The Paisley Cafe

686 Reviews

$$

9372 Madison Avenue

Unit 1

Orangevale, CA 95662

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuit Sandwich
Vegan Burrito
Vegan Hangover Cure

Vegan and GF Pies

V Sweet Potato Meringue

$30.00

V Dutch Apple

$30.00

V Pecan

$35.00

Traditional Pies

Sweet Potato Meringue

$28.00

Dutch Apple

$28.00

Pecan

$32.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Traditional

$27.00

V Chocolate Chip Vegan

$32.00

GF Chocolate Chip GF

$32.00

Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Traditional

$27.00

V Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Vegan

$32.00

GF Oatmeal Walnut Raisin GF

$32.00

Cinnamon Rolls

V Cinnamon Rolls Girls dozen

$63.00

V Cinnamon Rolls Boys dozen

$63.00

Cinnamon Rolls Girls dozen

$51.00

Cinnamon Rolls Boys dozen

$51.00

V Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls dozen

$67.00

Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls dozen

$55.00

Orange Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry Sauce

$8.00

VEGAN OPTIONS

Vegan French Toast

$14.25

Vegan Veggie Scramble

$14.25

Vegan Burrito

$14.25

Vegan Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$5.25Out of stock

Vegan Muffin

$3.50

Tofu Scramble

$11.95

Vegan Hangover Cure

$13.95

Vegan Avocado Toast

$11.25

Vegan Biscuits and Gravy

$14.25

Vegan Cheeseburger

$14.50

Veggie Sandwich

$10.50

Vegan Frittata and Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Vegan Grilled Cheddah

$11.95

Vegan Side of Gravy

$5.50

Vegan Biscuit

$2.50

Vegan Cardiac Arrest

$15.95Out of stock

The Cheeky Monkey

$7.25

Vegan Pumpkin Waffle

$13.95

Vegan Sausage Biscuit

$13.50

Breakfast

Cheeky monkey

$7.95

Paisley Breakfast

$12.50

Breakfast Burrito

$13.25

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Lox & Eggs

$15.25

Biscuit Sandwich

$13.25

Oatmeal

$5.50

Tofu Scramble

$11.95

Veggie Omelette

$14.25

French Toast

$12.25

Hangover Cure

$13.95

Caramel Apple Waffle

$13.95

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$13.95

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$9.25

Cinnamon Roll

Boys

$4.25

Girls

$4.25

Muffin

Muffin

$2.95

Scone

Scone

$4.25

Sweet

$4.25

Savory

$4.25Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Soup - Cup

$3.50

Soup - Bowl

$5.95

Soup & Side Salad

$8.75

Side Salad

$5.25

Frittata & Side Salad

$10.50

Cobb Salad

$11.75

Frittata

$5.25

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.50

Impossible Burger

$14.50

Burger Special

$14.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.95

Turkey Sandwich

$15.95

Wicked Cheddah Sandwich

$11.50

Tuna Melt

$13.95Out of stock

Egg Salad

$11.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Wheat

$1.00

Gluten Free White

$1.00

Preserves sizing

Small

$8.50

Large

$16.00Out of stock

Marinara Sauce

16oz Jar (Small)

$12.00

32 oz Jar (Large)

$20.00Out of stock

Barista

Regular Coffee To Go

$2.25

Large Coffee To Go

$2.95

Coffee Full Service

$2.85

Espresso Shot

$1.75

Americano To Go

$3.25

Americano Full Service

$3.25

Latte To Go

$4.25

Latte Full Service

$4.25

Cappuccino To Go

$4.25

Cappuccino Full Service

$4.25

Caffe Breve To Go

$4.25

Caffe Breve Full Service

$4.25

Mocha To Go

$4.25

Mocha Full Service

$4.25

London Fog To Go

$4.25

London Fog Full Service

$4.25

Flavor Add

$0.50

Hot Choc To Go

$4.25

Hot Choc Full Service

$4.25

Hot Tea To Go

$3.85

Hot Tea Full Service

$3.85

Iced Tea

$2.50

Machciato

$4.25

Choc Milk

$3.25

NO MAKE

Milk

$2.25

HeavyCream

$0.50

Lavender Lemonade

$4.25

Bottled Drink

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Tea

$2.50

Bottled Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Artisan Soda (Glass)

$3.25

Kids Milk

$2.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

T-Shirt

Green Small

$20.00

Green Medium

$20.00

Green Large

$20.00

Green X-Large

$20.00

Coffee bag

Vienna Roast

$12.00

Columbian DECAF

$12.00

Tea Box

$9.99

Tea Cozy

$19.99

K Cups

$12.00

Novelty T-Cozy

$24.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9372 Madison Avenue, Unit 1, Orangevale, CA 95662

Directions

