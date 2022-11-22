Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

The Palm Tavern

203 Reviews

$$

799 Gravel Pike

Palm, PA 18070

Popular Items

Wings
Chicken And Waffles
Tavern Burger

Appetizers

1 Hot Dog

$3.00

2 Hot Dogs

$5.00

Basket of French Fries

$5.00

Brisket Burnt Ends

$13.00Out of stock
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli and Balsamic Drizzle Try Them Loaded, add Hickory Smoked Bacon and Blue Cheese crumbles

Caramel Apple Nachos

$8.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Cheese curd tossed in Garlic herb breading and a Parmesan dusting served with Cajun aioli.

Cheesesteak Eggroll

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Clams

$12.00Out of stock

Clams and Mussels

$20.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes Mini

$11.00Out of stock

Crab Fries

$11.00

Crispy Cauliflower Bites Tossed In Hot Sauce With Blue Cheese Crumbles

$12.00

Drunken Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Football Special

$5.50

Frenzy Fries

$9.00

Fried Porkies

$11.00Out of stock

GODZILLA Fries

$11.00

GODZILLA Pizza

$16.00

GODZILLA Stromboli

$16.00

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Mexi Fries

$10.00

Mussels

$12.00Out of stock

Nacho Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$8.00

Palm Cheese Fries

$7.00

Palm Nachos

$13.00

Pizza Plain

$10.00

Pizza With Toppings

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Potato Wedges Loaded

$10.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Burnt Ends

$9.00Out of stock

Quesadilla Cheesesteak

$12.00

Quesadilla Veggie

$10.00

Sampler All Day

$12.00

Sliders

$15.00Out of stock
Wings

Wings

$14.00

1 lb of our Jumbo, house seasoned wings with your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese & celery.

Wings Boneless

$10.00Out of stock

Burgers

Tavern Burger

$12.00

8oz. Certified Angus Beef burger made from a blend of short rib, brisket and chuck. Char-Broiled & Cooked to Order served with fries and pickle.

Palm Tavern Chili Double Stack

$13.00Out of stock

Burger of the week

$16.00

Dessert

4 Layer Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

5 Layer Chocolate Tower Cake

$8.00

7 Layer Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Brownie And Ice Cream

$9.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Marshmallow Jumbo Cupcake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Skyscraper Fudge Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Temptation Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana Eggroll

$8.00Out of stock

Cinnamon And Sugar Soft Pretzel Rod W/Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Donut

$9.00Out of stock

DESSERT OF THE WEEK

$8.00

Float

$5.00

Float Adult

$10.00

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$3.50

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$5.00

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Pb Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pretzelvdessert

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Symphony Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Touch Of Strawberry Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Valentines Desserts

Out of stock

Warm Bread Pudding With Vanilla Ice Cream And Caramel Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Fish Fry-Day

Broiled Combo Platter

$17.00Out of stock

Broiled Haddock

$15.00Out of stock

Broiled Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Combo Platter

$17.00Out of stock

Fried Haddock

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Steamed Little Neck Clams

$6.00Out of stock

Kids

1 Hot Dog

$3.00

2 Hot Dogs

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 breaded chicken fingers with French fries

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy cheese sauce

Pizza and Stromboli

Plain Pizza

$10.00

Plain Stromboli

$10.00

Sandwiches

Cheesesteaks

$12.00

Chicken Parm

$11.00

Corned Beef Special

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Reuben

$13.00

House roasted, sliced corned beef on Marble rye with 1000 island and sauerkraut served with tavern chips

Meatball Parm

$12.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Palm Dip

$12.00

Sausage & Peppers

$13.00

Sunday Sandwich

$7.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Cornbread

$2.00Out of stock

Side Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Vegetable du jour

$3.00

Side Applesauce

$2.00

Basket Chips

$3.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar

$9.00Out of stock

Crisp Romaine topped with Parmesan and Roasted Garlic Croutons served with a side of our house made Creamy Caesar Dressing

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Chili White Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom Soup Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom Soup cup

$5.00Out of stock

Crock of French Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized Yellow Onion with Rich Beef Broth, Crouton topped with Melted Swiss, Provolone and Mozzarella

Fried Porkchop Salad

$12.00

Palm Wedge Salad

$8.00

Palm Wedge Salad With Beef Tenderloin

$14.00Out of stock

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.00

Tomato Bisque With Grilled Cheese Crouton

$7.00

Swag

2XL Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

3XL Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Can Koozie

$5.00

L Shirt

$15.00

M Shirt

$15.00

S Shirt

$15.00

Stella Aprons

$10.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

XL Shirt

$15.00

Tavern Fare

Bavarian Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Beef Stew

$12.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Fillet of Salmon seasoned with our garlic stinger sauce and served with our Vegetables Du Jour and Brussels sprouts.

Brisket

$18.00Out of stock

Carne Asada

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo with broccoli

$14.00

Chicken And Waffles

$15.00

Chicken Parm

$15.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$25.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Twin beer battered Haddock Served with a side of tarter sauce, coleslaw & your choice of our house made chips or hand cut fries.

Grilled Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Hot Roast Beef & Gravy

$15.00

Italian Sausage Scallopini

$16.00

Meatloaf

$15.00

Mother's Day Grilled Rosemary Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Mother's Day Lobster Mac & Cheese

$22.00Out of stock

Mother's Day Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00Out of stock

Pasta

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Chops

$19.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$29.00

Prime Rib Burnt Ends Platter

$15.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00

Smothered Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

CLUB SODA

COFFEE

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

DIET PEACH TEA

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

GRAPE JUICE

$2.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

ICED TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

PA BIRCH BEER

$2.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00Out of stock

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

WATER

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Appetizers (Copy)

Bavarian Pretzel Logs

$9.00Out of stock

Salted Baked Pretzel Logs served with a side of dijon ale dipping sauce and a side of our house made Palm cheese sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.00Out of stock

5 breaded boneless tenders with choice of sauce

Drunken Shrimp

$12.00

Hand Cut French Fries

$6.00

Basket of crispy seasoned fries

Hummus Platter

$12.00Out of stock

Our Homemade hummus served with toasted garlic pita, cucumber, roasted red peppers & kalamata olives.

Palm Poutine

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts with a balsamic reduction and roasted garlic aioli

South Philly Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Hand cut corn tortillas with cheddar jack, black beans, tomato, jalapeños, Salsa, sour cream, and guacamole

Truffle Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wings

$12.00

1lb of our house seasoned wings with your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese & celery.

Soups, Salad & Sides (Copy)

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Tomato Bisque with Grilled Cheese Crouton

$6.00

Ripened tomatoes | cream | grilled cheese croutons | fresh herbs

Crock of Beef and Bean Chili

$7.00

House Salad

$5.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Palm Filet Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Mixed greens/ Granny Smith apples/ candied walnuts/ fresh berries/ blue cheese crumbles/ grilled chicken

Coleslaw

$2.00

Vegetable du jour

$2.00

Side Brussels sprouts

$3.50

Basket Chips

$2.50

Baked Beans

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sandwiches (Copy)

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Shaved beef steak served with choice of cheese on a 12” Amoroso long roll

Grilled Rachel

$11.00

Grilled Reuben

$13.00

Thinly sliced corned beef on Marble rye with 1000 island and sauerkraut

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced top round | au jus | Provolone | horseradish aioli | brioche

Turkey Bacon Ciabatta

$12.00

Pit Pulled Pork

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$12.00

Veggie Grinder

$12.00

Kids (Copy)

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 breaded chicken fingers with French fries

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy cheese sauce

Pita Pizza

$8.00

Grilled pita with house marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Meals (Copy)

Chicken Thighs

$15.00Out of stock

Brisket Platter

$18.00Out of stock

House dry rubbed smoked brisket topped with house BBQ and served with your choice of two sides & homemade cornbread.

Pit Pulled Pork Platter

$15.00

House smoked pork shoulder topped with apple walnut BBQ sauce served with your choice of two sides and homemade cornbread.

Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)

$18.00Out of stock

Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

$24.00Out of stock

Smoked Prime Rib

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open with limited hours to offer outside dining & take out food & drink during this trying time. Stay safe and healthy!

Location

799 Gravel Pike, Palm, PA 18070

Directions

Gallery
The Palm Tavern image
The Palm Tavern image
The Palm Tavern image

Map
