The Oyster Club

Beer

Fiddlehead

$8.00

Bentwater P Lager

$9.00

Nightshift Whirpool

$8.00

Lamplighter Rabbit Rabbit

$10.00

Taste of

Von Trapp Helles

$8.00

Sixpoint Crisp

$9.00

Ipswich Celia

$10.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Erdinger

$7.00

Left Hand Nitro

$11.00

Bentwater Sluice Juice

$9.00

Sheppy's 200

$10.00

Cocktails

Mixed Vibes

$13.00

Sparkle Dun Collins

$14.00

Crazy Charlie

$15.00

The Stimulator

$14.00

Blue Winged Olive

$13.00

Old Cuban Spinner

$14.00

Evening Star

$13.00

Viex Carré

$14.00

Wine by the Glass

Bisol Crede Prosecco Glera Blend

$14.00

Taste of Sparkling

Electium Pet Nat Xarello

$14.00Out of stock

Grenelle Brut Rosé Glass

$12.00

Bruno Camerais

$14.00

Macmurray Pinot Gris

$12.00

Mehofer Gruner Veltliner

$11.00

Martin Codax Albarino

$11.00

Saint Clair SB

$12.00

Long Meadow Ranch Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Sandhi Chardonnay

$15.00

Domaine Jean Manciat Chardonnay

$13.00

Taste of White

Chateau Sancerre Blanc

$16.00Out of stock

Pinot Blanc Wine Pairing

$17.00

Ulacia Txakolina Hondarabi Beltza/Zuri

$10.00

Corselles

$13.00

Taste of Rose

Jean Paul Brun Gamay

$13.00

Besadien Pinot

$13.00

Talbot Pinot Noir

$15.00

Marietta Cabernet

$15.00

Austin Hope Cabernet

$22.00

Domaine Charles Jouget Cab Franc

$15.00

Chateau de Barbe

$15.00

Love You Bunches Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Taste of Red

Pinot Noir Wine Pairing Glass

$17.00

Robert Sinskey Dessert Pinot Gris

$16.00

Royal Tokaji Dessert Furmint

$18.00

Ramos Pinto 20yr

$30.00

Ramos Pinto 10yr

$14.00

Blandy's Malmsy

$16.00

Taste of Dessert

Dumangin rattafia

$18.00

Brachetto Wine Pairing Glass

$17.00

Wine by the Bottle

Patrice Colin Pineau d'Aunis Pet Nat

$40.00Out of stock

Bisol Prosecco BTL

$46.00

Schramsberg Brut Rose

$104.00Out of stock

Benoit Lahaye

$175.00

Charles Sparr Cremant d'Alsace Pinot Blanc

$68.00

Macmurray Pinot Gris BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Patrice Colin CdV Chenin

$48.00

Francois Chidaine Chenin Blanc

$85.00

Mehofer BTL

$36.00

Knoll Federspeil Gruner Veltliner

$57.00

Weigngut Lagler 'Steinbortz'

$67.00

Domaine Luneau Melon de Bourgogne

$59.00

DM Meyer-Fonne Pinot Blanc

$48.00

Dom Ostertag Riesling

$68.00

La Cabotte Rousanne

$44.00

Martin Codax Albarino BTL

$42.00

Saint Clair BTL

$48.00

Long Meadow Ranch SB BTL

$56.00

Lieu Dit Sauv Blanc

$65.00

Frog's Leap Sauv Blanc

$78.00

Chateau Sancerre Blanc BTL

$68.00

Laguna Chardonnay

$56.00Out of stock

Calera Chardonnay

$122.00

Sandhi Chardonnay BTL

$64.00

Domaine Jean Manciat BTL

$52.00

Orin Swift Mannequin

$70.00

Dom. George Chardonnay

$89.00

Dom. Leflaive Chardonnay

$116.00

1\2 Bottle William Hill Chardonnay

$24.00

Bruno Camerais Bottle

$56.00

Jean Pierre Bailly, Pouilly-Fume Sauv Blanc

$57.00Out of stock

Valentin Zusslin Riesling

$168.00

Guilhem Durand Picpoul de Pinet

$38.00

Landron "Amphibolite"

$49.00Out of stock

Dom des Huard Romorantin

$52.00Out of stock

Gustavshof Chardonnay

$64.00Out of stock

Jean-Marc Boillot Chardonnay

$87.00Out of stock

Marcel Deiss Gewurztraminer

$59.00Out of stock

Pascal Janvier, Jasnieres Chenin

$49.00Out of stock

Pepiere Bottle

$52.00Out of stock

Quenard Chignin Jacquere

$44.00Out of stock

Raffault Chenin Bottle

$56.00Out of stock

Robert Sinsky Orgia Pinot Gris

$108.00Out of stock

Domaine La Goujonne 'Reine Marie' BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Chene Bleu Rose Grenache

$86.00

Regis Bouvier Marsannay Rose Pinot

$78.00

Ulacia Bottle BTL

$38.00

Reuilly Rose Pinot Gris

$48.00

Railsback Freres Rose Grenache

$64.00

Corcelles BTL

$52.00

J.P. Brun BTL

$52.00

Domaine Diochon Gamay

$56.00

Domaine Regus Bouvier

$71.00

Robert Sinsky Pinot

$87.00

Besadien BTL

$56.00

Chateau de Sancerre

$71.00

Talbott Kali Hart Pinot BTL

$62.00

Lumen Grenache

$78.00

Chateau de Bastet Grenache

$58.00

Marietta BTL

$60.00

Eco Terreno Cab Sauv

$75.00

Austin Hope BTL

$88.00

Long meadow Ranch Cab

$119.00

Chateau Victoria Cab Sauv

$70.00

Chateau Lyonnat Merlot

$60.00

Orin Swift Abstract

$105.00

Eureka BTL

$52.00

Domaine Charles Joguet BTL

$60.00

L’Arpenty Cab Franc

$50.00

Domaine Saladin Syrah

$56.00

Frog's Leap Zin

$83.00

Green & Red Zin

$67.00

1\2 Bottle J Pinot Noir

$24.00

Neyers Bottle

$68.00

MacMurray Pinot

$80.00

Capmartin Bottle

$48.00Out of stock

Chanin Duvarita Pinot 232

$116.00Out of stock

Chateau de Bellevue 243

$65.00Out of stock

Chateau Lalande Cab Sauv 224

$81.00Out of stock

Clau de Nell Cab Franc 225

$129.00Out of stock

Domaine Chevillon Pinot 233

$215.00Out of stock

Domaine Jessiaume Pinot 234

$97.00Out of stock

Domaine Saint Nicolas

$77.00Out of stock

Domaine Serene

$130.00Out of stock

Hirsh Pinot 232

$155.00Out of stock

Jean Foillard Gamay 223

$106.00Out of stock

La Ferme du Mont CdP 235

$200.00Out of stock

Larkmead Cab 224

$400.00Out of stock

Stephen Goff Pinot 232

$92.00Out of stock

Spirits

Abre Ojos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$23.00

Don Julio Blanco

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$16.00

Milagro Select Barrel Blanco

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$36.00

Milagro Select Barrel Repo

$20.00

Don Julio Repo

$21.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Repo

$18.00

Abre Ojos Repo

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$46.00

Milagro Select Barrel Anejo

$31.00

Espolon Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Peleton De La Muerte

$12.00

Bounty White

$12.00

Bounty Coconut

$12.00

Bounty Dark

$12.00

Bounty Spiced

$12.00

Fantastic Voyage

$14.00

Flor 4yr blanco

$12.00

Flor 7yr

$12.00

Flor de Caña 12

$13.00

Flor de Caña 18

$15.00

Plantation OFTD

$12.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$12.00

Rhum Clement VSOP125 year ann.

$13.00

Rhum JM80

$12.00

Wray & Nephew

$12.00

Singani 63

$12.00

Leblon

$12.00

Merlet VS

$12.00

Hardy VSOP

$16.00

Hardy XO Rare

$32.00

Caravedo

$12.00

Torres 10yr

$10.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Four Roses Manhattan

$12.00

Basil Hayden 8yr

$13.00

Basil Hayden 8yr Manhattan

$15.00

Booker's

$26.00

Bookers Manhattan

$30.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Makers Mark Manhattan

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Manhattan

$14.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Blanton's Manhattan

$24.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Eagle Rare Manhattan

$14.00

Old Overholt Rye

$12.00

Old Overholt Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Whistle Pig Farms 10yr

$25.00

Whistle Pig 10yr Manhattan

$27.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Templeton Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Sazerac 6 Rye

$12.00

Sazarac 6 Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Mad River Rye

$14.00

Mad River Rye Manhattan

$16.00

Michters Rye

$14.00

Michters Rye Manhattan

$16.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Manhattan

$14.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

Canadian Club Manhattan

$14.00

Redbreast 12yr

$20.00

Jameson

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Suntory Toki 86P

$12.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$19.00

Hibiki Harmony

$22.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$30.00

Pig's Nose

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$80.00

Chivas 12yr

$12.00

Oban 14yr

$25.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$28.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$19.00

Mcallan 12yr Double Cask

$21.00

Macallan 18yr Sherry Cask

$97.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$17.00

Balvenie 12 DoubleWood

$22.00

Balvenie 17yr Double Wood

$51.00

Glenlevit 12yr

$15.00

Balvenie 14yr

$19.00

Citadelle

$12.00

Citadelle Martini

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tanqueray Martini

$14.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Monkey 47 Martini

$20.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Plymouth Martini

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$14.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Sipsmith Martini

$14.00

Silent Pool

$16.00

Silent Pool Martini

$18.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Hendricks Martini

$14.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin

$12.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin Martini

$14.00

Grainger

$12.00

Grainger Martini

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Martini

$14.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Greygoose Martini

$14.00

Tito's

$12.00

Tito's Martini

$14.00

Stoli Elit

$18.00

Stoli Elit Martini

$20.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Belle de Brillet Pear Liqueur

$15.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Merlet Trois Citrus

$12.00

Merlet Crème de Cassis

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaco

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Pimm's

$12.00

Combier Pamplemouse

$12.00

Merlet Peché

$12.00

Merlet Apricot

$12.00

Merlet Frambois

$12.00

Chambord Black raspberry

$12.00

Green Chartreuse*

$18.00

Yellow Chartreuse*

$18.00

Chase Elderflower*

$12.00

Benedictine*

$12.00

Cherry Heering*

$12.00

Tempus Fugit Crème de Ment*

$12.00

Mata Hari Absinthe Bohemian*

$12.00

Licor 43*

$12.00

Suze Artefois*

$12.00

Roots Masthia*

$12.00

R&W Crème de Violet*

$12.00

Dolin Dry*

$10.00

Dolin Rouge*

$10.00

Cocchi Americano*

$10.00

Carpano Antica*

$10.00

Punt-E-Mes*

$10.00

Cremor Irish Cream*

$10.00

Merlet C2 Café*

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Crème De cacao*

$12.00

Russo Nocino*

$12.00

Saliza Amaretto

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Averna

$10.00

Braulio

$13.00

Campari

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Galliano

$12.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Nonino Quintessia

$15.00

NA Bev

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Cola

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Soda

Tonic

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Milk

$5.00

Normada Honey Soda

$7.00

Royal Wulff

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Still Water

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Refill

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Belchertown Grapefruit

$7.00

Belchertown Blood Orange

$7.00

Drinks A-C

Americano

$11.00

1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth Build in highball, fill with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with an Orange Wedge.

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

1 1/2oz Gin 3/4oz Lemon Juice 1/2oz Maraschino Liqueur 1/4oz Violette . Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a cherry.

Bee's Knees

$12.00

1 1/2oz Gin 3/4oz Honey Syrup 3/4oz Lemon Juice Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a Lemon Twist.

Between The Sheets

$12.00

1 1/2oz Cognac 3/4oz Lemon Juice 1/2oz Cointreau 1/2oz Benedictine Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

Black Russian

$11.00

1 1/2 oz Merlet C2 Cafe 1 1/2 Vodka Stir and strain over fresh ice.

Bloody Sangrita

$12.00

Boulvardier

$13.00

1 1/2oz Overproof Bourbon, 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth (Carpano Antica Preferred) Stir and strain into cocktail glass, garnish with a rough orange peel.

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

1 1/2oz Gin or Cognac 3/4oz Cream 3/4oz Crème de Cacao Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Caipirinha

$12.00

2 oz Cachaca 6pcs lime 3/4 oz Simple Brown Sugar cube Add all ingredients to shaker, muddle, fill with crushed ice dump into lowball.

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

1 Sugar Cube 8 Dashes Angostura Bitters Sparkling wine Soak suger cube in bitters. Add cube to flute and top with sparkling wine.

Champs Elysee's

$13.00

1 1/2oz Cognac 3/4oz Lemon Juice 3/4oz Yellow Chartreuse 1 dash Angostura Bitters Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Chartreuse Smash

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

1 1/2oz Citrust Vodka 3/4oz Triple Sec 3/4oz Cran 1/2oz Lime Juice Shake and double strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Drinks D-F

Daiquiri

$12.00

1 1/2oz Rum 3/4oz Lime Juice 3/4oz Simple Syrup Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. No garnish.

Dark-N-Stormy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

1 1/2oz Gin 1oz Simple Syrup 3/4oz Lemon Juice Sparkling Wine Shake and double strain into a cocktali glass. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.

Drinks G-K

Gimlet

$12.00

1 1/2oz Gin 3/4oz Lime Juice 3/4oz Simple Syrup Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass.

Godfather

$13.00

2 1/4 oz Bourbon 1/2 oz Amaretto 2 Dash Ango

Grasshopper

$12.00

1 oz creme de menthe 1 oz creme de cacao 1 oz cream

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

1 1/2oz White Rum 3/4oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Maraschino Liqueur 1/2oz Grapefruit Juice 1/4oz Simple Syrup Shake and strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Hot Toddy

$12.00

1 1/2oz Grants 3/4oz Honey Syrup 3/4oz Lemon Juice 2 Dashes Angostura Build in heated mug, top with hot water. Garnish with clove studded lemon peel.

Kir

$12.00

1/2oz Crème de Cassis 5 1/2oz Dry White Wine Build in wine glass, top with wine, and garnish with a lemon twist.

Kir Royale

$12.00

1/2oz Crème de Cassis Sparkling Wine Build in flute, top with sparkling wine, garnish with a lemon twist.

Drinks L-N

Lemon Drop

$12.00

1 1/2oz Citrus Vodka 3/4oz Simple 3/4oz Lemon Juice Shake and double strain into Sugar Rimmed cocktail glass.

Little Guiseppe

$12.00

2oz Cynar 2oz Punt e Mes 1 barspoon fresh Lemon Juice 1 pinch Kosher Salt 6 dashes Angostura Orange Build in glass, add large cube of ice, stir.

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

1/2oz Vodka 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Rum 1/2oz Blanco Tequila 1/2oz Triple Sec 1/2oz Simple 1oz Lemon Juice Build in Highball, Shake and top with Coke, Garnish with Lemon Wedge.

Mai Tai

$14.00

1.0oz DRB(Aged Rum) 1.0oz WRB(White Rum) 3/4oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Curacao 1/2oz Orgeat Build in mixing glass and shake with 5 cubes of ice. Strain into lowball over crushed ice and garnish with a Lime Wheel and Mint Sprig.

Manhattan

$13.00

2oz Rye Whiskey 1oz Sweet Vermouth 1 dash Angostura Stir and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a cherry.

Margarita

$13.00

1 1/2oz Blanco Tequila 3/4oz Lime Juice 3/4oz Triple Sec 1/4oz Agave Nectar Build in mixing glass, shake and pour into salt-rimmed lowball. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Martini

$17.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

2oz Bourbon 1oz Simple Syrup 1 Bunch mint In Lowball, muddle mint and simple. Add bourbon and integrate. Top with crushed ice and garnish with a bouquet of mint and two sip straws.

Mojito

$12.00

2oz White Rum 1oz Lime Juice 1oz Simple Syrup 1 bunch of mint Soda water Build in a mixing glass, shake and double strain over fresh ice in a highball. Top with soda, and garnish with a mint sprig.

Moscow Mule

$12.00

1 1/2oz Vodka 3/4oz Lime Juice Ginger Beer Build in Highball, Shake, top with Ginger Beer, Garnish with Lime Wedge.

Negroni

$13.00

1oz Gin 1oz Campari 1oz Dolin Rouge rocks, rocks glass, Orange Swath

Drinks O-R

Old Fashioned

$14.00

2oz Rittenhouse Rye 1 Barspoon of Sugar 1 Splash of Soda Water 2 dashes of Angostura 2 dashes of peychauds In chilled lowball, add barspoon of sugar and soda water to dissolve, stir and add bitters. Stir paste and add whiskey, then stir again. Add ice and stir. Garnish with a rough Orange Twist.

Pimm's Cup

$13.00

2oz Pimms No. 1 3oz House Lemonade Lemon/Lime Soda Build all but soda in highball. Add ice and shake. Top with sprite and garnish with a cucumber wheel.

Pink Lady

$13.00

1 1/2oz Gin 3/4oz Applejack 3/4oz Grenadine 1/2oz Lemon Juice 1 Egg white Dry shake then add ice and shake hard. Double strain into a large coupe glass.

Pisco Sour

$12.00

1 1/2oz Pisco 3/4oz Simple 3/4oz Lime Juice 1 Egg White Dry shake, then add ice and shake hard. Double strain into large coupe glass and garnish with angostura bitters.

Rob Roy

$13.00

2oz Blended Scotch, 1oz Sweet Vermouth, 1 dash Angostura Bitters. Stir and strain into a cocktail glass, garnish with a cherry.

Drinks S-V

Sazerac

$13.00

2oz Cognac or Rittenhouse Rye 1 Barspoon of Sugar 1 splash soda water 8 dashes Peychaud's bitters In Mixing Glass, make paste with sugar and soda water and stir until dissolved. Add bitters and spirit and stir to incorporate. Add ice and stir to chill and dilute. Strain into chilled, absinthe rinsed lowball and garnish with a rough lemon twist, and discard.

Sidecar

$13.00

1 1/2oz Cognac 3/4oz Cointreau 3/4oz Lemon Juice Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Singapore Sling

$14.00

1 1/2oz Gin 3/4oz Cherry Brandy 3/4oz Lime Juice 3/4oz Benedictine 1 dash Angostura Club Soda Build in mixing glass and shake all but soda water. Strain into highball over fresh ice. Garnish with a Lime flag.

Tom Collins

$13.00

2oz Gin 1oz Simple Syrup 3/4oz Lemon Juice Soda Water Build in a mixing glass, shake and double strain into highball over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon flag.

Vesper

$13.00

2oz Vodka 1oz Plymouth Gin 1/2oz Cocchi Americano Build in a mixing glass, stir and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Drinks W-Z

Ward 8

$12.00

2oz Rye Whiskey 1/2oz Lemon Juice 1/2oz Orange Juice 1/2oz Grenadine Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

2oz Fighting Cock Bourbon 1oz Simple Syrup Half- Lemon (quartered) 1 bunch of mint Muddle all ingredients except for for bourbon. Add bourbon and dry shake. Double strain into a lowball. Add crushed ice and garnish with a bouquet of mint.

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Negroni

$13.00

White Russian

$12.00

Zombie

$15.00

1oz Plantation 5yr Rum 1oz Appleton Rum 1oz Lemonhart 151 Demerara Rum 3/4oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Don's Mix (Cinn/grapefruit), 1/2oz Falernum 1 Teaspoon Grenadine 1 Dash Angostura 6 Drops Pernod Absinthe crushed ice, garnish with a mint sprig.

Half Bottles

J Vineyard Pinot Noir

$24.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$24.00

Oysters

Shellfish Tower

$85.00Out of stock

Dozen Oysters

$34.00

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Buttermilk

$3.25

Flying Point

$3.25

Northern Cross

$3.25

Beausoleil

$3.25

Great White

$3.25

Merry

$3.25

WhiteStone

$3.25

Raw Bar

JG Octopus in Olive Oil

$32.00

JG Sardines in Sauce

$17.00

JG Smoked Small Sardines

$19.00

JG Spiced Calamari in Ragout*

$29.00

JG Spiced Tuna Pate

$14.00

LB N°15 Cockles in Brine*

$29.00

LB N°21 Mejillones Mussels

$19.00

LB N°35 Sardines In Sauce

$17.00

LB N°50 White Tuna Belly

$34.00

LB N°90 Zamburinas Scallops

$22.00

BBQ Oysters

$16.00

Calamari Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Little Neck Clams

$1.75

Salt Roasted Clam

$14.00

Seafood Tower

$85.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.00

Appetizers

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$15.00

CRAB CAKE

$14.00

MUSSELS

$16.00Out of stock

Potato Leek Soup

$12.00

Lemon Campanelli

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Donald Saunders Tomato Salad

$6.00

Donald's Omelette

$12.00

Salads

Kale Salad

$13.00

Romaine-Lunch

$12.00

Romaine-Dinner

$12.00

Burrata

$16.00

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll w/Warm

$32.00

The Oyster Club Dry Aged Burger

$18.00

Shrimp & Salmon Burger

$17.00

Smoked Chicken Panino

$15.00

Chilled Lobster Roll

$32.00

Lunch Mains

Shrimp Scampi-Lunch

$22.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Coconut Green Curry

$28.00

Donald's Egg White Omelette

$10.00

Dinner Mains

Shrimp Scampi-Dinner

$22.00Out of stock

Spacatelli Bolognese

$21.00

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

The Oyster Club Dry Aged Burger

$18.00

NY Strip Steak

$38.00

Coconut Curry

$28.00

Branzino

$27.00

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kid Pasta

$12.00

Sides

Buttered Potatoes

$6.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Old Bay Fries

$6.00

Roasted Carrots

$8.00

Small Salad

$6.00

Grilled Toast

Dinner Rolls & Butter

Desserts

Profiteroles

$12.00

Cranberry And Lemon Sorbet

$12.00

Taza Chocolate Brownie

$14.00

Kids Scoop

$4.00

Passionfruit Pavlova

$12.00Out of stock

Almond Joy

$13.00

Oysters & Snacks

Buttermilk

$1.00

Flying Point

$1.00

Northern Cross

$1.00

Arancini

$5.00

Chips & Dip

$5.00

Chacuterie Board

$24.00Out of stock

Cheese Board

$20.00Out of stock

Beer

Miller High Life Pony

$2.00

Bucket Of Love

$7.00

First Course

Pre Fix Dinner

$33.00

Pre Fix Lunch

$20.00

Arugula Salad

Salmon Toast

Calamari

Lamb Meatballs

Arugula Salad A la Carte

$11.00

Salmon Toast A la Carte

$12.00

Calamari A la Carte

$13.00

Lamb Meatballs A la Carte

$13.00

Second Course

Mussels

Shrimp Scampi

Curry

Bolognese

Mussels A la Carte

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi A la Carte

$22.00

Curry A la Carte

$22.00

Bolognese A la Carte

$21.00

Dessert

Almond Joy

Rice Pudding

Sorbet

Almond Joy A la Carte

$12.00

Rice Pudding A la Carte

$12.00

Apps

$31 Hors D'eouvres

$31.00Out of stock

$4 Mini Canapes

$4.00Out of stock

$5 Mini Canapes

$5.00Out of stock

Chacuterie Board

$28.00Out of stock

Cheese Board

$21.00Out of stock

Mains

$85 Prefixe

$85.00Out of stock

Pre Fixe $65

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

79 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

Gallery
The Oyster Club image

