The Pallet
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
We're a craft beer bar serving the most unique and sought after beers, apps and craft sandwiches in West Virginia. Enjoy!
Location
3999 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles - Hurricane - 3501 Teays Valley Rd
No Reviews
3501 Teays Valley Rd Hurricane, WV 25526
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Scott Depot
More near Scott Depot