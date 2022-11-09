Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Painted Pepper - CoHatch

review star

No reviews yet

$$

101 S Fountain Avenue

Springfield, OH 45502

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl
Texas Chicken Quesadilla
Pork Taco (Choose Quantity)

ENTREES

Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl

Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl

$10.00

Local chorizo (Mexican spiced sausage), eggs, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option

Veg Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl

Veg Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl

$8.00

Texas Caviar (black beans, corn, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, seasoning), eggs, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$8.00

VEGETABLE BOWL OR BURRITO WITH DOUBLE PORTION OF TEXAS CAVIAR, FRIED POTATOES, GRILLED ONIONS, SALSA VERDE, CABBAGE, RADISH, TOMATO, AND CILANTRO. * For burrito, choose “BURRITO” for $.25 additional.

Texas Chicken Quesadilla

Texas Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken, cheese, and Texas Caviar (black beans, corn, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, seasoning) in a grilled 12-inch flour tortilla served with mild tomato salsa and sour cream For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option Vegetarian, choose "No Chicken"

Pork Taco (Choose Quantity)

Pork Taco (Choose Quantity)

$4.00

Slow-cooked and shredded pork with red onion, barbeque sauce, cheese, and cilantro

Beef Taco (Choose Quantity)

Beef Taco (Choose Quantity)

$4.50

Slow-cooked and shredded local beef topped with chimichurri sauce (olive oil, vinegar, parsley, cilantro, garlic, red pepper flakes), cucumber, radish

Fish Taco (Choose Quantity)

Fish Taco (Choose Quantity)

$4.50

Wild cod beer-battered and fried in double corn tortillas topped with red cabbage, tomato, chipotle cream (mild), and cilantro

Lentil Taco (Choose Quantity)

Lentil Taco (Choose Quantity)

$3.50

2 tacos Taco seasoned lentils, radish, salsa verde (med), avocado, and cilantro served in double corn tortillas (soft)

Savory Corn Cakes

Savory Corn Cakes

$6.00

Southwest-seasoned masa (corn flour) pancakes topped with chipotle cream (mild) and cilantro *cakes contain milk

QUESADILLA- CHEESE ONLY

$5.00

Just cheese in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa

Beef, Chicken, Chorizo Bar

$240.00

2 Chicken Tacos

$7.00Out of stock

Chorizo Gravy Bowl

$6.00

Nachos

$5.00Out of stock

SIDES

SOUP 16 Oz

$6.00
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Single serving of fresh fried corn tortillas served with fresh mild tomato salsa

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$6.00

Fresh fried corn tortillas served with house-made guacamole (mild) Stir guac before dipping

Chips Only

$2.00

single serving of fresh fried corn tortillas

Salsa

Salsa

$1.00

3 oz. side of fresh tomato salsa (mild)

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Fresh green salsa made with tomatillos and jalapeno (medium)

Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.00

4 oz. House-made guacamole Stir before dipping

Sour Cream

$0.75

3 oz. side of sour cream

Texas Caviar 4oz

Texas Caviar 4oz

$2.00

3 oz. side of Texas Caviar (black beans, corn, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, seasoning)

Red Salsa-pint

$5.00
Green Salsa-pint

Green Salsa-pint

$8.00

Pint of Salsa Verde made with tomatillos, jalapeño, garlic, lime, and seasoning (med)

Chipotle Cream

$1.00

Guac Pint

$18.00

Chimi Side 3.25oz

$1.50

DESSERT

Dessert Chips-

Dessert Chips-

$4.00

Fresh fried flour tortillas pieces tossed in cinnamon and sugar

Cookies from D'Sweets

$2.50

Iced sugar cookie in shape of a pepper or taco made by local baker, D.Sweets

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$1.00

Jaritos Fruit Soda

$2.75

Jaritos fruit-flavored soda

Mexican Coke

$2.75

$2.75
$2.75

Sparkling Mineral Water

Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.75

Sparkling Mineral Water

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.73

Cactus Water

$3.73

Mexican Sprite

$2.75

Local Kombucha

$4.25

TUESDAY

Choose the corresponding number of taco choices. Please limit special requests.

ONE TACO-Only after 4pm Tuesday

$4.00
THREE TACOS-Only after 4pm Tuesday

THREE TACOS-Only after 4pm Tuesday

$11.50

Choose three tacos. Please limit special requests.

FAMILY MEALS

TACO KIT (UNHEATED)

TACO KIT (UNHEATED)

$45.00+

Meal includes: (Individually portioned) 8 oz of shredded pork (cold) 8 oz of chicken (cold) *Upgrade one protein to beef (ADD) $4 8 corn tortillas (cold) Bag of fresh fried corn tortilla chips 8 oz of fresh mild tomato salsa Shredded Mexican blend cheese Diced tomato and onion Chopped romaine lettuce Sour cream packets (Add-on options available in Sides Section) *Meats and tortillas must be heated by customer after pickup.

Breakfast Burrito- Chorizo

Local chorizo, eggs, cheese, and fried potatoes in a 12 inch tortilla assembled with fresh ingredients and safely frozen. Please order Frozen Burritos and Salsa pints 48 hrs ahead to allow time for preparation and freezing. For an exception to preordering, please call the restaurant ahead to verify availability.

Breakfast Burritos- Chorizo 1 dozen

$120.00

Please order Frozen Burritos and Salsa pints 48 hrs ahead to allow time for preparation and freezing. For an exception to preordering, please call the restaurant ahead to verify availability.

Breakfast Burritos- Chorizo 1/2 dozen

$60.00

Please order Frozen Burritos and Salsa pints 48 hrs ahead to allow time for preparation and freezing. For an exception to preordering, please call the restaurant ahead to verify availability.

Breakfast Burrito- Vegetarian

Texas Caviar (corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, seasoning), eggs, cheese, fried potatoes assembled with fresh ingredients and safely frozen. Please order Frozen Burritos and Salsa pints 48 hrs ahead to allow time for preparation and freezing. For an exception to preordering, please call the restaurant ahead to verify availability.

Breakfast Burritos- Vegetarian 1 dozen

$84.00

Breakfast Burritos- Vegetarian 1/2 dozen

$43.50

Salsa Pints

Please order Frozen Burritos and Salsa pints 48 hrs ahead to allow time for preparation and freezing. For an exception to preordering, please call the restaurant ahead to verify availability.

Mild Fresh Tomato Salsa- Red

$5.00

Medium Tomatillo Salsa Verde- Green

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
“Bringing the Southwest to the Midwest!” A quick-service restaurant serving Southwest-style food in a casual and hip downtown setting!

101 S Fountain Avenue, Springfield, OH 45502

