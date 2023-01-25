Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Other Sisters Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

13 Harbourside Lane

Unit B

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wine Tastings, Charcuterie Boards and Happy Hour!

Location

13 Harbourside Lane, Unit B, HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928

Directions

Gallery
The Other Sister's Wine Bar image
The Other Sister's Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sea Grass Grille
orange starNo Reviews
807 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 1000 Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
ELA’S On The Water
orange starNo Reviews
1 Shelter Cove Lane Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove
orange starNo Reviews
40 Shelter Cove Ln. #181 Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Lulu Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
890 William Hilton Parkway Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island - Hilton Head Island
orange starNo Reviews
1-B New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in HILTON HEAD ISLAND

The Old Oyster Factory
orange star4.5 • 5,250
101 Marshland Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Red Fish Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,991
8 Archer Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me
orange star4.5 • 2,091
11 Lagoon Rd Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Jamaica Joez
orange star4.3 • 267
40 Folly Field Rd Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near HILTON HEAD ISLAND
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston