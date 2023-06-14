The Oven Epping 24 Brickyard Square

Restaurant info

Our wood-fired brick oven is the main event. Watch as we cook up pies right before your eyes with our signature cheese blend and herbs topped with everything from pepperoni to pickles! We also offer awesome apps, delectable desserts—the s’mores are a fan favorite—and a full bar to quench your thirst. Whether it’s your first time or your 40th time, you’ll know the Oven is where community meets (and gets fed really well!)