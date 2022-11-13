Gastropubs
American
Pizza
The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eat nice things everyday
Location
501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven, MI 49417
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop - Ferrysburg
4.5 • 226
17621 174th Ave Spring Lake, MI 49456
View restaurant
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop - Norton Shores
No Reviews
4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A Norton Shores, MI 49441
View restaurant
More near Grand Haven