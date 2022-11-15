Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Other Place Ankeny

2010 SE Delaware Ave

Suite 260

Ankeny, IA 50021

Popular Items

Cheese (16")
Cheese (14")
Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings (6)

$8.95

Served with celery and your choice of sauce.

Buffalo Wings (12)

$15.95

Served with celery and your choice of sauce.

Combination Platter

$18.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, mozzarella stix, mushrooms and onion rings. Served with marinara ranch and house-made honey mustard dressing.

California Quesadilla

$10.95

Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.

California Quesadilla (Half)

$7.75

Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.

Cheesy Bread Stix

$9.75

Garlic buttery breadstix topped with our four cheese blend, topped with garlic parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla

$12.95

Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla (Half)

$8.00

Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Half pound of hand breaded white meat tenders with choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

$8.75

French bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.

Mozzarella Stix

$10.00

Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with homemade marinara.

Mushrooms

$10.00

Freshly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.

Onion Ring (Half)

$6.25

Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

$10.95

Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with ranch dressing.

Quesadilla

$11.95

Seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, mild red & green chiles and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Quesadilla (Half)

$8.49

Seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, mild red & green chiles and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Spinach and artichoke hearts baked in a creamy blend of cheeses and served with tri-colored chips.

Twisty Bread Stix

$9.50

Soup and Salads

Bowl of Soup

$7.50

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.50

Original recipe served for over 45 years.

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Original recipe served for over 45 years.

Chili Gumbo

$7.00

Black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade chili.

House Salad

$4.95

Chicken Strip Salad

$13.95

Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons

Taco Salad

$13.95

Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.50

Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.

Chef Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.

Cajun Cobb Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens topped with mounds of crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, diced eggs, avocado, tomato, mushrooms & char-grilled cajun chicken.

Sandwiches and Wraps

Beef Cheese Steak

$14.50

Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.

Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.50

Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.

Chicken Cheddar BLT

$13.95

Char-grilled breast of chicken with "OP" BBQ sauce, crisp strips of bacon and melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce and tomato.

Pork Tenderloin

$15.00

A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.

Cajun Chicken Pepper-Jack Wrap

$13.50

Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Baskets

Chicken and Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Served with cocktail sauce & your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.

Chicken Basket

$13.95

Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.

Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Served with cocktail sauce.

Pastas

Small Lasagna

$13.95

An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.

Large Lasagna

$16.95

An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.50

A heaping bowl of pasta tossed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.

Spaghetti

$13.50

A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$12.95

Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.50

American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Mushroom Swiss

$13.50

Sautéed white button mushrooms and melted swiss.

The Longhorn

$14.50

Topped with texas style BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and fried onion rings.

South Philly

$14.50

Sautéed peppers and onions with melted American and cream cheese.

Kansas Rancher

$14.50

Grilled ham, American cheese, over-easy fried egg, lettuce and tomato

Firehouse

$14.50

Sautéed jalapeños and onions, lettuce, pepper-jack and red-hot mayo.

Frisco Burger

$14.50

Oven-Baked Subs

Italian Sub

$12.95

Our pizza sauce, ham, salami and mozzarella baked until golden brown.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sub

$13.95

Breaded chicken tenders drenched in our famous honey mustard dressing then topped with Swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Other Sub

$12.95

Oven-roasted beef sliced thin and topped with mozzarella cheese then baked golden brown.

Roasted Turkey Sub

$13.95

Oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy strips of bacon and Swiss cheese topped with creamy horseradish mustard, sliced avocado, red onion, green leaf lettuce & tomato.

Grinder Sub

$13.95

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and American cheese.

Super Sub

$14.50

Our pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, salami, black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown.

Taco Sub

$13.95

Our own seasoned chicken or beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato.

Honey Ham Club

$13.95

Ham, Canadian bacon, and bacon, zesty honey mustard and Swiss topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Turkey Club

$13.95

Sliced turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese baked till golden brown then topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Big Pig

$14.50

Our freshly seasoned sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon and ham topped with homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Kid's Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

With tater tots.

Kid Corn Dogs

$6.50

With tater tots.

Kid Burger

$7.25

With tater tots.

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.55

With tater tots.

Kid Fingers

$6.50

With tater tots.

Kid Pizza

$7.00

Choice of One Topping

Kid Spaghetti

$5.95

Kid Bev

$2.00

Sides

1000 Island (2oz)

$0.35

Alfredo (Monkey)

$1.25

Au Jus

$1.00

Basket Fries

$3.50

Garlic Bread (5pcs)

$2.25

Basket Kettle Chips

$2.50

Basket Taco Chips

$2.50

Basket Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Basket Tots

$3.95

BBQ (2oz)

$0.35

Blue Cheese (2oz)

$0.35

Burger Patty (4oz)

$3.00

Burger Patty (8oz)

$4.00

Cheese Sauce (Cup)

$2.00

Chicken Breast (5oz)

$5.50

Cocktail (2oz)

$0.35

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Diced Onion (2oz)

$0.50

French (2oz)

$0.35

Garlic Bread (Slice)

$0.50

HHB (4oz)

$1.00

Honey Balsamic (2oz)

$0.35

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$0.35

Honey Mustard (4oz)

$0.65

Horse Whip (2oz)

$0.35

Horseradish (2oz)

$0.35

Hot Buffalo (4oz)

$1.00

HHB (2oz)

$1.00

House (2oz)

$0.35

Italian (2oz)

$0.35

Jalapeno (2oz)

$0.50

Marinara (Cup)

$2.00

Mayo (2oz)

$0.35

Meat Sauce (Cup)

$2.00

Meat Sauce (Monkey)

$1.25

Mild Buffalo (4oz)

$1.00

Orange Jalapeno (4oz)

$1.00

Pickle Spear (3pcs)

$0.50

Pizza Sauce (Cup)

$2.00

Ranch (2oz)

$0.35

Ranch (4oz)

$0.65

Red Hot (4oz)

$1.00

Salsa (2oz)

$0.35

Salsa 4oz

$0.65

Shrimp (4pcs)

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.25Out of stock

Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.35

Taco Sauce (2oz)

$0.35

O.P Pizza (9")

Cheese (9")

$9.75

House Special (9")

$14.75

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

Maui (9")

$14.75

Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.

Chicken Alfredo (9")

$14.50

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

Philly Cheese Steak (9")

$14.75

Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

Four Star (9")

$14.75

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Sicilian (9")

$14.75

Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.

Taco (9")

$14.50

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

The Alamo (9")

$14.75

Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.

Buffalo Chicken (9")

$14.50

Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses

Veggie (9")

$13.50

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

Smokehouse (9")

$14.75

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

All-Meat Supreme (9")

$14.75

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

Grinder (9")

$14.50

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

O.P Pizza (12")

Cheese (12")

$13.00

House Special (12")

$20.00

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

Maui (12")

$20.00

Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.

Chicken Alfredo (12")

$19.75

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

Philly Cheese Steak (12")

$20.00

Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

Four Star (12")

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Sicilian (12")

$20.00

Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.

Taco (12")

$19.75

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

The Alamo (12")

$20.00

Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.

Buffalo Chicken (12")

$19.75

Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses

Double Decker Pepperoni (12")

$18.00

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

Smokehouse (12")

$20.00

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

All-Meat Supreme (12")

$20.00

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

Grinder (12")

$19.75

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

O.P Pizza (14")

Cheese (14")

$15.50

House Special (14")

$24.50

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

Maui (14")

$24.50

Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.

Chicken Alfredo (14")

$24.00

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

Philly Cheese Steak (14")

$24.50

Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

Four Star (14")

$24.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Sicilian (14")

$24.50

Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.

Taco (14")

$24.00

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

The Alamo (14")

$23.50

Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.

Buffalo Chicken (14")

$24.00

Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses

Double Decker Pepperoni (14")

$21.50

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

Smokehouse (14")

$24.50

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

All-Meat Supreme (14")

$24.50

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

Grinder (14")

$24.00

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

O.P Pizza (16")

Cheese (16")

$18.00

House Special (16")

$29.75

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

Maui (16")

$29.75

Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.

Chicken Alfredo (16")

$29.50

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

Philly Cheese Steak (16")

$29.75

Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

Four Star (16")

$29.75

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Sicilian (16")

$29.75

Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.

Taco (16")

$29.50

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

The Alamo (16")

$29.75

Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.

Buffalo Chicken (16")

$29.50

Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses

Double Decker Pepperoni (16")

$24.50

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

Smokehouse (16")

$29.75

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

All-Meat Supreme (16")

$29.75

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

Grinder (16")

$29.50

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.79

Diet Pepsi

$3.79

Dr. Pepper

$3.79

Diet Mt. Dew

$3.79

Sierra Mist

$3.79

Mountain Dew

$3.79

Lemonade

$3.79

Root Beer

$3.79

Iced Tea

$3.79

Kid Bev

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.29

Milk

$3.49

Tonic Water

$3.79

Coffee

$3.79

Tomato Juice

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Grapefruit Juice

$3.29

OJ

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.29

Gluten Free Appetizers

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Half pound of hand breaded white meat tenders with choice of dipping sauce.

Gluten Free Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Spinach and artichoke hearts baked in a creamy blend of cheeses and served with tri-colored chips.

Gluten Free Salads

Gluten Free Chef Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.

Gluten Free Cajun Cobb Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens topped with mounds of crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, diced eggs, avocado, tomato, mushrooms & char-grilled cajun chicken.

Gluten Free Taco Salad

$12.95

Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.

Gluten Free Chicken Strip Salad

$12.95

Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons

GF Sandwiches

Gluten Free Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.

Gluten Free Build Your Own Burger

$12.95

Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Gluten Free Pork Tenderloin

$9.99

A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.

Gluten Free Pizzas

Gluten Free Cheese

$10.75

Gluten Free 5 Cheese

$12.55

Gluten Free House Special

$15.75

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

Gluten Free Maui

$15.75

Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.

Gluten Free Four Star

$15.75

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Gluten Free Sicilian

$15.75

Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.

Gluten Free The Alamo

$15.75

Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses

Gluten Free Double Decker Pepperoni

$14.75

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

Gluten Free All-Meat Supreme

$15.75

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

Gluten Free Grinder

$15.50

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Gluten Free Taco

$15.75

Desserts

Key West Key Lime Cake

$4.99

Chocolate/Peanut Butter Cake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Other Place is a sports restaurant that specializes in pizza and a one of a kind game day experience.

Location

2010 SE Delaware Ave, Suite 260, Ankeny, IA 50021

Directions

