The Otis Grill Otis Orchards

954 Reviews

$$

21902 E Wellesley Ave

Otis Orchards, WA 99027

Popular Items

French Dip
Bacon Cheeseburger
Chicken Strips

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Ring Basket

$5.00+

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Energy Drink

$3.25

Powerade

$3.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.50

Glass Coke

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lg Apple

$3.00

Lg Cranberry

$3.00

Lg Milk

$3.00

Lg Orange

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sm Apple

$2.00

Sm Cranberry

$2.00

Sm Milk

$2.00

Sm Orange

$2.00

Small Kid Drink

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Burgers

Bacon Avocado

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Chili Burger

$14.00

Gorgonzola Bacon Burger

$14.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Jalapeño Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Burger

$13.00

Newmanator

$16.00

Otis Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Rodeo Burger

$15.00

Teriyaki Burger

$14.00

Chicken Grill

Bacon Chipotle Pesto Chicken

$16.00

Bbq Chicken

$16.00

California Chicken

$16.00

Chipotle Pesto Avocado Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Otis Chicken

$16.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Fish & Chicken

Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Cod Fillets

$15.00

Garden Fresh

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$14.00

Dinner Caesar

$3.50

Dinner Salad

$3.50

Taco Salad

$13.00

Homestyle Classics

5 oz. Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

8 Oz Tender Sirloin Steak

$19.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids French Toast

$7.49

Kids Hotcakes

$7.49

Kids Biscuit & Gravy

$7.49

Kids Hashbrowns & Toast

$7.49

Kids Lunch

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.49

Kids Fish

$7.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Kids Hamburger

$7.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.49

Kids Mini Corndogs (6)

$7.49

Only Menu

1 Chicken Strip

$3.00

1 piece of Cod

$4.00

8 oz. Country Fried Steak Only

$9.00

8oz. Sirloin Steak Only

$11.00

Bacon Avocado Burger Only

$11.00

Bacon Cheese Burger Only

$10.00

Bacon Chipotle Pesto Chicken Only

$10.00

Blt Only

$10.00

California Benidict Only

$9.00

California Chicken Only

$12.00

CheeseBurger Only

$11.00

Chicken Strips Only

$10.00

Chili Burger Only

$11.00

Chipotle Pesto Avocado Chicken Only

$12.00

Club Only

$11.00

Cod Only

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Only

$11.00

Deli Sandwich Only

$5.49+

French Dip Only

$10.00

Gorgonzola Burger Only

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Only

$8.00

Hamburger Only

$9.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese Only

$5.00

Mushroom Burger Only

$10.00

Newmanator Burger Only

$12.00

Otis Burger Only

$11.00

Otis Chicken Only

$12.00

Patty Melt Only

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak Only

$11.00

Reuben Only

$11.00

Rodeo Burger Only

$12.00

Shrimp Only

$12.00

Teriyaki Burger Only

$11.00

Teriyaki Chicken Only

$12.00

Turkey Cheddar Bacon Only

$11.00

Otis Classics

BLT

$12.00

Club

$15.00

French Dip

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Deli Sandwich

$9.00+

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Reuben

$14.00

Turkey Cheddar Bacon

$14.00

Sides

Applesauce

$1.00

Auju

$0.75

Avocado

$3.00

Bag for To Go items

$0.08

Baked Potato

$2.00

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Biscuits And Gravy

$3.00+

Breakfast Meat

$3.00+

Burger Patty

$2.00

Cheese

$0.75

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Cup of Sauce (8 oz.)

$1.00

Eggs

$1.50+

French Toast

$3.00+

Fries

$2.50+

Fruit Topping

$1.00

Gravy

$2.00

Green Beans

$0.50

Hash Browns

$4.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Honey

$2.00

Hotcakes

$3.00+

Jalapenos

$0.75

Mashed Potatoes

$1.50

Mushrooms

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Peppers

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Re Fry

Rice

$2.00

Salsa

$1.00

Slice of Cheesecake

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

Toast

$2.00

Tomatoes

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Call ahead to place your to-go order at 509-922-9136. Enjoy & Support Local!

Website

Location

21902 E Wellesley Ave, Otis Orchards, WA 99027

Directions

