Gastropubs

The Overpass Merchant

881 Reviews

$$

2904 Perkins Rd

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Popular Items

The Burger
Gail's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Kale Caesar Salad

Snacks

Frites

Frites

$6.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Truffle Frites

Truffle Frites

$9.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Green Beans

Green Beans

$8.00

Tempura Fried / Korean Ranch

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Lemongrass Vinaigrette

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Wisconsin Fresh Cheddar / Buttermilk Ranch

Boudin

$10.00Out of stock

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

Kale / Banana Peppers / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons / Sunflower Seeds / House Caesar Dressing (Add Chicken or Shrimp at an Additional Charge)

Thai Peanut Salad

Thai Peanut Salad

$16.00

Shredded Cabbage / Tomato / Carrots / Peanuts / Herbs / Coconut Ginger Lime Dressing

Thai Salad - No Protein

$14.00

Butternut Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

The Burger

The Burger

$12.00

House Blend of Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib (Add Cheese and Bacon at an Additional Charge)

Hot Lonnie

Hot Lonnie

$14.00

Crispy Chicken / Cheddar / Apple Wood Bacon / Sunny Side Up Egg (Upgrade Your Frites to Truffle Frites at an Additional Charge)

Gail's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Gail's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Breaux's Spicy Sauce / American Cheese / Pickles

Steak Tip Sandwich

$24.00

Shrimp Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Roasted Pork Steam Buns (2 ea)

Roasted Pork Steam Buns (2 ea)

$11.00

Bulgogi Vinaigrette / Thai-Chili Relish

Roasted Pork Steam Buns (3/ea)

$14.00

Tuna Tar Tar

$16.00

Halloumi Hummus

$12.00

Hummus And Pita

$8.00
Chili Crisp Broccoli & Cauliflower

Chili Crisp Broccoli & Cauliflower

$12.00

House Chili Oil / Aioli

Hawt Chicken Hummus

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Crispy Coconut Shrimp / Spicy Avocado Slaw / Salsa / Sour Cream

Red Beans

$12.00

Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Cacio Pepe

$16.00

Catfish and Grits

$26.00

Blue Crab Radiatore

$26.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

French Truck Cold Brew

$6.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Coffee

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Coconut Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Cream Soda

$2.95

Mocktail See Server

$6.00

Hats

Touch of Grey Canvas Snapback

Touch of Grey Canvas Snapback

$25.00

Must pick up in store after purchase.

Grey & Black Country Boy Friday Night Trucker

Grey & Black Country Boy Friday Night Trucker

$25.00

Must pick up in store after purchase.

Seafoam & Red Merch Merch Grandpa Rope Hat

Seafoam & Red Merch Merch Grandpa Rope Hat

$25.00

Must pick up in store after purchase.

Camo Canvas Overpass Merhcant Hat

Camo Canvas Overpass Merhcant Hat

$25.00

Must pick up in store after purchase.

Khaki & White Country Boy Friday Night Trucker

Khaki & White Country Boy Friday Night Trucker

$25.00

Must pick up in store after purchase. (This is Remi’s favorite)

Navy & Red Canvas Two Toned Snapback

Navy & Red Canvas Two Toned Snapback

$25.00

Must pick up in store after purchase.

Camp Merch Bucket Hat

$25.00

Shirts

Blue Gail

$25.00Out of stock

Gray Gail

$25.00

Building Shirt

$25.00

Cone Head

$25.00

Merchant Polo

$35.00

Merchmas Shirt

$20.00

Longsleeve Merchmas Shirt

Camp Merch Gray

$25.00

Camp Merch Red N White

$25.00

Employee Camp Merch Red

$15.00

Employee Grey Camp Merch Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Merchtober Shirts

$25.00

GIft Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Sauces / Dressings

Aioli

$0.25

Brown Gravy

$0.25

Bulgogi Mayo

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Chili Oil

$0.25

Coconut/Lime Dressing

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Lemongrass Vinaigrette

$0.25

Pepper Jelly

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Thai Relish

$0.25

Truffle Oil

$0.25

Truffle Upgrade

$1.50

Bbq Sauce

$0.25

Side Lettue

Side Tomato

Remoulade

$0.25

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Orange Gastrique

$0.50
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

