Welcome to The Palate. We are a local culinary treasure that combines creativity with timeless classics. Come and join us and experience the unique spirit of The Palate, brought to you by Chef Vernetta. The Palate experience - A la carte takeout options, luxury private dinners, and cooking classes for all ages.​"Savoring life's flavors with an exquisite palate, where every taste is a story waiting to unfold."