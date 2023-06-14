The Oven Epping 24 Brickyard Square
24 Brickyard Square
Epping, NH 03042
Full Menu 1
Appetizers
Oven's Chargrilled 5 Piece Wings
Choose plain, Cajun dry rub, blazing buffalo, or backyard BBQ
Oven's Chargrilled 5 Piece Drumsticks
Choose plain, Cajun dry rub, blazing buffalo, or backyard BBQ
Chargrilled Marinated Chicken Tips
House marinated chicken with sautéed peppers & onions with a side of buffalo sauce
Chargrilled Marinated Steak Tips
House marinated steak* with sautéed peppers & onions with a side of our horseradish dipping sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Warm spinach & artichoke dip, served with tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo chicken warm spinach & artichoke dip, served with tortilla chips
Homemade Meatballs
Smothered in homemade marinara & covered in mozzarella
Homemade Bruschetta
Sun-dried tomato pesto, diced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella finished with balsamic glaze
Cheesy Breadsticks
Topped with our signature cheese blend & served with a side-of fire-roasted tomato sauce
The Oven Nachos
Cheddar Jack blend cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños, taco beef over tortilla chips with a side of sour cream and salsa
Taps & Apps Mix Wing
Salads
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, celery, grape tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and our homemade ginger infused orange dressing
Cranberry Salad
Fresh mixed greens, apples, celery, dried cranberries, red onions, oven roasted candied walnuts, and homemade cranberry vinaigrette dressing
Strawberry Salad
Fresh baby spinach, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts with homemade sweet onion poppy seed dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, baked croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Family Ceaser
Family House
Family Strawberry
Sandwiches
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and housemade pesto
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs with marinara sauce topped with our cheese blend on a grinder roll
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Oven's roasted pulled chicken; BBQ sauce smothered in our cheese blend
BLT Sandwich
Oven roasted bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Calzones
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
Steak Bomb Calzone
Steak, green & red peppers, and caramelized onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
PPM Calzone Calzone
Pepperoni, green peppers, and mushrooms
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, fire-roasted diced tomatoes, and sliced red onions
Cheese Calzone
Kids Cheese Pizza
Sweet Endings
Gourmet Marshmallow Roast
Sampler of assorted gourmet flavored marshmallows that you roast at your table with chocolate & graham crackers! Serves 4
Heather's Homemade Brownie
Our own oven-baked brownie that is served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce & whipped cream (best shared)
Donut
Pizza 1
Margherita
Personal Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Cauliflower Crust Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Small Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Gluten-Free Crust Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Thick & Cheesy Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Large Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Cheese
Personal Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Cauliflower Crust Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Small Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Gluten-Free Crust Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Thick & Cheesy Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Large Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Pepperoni
Personal Pepperoni
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Small Pepperoni
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Gluten-Free Crust Pepperoni
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Thick & Cheesy Pepperoni
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Large Pepperoni
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
PPM
PPM
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Cauliflower Crust PPM
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Small PPM
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Gluten-Free Crust PPM
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Thick & Cheesy PPM
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Large PPM
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Pesto Chicken
Personal Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
Cauliflower Crust Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
Small Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
Gluten-Free Crust Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
Thick & Cheesy Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
Large Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
BBQ Chicken
Personal BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Small BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Gluten-Free Crust BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Thick & Cheesy BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Large BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Small Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Gluten-Free Crust Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Thick & Cheesy Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Large Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Grilled Steak Bomb
Personal Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Cauliflower Crust Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Small Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Gluten-Free Crust Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Thick & Cheesy Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Large Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Big Oven
Personal Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Cauliflower Crust Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Small Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Gluten-Free Crust Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Thick & Cheesy Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Large Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Taco
Personal Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Cauliflower Crust Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Small Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Gluten-Free Crust Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Thick & Cheesy Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Large Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Personal Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Cauliflower Crust Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Small Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Gluten-Free Crust Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Thick & Cheesy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Large Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Balsamic Veggie
Personal Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Cauliflower Crust Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Small Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Gluten-Free Crust Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Thick & Cheesy Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Large Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Fire Pit Sausage
Personal Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Cauliflower Crust Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Small Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Gluten-Free Crust Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Thick & Cheesy Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Large Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Pickle Pizza
Personal Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Cauliflower Crust Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Small Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Gluten-Free Crust Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Thick & Cheesy Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Large Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Aloha Pizza
Personal Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce
Cauliflower Crust Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce
Small Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce
Gluten-Free Crust Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce
Thick & Cheesy Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce
Large Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork
Personal Pulled Pork
Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce
Cauliflower Crust Pulled Pork
Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce
Small Pulled Pork
Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce
Gluten-Free Crust Pulled Pork
Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce
Thick & Cheesy Pulled Pork
Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce
Large Pulled Pork
Our own wood fired slow roasted pulled pork, fresh pineapple, sliced red onions, and housemade BBQ sauce
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Veggie Special
Meat Special
Kids Cheese Pizza
Dough Ball
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our wood-fired brick oven is the main event. Watch as we cook up pies right before your eyes with our signature cheese blend and herbs topped with everything from pepperoni to pickles! We also offer awesome apps, delectable desserts—the s’mores are a fan favorite—and a full bar to quench your thirst. Whether it’s your first time or your 40th time, you’ll know the Oven is where community meets (and gets fed really well!)
