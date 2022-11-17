A map showing the location of The Oystercatcher 901 NW Grace StreetView gallery

The Oystercatcher 901 NW Grace Street

No reviews yet

901 NW Grace Street

Coupeville, WA 98239

Order Again

Amuse\Mezzo

Amuse

Mezzo

Starters

Half dozen raw oysters

$20.00

seasonal selection served with a red wine mignonette

Baker's dozen raw oysters

$40.00

seasonal selection served with a red wine mignonette

Broiled oysters

$24.00

Bread

Appetizers

House salad

$12.00

local greens, pine nut vinaigrette, giardiniera, pecorino

Beet Salad

$18.00

Kale

$18.00

Ceviche

$28.00

with cashew cream, plum blossoms

Fried oysters

$22.00

half dozen oysters with capers, herb buttermilk sauce

Penn Cove mussels

$20.00

roasted onions, garlic, parsley, crème fraíche

Fried green tomato

$20.00

Brussels

$20.00

Half Order Mussels

$10.00

Entrees

Vegetarian

$40.00

Shoulder

$42.00

Ribeye

$59.00

Duck

$42.00Out of stock

King

$55.00Out of stock

Halibut

$55.00

Scallops

$48.00

10 Oz Ribeye

$50.00Out of stock

Catch scallops

$48.00Out of stock

Coho

$48.00Out of stock

Casso

$48.00

Dessert/Sides

Beignets

$12.00

sipping chocolate, 3 Generations jam

Pot de creme

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Ice cream

$5.00

ask your server about todays selections

Mussel bread

Grilled bread

Bag fee

WA STATE BAG FEE

$0.08

Lunch

House burger

$18.00

3 Sisters beef, bacon jam, cheddar, lettuce, aioli, Little Red Hen Bakery brioche bun

Lunch ling cod

$24.00

Oyster po-boy

$18.00

sunchoke pickles pickles, tartar, Little Red Hen Bakery bolillo

Liquor

Grapefruit gimlet

$15.00

Life on Mars

$15.00

LGB Tea

$15.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

Bootleg DVD

$15.00

talking fish!?

$15.00

Blue Smoke

$15.00

Walking on sunshine

$15.00

Scotch

Digestif

Liqueur

Gin

Whiskey

Vodka

Tequila/mezcal

Rum

Martini

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Old fashion

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Custom

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Whiskey sour

$15.00

Kir Royale

$14.00

Beer

Rubens ipa

$5.00

Scotch Ale

$5.00

Brown

$5.00

Dry Cider, Yonder

$6.00

Pilsner

$6.00

Lavender Cider, Finnriver

$14.00

Wine

GL Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Walla walla red

$14.00

GL Spanish Red

$12.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL walla walla red

$56.00

BTL tuscan

$48.00

half glass red

GL Rhone

$12.00

GL Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Leclat

$10.00

BTL Rhone

$48.00

BTL Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Leclat

$40.00

half glass white

GL Rose

$11.00

GL Prosecco

$14.00

half glass r/s

BTL Prosecco

$56.00

corkage

$25.00

Bennet Valley Pinot Noir

$75.00

Tour Rain 2018 CF/GN

$54.00

The Prisoner 2019

$88.00

Saldo 2019

$60.00

Laurent Gauthier 2019

$42.00Out of stock

Josph's Blend 2018 Le Mistral

$45.00

Bertani Ripasso

$48.00

Beaujolais-villages 2019

$38.00Out of stock

Tempranillo 2018 Muga Reserva

$68.00Out of stock

Miguel the Man 2016

$115.00

Nine Hats 2017 Sangiovese

$56.00Out of stock

Ambassador 2017

$120.00

2018 Terroir Malbec

$48.00

2019 Echolands Cab Franc

$94.00

2019 Killer Drop

$86.00

2019 Walla walla syrah

$112.00

2020 Senic Valley Pinot

$50.00

2017 Crianza tempranillo

$53.00

Bottle Special

$45.00

2018 barbaresco

$118.00

corkage

$25.00

Apremont 2019 Jacquere

$40.00

Assyrtiko 2020

$45.00Out of stock

Tampranillio Blanco 2020 Conde Valemar

$52.00

2019 Chablis

$89.00

2020 Getaria White Blend

$44.00

Anne Amis Pinot Gris 2020

$45.00

Sassarini 2019

$45.00

Muscadet 2019 Petit Mouton

$40.00

Riesling 2019 Rheingau

$40.00

Chenin Blanc 2018 Sec

$68.00

sauvignon blanc 2020 Sagemoore

$48.00

Chardonnay, 2020 Les Charmes

$44.00Out of stock

Sauvignon blanc 2020 Oiso

$44.00

Chardonay, 2020 Eyrie Vineyards

$88.00

2020 Lluvia

$40.00

2021 Picpoul bonny doon

$45.00

Albarino condessa

$48.00

corkage

$25.00

B&B Brut Rose

$36.00Out of stock

Gelida Brut Pinot

$48.00

Guy Charlemange Champagne

$111.00

Extra brut Louis Metaireau

$64.00

Brut Cava Kila

$40.00

Brut Cuvee Antica

$54.00

Prosecco 2020 Ca'dei Zago

$48.00

Brut Cremant De Liore

$48.00

NV Brut Vouvray Pinon

$45.00

La Spinetta Rose

$44.00

Bargemone 2021

$42.00Out of stock

Walla Walla Rose

$58.00

Tavel Rose

$56.00

Domain de la Jousseliniere

$40.00

2021 Striga

$48.00

Statement Porto

$11.00

Coffee Port

$13.00

Sauternes

$14.00

Kopke 10 yr

$12.00

Villa Rosa Mascato

$10.00

NA Beverages

Cola

$4.00

Huckleberry

$4.00

Orange cream

$4.00

Ginger beer

$3.00

Root beer

$4.00

Ice tea

$3.00

Hand squeezed lemonade

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Fever Tree Soda water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

N/A Cocktail

$9.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Q Tonic

$2.00

Pellegrino

$9.00

Small Pellegrino

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 NW Grace Street, Coupeville, WA 98239

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

