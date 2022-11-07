The Pan - Artesia
1425 w artesia bvld #24
Gardena, CA 90247
Classics
The Lumberjack
Two buttermilk pancakes with two eggs any style, two bacon strips, two sausages, served with our house potatoes. Upgrade to Speciality Pancakes or Plain Waffle +2
The "Original" Loaded Hash Browns
Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, green onions, jack & cheddar cheeses over hash browns topped with chili aioli, & choice of toast.
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style, choice of meat: bacon, sausage, keilbasa or ham, served with our house potatoes & choice of toast.
The Pan French Toast
Two batter-dripped brioche slices with vanilla butter & powdered sugar served with two eggs any style & two bacon strips or sausage.
Short Rib Benedict
Two corn cakes tipped with short rib braised barbacoa over mexican street creamed corn, poached eggs & poblano cream sauce.
Steak 'N' Eggs
8 oz New York steak, house potatoes, two eggs & choice of toast
The Southern
Two buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage country gravy served with two eggs any style, house potatoes & tw bacon strips or sausage.
The Breakfast Burger
The all-beef burger (or turkey) with cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, over medium egg & house sauce on a brioche bun served with house potatoes.
The Pastrami & Egg Sandwich
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, two over medium eggs, hash browns & mustard on grilled rye bread.
The Breakfast "Pan" Wich
Eggs any style, cheddar cheese, & bacon, topped with chili aioli in our brioche bun.
The Classic Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, grilled peppers, onions, jack & cheddar cheeses served in a flour tortilla
The Chili Verde Burrito
Tender chunks of pork in a green chili sauce, eggs, house potatoes, hack & cheddar cheeses & green onions served in a flour tortilla.
Buttermik Fried Chicken
Corn cake topped with a buttermilk fried chicken breast, sauteed spinach, two eggs any style & a roasted red pepper cream gravy.
Chicken 'N' Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with waffle, blackberry butter, blackberry syrup & powedered sugar.
Shrimp N' Grits
Cajun seasoned shrimp sauteed with andouille sausage, tomatoes, onions & peppers in a red pepper cream served over two eggs any style & cheesy savory grits.
Zola's Crab Cake Benedict
Two crab cakes topped with sauteed spinach, poached eggs, & red pepper gravy, served with a side of house potatoes.
Pitas Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortillas mixed with red or green sauce, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream & green onions with two eggs any style & a side of rice & refried beans.
Omelets & Scrambles
The Pan's Signature Scramble
Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, house potatoes, garlic & basil with three eggs topped with jack cheese & toast.
The Meat Lover Omelet
Bacon, sausage, kielbasa, ham, garlic, jack & cheddar cheeses tucked inside three aggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.
Kielbasa Scramble
Kielbasa sausage, house potatoes, bell peppers & onions with three eggs topped with sausage country gravy & green onions, served with toast.
The Veggie Omelet
Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, jack & cheddar cheeses tucked inside three eggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.
Chorizo Scramble
Pork chorizo, house potatoes, three eggs, topped with jack & cheddar cheese, green onions, served with a side of refried beans & choice of tortilla.
The Mediterranean Omelet
Tomatoes, spinach, green onions, oregano, artichokes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & feta cheese tucked inside three eggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.
Sweets From The Griddle
Peach's Georgia Peach Corncakes
(3) Corn cakes topped with sweet sauteed peaches, sweetened cream cheese, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Shaki's Strawberry Nutella French Toast
Two batter dipped brioche slices topped with vanilla butter, Nutella, fresh strawberries, raspberry syrup, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
N'awlins Bananas Foster French Toast
Two batter dipped brioche slices topped with rum caramel sauteed bananas, vanilla butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Stuffed French Toast
Sweetened cream cheese stuffed into
Guava 'N' Cream Crepe
Filled with guava and sweetened cream cheese, topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar.
Ultimate Crepe
Strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate & strawberry syrups.
Waffle
Plain waffle, butter & powdered sugar
A La Carte
Unlimited Toast
(2) Eggs
Egg Whites
Avocado
(1) Biscuit & Gravy
Breakfast Potatoes
Hash Browns
Kielbasa Link
(2) Bacon Strips
(2) Sausage
Slice of Ham
(1) Buttermilk Pancake
(1) Slice of French Toast
(1) Specialty Pancake
Fresh Fruit
Flavored Butters
Dressings
Sour Cream
Salsa
Aioli
Ranch
Pico De Gallo
7 oz chicken breast
Side of rice
Side of beans
Side white rice
Side black beans
add nutella
side of grits
(2)Turkey sausage
(2)Turkey bacon
Pineapple Syrup
Coconut Syrup
Chile Serrano
Specialty Pancakes
Chloe's Bluesberry Pancakes
Lemon Dream Pancakes
Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Tiramisu Pancakes
Raspberry Pancakes
Guava N Cream Pancakes
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pancakes
Strawberry Paradise Pancakes
Banana Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancakes
Entrées
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast
Whipped potatoes, Mexican cream corn, and red pepper cream, served over a corn cake
Papis Pollo Enpanisado
Mushroom gravy, sweet potato mash, and glazed carrots
Crab Cakes
Red pepper cream, whipped potatoes, and sauteed green beans with garlic
Blackened Salmon
Lemon beurre blanc, whipped potatoes, and creamed cpinach with charred lemon
Braised Beef Pot Roast
Whipped potatoes and glazed carrots
Shrimp 'N' Grits
Sprimp sauteed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and Andouille sausage, finished in our red pepper cream and served with savory cheesy grits
Chimichurri Flat Iron Steak
White Rice, black beans, and plantains
Creamy Tomato Basic Linguine
Tomatoes, garlic, basil, Parmesan, and cream. Add Chicken - 4, Add Shrimp - 6
Soups
Green Chile Chicken Posole Bowl
The Pan recipe with chicken & hominy, served with sour cream, cabbage, cilantro & onion.
Green Chile Chicken Posole Cup
The Pan recipe with chicken & hominy, served with sour cream, cabbage, cilantro & onion.
Clam Chowder Bowl
New England Style
Clam Chowder Cup
New England Style
Kids Menu
the lil fella
(1) Egg (1) Bacon (1) Sausage & (1) Mini Buttermilk Pancake
quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla served with sour cream.
grilled cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich on choice of bread. Side of Fruit or oven fries.
chicken lil
(2) Pieces of chicken strips served with our oven fries.
the lil pizza
(1) Topping & cheese on regular crust
Kids Drink
N/A Beverages
Original Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Specialty Lemonade
Soft Drinks
Homemade Horchata
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Almond Milk
Soy Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Coffee (Regular)
Coffee (Decaf)
Still Water
Sparkling Water
Smoothie
Shake
Frappè
Water
Juice for mimosas
Specialty Coffees
Cafè Lattè
Chai Lattè
French Vanilla Mocha
Americano
Chai Tea
Cafè Mocha
Espresso
Later Days Cold Brew
Cappuccino
French Vanilla Cappuccino
French Vanilla Lattè
Iced Caramel Lattè
Iced Lattè
Iced Mocha Lattè
Pumpkin latte
Iced pumpkin latte
Tiki Drinks
Hawaii Sunset
Vodka-lime juice-lemon juice- orgeat syrup-grenadine
Shrunken Head
Rum-Coconut syrup-lime juice-or- ange juice-pineapple juice-triple sec
Lost Punch
Tequila-falernum-pineapple juice-lime juice-grenadine- bitters
Mai Tai
Rum-spiced rum-triple sec-lime juice-simple syrup-orgeat syrup
The Bomb
Apple schnapps-peach schnapps-banana syrup-pineapple juice-sprite
Baja Surf
Homemade horchata(rice milk) Cinnamon whiskey-coffee liqueur
Polynesian Paralysis
Whiskey-orange juice-lemon juice-pineapple juice-simple syrup-orgeat syrup
Wicked Wahine
Spiced rum-falernum-triple sec-lemon juice-lime juice-grenadine-passion fruit Syrup-bitters
Blue Hawaiian
Rum-blue curaçao-creme de coconut-triple sec-pineapple juice
Tropical Magic
Rum- peach schnapps-midori-lychee liqueur-pineapple juice-sweet n sour
Tiki Galore
Amaretto-dark rum-triple sec-orange juice-powdered sugar
Oceanic 815
orange juice, guava, passion fruit, spiced rum
Mixed Drinks
Bottomless
Wine
Aresti Pinot Noir 2018 (Btl)
Aresti Pinot Noir 2018 (Gls)
Latido Malbec Argentina 2018 (Btl)
Latido Malbex Argentina 2018 (Gls)
Tierra del Fuego (Btl)
Chile Cabernet Sauvignon
Tierra del Fuego (Gls)
Chile Cabernet Sauvignon
"The "Ned Sauv Blanc (Btl)
Marlborough New Zealand
"The "Ned Sauv Blanc (Gls)
Marlborough New Zealand
Kinderwood Chardonnay (Btl)
Monterey California Chardonnay
Kinderwood Chardonnay (Gls)
Monterey California Chardonnay
Maddalena Riesling (Btl)
Moneterey Riesling
Maddalena Riesling (Gls)
Moneterey Riesling
Saracco 2018 Moscato D'Asti (Btl)
Saracco 2018 Moscato D'Asti (Gls)
Villa Alena Pinot Grigio (Btl)
Venezie (IGT), Italty Pinot Grigio
Villa Alena Pinot Grigio (Gls)
Venezie (IGT), Italty Pinot Grigio
De Setubal (Btl)
De Setubal (Gls)
Mariella Peninsula (Btl)
Mariella Peninsula (Gls)
Rosé Mar 2018 (Btl)
Rosé Mar 2018 (Gls)
Mimosa
Wycliff Brut
Lamarca Prosecco
Flavored Mimosa
Sangria (8 oz)
Sangria (17 oz)
Sangria (33 oz)
Beer
Da Shootz! Pilsner
Firestone Walker Blonde Ale
Saint Archer Hazy IPA
Dos XX Pale Lager
Saint Archer Blonde Ale
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
Mermaid's Red Coronado Brewing Co
Blue Mood Belgian Wheat Ale
Lagunitas IPA
Marshmallow Milk Stout Garage Brewing Co
Mango Hefeweizen Garage Brewing Co
Weekend Wibes Coronado Brewing CO
Michelada
Modelo Especial Pale Lager
Corona
Pacifico
Coors Light
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1425 w artesia bvld #24, Gardena, CA 90247