The Otter Supper Club & Lodge
306 N Highway 78
Ottertail, MN 56571
Popular Items
Appetizers & Shareables
1 Taco
Flour Tortilla, Chopped Lettuce, Texas Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Fried Wonton, Green Onion
2 Tacos
Flour Tortilla, Chopped Lettuce, Texas Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Fried Wonton, Green Onion
3 Tacos
Flour Tortilla, Chopped Lettuce, Texas Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Fried Wonton, Green Onion
Chips & Dip
house fried potato chips with french onion dip on the side
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand breaded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara
Walleye Fingers
hand breaded walleye fingers with tartar and lemon
Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken wings fried and tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub with ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.
Traditional Wings
Non Breaded Bone in Chicken wings (8) tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub with ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.
Cauliflower Wings
Hand Battered Fresh Cauliflower fried and tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub with ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce served over chopped romaine with carrots & green onion
Bang Bang Chicken
Chopped Fried Chicken tossed in house bang bang sauce served over chopped lettuce & topped with more bang bang sauce, carrots & green onion.
Onion Rings
Large Fried Onion Rings!
Boneless Wings & Rings
An order of our boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub, plus an appetizer size of onion rings with ranch and/or blue cheese dressings
Traditional Wings & Rings
An order of our appetizer onion rings with our traditional wings (8) tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub with ranch and/or blue cheese dressing on the side.
Chicken Laker Lahvosh
15" Cracker Crust, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions
Prime Rib Laker Lahvosh
15" Cracker Crust, Mozzarella Cheese, Shaved Prime Rib, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions
French Bread, Oil & Vinegar
A loaf of our sliced french bread with herb infused olive oil, balsamic vinegar and butter pads.
CBR Flatbread
12" Flatbread, Ranch, Colby Jack Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella.
Thai Chicken Flatbread
12" Flatbread, House Thai Peanut Sauce, Colby Jack Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Thai Chili, Carrots, Green Onion
Flatbread Spin Dip
Pizza Flatbread
12" Flatbread Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Lahvosh
15" Thin Cracker Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.
Double Fry Order
Double order of French Fries
Double Waffle Fry Order
Double order of Waffle Fries
Double Sweet Potato Fry Order
Double order of Sweet Potato Fries
Kids Menu
Kids Ice Cream Sundae 1 Scoop
1 Scoop of Ice Cream with Chocolate & Caramel Sauce
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Cheese & Side
2 Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos
2 Flour Tortillas with Grilled chicken and Cheese with side
Kids Chicken Strip (3)
3 Breaded Chicken Strips with Side
Kids Walleye Finger (3)
3 Breaded Walleye Fingers with Tartar & Side
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast & melted american cheese with side
Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese
Texas Toast, Melted American Cheese & Grilled Ham with Side
Kids Corn Dog (8)
8 Breaded Mini Corn Dogs with side
Kids Mozz Sticks (3)
3 Breaded Mozzarella Sticks with marinara & side
Kids Cheese Pizza
7" pizza crust, pizza sauce, cheddar jack & mozzarella cheese. No Side Included
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
7" pizza crust, pizza sauce, cheddar jack, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese. No Side Included
Side
Side of Chips
Small side of house fried seasoned potato chips
Side of Chips & French Onion Dip
Small side of house fried seasoned potato chips & side of french onion dip.
Side of Fries
Small side of beer battered fries
Side of Texas Slaw
Side dish of our house texas slaw made with lime jalapeno vinaigrette
Side of Steamed Broccoli
Side dish of steamed broccoli with butter pads
Side of Waffle Fries
Side Dish of Waffle Fries
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Large Onion Rings
Side of Mozzarella Sticks (3) & Marinara
Side of 3 breaded mozzarella sticks & marinara
Side of Hash Browns
Crispy Hash browns with Butter Pads
Side of Cheesy Hash Browns
Crispy Hash Browns topped with melted cheese with butter pads
Side of Hash Browns w/ Sautéed Onion
Crispy Hash browns topped with sautéed onion with Butter Pads
Side of Lionized Hash Browns
Crispy Hash Browns topped with melted cheese & sautéed onions with butter pads
Side Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Croutons & 2 dressings
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce tossed in house caesar, shaved parmesan, cracked pepper & Croutons
Cup of Soup
Cup of Soup with saltine crackers
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of Soup with saltine crackers
Baked Potato
Cheesy Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Side dish of steak style sweet potato fries
Side of Sweet Potato Fries & Maple Butter
Side dish of steak style sweet potato fries & house maple butter
Side of Rice
Fruit Side
Asparagus Side
Hush Puppies Side
Soup & Salad
Big Dinner Salad 2 Dressing
Larger salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Croutons & 2 dressings
Big Caesar Salad (tossed)
Large Salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce tossed in house caesar, shaved parmesan, cracked pepper & Croutons
Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad
Larger salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Buffalo tossed chopped fried chicken, shredded cheddar, Croutons & 2 dressings
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Larger salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Buffalo tossed chopped grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, Croutons & 2 dressings
Broiled Salmon Salad
Larger salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Buffalo tossed chopped grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, Croutons & 2 dressings
Steak Salad
Larger salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, sliced 6oz sirloin, Croutons & 2 dressings
Quart of Soupee
Burgers
California Burger
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled hamburger with Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & pickles all on the side
California Cheeseburger
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled cheeseburger with Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & pickles all on the side
Hamburger
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled hamburger with pickles all on the side
Cheeseburger
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled cheeseburger with pickles all on the side
Bacon Cheeseburger
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled bacon cheeseburger with pickles all on the side
Garlic ButterBurger
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled hamburger with garlic butter smothered on both sides of the bun pickles all on the side
Garlic Butter Burger with Mushrooms, Onions & Swiss
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled hamburger topped with mushrooms, onions & swiss cheese, with garlic butter smothered on the bottom bun with pickles all on the side
Rye Patty Melt
Toasted Rye, Grilled Burger, Swiss & American, sautéed onion & bacon
Texas Toast Patty Melt
Toasted Texas Toast, Grilled Burger, Swiss & American, sautéed onion & bacon
Angry Otter
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled pepperjack cheeseburger with jalapenos, spicy BBQ & texas slaw pickles on the side
Smokehouse
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, House BBQ, grilled burger, shaved prime rib, melted american & onion rings with pickles on the side.
Shroom & Swiss
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled Ditterich Hamburger topped with sautéed mushrooms & melted swiss. pickles on the side
PB & J Burger
Toasted bakery bun, bacon jam, peanut sauce, burger & pickles on the side
Sandwich
French Onion Melt
Toasted Rye, Swiss Cheese, Shaved Prime Rib, Garlic Butter & Sauteed Onions with side of house au jus
Sourdough French Onion Melt
Toasted Rye, Swiss Cheese, Shaved Prime Rib, Garlic Butter & Sauteed Onions with side of house au jus
Walleye Sandwich
Ottertail Bakery Hoagie, Fried Walleye Filet, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Tartar & Lemon wedge on the side
Philly
Ottertail Bakery Hoagie, Shaved Prime Rib, Sautéed Green Pepper & onion, Melted swiss cheese with side of house au jus
French Dip
Ottertail Bakery Hoagie, Shaved Prime Rib, with side of house au jus
Chicken Melt
Toasted Texas Toast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon & Breaded Chicken
Ham Melt
Toasted Texas Toast, American & Swiss Cheese, Bacon & Grilled Ham
Club Sub
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Hoagie, Mayo, Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato & Lettuce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Half BLT
Toasted Sourdough, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
BLT
Toasted Sourdough, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Fried Baskets
Entrees
Little Otter
6oz Sirloin served with 2 sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
8oz grilled chicken breast served over rice with choice of 2 sides
T-Bone
2pc Fried Chicken Entrée
2 pieces of bone in breaded chicken with choice of 2 sides
4pc Fried Chicken Entrée
4 pieces of bone in signature breaded chicken with choice of 2 sides
6pc Fried Chicken Entrée
6 pieces of bone in breaded chicken with choice of 2 sides
Broiled Walleye
6oz Walleye Filet Broiled and served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides
WALLEYE Parmesan Crusted Walleye
6oz Walleye Filet topped with parmesan crust & broiled. Served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides
Broiled Shrimp
Broiled Shrimp served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides
SHRIMP Parmesan Crusted Shrimp
Parmesan Crusted Broiled Shrimp served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides
Broiled Salmon
6oz Walleye Filet Broiled and served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides
SALMON Parmesan Crusted Salmon
6oz Walleye Filet topped with parmesan crust & broiled. Served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides
Bowls
Thai Chicken Rice Bowl
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Thai Chili, Peanut Sauce, Green Peppers, Onions, sautéed & served over rice. Topped with carrots & green onion.
Sota Bowl
Create your own rice bowl! Base of Rice, green peppers, jalapenos, carrots, cucumbers, crispy wontons, green onion, sesame soy sauce, wasabi aioli with choice of protein(s) and additional items.
Dessert
Lava Cake & Ice Cream
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake with 2 scoops of choice of ice cream topped with chocolate and caramel
Lava Cake & No Ice Cream
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake topped with chocolate and caramel
Big Cookie
Choice of Ice Cream in between two large chocolate chip cookies topped with chocolate and caramel sauce
2 Scoop Ice Cream Sundae
2 Scoops of Ice Cream with Chocolate & Caramel Sauce
Pizza
7" Pizza
7" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.
14" Cauliflower Crust Pizza
14" Thin Cauliflower Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.
16" Pizza
16" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.
16" Cowboy Pizza - BO, Mushroom, Pepp, Sausage
16" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.
16" KITCHEN SINK PIZZA - Pepp, Saus, Bacon, Mush, GP, Onion
16" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.
16" Hawaiian Pizza - Ham & Pineapple
16" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Togo
Your Ottertail Lakes Area one stop shop!
306 N Highway 78, Ottertail, MN 56571