The Overlook Restaurant + Denali Crow's Nest Cabins Mile 238.5 Parks Highway
Mile 238.5 Parks Highway
Denali Park, AK 99755
Dinner
Small Plates
Sriracha Peanut Fries
Crispy seasoned fries topped with hoisin sauce, sriracha, garlic aioli, spicy pickled Fresno chilis, red onion, crushed peanuts and cilantro
Smoked Alaskan King Salmon Dip
Overlook's signature dish since 1984. Citrus and brown sugar smoked king salmon with fresh dill aioli. Served with Ritz crackers and fresh cucumber
Crab and Artichoke Dip
A decadent mixture of Alaskan crab, spinach, artichoke, and our creamy cheese blend, served in an iron skillet baked to golden brown perfection. Served with warm grilled bread
Charcuterie Board
Chef's selections of artisan meats and cheeses
Fried Calamari
Crispy calamari served with pineapple sweet Thai chili sauce
Colossal Prawn Cocktail
Served with Mary Rose sauce and lemon
Crab Rangoon
Wild Mushrooms
Focaccia
Glass
Salads
Soups
Entrées
Simply Grilled Alaskan Salmon
Fresh Alaskan salmon seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper then lightly grilled. Served with our decadent, creamy mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and grilled lemon
Simply Grilled Alaskan Halibut
Fresh Alaskan halibut seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper then lightly grilled. Served with our decadent, creamy mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and grilled lemon
Cider Braised Reindeer Stew
Tender reindeer braised in local arctic roots cider with root vegetables and creamy mashed potatoes
Alaskan King Crab
A pound and a half of premium Alaskan red king crab served with clarified butter, creamy mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and grilled lemon
Buffalo Filet Mignon
Alaska wild mushroom ragu over tender buffalo filet mignon, served with creamy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Curried Alaskan Halibut
A sweet and spicy coconut curry with a crispy seared halibut filet over forbidden rice and sauteed greens. Served with roasted carrots
Halibut and Chips
Fresh Kachemak Bay halibut hand battered in our chef's secret recipe batter and fried golden. Served with homemade coleslaw, our signature tartar sauce, fresh lemon and crispy, golden brown fries
Alaskan Red King Crab Ravioli
Fresh Alaskan red king crab expertly blended with herbs and spices and folded into fresh ravioli. Served with sautéed spinach and tomatoes in a rich tarragon cream sauce
Cheddar and Bacon-Stuffed Burger
Our custom blend of ground beef, stuffed with premium smoked beechwood Cheddar cheese, honey pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli. Served with our crispy, golden brown fries
Yak Tenderloin
Sides
Desserts
Overlook's Famous Baked Alaska
Flambeed tableshide! You'll never forget the experience of a decadent chocolate brownie with moose tracks ice cream encases in a toasted Italian meringue
Denali's Mixed Berry Crumble
Tahitian Vanilla Creme Brulee
Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
Moose Tracks Ice Cream
Sauces
Beer
907 Pale Ale
Alaska 8 Star Lager
Refreshing and insanely drinkable golden lager features bready malt notes balanced with hints of spicy noble hops and a clean, dry finish
Arctic Roots Semi Sweet Cider
Blonde Eagle Ale
With notes of floral honey and fruit on the nose, this gorgeously golden ale features the perfect level of malt sweetness and a clean hop flavor
Golden Dall
With spicy belgian yeast and fruity esters, this Belgian-style tripel has flavors as bold as the mythical golden dall sheep said to reign over Denali park
McCarthy Stout Nitro
A sessionable dry Irish stout with robust aromas and flavors of coffee and chocolate from dark roasted malts. We serve it on nitro for a silky smooth mouth feel. Sláinte!
Raspberry Blonde Eagle Ale
We brewed our light, drinkable blonde eagle ale with one of our favorite Alaskan berries to create this approachable, fruit-forward sipper bursting with notes of ripe raspberries
Seward's Folly
Smok
Solstice IPA
With plenty of hops, this American IPA features notes of orange, grapefruit and melon, balanced with the perfect level of bitterness
Spruceplosion
Tropic Tundra
Cocktails
The Manhattan Project
Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Carpano Antica, cherry bitters, stirred with ice and strained into a coupe glass, garnished with a luxardo cherry
Mt McKinley Margarita
Espolon Reposado tequila, fresh lemon, lime and orange juice, Grand Marnier, simple syrup, and a salted rim
The Overlook Mule
Tito's Vodka shaken with Fever Tree ginger beer, fresh-squeezed lime and garnished with mint
Rustic Old Fashioned
Maker's Mark Bourbon, aromatic and orange bitters, and simple syrup. Garnished with a fresh orange peel twist
Overlook Mojito
Fresh mint muddled with sugar, topped with Bacardi limon, fresh lime, juice and soda. Garnished with a lime and mint
Overlook Bloody Mary
Tito's Vodka with our famous bloody Mary mix in a celery salt-rimmed glass. Garnished with celery, lime and olives
Alaskan Honeymoon
BGrey Goose Vodka, Aperol, fresh grapefruit and lime juice, local snowbee honey syrup and club soda, with a fresh orange peel
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Mile 238.5 Parks Highway, Denali Park, AK 99755
