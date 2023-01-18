Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Owl House

1,468 Reviews

$$

75 Marshall St.

Rochester, NY 14607

Order Again

Popular Items

Cauli Wings
BVE Chickpea Burger
BVE Beef Burger

SPECIALS

Tuscan Chicken

$19.00Out of stock

SMALL PLATES

Cauli Wings

$18.00

Crispy cauliflower, frank’s red hot, vegan bleu cheese, celery slaw

Mushroom Arancini

$14.00

Arancini, roasted red pepper sauce, shaved parm or cashew-pepita parm. V/GF

Crostini

$15.00Out of stock

honey whipped chevre, grape & fig chutney, pomegranate molasses, fried shallots. Veg optional.

Small Rosemary Fries

$6.00Out of stock

rosemary and black pepper, house ketchup.

Large Rosemary Fries

$10.00Out of stock

rosemary and black pepper, pimento ranch, turmeric tahini aioli, house ketchup.

Chips

$3.00

House made kettle style potato chips

Soup (Vegan)

$6.00

Changes daily. Always vegan and gluten free

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Romaine, kale, croutons, caesar dressing, cashew-pepita parm

Saladboy

$11.00

Kale, shredded brussels sprouts, lemon vinaigrette, horseradish aioli, cashews

Soup Combo

$14.00

Soup of the day with choice of a small caesar or saladboy.

Side Field Greens

$3.00

Field greens with lemon vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

BVE Beef Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, sriracha-strawberry jam, crispy onions, mayo, toasted baker street bun

BVE Chickpea Burger

$15.00

Chickpea patty, sriracha-strawberry jam, crispy onions, mayo or vegan mayo, toasted baker street bun

Classic Beef Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, arugula, pickles, ketchup, mayo, toasted baker street bun

Classic Chickpea Burger

$15.00

Chickpea patty, arugula, pickles, ketchup, mayo or vegan mayo, toasted baker street bun

BVE Impossible Burger

$21.00

Impossible patty, sriracha-strawberry jam, crispy onions, mayo or vegan mayo, toasted baker street bun

Classic Impossible Burger

$21.00

Impossible patty, arugula, pickles, ketchup, mayo or vegan mayo, toasted baker street bun

Mediterranean Beef Burger

$19.00

Beef patty, muhammara, sumac yogurt, garlicky kale, fennel confit, baker street bun.

Mediterranean Chickpea Burger

$19.00

Chickpea patty, muhammara, sumac yogurt, garlicky kale, fennel confit, baker street bun.

Mediterranean Impossible Burger

$25.00

Impossible patty, muhammara, sumac yogurt, garlicky kale, fennel confit, baker street bun.

ENTREES

Sirloin

$37.00

Apple onion potato hash, roasted brussells sprouts, agave braised carrots, steak sauce, fried shallots.

Herb Roasted Portobello

$24.00

Apple onion potato hash, roasted brussels sprouts, agave braised carrots, vegan steak sauce, fried shallots.

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Buttered parsnip puree, crisp veggie salad, maple tahini drizzle, fresno chiles.

Tofu Dinner

$25.00

Fried tofu, buttered parsnip puree, crisp veggie salad, maple tahini drizzle, fresno chiles.

Brown Butter Pasta

$24.00

Rigatoni, brown butter herb sauce, apple sage or tempeh bacon, garlicky kale, fennel confit, shaved parm.

Vegan Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Creamy vegan mac sauce, shells, broccoli, kale, toasted panko.

Grain Bowl

$18.00

Herbed buckwheat, roasted vegetables, fennel confit, grape & fig chutney, sumac yogurt. Choice of chicken or tofu.

KIDS MENU

Kids Beef Patty

$6.00

4 oz beef patty, ketchup, pickles. Served with chips.

Kids Chickpea

$6.00

4 oz chickpea patty, ketchup, pickles. Served with chips.

Kids Impossible

$11.00

4 oz impossible patty, ketchup, pickles. Served with chips.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted baker street bread with american cheese. Served with chips.

Kids Vegan Mac

$10.00

Vegan mac and cheese with broccoli.

Kids Buttered Pasta

$6.00

Small serving of buttered pasta with parm or vegan parm.

CANS

Glutenberg Blonde

$6.00

Gluten Free Blonde Ale. 16oz

Naked Dove Porter

$6.00

Bird light

$6.00

De hele

$8.00Out of stock

Witte

$7.50

Hayburner

$7.00

WHITE BOTTLES

Mystery Wine White

$30.00

Semi Dry Riesling-Fox Run

$35.00

Zoe domaine skouras

$35.00

Pinot Grigio- Ecaana

$35.00

Chardonnay- carmel road

$35.00

Chardonnay -giant steps

$55.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

RED BOTTLES

Villa Maria Pinot

$38.00

Mystery Wine Red

$30.00

Red Blend

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon -Carmel Road

$38.00

Schiava- Alois Lageder

$39.00

Skouras Agiorghitiko

$39.00

Take Home Goods

Ketchup

$3.00+

house-made ketchup. 1/2 pint or pint. vegan and gluten free

Pickles

$4.00+

house-made quick pickles. 1/2 pint or pint. vegan and gluten free

Vegan Bleu Cheese

$4.50+

house-made vegan creamy bleu cheese. use it as a dipping sauce, dressing, or add it to your burger! 1/2 pint or pint. vegan and gluten free

Vegan Caesar

$3.00+

House-made vegan caesar dressing. 1/2 pint or pint. Vegan and gluten free

Merch

Zip Owl Hoodie

$42.00

Heavy weight, full zip hoodie, cotton blend, in charcoal. Owl on back

Blue Owl Tee

$23.00

Poly Cotton Blend, Blue.

Grey Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Poly Cotton Blend, Grey Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Cauli Wing Tee

$23.00

Teal Tee with a cartoon of our most popular menu item!

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

With a focus on flavor and culinary imagination, the Owl House specializes in fresh, made-from-scratch new American food and inventive craft cocktails. Currently open for takeout only.

Website

Location

75 Marshall St., Rochester, NY 14607

Directions

