The Pallet

3999 Teays Valley Road

Scott Depot, WV 25560

Popular Items

The Loading Dock
The Depot
Backroom Gabagool

Pallet Cleansers

Bone-In Wings (6)

$11.00

Sauces: Bell’s Two Hearted Buffalo | Wired Opossum Dry Rub | Honey Sriracha | Mojo

Boneless Wings (8)

$8.00

Sauces: Bell’s Two Hearted Buffalo | Wired Opossum Dry Rub | Honey Sriracha | Mojo

Pallet Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$6.00

Pretzel Nuggets | Salt | Craft Beer Cheese

Pallet Perogies

$6.00

Potatoes | Cheese | Air Fried Golden Brown | Sour Cream

Pallet Pakoras

$6.00

Traditional Indian Vegetarian Appetizer | Ranch Dipping Sauce

POWllet Pickles

$6.00

Breaded Pickle Slices | Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Pallet Tots

$6.00

Olive Oil | Salt & Pepper OR Loaded with Beer Cheese | Sour Cream | Bacon Bits

Loaded Pallet Tots

$8.00

Loaded with Beer Cheese | Sour Cream | Bacon Bits

Charcuterie Board for Two

$12.00

A mix of Cured Meats | Cheeses | Nuts | Dried Fruit

Charcuterie Party Board

$22.00

A mix of Cured Meats | Cheeses | Nuts | Dried Fruit

Beer Bread Basket

$5.00

Made Weekly with a Different WV Craft Beer | Sour Cream & Dill

Pallet Stacks

The Forklift

$12.00

Peppered Turkey | Smoked Bacon | Lacey Swiss | Jalapeno Ranch | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato

The Loading Dock

$12.00

London Broil Roast Beef | Chimichurri | Lacey Swiss

Backroom Gabagool

$12.00

Capocollo | Sopressata | Provolone | Hot & Sweet Peppers | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Italian

The Office Manager

$12.00

Classic Pastrami | Yellow Mustard | Rye Bread

The Bauru

$12.00

Brazilian Roast Beef | Tomato | Pickles or Peppers | Mozzarella

The Warehouse

$12.00

The Depot

$13.00

Classic Cuban | Ham | Pork | Mojo Sauce | Swiss | Pickles | Mustard

Belknap Pizza

Belknap Personal Pizza

Choices: Cheese | Margherita | Pepperoni | Sausage | Greek

Non-Alcoholic

Coke 12 OZ

$2.00

Saranac Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Saranac Root Beer

$3.00

Saranac Shirley Temple

$3.00

Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery Can

$4.00

Dogfish Head Lemon Quest Can

$3.75

Sprite

$2.00

Swag

Pallet Coaster

$5.00

Pallet Bag

$12.00

Pallet Ball Cap

$20.00

Pallet Bucket Hat

$18.00

Pallet Breweries of WV T-shirt

$29.00

Bandana

$8.00

Pallet Koozie

$2.00

Glass

Glass Growler

$5.00

Glass Howler

$3.00

Pallet Glass

$10.00
We're a craft beer bar serving the most unique and sought after beers, apps and craft sandwiches in West Virginia. Enjoy!

3999 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560

