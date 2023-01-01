The Other Place - Evansdale 3904 Lafayette Road
3904 Lafayette Road
Evansdale, IA 50707
Main Menu
Appetizers
Bread Stix
Buffalo Wings
Chicken Fingers
Deluxe Nachos
Mozzarella Stix
Gizzards
Nachos
Cheese Bread
Cheesy Bread Stix
Breaded Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Pickle Spears
Quesadilla
Tacos (3)
Basket Fries
Basket Potato Chips
5 PC Garlic Bread
Pizza Bread
Soups/Salads
Subs
Italian Sub
Super Sub
Hot Sausage
Veggie Sub
Other Sandwich
Hot Tuna
Taco Sub
Turkey Club
Smokehouse Sub
Ham & Cheese
Grinder Sub
HALF Italian Sub
HALF Super Sub
HALF Hot Sausage
HALF Veggie Sub
HALF Other Sandwich
HALF Hot Tuna
HALF Taco Sub
HALF Turkey Club
HALF Smokehouse Sub
HALF Ham & Cheese
HALF Grinder Sub
Sandwiches/Wraps
1/2 BEEF Philly
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
BEEF Philly
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
1/2 Chicken Philly
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Philly
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.
Tenderloin
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.
Finger Wrap
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
Steak Wrap
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Pub Burger
Fish Sandwich
Reuben
Pasta
Lasagna
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
Fettuccini Alfredo
A heaping bowl of pasta tossed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti
A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.
Kid's Menu
PIZZAS
16" Cheese
16" All Meat
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
16" BBQ Chicken
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
16" Chicken Alfredo
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
16" Double Decker
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
16" Five Cheese
16" Four Star
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
16" Grinder
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
16" Hawaiian
16" House Special
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
16" Smokehouse
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
16" Taco
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
16" Veggie
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
16" Bacon Cheeseburger
16" Octoberfest
16" Rueben
14" Cheese
14" All Meat
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
14" BBQ Chicken
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
14" Chicken Alfredo
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
14" Double Decker
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
14" Five Cheese
14" Four Star
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
14" Grinder
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
14" Hawaiian
14" House Special
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
14" Smokehouse
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
14" Taco
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
14" Veggie
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
14" Octoberfest
14" Rueben
12" Cheese
12" All Meat
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
12" BBQ Chicken
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
12" Buffalo Chicken
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
12" Chicken Alfredo
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" Double Decker
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
12" Five Cheese
12" Four Star
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
12" Grinder
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
12" Hawaiian
12" House Special
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
12" Smokehouse
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
12" Taco
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
12" Veggie
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
12" Octoberfest
12" Rueben
9" Cheese
9" All Meat
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef, topped with mozzarella and crispy bacon.
9" BBQ Chicken
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
9" Buffalo Chicken
Hot wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing combined with chopped grilled chicken tenders & topped with a blend of four cheeses
9" Chicken Alfredo
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken tenders & four cheeses baked then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with garlic parmesan seasoning.
9" Chicken Bacon Ranch
9" Double Decker
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
9" Five Cheese
9" Four Star
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
9" Grinder
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
9" Hawaiian
9" House Special
An "OP” signature pizza with nine toppings: ham, pepperoni, sausage, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
9" Smokehouse
Smokehouse pizza sauce, chopped roast beef, smoked ham, bacon and red onions. Topped with four cheeses & cilantro and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
9" Taco
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
9" Veggie
Tons of pepperoni for the pepperoni lover.
9" Bacon Cheeseburger
9" Octoberfest
9" Rueben
Chicken Dinners
Chicken Buckets
Breast ALA
Thigh ALA
Wing ALA
Leg ALA
1/2 LB Broasted
1 LB Broasted
Pint Baked Beans
Pint Slaw
Pint Cottage Cheese
4 PC ALA
8 PC ALA
12 PC ALA
16 PC ALA
8PC/Sides
12PC/Sides
16PC/Sides
4PC WHITE ALA
8 PC WHITE ALA
12 PC WHITE ALA
16 PC WHITE ALA
8PCWHITE/Sides
12PCWHITE/Sides
16PCWHITE/Sides
4PC DARK ALA
8PC DARK ALA
12PC DARK ALA
16PC DARK ALA
8PC DARK/Sides
12PCDARK/Sides
16PCDARK/Sides
Sides
2oz Sour Cream
2oz Ranch
4oz Ranch
2oz 1000
2oz BBQ
2oz Bleu Cheese
2oz Butter
2oz Cheddar
2oz Cheddar
2oz Cheese Sauce
2oz Chipotle
2oz Coarse Horseradish
2oz Creamy Horseradish
2oz French
2oz HG Srircha
2oz Honey Mustard
2oz Hot Sauce
2oz Italian
2oz Jalapeno
2oz Mayo
2oz Orange Jalapeno
2oz Pizza Sauce
2oz Salsa
2oz Tartar Sauce
4oz 1000
4oz Alfredo
4oz Au Juis
4oz Baked Beans
4oz BBQ
4oz Bleu Cheese
4oz Cheddar
4oz Cheese Sauce
4oz Chipotle
4oz Cottage Cheese
4oz Croutons
4oz French
4oz HG Sriracha
4oz Honey Mustard
4oz Hot Sauce
4oz Italian
4oz Jalapeno
4oz Marinara
4oz Mayo
4oz Meat Sauce
4oz Mild Sauce
4oz Orange Jalapeno
4oz Pizza Sauce
4oz Salsa
4oz Shredded Mozz
4oz Slaw
4oz Sour Cream
4oz Taco Sauce
Baked Potato
$ Extra Bun
Celery(4pc)
Egg
Pickle Chips
Pickle Spear
Pint 1000
Pint BBQ
Pint Blue Cheese
Pint French
Pint HG Sriracha
Pint Honey Mustard
Pint Hot Sauce
Pint Mild Sauce
Pint Orange Jalapeno
Pint Ranch
Slice Garlic Bread
4oz Coarse Horseradish
4oz Creamy Horseradish
2oz Mild Sauce
Beverages
SPECIAL PREPS
TOGO's
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3904 Lafayette Road, Evansdale, IA 50707