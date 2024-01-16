The Other Place Belton Belton
311 NorthCedar Street
Belton, MO 64012
TAKE OUT
Appetizers
- Buffalo Wings (6)
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.$8.95
- Buffalo Wings (12)
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.$15.95
- Combination Platter
Hand breaded chicken tenders, mozzarella stix, mushrooms and onion rings. Served with marinara ranch and house-made honey mustard dressing.$18.00
- California Quesadilla
Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.$11.00
- Cheesy Bread Stix
Garlic buttery breadstix topped with our four cheese blend, topped with garlic parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce.$11.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.50
- Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.$14.00
- Chicken Tenders
Half pound of hand breaded white meat tenders with choice of dipping sauce.$12.00
- Mozzarella Garlic Bread
French bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.$11.00
- Mozzarella Stix
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with homemade marinara.$11.00
- Mushrooms
Freshly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.$11.00
- Onion Rings
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with ranch dressing.$11.00
- Quesadilla
Seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, mild red & green chiles and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.$13.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke hearts baked in a creamy blend of cheeses and served with tri-colored chips.$11.00
Soup and Salads
- Bowl of Soup$7.50
- Cup of Soup$5.00
- Bowl of Chili
Original recipe served for over 45 years.$7.50
- Cup of Chili
Original recipe served for over 45 years.$5.00
- Chili Gumbo
Black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade chili.$7.00
- House Salad$6.00
- Chicken Strip Salad
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons$14.50
- Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.$14.50
- Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.$14.50
- Cajun Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with mounds of crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, diced eggs, avocado, tomato, mushrooms & char-grilled cajun chicken.$15.00
Sandwiches and Wraps
- Beef Cheese Steak
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.$14.50
- Chicken Cheese Steak
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.$14.50
- Chicken Sandwich
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.$13.50
- Chicken Cheddar BLT
Char-grilled breast of chicken with "OP" BBQ sauce, crisp strips of bacon and melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce and tomato.$13.95
- Pork Tenderloin
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.$13.50
- Cajun Chicken Pepper-Jack Wrap
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.$13.50
Baskets
Pastas
- Small Lasagna
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.$15.00
- Large Lasagna
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.$17.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo
A heaping bowl of pasta tossed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.$15.00
- Spaghetti
A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.$15.00
Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger
American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.$13.50
- Mushroom Swiss
Sautéed white button mushrooms and melted swiss.$13.50
- The Longhorn
Topped with texas style BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and fried onion rings.$14.50
- South Philly
Sautéed peppers and onions with melted American and cream cheese.$14.50
- Kansas Rancher
Grilled ham, American cheese, over-easy fried egg, lettuce and tomato$14.50
- Firehouse
Sautéed jalapeños and onions, lettuce, pepper-jack and red-hot mayo.$14.50
- Frisco Burger$14.50
Oven-Baked Subs
- Italian Sub
Our pizza sauce, ham, salami and mozzarella baked until golden brown.$13.50
- Honey Mustard Chicken Sub
Breaded chicken tenders drenched in our famous honey mustard dressing then topped with Swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion.$14.50
- Other Sub
Oven-roasted beef sliced thin and topped with mozzarella cheese then baked golden brown.$13.50
- Roasted Turkey Sub
Oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy strips of bacon and Swiss cheese topped with creamy horseradish mustard, sliced avocado, red onion, green leaf lettuce & tomato.$14.50
- Grinder Sub
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and American cheese.$14.00
- Super Sub
Our pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, salami, black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown.$14.50
- Taco Sub
Our own seasoned chicken or beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese then baked until golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato.$14.50
- Honey Ham Club
Ham, Canadian bacon, and bacon, zesty honey mustard and Swiss topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.$14.50
- Turkey Club
Sliced turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese baked till golden brown then topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.$14.50
- Big Pig
Our freshly seasoned sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon and ham topped with homemade pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.$14.50
Kid's Menu
Sides
- 1000 Island (2oz)$0.35
- Alfredo (Monkey)$1.25
- Au Jus$1.00
- Basket Fries$4.00
- Garlic Bread (5pcs)$2.25
- Basket Kettle Chips$2.50
- Basket Taco Chips$2.50
- Basket Tortilla Chips$2.50
- Basket Tots$4.50
- BBQ (2oz)$0.35
- Blue Cheese (2oz)$0.35
- Burger Patty (4oz)$3.00
- Burger Patty (8oz)$4.00
- Cheese Sauce (Cup)$2.00
- Chicken Breast (5oz)$5.50
- Cocktail (2oz)$0.35
- Cottage Cheese$2.95
- Diced Onion (2oz)$0.50
- French (2oz)$0.35
- Garlic Bread (Slice)$0.50
- HHB (4oz)$1.00
- Honey Balsamic (2oz)$0.35
- Honey Mustard (2oz)$0.35
- Honey Mustard (4oz)$0.65
- Horse Whip (2oz)$0.35
- Horseradish (2oz)$0.35
- Hot Buffalo (4oz)$1.00
- HHB (2oz)$1.00
- House (2oz)$0.35
- Italian (2oz)$0.35
- Jalapeno (2oz)$0.50
- Marinara (Cup)$2.00
- Mayo (2oz)$0.35
- Meat Sauce (Cup)$2.00
- Meat Sauce (Monkey)$1.25
- Mild Buffalo (4oz)$1.00
- Orange Jalapeno (4oz)$1.00
- Pickle Spear (3pcs)$0.50
- Pizza Sauce (Cup)$2.00
- *Ranch (2oz)$0.35
- *Ranch (4oz)$0.65
- Red Hot (4oz)$1.00
- Salsa (2oz)$0.35
- Salsa (4oz)$0.65
- Shrimp (4pcs)$3.00
- Side Onion Rings$4.25
- Sour Cream (2oz)$0.35
- Taco Sauce (2oz)$0.35
O.P Pizza (9")
- *Cheese (9")$9.75
- House Special (9")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.$14.75
- Maui (9")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.$14.75
- Chicken Alfredo (9")
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.$14.50
- Philly Cheese Steak (9")
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.$14.75
- Four Star (9")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.$14.75
- Sicilian (9")
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.$14.75
- Taco (9")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips$14.50
- The Alamo (9")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.$14.75
- Buffalo Chicken (9")
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses$14.50
- Veggie (9")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.$13.50
- Smokehouse (9")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.$14.75
- All-Meat Supreme (9")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.$14.75
- Grinder (9")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.$14.50
O.P Pizza (12")
- *Cheese (12")$13.00
- House Special (12")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.$20.00
- Maui (12")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.$20.00
- Chicken Alfredo (12")
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.$19.75
- Philly Cheese Steak (12")
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.$20.00
- Four Star (12")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.$20.00
- Sicilian (12")
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.$20.00
- Taco (12")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips$19.75
- The Alamo (12")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.$20.00
- Buffalo Chicken (12")
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses$19.75
- Double Decker Pepperoni (12")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.$18.00
- Smokehouse (12")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.$20.00
- All-Meat Supreme (12")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.$20.00
- Grinder (12")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.$19.75
O.P Pizza (14")
- *Cheese (14")$15.50
- House Special (14")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.$24.50
- Maui (14")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.$24.50
- Chicken Alfredo (14")
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.$24.00
- Philly Cheese Steak (14")
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.$24.50
- Four Star (14")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.$24.50
- Sicilian (14")
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.$24.50
- Taco (14")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips$24.00
- The Alamo (14")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.$23.50
- Buffalo Chicken (14")
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses$24.00
- Double Decker Pepperoni (14")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.$21.50
- Smokehouse (14")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.$24.50
- All-Meat Supreme (14")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.$24.50
- Grinder (14")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.$24.00
O.P Pizza (16")
- *Cheese (16")$18.00
- House Special (16")
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.$29.75
- Maui (16")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.$29.75
- Chicken Alfredo (16")
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.$29.50
- Philly Cheese Steak (16")
Alfredo sauce, diced chicken, smoked ham, red onions, bell peppers topped with bacon and fresh mushrooms. Brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.$29.75
- Four Star (16")
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.$29.75
- Sicilian (16")
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.$29.75
- Taco (16")
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips$29.50
- The Alamo (16")
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.$29.75
- Buffalo Chicken (16")
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses$29.50
- Double Decker Pepperoni (16")
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.$24.50
- Smokehouse (16")
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.$29.75
- All-Meat Supreme (16")
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.$29.75
- Grinder (16")
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.$29.50
NA Beverages
Gluten Free Menu
Gluten Free Appetizers
Gluten Free Salads
- Gluten Free Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.$12.50
- Gluten Free Cajun Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with mounds of crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, diced eggs, avocado, tomato, mushrooms & char-grilled cajun chicken.$13.00
- Gluten Free Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.$12.50
- Gluten Free Chicken Strip Salad
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons$12.00
GF Sandwiches
- Gluten Free Chicken Sandwich
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.$11.50
- Gluten Free Build Your Own Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle.$11.00
- Gluten Free Pork Tenderloin
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.$12.00
Gluten Free Pizzas
- Gluten Free Cheese$11.25
- Gluten Free 5 Cheese$12.55
- Gluten Free House Special
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.$15.50
- Gluten Free Maui
Smokehouse pizza sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon and a drizzle of honey.$15.50
- Gluten Free Four Star
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.$15.25
- Gluten Free Sicilian
Brushed with garlic-basil oil then loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes & red peppers then topped with mozzarella.$15.50
- Gluten Free The Alamo
Pepperoni, beef, diced onions and jalapeños, topped with mozzarella and pepper-jack cheese with a drizzle of sriracha.$15.50
- Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses$15.25
- Gluten Free Double Decker Pepperoni
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.$13.85
- Gluten Free All-Meat Supreme
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.$15.50
- Gluten Free Grinder
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.$15.25
- Gluten Free Taco$15.50
- Gluten Free Philly Cheese Steak$15.75
Dessert Menu
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
311 NorthCedar Street, Belton, MO 64012