad

$5.25

Side Of Flat bread

$2.25

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Creama

$0.50

Side Of Ciderhouse Horseradish

$0.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Nashville

$0.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Tzatziki

$0.50

Side Of Miso

$0.50

Side Of Balsamic

$0.50

Side Of Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Of Tartar

$0.50

Side Of Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Of Lemon Poppyseed

$0.50

Side Of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Miso

$0.50

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.25

bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, & fresh celery

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.25

cheddar, fontina, & red onion

Cured Ham & Fig Pizza

$16.25

westphaelisher shinken, bleu cheese, dried figs, arugula, & balsamic glaze

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.25

pineapple, ham, mozzarella & jalapenos

Margherita Pizza

$13.25

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.25

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, & fresh oregano

DIY Pizza Kit

$8.00

Plain Cheese

$13.25

Primavera Pizza

$15.25

broccoli, grilled sweet corn, mushrooms, mozzarella, & cherry tomato

Roasted Wild Mushroom Pizza

$15.25

fontina mornay, truffle oil, & parmesan, topped with an egg

Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$15.25

homemade italian sausage, roasted bell peppers, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & tomato sauce

Boardwalk Pizza

$15.25

White Pizza

$13.25

Dessert

Pb Explosion

$7.25

Apple Pie

$7.25

Raspberry Triffle

$7.25

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Virgin Lavender Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock

Virgin Bloody Mary

$2.50

To Go

Farmhouse Sour To Go 750 ml

$19.99Out of stock

Cidre Sweet To Go 4 pack

$12.99

Semi Sweet To Go 4 pack

$12.99Out of stock

Early Man To Go 4 pack

$13.99Out of stock

Cherry 4 pack

$15.99Out of stock

Peach To Go 4 Pack

$12.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

128 E Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown, PA 19512

Directions

The Other Farm and Forge image
The Other Farm and Forge image

