Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Owl's Tail

519 Reviews

$$

215 W 75th St

New York, NY 10023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

QUARANTINE MENU

3 Cheeses

$19.00

St. Stephen's Brie, Piave, Gorgonzola Dolce, apple, crostini.

3 Meats

$19.00

Prosciutto, Faicco's Sopressata, Finocchiona, apple, crostini.

Combo Charcuterie Plate

$29.00

3 Cheese & 3 Meat, apple, crostini.

Curry Nuts

$9.00

mixed nuts, house roasted, curry & spices.

Bowl of Olives

$9.00

house marinated.

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Cornmeal Biscuits

$11.00

hand-made, bite-sized, jalapeño butter, local honey, cooked to order.

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

2 Classic & 2 Truffle Mushroom per order.

Fresh Mozzarella Crostini

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Basil.

Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

$16.00

House-spice-rub, gorgonzola dipping sauce.

Meatballs

$19.00

White Wine, Lemon, Pecorino 4 per order, side Garlic Crostini.

Shrimp Dumplings

$16.00

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings, scallions, garlic soy.

Spring Pea Crostini

$17.00

Tuna Poké Bowl

$22.00Out of stock

More Bread (1)

More Bread (2)

More Bread (3)

More Bread Wheat (1)

More Bread Wheat (2)

Boozy Affogato

$13.00

Citrus Almond Pound Cake

$13.00

Panini Dolce

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Affogato

$10.00

MERCHANDISE

Men’s T-shirt

Men’s Shirt Green

$24.99

Men’s Shirt Grey

$24.99

Women’s V-neck

Women’s V-Neck Grey

$28.99

Tote

Canvas Tote

$19.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A husband and wife run cocktail parlor and social eatery on the Upper West Side, NYC!

Website

Location

215 W 75th St, New York, NY 10023

Directions

Gallery
The Owl's Tail image
The Owl's Tail image
The Owl's Tail image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thyme & Tonic - 474 Columbus Ave
orange star4.4 • 97
474 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Tiki Chick
orange starNo Reviews
517 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
french roast
orange star3.9 • 1,797
2340 Broadway New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Osteria Cotta
orange star5.0 • 24
513 Columbus Ave new york, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Friedmans West
orange starNo Reviews
35 west end Ave new york city, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
The Milling Room - 446 Columbus Avenue
orange star4.5 • 3,416
446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center
orange star4.1 • 10,809
61 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - Upper West Side
orange star4.6 • 3,860
215 W 85TH ST New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Daily Provisions - Upper West Side
orange star4.9 • 3,819
375 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Columbus
orange star4.3 • 3,787
200 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 3,252
108 west 74th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (115 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston