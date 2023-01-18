The Owl House
1,468 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
With a focus on flavor and culinary imagination, the Owl House specializes in fresh, made-from-scratch new American food and inventive craft cocktails. Currently open for takeout only.
75 Marshall St., Rochester, NY 14607
