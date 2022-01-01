The Oyster Club
79 Park Plaza
Boston, MA 02116
Beer
Cocktails
Wine by the Glass
Bisol Crede Prosecco Glera Blend
Taste of Sparkling
Electium Pet Nat Xarello
Grenelle Brut Rosé Glass
Bruno Camerais
Macmurray Pinot Gris
Mehofer Gruner Veltliner
Martin Codax Albarino
Saint Clair SB
Long Meadow Ranch Sauv Blanc
Sandhi Chardonnay
Domaine Jean Manciat Chardonnay
Taste of White
Chateau Sancerre Blanc
Pinot Blanc Wine Pairing
Ulacia Txakolina Hondarabi Beltza/Zuri
Corselles
Taste of Rose
Jean Paul Brun Gamay
Besadien Pinot
Talbot Pinot Noir
Marietta Cabernet
Austin Hope Cabernet
Domaine Charles Jouget Cab Franc
Chateau de Barbe
Love You Bunches Glass
Taste of Red
Pinot Noir Wine Pairing Glass
Robert Sinskey Dessert Pinot Gris
Royal Tokaji Dessert Furmint
Ramos Pinto 20yr
Ramos Pinto 10yr
Blandy's Malmsy
Taste of Dessert
Dumangin rattafia
Brachetto Wine Pairing Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Patrice Colin Pineau d'Aunis Pet Nat
Bisol Prosecco BTL
Schramsberg Brut Rose
Benoit Lahaye
Charles Sparr Cremant d'Alsace Pinot Blanc
Macmurray Pinot Gris BTL
Patrice Colin CdV Chenin
Francois Chidaine Chenin Blanc
Mehofer BTL
Knoll Federspeil Gruner Veltliner
Weigngut Lagler 'Steinbortz'
Domaine Luneau Melon de Bourgogne
DM Meyer-Fonne Pinot Blanc
Dom Ostertag Riesling
La Cabotte Rousanne
Martin Codax Albarino BTL
Saint Clair BTL
Long Meadow Ranch SB BTL
Lieu Dit Sauv Blanc
Frog's Leap Sauv Blanc
Chateau Sancerre Blanc BTL
Laguna Chardonnay
Calera Chardonnay
Sandhi Chardonnay BTL
Domaine Jean Manciat BTL
Orin Swift Mannequin
Dom. George Chardonnay
Dom. Leflaive Chardonnay
1\2 Bottle William Hill Chardonnay
Bruno Camerais Bottle
Jean Pierre Bailly, Pouilly-Fume Sauv Blanc
Valentin Zusslin Riesling
Guilhem Durand Picpoul de Pinet
Landron "Amphibolite"
Dom des Huard Romorantin
Gustavshof Chardonnay
Jean-Marc Boillot Chardonnay
Marcel Deiss Gewurztraminer
Pascal Janvier, Jasnieres Chenin
Pepiere Bottle
Quenard Chignin Jacquere
Raffault Chenin Bottle
Robert Sinsky Orgia Pinot Gris
Domaine La Goujonne 'Reine Marie' BTL
Chene Bleu Rose Grenache
Regis Bouvier Marsannay Rose Pinot
Ulacia Bottle BTL
Reuilly Rose Pinot Gris
Railsback Freres Rose Grenache
Corcelles BTL
J.P. Brun BTL
Domaine Diochon Gamay
Domaine Regus Bouvier
Robert Sinsky Pinot
Besadien BTL
Chateau de Sancerre
Talbott Kali Hart Pinot BTL
Lumen Grenache
Chateau de Bastet Grenache
Marietta BTL
Eco Terreno Cab Sauv
Austin Hope BTL
Long meadow Ranch Cab
Chateau Victoria Cab Sauv
Chateau Lyonnat Merlot
Orin Swift Abstract
Eureka BTL
Domaine Charles Joguet BTL
L’Arpenty Cab Franc
Domaine Saladin Syrah
Frog's Leap Zin
Green & Red Zin
1\2 Bottle J Pinot Noir
Neyers Bottle
MacMurray Pinot
Capmartin Bottle
Chanin Duvarita Pinot 232
Chateau de Bellevue 243
Chateau Lalande Cab Sauv 224
Clau de Nell Cab Franc 225
Domaine Chevillon Pinot 233
Domaine Jessiaume Pinot 234
Domaine Saint Nicolas
Domaine Serene
Hirsh Pinot 232
Jean Foillard Gamay 223
La Ferme du Mont CdP 235
Larkmead Cab 224
Stephen Goff Pinot 232
Spirits
Abre Ojos Blanco
Casa Dragones Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Tequila Ocho Plata
Milagro Select Barrel Blanco
Clase Azul Reposado
Milagro Select Barrel Repo
Don Julio Repo
Casamigos Repo
Tequila Ocho Repo
Abre Ojos Repo
Don Julio 1942
Milagro Select Barrel Anejo
Espolon Anejo
Casamigos Anejo
Peleton De La Muerte
Bounty White
Bounty Coconut
Bounty Dark
Bounty Spiced
Fantastic Voyage
Flor 4yr blanco
Flor 7yr
Flor de Caña 12
Flor de Caña 18
Plantation OFTD
Plantation Xaymaca
Rhum Clement VSOP125 year ann.
Rhum JM80
Wray & Nephew
Singani 63
Leblon
Merlet VS
Hardy VSOP
Hardy XO Rare
Caravedo
Torres 10yr
Four Roses
Four Roses Manhattan
Basil Hayden 8yr
Basil Hayden 8yr Manhattan
Booker's
Bookers Manhattan
Maker's Mark
Makers Mark Manhattan
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace Manhattan
Blanton's
Blanton's Manhattan
Eagle Rare
Eagle Rare Manhattan
Old Overholt Rye
Old Overholt Rye Manhattan
Whistle Pig Farms 10yr
Whistle Pig 10yr Manhattan
Templeton Rye
Templeton Rye Manhattan
Rittenhouse Rye
Rittenhouse Rye Manhattan
Sazerac 6 Rye
Sazarac 6 Rye Manhattan
Mad River Rye
Mad River Rye Manhattan
Michters Rye
Michters Rye Manhattan
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Manhattan
Canadian Club
Canadian Club Manhattan
Redbreast 12yr
Jameson
Tullamore Dew
Suntory Toki 86P
Nikka Coffey Grain
Hibiki Harmony
Yamazaki 12yr
Pig's Nose
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Chivas 12yr
Oban 14yr
Lagavulin 16yr
Ardbeg 10yr
Mcallan 12yr Double Cask
Macallan 18yr Sherry Cask
Glenfiddich 12yr
Balvenie 12 DoubleWood
Balvenie 17yr Double Wood
Glenlevit 12yr
Balvenie 14yr
Citadelle
Citadelle Martini
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Martini
Monkey 47
Monkey 47 Martini
Plymouth
Plymouth Martini
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay Sapphire Martini
Sipsmith
Sipsmith Martini
Silent Pool
Silent Pool Martini
Hendrick's
Hendricks Martini
Ransom Old Tom Gin
Ransom Old Tom Gin Martini
Grainger
Grainger Martini
Ketel One
Ketel One Martini
Grey Goose
Greygoose Martini
Tito's
Tito's Martini
Stoli Elit
Stoli Elit Martini
Grand Marnier
Belle de Brillet Pear Liqueur
Cointreau
Merlet Trois Citrus
Merlet Crème de Cassis
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaco
Luxardo Maraschino
Pimm's
Combier Pamplemouse
Merlet Peché
Merlet Apricot
Merlet Frambois
Chambord Black raspberry
Green Chartreuse*
Yellow Chartreuse*
Chase Elderflower*
Benedictine*
Cherry Heering*
Tempus Fugit Crème de Ment*
Mata Hari Absinthe Bohemian*
Licor 43*
Suze Artefois*
Roots Masthia*
R&W Crème de Violet*
Dolin Dry*
Dolin Rouge*
Cocchi Americano*
Carpano Antica*
Punt-E-Mes*
Cremor Irish Cream*
Merlet C2 Café*
Tempus Fugit Crème De cacao*
Russo Nocino*
Saliza Amaretto
Aperol
Averna
Braulio
Campari
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Galliano
Montenegro
Nonino Quintessia
NA Bev
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Cola
Diet Cola
Gingerale
Sprite
Soda
Tonic
Cranberry
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Milk
Normada Honey Soda
Royal Wulff
Sparkling Water
Still Water
Shirley Temple
Soda Refill
Arnold Palmer
Virgin Mary
Belchertown Grapefruit
Belchertown Blood Orange
Drinks A-C
Americano
1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth Build in highball, fill with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with an Orange Wedge.
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
1 1/2oz Gin 3/4oz Lemon Juice 1/2oz Maraschino Liqueur 1/4oz Violette . Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a cherry.
Bee's Knees
1 1/2oz Gin 3/4oz Honey Syrup 3/4oz Lemon Juice Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a Lemon Twist.
Between The Sheets
1 1/2oz Cognac 3/4oz Lemon Juice 1/2oz Cointreau 1/2oz Benedictine Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.
Black Russian
1 1/2 oz Merlet C2 Cafe 1 1/2 Vodka Stir and strain over fresh ice.
Bloody Sangrita
Boulvardier
1 1/2oz Overproof Bourbon, 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth (Carpano Antica Preferred) Stir and strain into cocktail glass, garnish with a rough orange peel.
Brandy Alexander
1 1/2oz Gin or Cognac 3/4oz Cream 3/4oz Crème de Cacao Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.
Caipirinha
2 oz Cachaca 6pcs lime 3/4 oz Simple Brown Sugar cube Add all ingredients to shaker, muddle, fill with crushed ice dump into lowball.
Champagne Cocktail
1 Sugar Cube 8 Dashes Angostura Bitters Sparkling wine Soak suger cube in bitters. Add cube to flute and top with sparkling wine.
Champs Elysee's
1 1/2oz Cognac 3/4oz Lemon Juice 3/4oz Yellow Chartreuse 1 dash Angostura Bitters Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Chartreuse Smash
Cosmopolitan
1 1/2oz Citrust Vodka 3/4oz Triple Sec 3/4oz Cran 1/2oz Lime Juice Shake and double strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Drinks D-F
Daiquiri
1 1/2oz Rum 3/4oz Lime Juice 3/4oz Simple Syrup Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. No garnish.
Dark-N-Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
1 1/2oz Gin 1oz Simple Syrup 3/4oz Lemon Juice Sparkling Wine Shake and double strain into a cocktali glass. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.
Drinks G-K
Gimlet
1 1/2oz Gin 3/4oz Lime Juice 3/4oz Simple Syrup Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass.
Godfather
2 1/4 oz Bourbon 1/2 oz Amaretto 2 Dash Ango
Grasshopper
1 oz creme de menthe 1 oz creme de cacao 1 oz cream
Hemingway Daiquiri
1 1/2oz White Rum 3/4oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Maraschino Liqueur 1/2oz Grapefruit Juice 1/4oz Simple Syrup Shake and strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Hot Toddy
1 1/2oz Grants 3/4oz Honey Syrup 3/4oz Lemon Juice 2 Dashes Angostura Build in heated mug, top with hot water. Garnish with clove studded lemon peel.
Kir
1/2oz Crème de Cassis 5 1/2oz Dry White Wine Build in wine glass, top with wine, and garnish with a lemon twist.
Kir Royale
1/2oz Crème de Cassis Sparkling Wine Build in flute, top with sparkling wine, garnish with a lemon twist.
Drinks L-N
Lemon Drop
1 1/2oz Citrus Vodka 3/4oz Simple 3/4oz Lemon Juice Shake and double strain into Sugar Rimmed cocktail glass.
Little Guiseppe
2oz Cynar 2oz Punt e Mes 1 barspoon fresh Lemon Juice 1 pinch Kosher Salt 6 dashes Angostura Orange Build in glass, add large cube of ice, stir.
Long Island Iced Tea
1/2oz Vodka 1/2oz Gin 1/2oz Rum 1/2oz Blanco Tequila 1/2oz Triple Sec 1/2oz Simple 1oz Lemon Juice Build in Highball, Shake and top with Coke, Garnish with Lemon Wedge.
Mai Tai
1.0oz DRB(Aged Rum) 1.0oz WRB(White Rum) 3/4oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Curacao 1/2oz Orgeat Build in mixing glass and shake with 5 cubes of ice. Strain into lowball over crushed ice and garnish with a Lime Wheel and Mint Sprig.
Manhattan
2oz Rye Whiskey 1oz Sweet Vermouth 1 dash Angostura Stir and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a cherry.
Margarita
1 1/2oz Blanco Tequila 3/4oz Lime Juice 3/4oz Triple Sec 1/4oz Agave Nectar Build in mixing glass, shake and pour into salt-rimmed lowball. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
2oz Bourbon 1oz Simple Syrup 1 Bunch mint In Lowball, muddle mint and simple. Add bourbon and integrate. Top with crushed ice and garnish with a bouquet of mint and two sip straws.
Mojito
2oz White Rum 1oz Lime Juice 1oz Simple Syrup 1 bunch of mint Soda water Build in a mixing glass, shake and double strain over fresh ice in a highball. Top with soda, and garnish with a mint sprig.
Moscow Mule
1 1/2oz Vodka 3/4oz Lime Juice Ginger Beer Build in Highball, Shake, top with Ginger Beer, Garnish with Lime Wedge.
Negroni
1oz Gin 1oz Campari 1oz Dolin Rouge rocks, rocks glass, Orange Swath
Drinks O-R
Old Fashioned
2oz Rittenhouse Rye 1 Barspoon of Sugar 1 Splash of Soda Water 2 dashes of Angostura 2 dashes of peychauds In chilled lowball, add barspoon of sugar and soda water to dissolve, stir and add bitters. Stir paste and add whiskey, then stir again. Add ice and stir. Garnish with a rough Orange Twist.
Pimm's Cup
2oz Pimms No. 1 3oz House Lemonade Lemon/Lime Soda Build all but soda in highball. Add ice and shake. Top with sprite and garnish with a cucumber wheel.
Pink Lady
1 1/2oz Gin 3/4oz Applejack 3/4oz Grenadine 1/2oz Lemon Juice 1 Egg white Dry shake then add ice and shake hard. Double strain into a large coupe glass.
Pisco Sour
1 1/2oz Pisco 3/4oz Simple 3/4oz Lime Juice 1 Egg White Dry shake, then add ice and shake hard. Double strain into large coupe glass and garnish with angostura bitters.
Rob Roy
2oz Blended Scotch, 1oz Sweet Vermouth, 1 dash Angostura Bitters. Stir and strain into a cocktail glass, garnish with a cherry.
Drinks S-V
Sazerac
2oz Cognac or Rittenhouse Rye 1 Barspoon of Sugar 1 splash soda water 8 dashes Peychaud's bitters In Mixing Glass, make paste with sugar and soda water and stir until dissolved. Add bitters and spirit and stir to incorporate. Add ice and stir to chill and dilute. Strain into chilled, absinthe rinsed lowball and garnish with a rough lemon twist, and discard.
Sidecar
1 1/2oz Cognac 3/4oz Cointreau 3/4oz Lemon Juice Shake and double strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Singapore Sling
1 1/2oz Gin 3/4oz Cherry Brandy 3/4oz Lime Juice 3/4oz Benedictine 1 dash Angostura Club Soda Build in mixing glass and shake all but soda water. Strain into highball over fresh ice. Garnish with a Lime flag.
Tom Collins
2oz Gin 1oz Simple Syrup 3/4oz Lemon Juice Soda Water Build in a mixing glass, shake and double strain into highball over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon flag.
Vesper
2oz Vodka 1oz Plymouth Gin 1/2oz Cocchi Americano Build in a mixing glass, stir and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Drinks W-Z
Ward 8
2oz Rye Whiskey 1/2oz Lemon Juice 1/2oz Orange Juice 1/2oz Grenadine Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.
Whiskey Smash
2oz Fighting Cock Bourbon 1oz Simple Syrup Half- Lemon (quartered) 1 bunch of mint Muddle all ingredients except for for bourbon. Add bourbon and dry shake. Double strain into a lowball. Add crushed ice and garnish with a bouquet of mint.
Whiskey Sour
White Negroni
White Russian
Zombie
1oz Plantation 5yr Rum 1oz Appleton Rum 1oz Lemonhart 151 Demerara Rum 3/4oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Don's Mix (Cinn/grapefruit), 1/2oz Falernum 1 Teaspoon Grenadine 1 Dash Angostura 6 Drops Pernod Absinthe crushed ice, garnish with a mint sprig.
Oysters
Raw Bar
JG Octopus in Olive Oil
JG Sardines in Sauce
JG Smoked Small Sardines
JG Spiced Calamari in Ragout*
JG Spiced Tuna Pate
LB N°15 Cockles in Brine*
LB N°21 Mejillones Mussels
LB N°35 Sardines In Sauce
LB N°50 White Tuna Belly
LB N°90 Zamburinas Scallops
BBQ Oysters
Calamari Salad
Little Neck Clams
Salt Roasted Clam
Seafood Tower
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Lunch Mains
Dinner Mains
Sides
Desserts
First Course
Second Course
