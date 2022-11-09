Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

The Otter Supper Club & Lodge

review star

No reviews yet

306 N Highway 78

Ottertail, MN 56571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly
Cheeseburger
Bowl of Soup

Appetizers & Shareables

Appetizers, Tacos, Sides & Soups
1 Taco

1 Taco

$6.59

Flour Tortilla, Chopped Lettuce, Texas Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Fried Wonton, Green Onion

2 Tacos

2 Tacos

$10.29

Flour Tortilla, Chopped Lettuce, Texas Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Fried Wonton, Green Onion

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$14.89

Flour Tortilla, Chopped Lettuce, Texas Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Fried Wonton, Green Onion

Chips & Dip

$8.99+

house fried potato chips with french onion dip on the side

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99+

Hand breaded mozzarella cheese, served with marinara

Walleye Fingers

$13.59+

hand breaded walleye fingers with tartar and lemon

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Boneless chicken wings fried and tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub with ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$13.99

Non Breaded Bone in Chicken wings (8) tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub with ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

Hand Battered Fresh Cauliflower fried and tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub with ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.89

Fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce served over chopped romaine with carrots & green onion

Bang Bang Chicken

Bang Bang Chicken

$13.89

Chopped Fried Chicken tossed in house bang bang sauce served over chopped lettuce & topped with more bang bang sauce, carrots & green onion.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00+

Large Fried Onion Rings!

Boneless Wings & Rings

$22.99

An order of our boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub, plus an appetizer size of onion rings with ranch and/or blue cheese dressings

Traditional Wings & Rings

$24.99

An order of our appetizer onion rings with our traditional wings (8) tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub with ranch and/or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Chicken Laker Lahvosh

$20.59

15" Cracker Crust, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions

Prime Rib Laker Lahvosh

$24.59

15" Cracker Crust, Mozzarella Cheese, Shaved Prime Rib, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions

French Bread, Oil & Vinegar

$11.59

A loaf of our sliced french bread with herb infused olive oil, balsamic vinegar and butter pads.

CBR Flatbread

CBR Flatbread

$13.76

12" Flatbread, Ranch, Colby Jack Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella.

Thai Chicken Flatbread

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$13.76

12" Flatbread, House Thai Peanut Sauce, Colby Jack Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Thai Chili, Carrots, Green Onion

Flatbread Spin Dip

$11.69

Pizza Flatbread

$11.76

12" Flatbread Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Lahvosh

$17.76

15" Thin Cracker Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.

Double Fry Order

$8.00

Double order of French Fries

Double Waffle Fry Order

$10.00

Double order of Waffle Fries

Double Sweet Potato Fry Order

$10.00

Double order of Sweet Potato Fries

Kids Menu

Kids Food!

Kids Ice Cream Sundae 1 Scoop

$4.00

1 Scoop of Ice Cream with Chocolate & Caramel Sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese & Side

2 Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos

$6.00

2 Flour Tortillas with Grilled chicken and Cheese with side

Kids Chicken Strip (3)

$7.00

3 Breaded Chicken Strips with Side

Kids Walleye Finger (3)

$9.00

3 Breaded Walleye Fingers with Tartar & Side

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Texas Toast & melted american cheese with side

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Texas Toast, Melted American Cheese & Grilled Ham with Side

Kids Corn Dog (8)

$7.00

8 Breaded Mini Corn Dogs with side

Kids Mozz Sticks (3)

$7.00

3 Breaded Mozzarella Sticks with marinara & side

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.89

7" pizza crust, pizza sauce, cheddar jack & mozzarella cheese. No Side Included

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.88

7" pizza crust, pizza sauce, cheddar jack, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese. No Side Included

Side

Side of Chips

$4.00

Small side of house fried seasoned potato chips

Side of Chips & French Onion Dip

$4.50

Small side of house fried seasoned potato chips & side of french onion dip.

Side of Fries

$4.00

Small side of beer battered fries

Side of Texas Slaw

$4.00

Side dish of our house texas slaw made with lime jalapeno vinaigrette

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side dish of steamed broccoli with butter pads

Side of Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Dish of Waffle Fries

Side of Onion Rings

$6.00

Side of Large Onion Rings

Side of Mozzarella Sticks (3) & Marinara

$6.00

Side of 3 breaded mozzarella sticks & marinara

Side of Hash Browns

$6.00

Crispy Hash browns with Butter Pads

Side of Cheesy Hash Browns

$6.50

Crispy Hash Browns topped with melted cheese with butter pads

Side of Hash Browns w/ Sautéed Onion

$6.50

Crispy Hash browns topped with sautéed onion with Butter Pads

Side of Lionized Hash Browns

$7.00

Crispy Hash Browns topped with melted cheese & sautéed onions with butter pads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Croutons & 2 dressings

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce tossed in house caesar, shaved parmesan, cracked pepper & Croutons

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Cup of Soup with saltine crackers

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup with saltine crackers

Baked Potato

$4.00

Cheesy Baked Potato

$4.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Double Fry Order

$8.00

Double order of French Fries

Double Waffle Fry Order

$10.00

Double order of Waffle Fries

Double Sweet Potato Fry Order

$10.00

Double order of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side dish of steak style sweet potato fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries & Maple Butter

$5.50

Side dish of steak style sweet potato fries & house maple butter

Side of Rice

$4.00

Fruit Side

$6.00

Asparagus Side

$6.00

Hush Puppies Side

$5.00

Soup & Salad

Greens!

Big Dinner Salad 2 Dressing

$9.89

Larger salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Croutons & 2 dressings

Big Caesar Salad (tossed)

$11.89

Large Salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce tossed in house caesar, shaved parmesan, cracked pepper & Croutons

Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.89

Larger salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Buffalo tossed chopped fried chicken, shredded cheddar, Croutons & 2 dressings

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.89

Larger salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Buffalo tossed chopped grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, Croutons & 2 dressings

Broiled Salmon Salad

$18.29

Larger salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Buffalo tossed chopped grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, Croutons & 2 dressings

Steak Salad

$19.89

Larger salad with Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, sliced 6oz sirloin, Croutons & 2 dressings

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Croutons & 2 dressings

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce tossed in house caesar, shaved parmesan, cracked pepper & Croutons

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Cup of Soup with saltine crackers

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup with saltine crackers

Quart of Soupee

$10.00

Burgers

1/3lb Burgers. Sub Beyond Burger $2, Sub Grilled Chicken $1

California Burger

$10.99

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled hamburger with Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & pickles all on the side

California Cheeseburger

California Cheeseburger

$11.99

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled cheeseburger with Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & pickles all on the side

Hamburger

$9.99

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled hamburger with pickles all on the side

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled cheeseburger with pickles all on the side

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled bacon cheeseburger with pickles all on the side

Garlic ButterBurger

Garlic ButterBurger

$10.99

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled hamburger with garlic butter smothered on both sides of the bun pickles all on the side

Garlic Butter Burger with Mushrooms, Onions & Swiss

$12.99

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled hamburger topped with mushrooms, onions & swiss cheese, with garlic butter smothered on the bottom bun with pickles all on the side

Rye Patty Melt

$12.99

Toasted Rye, Grilled Burger, Swiss & American, sautéed onion & bacon

Texas Toast Patty Melt

Texas Toast Patty Melt

$12.99

Toasted Texas Toast, Grilled Burger, Swiss & American, sautéed onion & bacon

Angry Otter

Angry Otter

$13.99

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled pepperjack cheeseburger with jalapenos, spicy BBQ & texas slaw pickles on the side

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$14.79

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, House BBQ, grilled burger, shaved prime rib, melted american & onion rings with pickles on the side.

Shroom & Swiss

Shroom & Swiss

$11.99

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled Ditterich Hamburger topped with sautéed mushrooms & melted swiss. pickles on the side

PB & J Burger

PB & J Burger

$11.79

Toasted bakery bun, bacon jam, peanut sauce, burger & pickles on the side

Sandwich

Handhelds
French Onion Melt

French Onion Melt

$16.89

Toasted Rye, Swiss Cheese, Shaved Prime Rib, Garlic Butter & Sauteed Onions with side of house au jus

Sourdough French Onion Melt

Sourdough French Onion Melt

$16.89

Toasted Rye, Swiss Cheese, Shaved Prime Rib, Garlic Butter & Sauteed Onions with side of house au jus

Walleye Sandwich

$15.89

Ottertail Bakery Hoagie, Fried Walleye Filet, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Tartar & Lemon wedge on the side

Philly

Philly

$15.89

Ottertail Bakery Hoagie, Shaved Prime Rib, Sautéed Green Pepper & onion, Melted swiss cheese with side of house au jus

French Dip

$15.89

Ottertail Bakery Hoagie, Shaved Prime Rib, with side of house au jus

Chicken Melt

Chicken Melt

$12.89

Toasted Texas Toast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon & Breaded Chicken

Ham Melt

$12.89

Toasted Texas Toast, American & Swiss Cheese, Bacon & Grilled Ham

Club Sub

$13.89

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Hoagie, Mayo, Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato & Lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.89

Toasted Ottertail Bakery Bun, Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Half BLT

$6.00

Toasted Sourdough, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

BLT

BLT

$8.00

Toasted Sourdough, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Fried Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.89+

breaded chicken with side & 2 sauces

Mini Corn Dog Basket

Mini Corn Dog Basket

$8.49+

breaded mini corn dogs with side & 2 sauces

Walleye Finger Basket

Walleye Finger Basket

$10.89+

breaded walleye with side & tartar

Shrimp Basket

$10.89+

breaded shrimps served with lemon wedge, tartar & choice of side.

Entrees

Little Otter

Little Otter

$19.89

6oz Sirloin served with 2 sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.89

8oz grilled chicken breast served over rice with choice of 2 sides

T-Bone

$45.99
2pc Fried Chicken Entrée

2pc Fried Chicken Entrée

$16.49

2 pieces of bone in breaded chicken with choice of 2 sides

4pc Fried Chicken Entrée

4pc Fried Chicken Entrée

$19.49

4 pieces of bone in signature breaded chicken with choice of 2 sides

6pc Fried Chicken Entrée

6pc Fried Chicken Entrée

$22.49

6 pieces of bone in breaded chicken with choice of 2 sides

Broiled Walleye

$23.89

6oz Walleye Filet Broiled and served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides

WALLEYE Parmesan Crusted Walleye

WALLEYE Parmesan Crusted Walleye

$25.38

6oz Walleye Filet topped with parmesan crust & broiled. Served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides

Broiled Shrimp

Broiled Shrimp

$23.89

Broiled Shrimp served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides

SHRIMP Parmesan Crusted Shrimp

SHRIMP Parmesan Crusted Shrimp

$25.38

Parmesan Crusted Broiled Shrimp served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides

Broiled Salmon

$19.89

6oz Walleye Filet Broiled and served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides

SALMON Parmesan Crusted Salmon

$21.38

6oz Walleye Filet topped with parmesan crust & broiled. Served over rice with drawn butter, lemon wedges with choice of 2 sides

Bowls

Bowls! No Side Included. Add side salad or cup of soup for $3
Thai Chicken Rice Bowl

Thai Chicken Rice Bowl

$21.79

Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Thai Chili, Peanut Sauce, Green Peppers, Onions, sautéed & served over rice. Topped with carrots & green onion.

Sota Bowl

Sota Bowl

$20.89

Create your own rice bowl! Base of Rice, green peppers, jalapenos, carrots, cucumbers, crispy wontons, green onion, sesame soy sauce, wasabi aioli with choice of protein(s) and additional items.

Dessert

Sweets!

Lava Cake & Ice Cream

$8.79

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake with 2 scoops of choice of ice cream topped with chocolate and caramel

Lava Cake & No Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake topped with chocolate and caramel

Big Cookie

Big Cookie

$7.79Out of stock

Choice of Ice Cream in between two large chocolate chip cookies topped with chocolate and caramel sauce

2 Scoop Ice Cream Sundae

$5.79

2 Scoops of Ice Cream with Chocolate & Caramel Sauce

Kids Ice Cream Sundae 1 Scoop

$4.00

1 Scoop of Ice Cream with Chocolate & Caramel Sauce

Pizza

Pizzas have a crust, pizza sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings and mozzarella cheese.

7" Pizza

$8.89

7" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.

14" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$18.79

14" Thin Cauliflower Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.

16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$21.76

16" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Flatbread

$11.76

12" Flatbread Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Lahvosh

$17.76

15" Thin Cracker Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.

16" Cowboy Pizza - BO, Mushroom, Pepp, Sausage

$26.23

16" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.

16" KITCHEN SINK PIZZA - Pepp, Saus, Bacon, Mush, GP, Onion

$30.70

16" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.

16" Hawaiian Pizza - Ham & Pineapple

$24.74

16" Crust, sauce, cheddar jack cheese, toppings & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Togo

Our Signature Breaded Bone In Fried Chicken Pieces. $.50 Extra per total piece for All White Pieces.

4pc Chicken To Go

$10.00

6pc Chicken To Go

$12.00

8pc Chicken To Go

$14.00

10pc Chicken To Go

$15.00

12pc Chicken To Go

$16.00

16pc Chicken To Go

$19.00

Add Sauce & Dressing

Add Side Ranch

$0.50

Add Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Add Side French

$0.50

Add Side 1000 Thousand Island

$0.50

Add Side House Vin

$0.50

Add Side Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Add Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Add Dressing Caesar

$0.50

Add Side Mayo

$0.25

Add Side Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Add Side BBQ

$0.50

Add Side Buffalo

$0.50

Add Side Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Add Side Thai Chili

$0.50

Add Side French Onion Dip

$0.50

Add Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Side Au Jus

$0.50

Add Side Sautéed Onion

$0.50

Add Side Sautéed Mushroom

$0.50

Add Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Add Side Horseradish

$0.50

Add Side Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

Add Side Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Add Side Sesame Soy Sauce

$0.50

Add Side Wasabi Aioli

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Your Ottertail Lakes Area one stop shop!

Location

306 N Highway 78, Ottertail, MN 56571

Directions

Gallery
The Otter Supper Club & Lodge image
The Otter Supper Club & Lodge image
BG pic
The Otter Supper Club & Lodge image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cactus
orange star3.7 • 30
43521 Fort Thunder Rd Perham, MN 56573
View restaurantnext
Battle Lake Boathouse
orange star4.5 • 79
112 Lake Ave S Battle Lake, MN 56515
View restaurantnext
Stella's - 114 South Lake St
orange star4.4 • 234
114 South Lake St Battle Lake, MN 56515
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ottertail
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston