The Overlook Restaurant + Denali Crow's Nest Cabins Mile 238.5 Parks Highway

Mile 238.5 Parks Highway

Denali Park, AK 99755

Dinner

Small Plates

Sriracha Peanut Fries

$14.50

Crispy seasoned fries topped with hoisin sauce, sriracha, garlic aioli, spicy pickled Fresno chilis, red onion, crushed peanuts and cilantro

Smoked Alaskan King Salmon Dip

$18.00

Overlook's signature dish since 1984. Citrus and brown sugar smoked king salmon with fresh dill aioli. Served with Ritz crackers and fresh cucumber

Crab and Artichoke Dip

$18.50

A decadent mixture of Alaskan crab, spinach, artichoke, and our creamy cheese blend, served in an iron skillet baked to golden brown perfection. Served with warm grilled bread

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

Chef's selections of artisan meats and cheeses

Fried Calamari

$17.50

Crispy calamari served with pineapple sweet Thai chili sauce

Colossal Prawn Cocktail

$20.00

Served with Mary Rose sauce and lemon

Crab Rangoon

$16.00

Wild Mushrooms

$16.50

Focaccia

$10.50

Glass

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine hearts and baby kale with creamy garlic Parmesan Caesar dressing, herb croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese

House Salad

$13.00

Pickled red onions, stilton blue cheese, candied pecans, sliced tomato and radish, served with housemade shallot

Cobb Salad

$19.50

Soups

Alaska Smoked Salmon Corn Chowder Cup

$10.00+

Creamy corn chowder with our signature house smoked Alaska salmon

Alaskan Chowder Bowl

$17.00

Entrées

Simply Grilled Alaskan Salmon

$32.00

Fresh Alaskan salmon seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper then lightly grilled. Served with our decadent, creamy mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and grilled lemon

Simply Grilled Alaskan Halibut

$38.00

Fresh Alaskan halibut seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper then lightly grilled. Served with our decadent, creamy mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and grilled lemon

Cider Braised Reindeer Stew

$29.00

Tender reindeer braised in local arctic roots cider with root vegetables and creamy mashed potatoes

Alaskan King Crab

$150.00

A pound and a half of premium Alaskan red king crab served with clarified butter, creamy mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and grilled lemon

Buffalo Filet Mignon

$29.00Out of stock

Alaska wild mushroom ragu over tender buffalo filet mignon, served with creamy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Curried Alaskan Halibut

$36.00

A sweet and spicy coconut curry with a crispy seared halibut filet over forbidden rice and sauteed greens. Served with roasted carrots

Halibut and Chips

$29.00

Fresh Kachemak Bay halibut hand battered in our chef's secret recipe batter and fried golden. Served with homemade coleslaw, our signature tartar sauce, fresh lemon and crispy, golden brown fries

Alaskan Red King Crab Ravioli

$36.00

Fresh Alaskan red king crab expertly blended with herbs and spices and folded into fresh ravioli. Served with sautéed spinach and tomatoes in a rich tarragon cream sauce

Cheddar and Bacon-Stuffed Burger

$23.00

Our custom blend of ground beef, stuffed with premium smoked beechwood Cheddar cheese, honey pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli. Served with our crispy, golden brown fries

Yak Tenderloin

$58.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Roasted Carrots

$7.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$7.00

Forbidden Rice

$7.00

Crosstini

$2.99

Desserts

Overlook's Famous Baked Alaska

$15.00

Flambeed tableshide! You'll never forget the experience of a decadent chocolate brownie with moose tracks ice cream encases in a toasted Italian meringue

Denali's Mixed Berry Crumble

$12.00

Tahitian Vanilla Creme Brulee

$11.00

Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Moose Tracks Ice Cream

$6.00

Sauces

Side Of Ranch

$2.00

Side Of Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Side Of Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Side Of Red Wine Vinaigrette

$2.00

Side Of Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side Of Sweet And Sour Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Pineapple Chili Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Shallot Dijon Dressing

$2.00

Side Of Tartar Sauce

$2.00

Beer

907 Pale Ale

$7.00

Alaska 8 Star Lager

$6.50

Refreshing and insanely drinkable golden lager features bready malt notes balanced with hints of spicy noble hops and a clean, dry finish

Arctic Roots Semi Sweet Cider

$7.75Out of stock

Blonde Eagle Ale

$6.50

With notes of floral honey and fruit on the nose, this gorgeously golden ale features the perfect level of malt sweetness and a clean hop flavor

Golden Dall

$7.00

With spicy belgian yeast and fruity esters, this Belgian-style tripel has flavors as bold as the mythical golden dall sheep said to reign over Denali park

McCarthy Stout Nitro

$6.75

A sessionable dry Irish stout with robust aromas and flavors of coffee and chocolate from dark roasted malts. We serve it on nitro for a silky smooth mouth feel. Sláinte!

Raspberry Blonde Eagle Ale

$6.75

We brewed our light, drinkable blonde eagle ale with one of our favorite Alaskan berries to create this approachable, fruit-forward sipper bursting with notes of ripe raspberries

Seward's Folly

$8.00

Smok

$7.00

Solstice IPA

$6.75

With plenty of hops, this American IPA features notes of orange, grapefruit and melon, balanced with the perfect level of bitterness

Spruceplosion

$7.50

Tropic Tundra

$7.50

NA Beverages

Frontier Soda

$4.00

Frontier Lime Sparkling Glacier Water

$4.00

Alaskan Glacier Still Water

$4.00

Premium Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Kaladi Coffee

$5.00

Mighty Leaf Hot Tea

$5.00

Cocktails

The Manhattan Project

$13.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Carpano Antica, cherry bitters, stirred with ice and strained into a coupe glass, garnished with a luxardo cherry

Mt McKinley Margarita

$12.00

Espolon Reposado tequila, fresh lemon, lime and orange juice, Grand Marnier, simple syrup, and a salted rim

The Overlook Mule

$12.00Out of stock

Tito's Vodka shaken with Fever Tree ginger beer, fresh-squeezed lime and garnished with mint

Rustic Old Fashioned

$13.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon, aromatic and orange bitters, and simple syrup. Garnished with a fresh orange peel twist

Overlook Mojito

$11.00

Fresh mint muddled with sugar, topped with Bacardi limon, fresh lime, juice and soda. Garnished with a lime and mint

Overlook Bloody Mary

$11.00

Tito's Vodka with our famous bloody Mary mix in a celery salt-rimmed glass. Garnished with celery, lime and olives

Alaskan Honeymoon

$12.00

BGrey Goose Vodka, Aperol, fresh grapefruit and lime juice, local snowbee honey syrup and club soda, with a fresh orange peel

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

Mile 238.5 Parks Highway, Denali Park, AK 99755

Directions

