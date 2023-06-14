Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Oven Epping 24 Brickyard Square

review star

No reviews yet

24 Brickyard Square

Epping, NH 03042

Popular Items

Large Cheese & Sauce

$18.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Cheesy Breadsticks

$10.50

Topped with our signature cheese blend & served with a side-of fire-roasted tomato sauce

Large Pepperoni

$22.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Appetizers

Oven's Chargrilled 5 Piece Wings

$14.50

Choose plain, Cajun dry rub, blazing buffalo, or backyard BBQ

Oven's Chargrilled 5 Piece Drumsticks

$14.50

Choose plain, Cajun dry rub, blazing buffalo, or backyard BBQ

Chargrilled Marinated Chicken Tips

$12.50

House marinated chicken with sautéed peppers & onions with a side of buffalo sauce

Chargrilled Marinated Steak Tips

$12.50

House marinated steak* with sautéed peppers & onions with a side of our horseradish dipping sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Warm spinach & artichoke dip, served with tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.50

Buffalo chicken warm spinach & artichoke dip, served with tortilla chips

Homemade Meatballs

$12.50

Smothered in homemade marinara & covered in mozzarella

Homemade Bruschetta

$14.50

Sun-dried tomato pesto, diced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella finished with balsamic glaze

Cheesy Breadsticks

$10.50

Topped with our signature cheese blend & served with a side-of fire-roasted tomato sauce

The Oven Nachos

$16.50

Cheddar Jack blend cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños, taco beef over tortilla chips with a side of sour cream and salsa

Taps & Apps Mix Wing

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$9.50

Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, celery, grape tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and our homemade ginger infused orange dressing

Cranberry Salad

$12.50

Fresh mixed greens, apples, celery, dried cranberries, red onions, oven roasted candied walnuts, and homemade cranberry vinaigrette dressing

Strawberry Salad

$12.50

Fresh baby spinach, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts with homemade sweet onion poppy seed dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Fresh romaine, baked croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Family Ceaser

$25.50

Family House

$25.50

Family Strawberry

$25.50

Sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled chicken, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and housemade pesto

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Homemade meatballs with marinara sauce topped with our cheese blend on a grinder roll

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Oven's roasted pulled chicken; BBQ sauce smothered in our cheese blend

BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Oven roasted bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Calzones

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$16.50

Pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing

Steak Bomb Calzone

$18.50

Steak, green & red peppers, and caramelized onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

PPM Calzone Calzone

$16.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, and mushrooms

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.50

Pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, fire-roasted diced tomatoes, and sliced red onions

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Sweet Endings

Gourmet Marshmallow Roast

$16.50

Sampler of assorted gourmet flavored marshmallows that you roast at your table with chocolate & graham crackers! Serves 4

Heather's Homemade Brownie

$9.50

Our own oven-baked brownie that is served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce & whipped cream (best shared)

Donut

$9.50

Pizza 1

Margherita

Personal Margherita

$13.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Cauliflower Crust Margherita

$19.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Small Margherita

$16.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Gluten-Free Crust Margherita

$22.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Thick & Cheesy Margherita

$19.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Large Margherita

$22.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Cheese

Personal Cheese & Sauce

$11.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Cauliflower Crust Cheese & Sauce

$17.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Small Cheese & Sauce

$12.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Gluten-Free Crust Cheese & Sauce

$18.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Thick & Cheesy Cheese & Sauce

$17.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Large Cheese & Sauce

$18.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Pepperoni

Personal Pepperoni

$13.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni

$19.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Small Pepperoni

$16.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Gluten-Free Crust Pepperoni

$22.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Thick & Cheesy Pepperoni

$19.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Large Pepperoni

$22.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

PPM

PPM

$13.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Cauliflower Crust PPM

$19.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Small PPM

$16.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Gluten-Free Crust PPM

$22.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Thick & Cheesy PPM

$19.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Large PPM

$22.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Pesto Chicken

Personal Pesto Chicken

$13.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

Cauliflower Crust Pesto Chicken

$19.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

Small Pesto Chicken

$16.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

Gluten-Free Crust Pesto Chicken

$22.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

Thick & Cheesy Pesto Chicken

$19.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

Large Pesto Chicken

$22.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

BBQ Chicken

Personal BBQ Chicken

$13.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Gluten-Free Crust BBQ Chicken

$22.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Thick & Cheesy BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Large BBQ Chicken

$22.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken

$20.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Small Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Gluten-Free Crust Buffalo Chicken

$23.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Thick & Cheesy Buffalo Chicken

$20.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Large Buffalo Chicken

$23.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Grilled Steak Bomb

Personal Grilled Steak Bomb

$14.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cauliflower Crust Grilled Steak Bomb

$20.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Small Grilled Steak Bomb

$17.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Gluten-Free Crust Grilled Steak Bomb

$23.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Thick & Cheesy Grilled Steak Bomb

$20.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Large Grilled Steak Bomb

$23.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Big Oven

Personal Big Oven

$13.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Cauliflower Crust Big Oven

$19.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Small Big Oven

$16.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Gluten-Free Crust Big Oven

$22.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Thick & Cheesy Big Oven

$19.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Large Big Oven

$22.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Taco

Personal Taco

$13.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Cauliflower Crust Taco

$19.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Small Taco

$16.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Gluten-Free Crust Taco

$22.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Thick & Cheesy Taco

$19.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Large Taco

$22.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Personal Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$13.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Cauliflower Crust Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$19.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Small Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$16.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Gluten-Free Crust Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$22.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Thick & Cheesy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$19.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Large Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$22.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Balsamic Veggie

Personal Balsamic Veggie

$13.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Cauliflower Crust Balsamic Veggie

$19.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Small Balsamic Veggie

$16.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Gluten-Free Crust Balsamic Veggie

$22.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Thick & Cheesy Balsamic Veggie

$19.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Large Balsamic Veggie

$22.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Fire Pit Sausage

Personal Fire Pit Sausage

$13.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Cauliflower Crust Fire Pit Sausage

$19.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Small Fire Pit Sausage

$16.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Gluten-Free Crust Fire Pit Sausage

$22.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Thick & Cheesy Fire Pit Sausage

$19.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Large Fire Pit Sausage

$22.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Pickle Pizza

Personal Pickle Pizza

$13.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Cauliflower Crust Pickle Pizza

$19.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Small Pickle Pizza

$16.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Gluten-Free Crust Pickle Pizza

$22.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Thick & Cheesy Pickle Pizza

$19.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Large Pickle Pizza

$22.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Aloha Pizza

Personal Aloha Pizza

$13.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce

Cauliflower Crust Aloha Pizza

$19.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce

Small Aloha Pizza

$16.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce

Gluten-Free Crust Aloha Pizza

$22.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce

Thick & Cheesy Aloha Pizza

$19.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce

Large Aloha Pizza

$22.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork

Personal Pulled Pork

$13.50

Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce

Cauliflower Crust Pulled Pork

$19.50

Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce

Small Pulled Pork

$16.50

Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce

Gluten-Free Crust Pulled Pork

$22.50

Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce

Thick & Cheesy Pulled Pork

$19.50

Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce

Large Pulled Pork

$22.50

Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Small 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$6.00

Thick & Cheesy 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$3.00

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

Veggie Special

Small Veggie Special

$17.50

PP Veggie Special

$14.50

Large Veggie Special

$23.50

Gluten Free Veggie Special

$22.50

Califlower Crust Special

$19.50

Thick & Cheese Veggie Special (Copy)

$23.50

Meat Special

PP Meat Special

$14.50

Cauliflower Meat Special

$20.50

Small Meat Special

$17.50

Gluten Free Meat Special

$23.50

Thick and Cheesy Meat Special

$23.50

Large Meat Special

$23.50

Dough Ball

Small Dough

$4.50

Large Dough

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our wood-fired brick oven is the main event. Watch as we cook up pies right before your eyes with our signature cheese blend and herbs topped with everything from pepperoni to pickles! We also offer awesome apps, delectable desserts—the s’mores are a fan favorite—and a full bar to quench your thirst. Whether it’s your first time or your 40th time, you’ll know the Oven is where community meets (and gets fed really well!)

Location

24 Brickyard Square, Epping, NH 03042

Directions

