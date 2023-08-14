Food

EGG COMBOS

TWO EGGS

TWO EGGS

$11.95

2 EGGS

BACON & EGGS

$13.95

2 EGGS, 3 BACON

SAUSAGE & EGGS

$13.95

2 EGGS, 2 SAUSAGE PATTIES

HAM STEAK & EGGS

$15.95

2 EGGS & HAM STEAK

BURGER PATTY & EGGS

$15.95

2 EGGS & HOMEMADE 1/2POUND BURGER PATTY

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS

$16.95

2 EGGS & BREADED BEEF STEAK

CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS

$16.95

2 EGGS & CORN BEEF HASH

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST & EGGS

$16.95

2 EGGS & GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

GRIDDLE

FULL STACK

$14.95

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

SHORT STACK

$13.95

2 PANCAKES

BANANA WALNUT PANCAKES

$16.50

2 PANCAKES WITH FRESH BANANAS AND CHOPPED WALNUTS

STARWBERRY PANCAKES

$16.50

2PANCAKES WITH FRESH STRAWBERRIES

FRENCH TOAST

$14.95

CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST W/STRAWBERRIES

$16.50

CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST WITH FRESH STAWBERRIES & WIPPED CREAM

FRENCH TOAST W/BANANAS

$16.50

CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST WITH FRESH BANANA SLICES & WIPPED CREAM

WAFFLE

$14.95

BELGIAN WAFFLE

WAFFLE W/STRAWBERRIES

$16.50

BELGIAN WAFFLE WITH FRESH STRAWBERRIES & WIPPED CREAM

WAFFLE W/BANANAS

$16.50

BELGIAN WAFFLE WITH FRESH BANANAS & WHIPPED CREAM

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$16.50

2 PANCAKES COOKED WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS PICES IN THE BATTER

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$16.50

OMELETS

TRAILBLAZER

$16.50

SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, POTATOES & CHEDDAR CHEESE

CALIFORNIA OMELETE

$16.95

DICED DELI TURKEY, AVACADO & CHEDDAR CHEESE

SOUTHWEST

$16.95

GRILLED CHICKEN, ORTEGA CHILIES, JACK CHEESE & GUACAMOLE

MEXICAN

$16.95

SEASONED GROUND BEEF, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUACAMOLE & SOUR CREAM

DENVER

$16.50

DICED HAM, PEPPER, ONION & CHEDDAR CHEESE

HAM & CHEESE

$15.50

DICED HAM & CHEDDAR CHEESE

MUSHROOM & CHEESE

$15.50

MUSHROOMS & JACK CHEESE

VEGGIE OMELET

$16.50

SPINACH,TOMATO,GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, & CHEDDAR CHEESE

3 CHEESE OMELET

$14.95

AMERICAN, JACK & CHEDDAR

CHILI CHEESE OML

$16.50

CHILLI BEANS & CHEDDAR CHEESE

BACON & CHEESE OMLETE

$15.95

BACON BITS & CHEDDAR CHEESE

OMELET

$16.95

BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.95

2 EGGS PLACED ONTOP OF A CORN TORTILLA SMOTHERED WITHNHOMEMADE RANCHERO SAUCE & REFRIED BEANS

CHEESE & EGG BURRITO

$14.95

EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE FLOUR ROLLED BURRITO 

BACON, CHEESE & EGG BURRITO

$15.95

BACON,EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE FLOUR ROLLED BURRITO 

SAUSAGE, CHEESE & EGG BURRITO

$15.95

DICED SAUSAGE, EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE FLOUR ROLLED BURRITO 

CHORIZO, CHEESE & EGG BURRITO

$16.95

HOMEMADE CHORIZO, EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE FLOUR ROLLED BURRITO 

MACHACA, CHEESE & EGG BURRITO

$16.95

HOMEMADE MACHACA,EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE FLOUR ROLLED BURRITO 

CHILAQUILES VERDES

$16.95

TORTILLA CHIP, SALSA VERDE,SOUR CREAM, RED ONION, QUESO FRESCO

CHORIZO SCRAMBLE

$16.95

MACHACA SRAMBLE

$16.95

BREAKFAST SIDES

1-PANCAKE

$5.50

1-BANANA WALNUT PANCAKE

$7.25

1- BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$7.25

1-CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE

$7.25

1-STRAWBERRY PANCAKE

$7.25

HASH BROWNS

$5.50

HOME POTATOES

$5.50

HAM STEAK

$7.95

CHORIZO

$7.95

CORN BEEF HASH

$8.95

1/2 AVACADO

$3.95

1 EGG

$3.25

OATMEAL BOWL

$6.95

FRUIT CUP

$6.50

COLD CEREAL

$4.95

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.25

TOAST

$3.75

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$7.25

BAGEL &CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

BACON (2)

BACON (4)

$7.25

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$9.95

1/2 BUISCUIT & GRAVY

$5.50

2 EGGS

$6.50

CUP OF STRAWBERRY'S

$7.50

OATMEAL CUP

$3.95

SANWICHES

PHILLY STEAK

$16.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.95

TURKEY MELT

$14.95

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$14.95

FRENCH DIP

$15.95

BLT

$14.95

BLAT

$16.50

STEAK SANDWICH

$23.95

CLUB

$16.50

ROAST BEEF & ORTEGA

$16.25

CHICKEN MELT

$16.25

TUNA MELT

$16.25

EGGSALAD SANDWICH

$15.50

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$15.50

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$15.50

RUBEN

$16.25

1/2 SANDWICH

$15.95

BURGER

BURGER

$14.95

CHEESE BURGER

$15.90

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$16.95

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$16.95

DOUBLE TROUBLE

$20.95

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$17.50

BBQ TEXAS

$17.50

EFRAIN BURGER

$17.25

CHILI CHEESE BURGER

$17.25

BREAKFAST BURGER

$18.50

MEXICAN BURGER

$18.25

PATTY MELT

$16.25

BIG BLUE BURGER

$16.95

SALAD

CHICKEN WALNUT

$17.95

CHICKEN BREAST SALAD

$17.50

CHEF

$17.75

TRIO

$17.95

LARGE COMBO SALAD

$12.95

BBQ RANCH CHICKEN SALAD

$17.95

COBB

$17.95

CAESAR

$13.95

CHICKEN CAESAR

$16.95

TACO

$17.95

PALM SALAD

$17.95

CALIFORNIA CAESAR

$16.95

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CAESAR

$18.95

LUNCH SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.95

ONION RINGS

$6.95

COLE SLAW

$4.95

POTATO SALAD

$4.95

COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.95

CHILES TOREADOS

$3.95

CHICKEN BREAST

$7.95

SOUP CUP

$5.95

SOUP BOWL

$6.95

DINNER SALAD

$6.95

CHICKEN SALAD SCOOP

$7.95

TUNA SALAD SCOOP

$7.95

EGG SALAD SCOOP

$7.95

CHICKEN WALNUT SCOOP

$7.95

SIDE OF DRESSING

$0.75

GUACAMOLE SIDE

$3.95

LUNCH SPECIALTIES

CHILLI CUP

$7.95

CHILLI BOWL

$9.95

VEGGIES QUESADILLA

$16.95

ASADA QUESADILLA

$17.95

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$16.95

BEEF QUESADILLA

$16.25

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$16.25

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$14.95

CHILLI FRIES

$9.95

CKN TENDERS (4)

$13.95

CHILDREN MENU

KID SILVER

$8.99

KID FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

KID BACON & 1-EGG

$8.99

KID SAUSAGE & 1 EGG

$8.99

KID OATMEAL

$8.99

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

MAC & CHEESE

$8.99

KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.99

KID TENDERS

$8.99

DAILY SPECIAL

MONDAY BREAKFAST

$15.95

TUESDAY SPECIAL

$15.95

TUESDAY LUNCH

$16.50

WEDNESDAY BREAKFAST

$15.50

WEDNESDAY LUNCH

$16.50

THURSDAY BREAKFAST

$16.95

FRIDAY

$15.50

THURSDAY LUNCH

$16.95

FRIDAY LUNCH

LOX PLATER

$17.95

BENEDICT

CLASSIC BENEDICT

$18.25

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$18.25

SALMON BENEDICT

$20.50

PALM BENEDICT

$18.50

FLORENTINE

$18.50

CRAB CAKE BENEDICT

$20.50

CALIFORNIA BENEDICT

$19.95

RUBEN BENEDICT

$18.50

BEVERAGE

BEVERAGE

COFFEE

$3.95

BEVERAGE

$3.95

FRESH ORANANGE JUICE

$4.95+

JUICE

$3.95+

DOMESTIC BEER

BUDWISER

$5.50

BUD LIGHT

$5.50

COORS LIGHT

$5.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.50

O'DOUL'S

$5.50