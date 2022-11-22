- Home
The Palm Tavern
203 Reviews
$$
799 Gravel Pike
Palm, PA 18070
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
1 Hot Dog
2 Hot Dogs
Basket of French Fries
Brisket Burnt Ends
Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Garlic Aioli and Balsamic Drizzle Try Them Loaded, add Hickory Smoked Bacon and Blue Cheese crumbles
Caramel Apple Nachos
Cheese Curds
Cheese curd tossed in Garlic herb breading and a Parmesan dusting served with Cajun aioli.
Cheesesteak Eggroll
Chicken Tenders
Clams
Clams and Mussels
Crab Cakes Mini
Crab Fries
Crispy Cauliflower Bites Tossed In Hot Sauce With Blue Cheese Crumbles
Drunken Shrimp
Football Special
Frenzy Fries
Fried Porkies
GODZILLA Fries
GODZILLA Pizza
GODZILLA Stromboli
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mexi Fries
Mussels
Nacho Fries
Onion Rings
Palm Cheese Fries
Palm Nachos
Pizza Plain
Pizza With Toppings
Popcorn Shrimp
Potato Wedges Loaded
Prime Rib Burnt Ends
Quesadilla Cheesesteak
Quesadilla Veggie
Sampler All Day
Sliders
Wings
1 lb of our Jumbo, house seasoned wings with your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese & celery.
Wings Boneless
Burgers
Dessert
4 Layer Carrot Cake
5 Layer Chocolate Tower Cake
7 Layer Cake
Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake
Brownie And Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate Marshmallow Jumbo Cupcake
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Chocolate Skyscraper Fudge Cake
Chocolate Temptation Cake
Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana Eggroll
Cinnamon And Sugar Soft Pretzel Rod W/Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Mousse
Creme Brulee
Deep Fried Donut
DESSERT OF THE WEEK
Float
Float Adult
Ice Cream 1 Scoop
Ice Cream 2 Scoops
Italian Lemon Cream Cake
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake
NY Cheesecake
Pb Chocolate Cake
Pretzelvdessert
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Symphony Cheesecake
Touch Of Strawberry Cake
Turtle Cheese Cake
Valentines Desserts
Warm Bread Pudding With Vanilla Ice Cream And Caramel Sauce
Fish Fry-Day
Kids
Pizza and Stromboli
Sandwiches
Cheesesteaks
Chicken Parm
Corned Beef Special
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Reuben
House roasted, sliced corned beef on Marble rye with 1000 island and sauerkraut served with tavern chips
Meatball Parm
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Palm Dip
Sausage & Peppers
Sunday Sandwich
Sides
Soup & Salad
Caesar
Crisp Romaine topped with Parmesan and Roasted Garlic Croutons served with a side of our house made Creamy Caesar Dressing
Chili Bowl
Chili White Chicken
Cream Of Mushroom Soup Bowl
Cream Of Mushroom Soup cup
Crock of French Onion Soup
Caramelized Yellow Onion with Rich Beef Broth, Crouton topped with Melted Swiss, Provolone and Mozzarella
Fried Porkchop Salad
Palm Wedge Salad
Palm Wedge Salad With Beef Tenderloin
Soup Of The Day Bowl
Soup Of The Day Cup
Tomato Bisque With Grilled Cheese Crouton
Swag
Tavern Fare
Bavarian Bowl
Beef Stew
Blackened Salmon
Fillet of Salmon seasoned with our garlic stinger sauce and served with our Vegetables Du Jour and Brussels sprouts.
Brisket
Carne Asada
Chicken Alfredo with broccoli
Chicken And Waffles
Chicken Parm
Crab Cakes
Fish & Chips
Twin beer battered Haddock Served with a side of tarter sauce, coleslaw & your choice of our house made chips or hand cut fries.
Grilled Mac N Cheese
Hot Roast Beef & Gravy
Italian Sausage Scallopini
Meatloaf
Mother's Day Grilled Rosemary Chicken
Mother's Day Lobster Mac & Cheese
Mother's Day Pan Seared Salmon
Pasta
Pork Chops
Prime Rib
Prime Rib Burnt Ends Platter
Side Salad
Smothered Chicken
NA Beverages
CHOCOLATE MILK
CLUB SODA
COFFEE
COKE
CRANBERRY JUICE
DECAF COFFEE
DIET COKE
DIET PEACH TEA
GINGER ALE
GRAPE JUICE
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
HOT TEA
ICED TEA
LEMONADE
ORANGE JUICE
PA BIRCH BEER
PINEAPPLE JUICE
SPRITE
UNSWEET TEA
WATER
Ginger Beer
Appetizers (Copy)
Bavarian Pretzel Logs
Salted Baked Pretzel Logs served with a side of dijon ale dipping sauce and a side of our house made Palm cheese sauce
Chicken Tenders
5 breaded boneless tenders with choice of sauce
Drunken Shrimp
Hand Cut French Fries
Basket of crispy seasoned fries
Hummus Platter
Our Homemade hummus served with toasted garlic pita, cucumber, roasted red peppers & kalamata olives.
Palm Poutine
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts with a balsamic reduction and roasted garlic aioli
South Philly Nachos
Hand cut corn tortillas with cheddar jack, black beans, tomato, jalapeños, Salsa, sour cream, and guacamole
Truffle Cheese Curds
Wings
1lb of our house seasoned wings with your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese & celery.
Soups, Salad & Sides (Copy)
French Onion Soup
Tomato Bisque with Grilled Cheese Crouton
Ripened tomatoes | cream | grilled cheese croutons | fresh herbs
Crock of Beef and Bean Chili
House Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Palm Filet Salad
Mixed greens/ Granny Smith apples/ candied walnuts/ fresh berries/ blue cheese crumbles/ grilled chicken
Coleslaw
Vegetable du jour
Side Brussels sprouts
Basket Chips
Baked Beans
Potato Salad
Sandwiches (Copy)
Cheesesteak
Shaved beef steak served with choice of cheese on a 12” Amoroso long roll
Grilled Rachel
Grilled Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef on Marble rye with 1000 island and sauerkraut
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Sliced top round | au jus | Provolone | horseradish aioli | brioche
Turkey Bacon Ciabatta
Pit Pulled Pork
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Veggie Grinder
Kids (Copy)
Meals (Copy)
Chicken Thighs
Brisket Platter
House dry rubbed smoked brisket topped with house BBQ and served with your choice of two sides & homemade cornbread.
Pit Pulled Pork Platter
House smoked pork shoulder topped with apple walnut BBQ sauce served with your choice of two sides and homemade cornbread.
Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)
Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
Smoked Prime Rib
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are open with limited hours to offer outside dining & take out food & drink during this trying time. Stay safe and healthy!
799 Gravel Pike, Palm, PA 18070