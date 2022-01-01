Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Iron Stone The Iron Stone

review star

No reviews yet

120 East Philadelphia Avenue

Boyertown, PA 19512

Appetizers

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Chili

$6.00

Chili Cheese Sidewinder Fries

$10.00

Spicy Breaded Green Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Nachos

$6.00

Pickle Chips

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Baked Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Wings

$14.00

*Wing*

$0.55

Pork Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Entrees

Chicken BLT Salad

$10.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.00

All American Burger

$11.00

BLT Burger

$12.00

Buffalo Burger

$11.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$11.00

Farmhouse Burger

$11.00

BBQ Burger

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Half Rack Of Ribs

$16.25

Iron Stone Chicken

$16.00

Flat Iron Steak

$18.25

Burnt Ends Cheesesteak

$12.00

Med Mahi Mahi

$19.00

Dessert

Brownie Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Pb Explosion

$5.00

Raspberry Trifle

$5.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

BC

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 East Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA 19512

Directions

