The Pan- Gardena 1 16601 S Western Ave
16601 S Western Ave
Gardena, CA 90247
Soups
Green Chile Chicken Posole Bowl
The Pan recipe with chicken & hominy, served with sour cream, cabbage, cilantro & onion.
Green Chile Chicken Posole Cup
The Pan recipe with chicken & hominy, served with sour cream, cabbage, cilantro & onion.
Clam Chowder Bowl
New England Style
Clam Chowder Cup
New England Style
Bread Bowl
Entrées
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast
Whipped potatoes, Mexican cream corn, and red pepper cream, served over a corn cake
Turkey Meatloaf
Mushroom gravy, sweet potato mash, and glazed carrots
Crab Cakes
Red pepper cream, whipped potatoes, and sauteed green beans with garlic
Blackened Salmon
Lemon beurre blanc, whipped potatoes, and creamed cpinach with charred lemon
Braised Beef Pot Roast
Whipped potatoes and glazed carrots
Shrimp 'N' Grits
Sprimp sauteed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and Andouille sausage, finished in our red pepper cream and served with savory cheesy grits
Chimichurri Flat Iron Steak
White Rice, black beans, and plantains
Creamy Tomato Basic Linguine
Tomatoes, garlic, basil, Parmesan, and cream. Add Chicken - 4, Add Shrimp - 6
Kids Menu
the lil fella
(1) Egg (1) Bacon (1) Sausage & (1) Mini Buttermilk Pancake
quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla served with sour cream.
grilled cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich on choice of bread. Side of Fruit or oven fries.
chicken lil
(2) Pieces of chicken strips served with our oven fries.
the lil pizza
(1) Topping & cheese on regular crust
Kids Drink
Classics
The Lumberjack
Two buttermilk pancakes with two eggs any style, two bacon strips, two sausages, served with our house potatoes. Upgrade to Speciality Pancakes or Plain Waffle +2
The "Original" Loaded Hash Browns
Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, green onions, jack & cheddar cheeses over hash browns topped with chili aioli, & choice of toast.
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style, choice of meat: bacon, sausage, keilbasa or ham, served with our house potatoes & choice of toast.
The Pan French Toast
Two batter-dripped brioche slices with vanilla butter & powdered sugar served with two eggs any style & two bacon strips or sausage.
Short Rib Benedict
Two corn cakes tipped with short rib braised barbacoa over mexican street creamed corn, poached eggs & poblano cream sauce.
Steak 'N' Eggs
8 oz New York steak, house potatoes, two eggs & choice of toast
The Southern
Two buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage country gravy served with two eggs any style, house potatoes & tw bacon strips or sausage.
The Breakfast Burger
The all-beef burger (or turkey) with cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, over medium egg & house sauce on a brioche bun served with house potatoes.
The Pastrami & Egg Sandwich
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, two over medium eggs, hash browns & mustard on grilled rye bread.
The Breakfast "Pan" Wich
Eggs any style, cheddar cheese, & bacon, topped with chili aioli in our brioche bun.
The Classic Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, grilled peppers, onions, jack & cheddar cheeses served in a flour tortilla
The Chili Verde Burrito
Tender chunks of pork in a green chili sauce, eggs, house potatoes, hack & cheddar cheeses & green onions served in a flour tortilla.
Buttermik Fried Chicken
Corn cake topped with a buttermilk fried chicken breast, sauteed spinach, two eggs any style & a roasted red pepper cream gravy.
Chicken 'N' Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with waffle, blackberry butter, blackberry syrup & powedered sugar.
Shrimp N' Grits
Cajun seasoned shrimp sauteed with andouille sausage, tomatoes, onions & peppers in a red pepper cream served over two eggs any style & cheesy savory grits.
Zola's Crab Cake Benedict
Two crab cakes topped with sauteed spinach, poached eggs, & red pepper gravy, served with a side of house potatoes.
Pitas Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortillas mixed with red or green sauce, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream & green onions with two eggs any style & a side of rice & refried beans.
Omelets & Scrambles
The Pan's Signature Scramble
Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, house potatoes, garlic & basil with three eggs topped with jack cheese & toast.
The Meat Lover Omelet
Bacon, sausage, kielbasa, ham, garlic, jack & cheddar cheeses tucked inside three aggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.
Kielbasa Scramble
Kielbasa sausage, house potatoes, bell peppers & onions with three eggs topped with sausage country gravy & green onions, served with toast.
The Veggie Omelet
Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, jack & cheddar cheeses tucked inside three eggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.
Chorizo Scramble
Pork chorizo, house potatoes, three eggs, topped with jack & cheddar cheese, green onions, served with a side of refried beans & choice of tortilla.
The Mediterranean Omelet
Tomatoes, spinach, green onions, oregano, artichokes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & feta cheese tucked inside three eggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.
Sweets From The Griddle
Peach's Georgia Peach Corncakes
(3) Corn cakes topped with sweet sauteed peaches, sweetened cream cheese, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Shaki's Strawberry Nutella French Toast
Two batter dipped brioche slices topped with vanilla butter, Nutella, fresh strawberries, raspberry syrup, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
N'awlins Bananas Foster French Toast
Two batter dipped brioche slices topped with rum caramel sauteed bananas, vanilla butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Stuffed French Toast
Sweetened cream cheese stuffed into
Guava 'N' Cream Crepe
Filled with guava and sweetened cream cheese, topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar.
Ultimate Crepe
Strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate & strawberry syrups.
Waffle
Plain waffle, butter & powdered sugar
A La Carte
Unlimited Toast
(2) Eggs
Egg Whites
Avocado
(1) Biscuit & Gravy
Breakfast Potatoes
Has Browns
Kielbasa Link
(2) Bacon Strips
(2) Sausage
Slice of Ham
(1) Buttermilk Pancake
(1) Slice of French Toast
(1) Specialty Pancake
Fresh Fruit
Flavored Butters
Dressings
Sour Cream
Salsa
Aioli
Ranch
Pico De Gallo
7 oz chicken breast
Side of rice
Side of beans
Side white rice
Side black beans
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Sausage
Birthday Crepe
Chile Serrano
Side of Grits
Specialty Pancakes
Chloe's Bluesberry Pancakes
Lemon Dream Pancakes
Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Tiramisu Pancakes
Raspberry Pancakes
Guava N Cream Pancakes
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pancakes
Strawberry Paradise Pancakes
Banana Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancake
The Appetizers
Carne Asada Fries
Fries topped with beans, carne asada, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole aioli, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries topped with chili beans, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, green onions & our famous chili aioli sauce.
Pastrami Fries
Fries topped with queso blanco, pastrami, cheddar cheese, sour cream, chipotle aioli & green onions.
Louis Nachos Deluxe
Homemade chips topped with beans, white queso, sour crem, pico de gallo, avocado aioli, and green onion.
Chicken Strips
Three strips with fries. Get them tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, or Tangy Garlic BBQ.
Sticky Fingers Buffalo Wings (5) Pcs
All of our wings are tossed in your choice of the pan's signature sauces: Hot, Mild, Traditional BBQ, Tangy Garlic BBQ.
Sticky Fingers Buffalo Wings (10) Pcs
All of our wings are tossed in your choice of the pan's signature sauces: Hot, Mild, Traditional BBQ, Tangy Garlic BBQ.
Sticky Fingers Buffalo Wings (15) Pcs
All of our wings are tossed in your choice of the pan's signature sauces: Hot, Mild, Traditional BBQ, Tangy Garlic BBQ.
Alexa's Loaded Quesadilla
Onions, peppers, and jack & cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla. Add chicken, asada, barbacoa 4.
Yuca Fries
Yuca fries tossed in garlic, served with cilantro jalapeno aioli.
French Fries
Seasoned fries served with chili aioli sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
Seasoned fries served with chili aioli sauce.
Garlic Bread Sticks
Homemade bread sticks with butter, garlic, oregano. Add Cheese 2
Mozzarella Sticks
Five mozzarella sticks lightly breaded & served with our pizza sauce.
Specialties
Smoke House Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted pulled pork tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw, all on a grilled brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
The Cast Iron Burger
All beef burger (or turkey burger) with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions and house sauce on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries. Beyond Burget Available upon request +2
Milly's Blat On a Croissant
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & mayo on a croissant. Served with seasoned fries.
Yoshi's Philly
Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on a French roll. Served with seasoned fries.
Chiquis Cuban Feast Sandwich
Roasted pork ham, Swiss cheese pickles, mustard & mayo on a bread roll. Served with yuca fries.
The Skillet Chili
Our Pan Recipe Chili
Lucy's Loaded Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado aioli with choice of asada, chicken, chorizo, barbacoa, or chile verde in a flour tortilla.
Crunchy Tacos
(3) Tacos with jack & cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, served with house salsa. Choice of Chicken, Ground Turkey, Ground Beef or Carne Asada. Beyond Meat available upon request +2, Add Shrimp +5. Add beans or rice (each) +2
Jinx's Buffalo Blue Sammy
Buttermile fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo hot sauce, topped with slaw & blue cheese dressing on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & avocado with our homemade cilantro jalapeno aioli on a croissant. Served with seasoned fries.
Lucky's Clucky
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, grilled onions, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes & a pesto aioli on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.
Fish Tacos
(3) Batter crispy cod Tacos with coleslaw, pico de gallo & cilantro aioli.
Fish N Chips
Beer battered cod fillets served with a side of our house tartar sauce, coleslaw & seasoned fries.
Salads
Antipasto
Salami, pepperoni, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, perreroncini & mozzarella cheese tossed with fresh romaine lettuce & Italian vinaigrette.
BBQ Chicken Salad
BBQ chicken, corn, black beans, red onions, cilantro, fried onion strings, tomatoes & jack cheese tossed with fresh romaine, spring mix & ranch dressing.
The Wedge
A nice crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce with bacon bits, tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles & fresh bleu cheese dressing.
Caprese
Baby Beet Salad
Beets, spring mix, romaine, tomatoes, candied walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese, red onion & creamy balsamic dressing. Add avocado +2
Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta cheese tossed with fresh romaine, spring mix & greek dressing.
The Classic Caesar
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, garlic croutons & our housemade caesar dressing.
The Pan House
Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons, tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, spring mix & housemade creamy lemon garlic dressing.
Fried Chicken Salad
Two fried chicken strips, romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, celery, croutons, cheddar cheese & bacon bits with green goddess dressing.
Lunch Calzones
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Island Pork Calzone
Margherita Calzone
Veggie Calzone
Pan Deluxe Calzone
Ell Pollo Alfredo Calzone
Shrimp Scampi Calzone
The Great Greek Calzone
Pizzagna Calzone
Cheeseburger Calzone
The Mexican Calzone
The All-Meat Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Specialty & BYO Pizzas
7" Pizzas
12" Pizzas
12" BBQ Chicken
12" Island Pork
12" Margherita
12" Veggie
12" Pan Deluxe
12" Ell Pollo Alfredo
12" Shrimp Scampi
12" The Great Greek
12" Pizzagna
12" All American Cheeseburger
12" The Mexican
12" The All-Meat
12" Cheese
12" havana
14" Pizzas
14" BBQ Chicken
14" Island Pork
14" Margherita
14" Veggie
14" Pan Deluxe
14" Ell Pollo Alfredo
14" Shrimp Scampi
14" The Great Greek
14" Pizzagna
14" All American Cheeseburger
14" The Mexican
14" The All-Meat
14" Cheese
14" havana
Gluten Free Pizzas
(GF) 10" BBQ Chicken
(GF) 10" Island Pork
(GF) 10" Margherita
(GF) 10" Veggie
(GF) 10" Pan Deluxe
(GF) 10" Ell Pollo Alfredo
(GF) 10" Shrimp Scampi
(GF) 10" The Great Greek
(GF) 10" Pizzagna
(GF) 10" All American Cheeseburger
(GF) 10" The Mexican
(GF) 10" The All-Meat
(GF) 10" Cheese
N/A Beverages
Original Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Specialty Lemonade
Soft Drinks
Homemade Horchata
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Almond Milk
Soy Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Coffee (Regular)
Coffee (Decaf)
Still Water
Sparkling Water
Smoothie
Shake
Frappè
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
16601 S Western Ave, Gardena, CA 90247