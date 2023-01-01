Main Menu

Appetizers

Bread Stix

$8.50

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Deluxe Nachos

$12.00

Mozzarella Stix

$9.50

Gizzards

$9.50

Nachos

$6.25

Cheese Bread

$9.00

Cheesy Bread Stix

$9.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.50

Onion Rings

$9.50

Pickle Spears

$9.50

Quesadilla

$10.50

Tacos (3)

$9.00

Basket Fries

$4.95

Basket Potato Chips

$4.00

5 PC Garlic Bread

$4.25

Pizza Bread

$9.00

Soups/Salads

Chicken Finger Salad

$12.50

Taco Salad

$12.50

Chef Salad

$12.50

Toss Salad

$4.25

Chili Gumbo

$6.25

Cup Chili

$3.75

Bowl Chili

$5.25

Cup Soup

$3.75

Bowl Soup

$5.25

Subs

Italian Sub

$12.00

Super Sub

$13.00

Hot Sausage

$12.00

Veggie Sub

$12.00

Other Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Tuna

$12.00

Taco Sub

$12.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Smokehouse Sub

$13.50

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Grinder Sub

$13.00

HALF Italian Sub

$11.00

HALF Super Sub

$12.00

HALF Hot Sausage

$11.00

HALF Veggie Sub

$11.00

HALF Other Sandwich

$11.00

HALF Hot Tuna

$11.00

HALF Taco Sub

$11.00

HALF Turkey Club

$12.00

HALF Smokehouse Sub

$12.50

HALF Ham & Cheese

$11.00

HALF Grinder Sub

$12.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

1/2 BEEF Philly

$12.00

Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.

BEEF Philly

$13.00

Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.

1/2 Chicken Philly

$12.00

Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.

Tenderloin

$12.50

A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.

Finger Wrap

$12.50

Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.

Steak Wrap

$12.50

Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Pub Burger

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben

$8.99Out of stock

Baskets

Finger Basket

$13.00

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Cod Nugget BSK

$13.00

Pasta

Lasagna

$15.00

An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00

A heaping bowl of pasta tossed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.

Spaghetti

$14.00

A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.

Kid's Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.50

With tater tots.

Kid Corn Dogs

$6.00

With tater tots.

Kid Fingers

$6.50

With tater tots.

Kid Pizza

$5.95

Choice of One Topping

Kid Spaghetti

$6.00

PIZZAS

16" Cheese

$16.75

16" All Meat

$28.00

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

16" BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses

16" Chicken Alfredo

$27.00

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.00

16" Double Decker

$23.75

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

16" Five Cheese

$19.75

16" Four Star

$27.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

16" Grinder

$27.00

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

16" Hawaiian

$27.00

16" House Special

$28.00

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

16" Smokehouse

$28.00

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

16" Taco

$27.00

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

16" Veggie

$27.00

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$27.00

16" Octoberfest

$27.00Out of stock

16" Rueben

$27.00Out of stock

14" Cheese

$14.00

14" All Meat

$23.75

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.75

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.75

Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses

14" Chicken Alfredo

$22.75

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.75

14" Double Decker

$20.00

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

14" Five Cheese

$16.50

14" Four Star

$22.75

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

14" Grinder

$22.75

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

14" Hawaiian

$22.75

14" House Special

$23.75

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

14" Smokehouse

$23.75

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

14" Taco

$22.75

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

14" Veggie

$22.75

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.75

14" Octoberfest

$22.75Out of stock

14" Rueben

$22.75Out of stock

12" Cheese

$8.99

12" All Meat

$19.50

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.50

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.50

Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses

12" Chicken Alfredo

$18.50

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.50

12" Double Decker

$16.50

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

12" Five Cheese

$13.50

12" Four Star

$18.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

12" Grinder

$18.50

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

12" Hawaiian

$18.50

12" House Special

$19.50

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

12" Smokehouse

$19.50

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

12" Taco

$18.50

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

12" Veggie

$18.50

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.50

12" Octoberfest

$18.50Out of stock

12" Rueben

$18.50Out of stock

9" Cheese

$8.50

9" All Meat

$14.50

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.

9" BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

9" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses

9" Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

9" Double Decker

$12.50

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

9" Five Cheese

$10.00

9" Four Star

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

9" Grinder

$14.00

A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

9" Hawaiian

$14.00

9" House Special

$14.50

An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

9" Smokehouse

$14.50

Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

9" Taco

$14.00

Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips

9" Veggie

$14.00

Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.

9" Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

9" Octoberfest

$14.00Out of stock

9" Rueben

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Dinners

2 PC DARK

$10.00

3 PC DARK

$10.00

4 PC DARK

$12.25

2 PC BREAST

$13.50

2 PC WHITE

$11.50

3 PC WHITE

$14.50

4 PC WHITE

$15.00

3 PC BREAST

$15.50

3 PC MIXED

$12.00

4 PC MIXED

$13.25

BLANK

Out of stock

4 PC BREAST

$19.00

Chicken Buckets

Breast ALA

$5.95

Thigh ALA

$4.25

Wing ALA

$2.75

Leg ALA

$3.25

1/2 LB Broasted

$4.00

1 LB Broasted

$6.50

Pint Baked Beans

$6.95

Pint Slaw

$6.95

Pint Cottage Cheese

$6.95

4 PC ALA

$11.25

8 PC ALA

$22.00

12 PC ALA

$30.00

16 PC ALA

$38.00

8PC/Sides

$26.00

12PC/Sides

$34.00

16PC/Sides

$42.00

4PC WHITE ALA

$13.00

8 PC WHITE ALA

$26.00

12 PC WHITE ALA

$36.00

16 PC WHITE ALA

$46.00

8PCWHITE/Sides

$32.00

12PCWHITE/Sides

$42.00

16PCWHITE/Sides

$52.00

4PC DARK ALA

$11.25

8PC DARK ALA

$22.00

12PC DARK ALA

$30.00

16PC DARK ALA

$38.00

8PC DARK/Sides

$26.00

12PCDARK/Sides

$34.00

16PCDARK/Sides

$42.00

Sides

2oz Sour Cream

$0.75

2oz Ranch

$0.75

4oz Ranch

$1.50

2oz 1000

$0.75

2oz BBQ

$0.75

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.75

2oz Butter

$0.75

2oz Cheddar

$0.75

2oz Cheddar

$0.75

2oz Cheese Sauce

$0.75

2oz Chipotle

$0.75

2oz Coarse Horseradish

$0.75

2oz Creamy Horseradish

$0.75

2oz French

$0.75

2oz HG Srircha

$0.75

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.75

2oz Hot Sauce

$0.75

2oz Italian

$0.75

2oz Jalapeno

$0.75

2oz Mayo

2oz Orange Jalapeno

$0.75

2oz Pizza Sauce

$0.75

2oz Salsa

$0.75

2oz Tartar Sauce

$0.75

4oz 1000

$1.50

4oz Alfredo

$2.00

4oz Au Juis

$1.50

4oz Baked Beans

$2.50

4oz BBQ

$1.50

4oz Bleu Cheese

$1.50

4oz Cheddar

$1.50

4oz Cheese Sauce

$1.50

4oz Chipotle

$1.50

4oz Cottage Cheese

$2.50

4oz Croutons

$1.50

4oz French

$1.50

4oz HG Sriracha

$1.50

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.50

4oz Hot Sauce

$1.50

4oz Italian

$1.50

4oz Jalapeno

$1.50

4oz Marinara

$2.00

4oz Mayo

$1.50

4oz Meat Sauce

$2.50

4oz Mild Sauce

$1.50

4oz Orange Jalapeno

$1.50

4oz Pizza Sauce

$1.50

4oz Salsa

$1.50

4oz Shredded Mozz

$1.50

4oz Slaw

$2.50

4oz Sour Cream

$1.50

4oz Taco Sauce

$1.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

$ Extra Bun

$2.00

Celery(4pc)

$0.75

Egg

$1.50

Pickle Chips

$0.50

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Pint 1000

$6.95

Pint BBQ

$6.95

Pint Blue Cheese

$6.95

Pint French

$6.95

Pint HG Sriracha

$6.95

Pint Honey Mustard

$6.95

Pint Hot Sauce

$6.95

Pint Mild Sauce

$6.95

Pint Orange Jalapeno

$6.95

Pint Ranch

$6.95

Slice Garlic Bread

$1.00

4oz Coarse Horseradish

$1.50

4oz Creamy Horseradish

$1.50

2oz Mild Sauce

$0.75

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Diet Mt Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Kid Bev

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Water

Red Bull

$3.50

