The Otherside at Westport Marina
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a family run restaurant. We offer BBQ, Burger, Sandwiches and a full service bar. Sundays we offer a brunch buffet.
3501 Westport Marina Road, Cleveland, OK 74020
