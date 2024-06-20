The Palate 5029 San Jose Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Welcome to The Palate. We are a local culinary treasure that combines creativity with timeless classics. Come and join us and experience the unique spirit of The Palate, brought to you by Chef Vernetta. The Palate experience - A la carte takeout options, luxury private dinners, and cooking classes for all ages."Savoring life's flavors with an exquisite palate, where every taste is a story waiting to unfold."
Location
5029 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207