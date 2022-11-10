Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Page An American Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

2920 10TH ST

Great Bend, KS 67530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef Salad
Chicken Tenders
House Specialty Potato Soup

Starters

Baja Shrimp Dip

$8.29

Chicken Tenders

$9.19

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.79

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

Wings

$9.99

Meatballs

$8.29

Onion Rings

$7.29

Pile O' Nachos

$10.99

Potato Skins

$7.29

Pretzels

$6.99

Chips And Queso

$7.89

Chip Refill

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.99

1/2 Onion Ring

$4.29

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$7.99

Soups, Salads & Bowls

Blackened Chicken Salad

$11.49

Chef Salad

$11.69

Santa Fe Salad w/ Chicken

$11.29

Spinach Salad

$9.89

Side Caesar Salad

$4.59

Side Garden Salad

$4.59

Side Italian "House Salad"

$4.59

Bread Refill

Blackened Salmon Salad

$13.49

Shrimp or Calamari Salad

$12.29Out of stock

House Specialty Potato Soup

$3.89+

Day Soup 1

$3.89+

Day Soup 2

$3.89+

Bistro Burrito Bowl

$11.29

Soup/Salad Combo

$7.49

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$10.49

Buffalo Ranch Sandwich

$10.29

College Bird

$10.29

Steak Burger

$10.29

Philly

$10.99

Reuben

$11.29

Roast Beef Griller

$10.59Out of stock

Santa Fe Wrap

$10.49

Sliders

$11.29Out of stock

Buffalo Wrap

$10.69

Big Dipper

$10.99

Page Burger

$10.89

Turkey Club Croissant

$10.49

Fish Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$9.99Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$10.49Out of stock

Salmon Sliders with Sweet Potato Fries

$9.29Out of stock

Steaks

10oz Prime Rib

$20.39Out of stock

14oz Prime Rib

$25.49

16oz Prime Rib

$26.79Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$27.89Out of stock

KC Strip Steak

$23.19

Lime Chipotle Bistro Steak

$15.99

Monteray

$13.99Out of stock

Ribeye Steak

$24.29

Spicy Ball Tip Sirloin

$16.29

Dinner Favorites

Brown Sugar Pork Chop

$14.89Out of stock

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.69

Chicken Fried Short Ribs

$15.49

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.69

Salmon

$16.79

Fried Shrimp

$15.69

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.49

Meatloaf

$13.89

Turkey Dinner

$12.29Out of stock

Grilled Tilapia

$13.79Out of stock

Sides

Applesauce

$2.29

Baked Potato

$2.29

Broccoli

$2.29

Fries

$2.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.29

Mac & Cheese

$2.75

Page Rice

$2.29

Side Onion Rings

$3.69

Sub Italian House Salad

$0.75

Sweet Corn

$2.29

Sweet Potato

$2.29Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.29

Vegetable Of The Day

$2.29

$Hamburger Patty

$3.75

16 OZ Ranch

$4.50

$Chicken breast

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.29

Side Of Guacamole

$3.49

Bread Refill

Side Queso

$4.29

White Gravy

$0.99

Brown Gravy

$0.99

3oz Ranch

$0.45

Beef N Pork Mix

$2.99

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.29

$Salmon

$4.79

Garlic Bread

$0.79

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.99

6 Dinner Rolls

$1.99

Asparagus

$2.29Out of stock

Steamed Spinach

$2.29

Side Fried Pita Bread

$0.75

Grilled Shrimp

$4.79

$ Grilled Shrimp

$4.79

3 OZ Mexi

$0.45

3 OZ Siracha

$0.50

NO PLASTIC WARE

NO CONDIMENTS (Ketchup, mustard, mayo packets)

1 Piece Rye Bread

$0.49

Celery

$1.49

TO GO BOX

$0.87

Side Chicken Fried Steak

$5.00

$ 2 Chicken Strips

$4.29

Side Beer Cheese

$0.49

Italian Flare

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Chicken Piccata

$13.89

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Parmesan Garlic Scallops

$16.89

Seafood Ravioli

$14.89

Shrimp Pasta

$15.89

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$13.89

Baja Chicken Pizza

$9.29

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.29

Beef & Pork Pizza

$9.29

Chicken Spinach Pizza

$9.29

Veggie Pizza

$9.29

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.79

Pizza Margherita

$8.79Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids PepPizza

$5.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Mac&Cheese

$5.99

Kids Corn Dogs 6

$5.99

Kids Corn Dogs 12

$7.99

Kids Chz Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.99

Desserts

Apple Tart

$5.29

Fire-Roasted Peaches

$4.29

Crème Brule

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

Sweet Waffle

$4.99

Single Scoop Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$1.49

Double Scoop Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$2.99

Butter Tart

$2.99

PB Choc Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Burger Promo

Mushroom Swiss

$13.09Out of stock

Breakfast Burger

$13.29Out of stock

Bacon Jam Slam

$12.89Out of stock

Tijuana Burger

$12.29Out of stock

Burger Like No Other

$12.29Out of stock

Juicy Lucy

$12.29Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Burger

$12.39Out of stock

Black & Bleu

$12.39Out of stock

Pretzel & Beer

$12.59Out of stock

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.89

Rootbeer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Water

Apple Juice

$3.25

Kid Drink

$1.25

Club Soda

$2.99

Hot Chocalate

$2.99

Milk\choc Milk

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Flavored Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Daquari

$3.45

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.45

Virgin Bloody

$3.45

HH Food

Baja Shrimp Dip

$5.89

Chips & Salsa

$1.89

Chips & Queso

$5.49

Potato Skins

$4.99

Buffalo Tenders

$6.89

Onion Rings

$4.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.29

Pile O' Nachos

$8.29

Meatballs

$5.79

Chicken Tenders

$6.59

Mushrooms

$5.49

Apple Tart

$5.39

Fire-Roasted Peaches

$4.39

Crème Brule

$6.10

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.10

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.10

Sweet Waffle

$5.10

Single Scoop Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$1.59

Double Scoop Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.10
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2920 10TH ST, Great Bend, KS 67530

Directions

Gallery
The Page An American Bistro image
The Page An American Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Handlebar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 216
807 10th St Great Bend, KS 67530
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Great Bend

Gambino's Pizza - Great Bend
orange star4.1 • 218
1309 Main St. Great Bend, KS 67530
View restaurantnext
Handlebar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 216
807 10th St Great Bend, KS 67530
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Great Bend
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston