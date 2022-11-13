Main picView gallery

The Pan- Gardena 1 16601 S Western Ave

16601 S Western Ave

Gardena, CA 90247

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

The "Original" Loaded Hash Browns
The Lumberjack
The Pan French Toast

Soups

Green Chile Chicken Posole Bowl

$12.00

The Pan recipe with chicken & hominy, served with sour cream, cabbage, cilantro & onion.

Green Chile Chicken Posole Cup

$7.00

The Pan recipe with chicken & hominy, served with sour cream, cabbage, cilantro & onion.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$12.00

New England Style

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

New England Style

Bread Bowl

$14.00

Entrées

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast

$21.00

Whipped potatoes, Mexican cream corn, and red pepper cream, served over a corn cake

Turkey Meatloaf

$22.00

Mushroom gravy, sweet potato mash, and glazed carrots

Crab Cakes

$25.00

Red pepper cream, whipped potatoes, and sauteed green beans with garlic

Blackened Salmon

$23.00

Lemon beurre blanc, whipped potatoes, and creamed cpinach with charred lemon

Braised Beef Pot Roast

$24.00

Whipped potatoes and glazed carrots

Shrimp 'N' Grits

$22.00

Sprimp sauteed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and Andouille sausage, finished in our red pepper cream and served with savory cheesy grits

Chimichurri Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

White Rice, black beans, and plantains

Creamy Tomato Basic Linguine

$17.00

Tomatoes, garlic, basil, Parmesan, and cream. Add Chicken - 4, Add Shrimp - 6

Kids Menu

the lil fella

$7.00

(1) Egg (1) Bacon (1) Sausage & (1) Mini Buttermilk Pancake

quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla served with sour cream.

grilled cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese sandwich on choice of bread. Side of Fruit or oven fries.

chicken lil

$7.00

(2) Pieces of chicken strips served with our oven fries.

the lil pizza

$6.00

(1) Topping & cheese on regular crust

Kids Drink

$3.00

Classics

The Lumberjack

$18.00

Two buttermilk pancakes with two eggs any style, two bacon strips, two sausages, served with our house potatoes. Upgrade to Speciality Pancakes or Plain Waffle +2

The "Original" Loaded Hash Browns

$16.00

Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, green onions, jack & cheddar cheeses over hash browns topped with chili aioli, & choice of toast.

Two Egg Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs any style, choice of meat: bacon, sausage, keilbasa or ham, served with our house potatoes & choice of toast.

The Pan French Toast

$15.00

Two batter-dripped brioche slices with vanilla butter & powdered sugar served with two eggs any style & two bacon strips or sausage.

Short Rib Benedict

$19.00

Two corn cakes tipped with short rib braised barbacoa over mexican street creamed corn, poached eggs & poblano cream sauce.

Steak 'N' Eggs

$18.00

8 oz New York steak, house potatoes, two eggs & choice of toast

The Southern

$15.00

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage country gravy served with two eggs any style, house potatoes & tw bacon strips or sausage.

The Breakfast Burger

$15.00

The all-beef burger (or turkey) with cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, over medium egg & house sauce on a brioche bun served with house potatoes.

The Pastrami & Egg Sandwich

$15.00

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, two over medium eggs, hash browns & mustard on grilled rye bread.

The Breakfast "Pan" Wich

$8.00

Eggs any style, cheddar cheese, & bacon, topped with chili aioli in our brioche bun.

The Classic Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, grilled peppers, onions, jack & cheddar cheeses served in a flour tortilla

The Chili Verde Burrito

$13.00

Tender chunks of pork in a green chili sauce, eggs, house potatoes, hack & cheddar cheeses & green onions served in a flour tortilla.

Buttermik Fried Chicken

$18.00

Corn cake topped with a buttermilk fried chicken breast, sauteed spinach, two eggs any style & a roasted red pepper cream gravy.

Chicken 'N' Waffles

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast with waffle, blackberry butter, blackberry syrup & powedered sugar.

Shrimp N' Grits

$19.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp sauteed with andouille sausage, tomatoes, onions & peppers in a red pepper cream served over two eggs any style & cheesy savory grits.

Zola's Crab Cake Benedict

$20.00

Two crab cakes topped with sauteed spinach, poached eggs, & red pepper gravy, served with a side of house potatoes.

Pitas Chilaquiles

$17.00

Fried corn tortillas mixed with red or green sauce, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream & green onions with two eggs any style & a side of rice & refried beans.

Omelets & Scrambles

The Pan's Signature Scramble

$15.00

Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, house potatoes, garlic & basil with three eggs topped with jack cheese & toast.

The Meat Lover Omelet

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, kielbasa, ham, garlic, jack & cheddar cheeses tucked inside three aggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.

Kielbasa Scramble

$16.00

Kielbasa sausage, house potatoes, bell peppers & onions with three eggs topped with sausage country gravy & green onions, served with toast.

The Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, jack & cheddar cheeses tucked inside three eggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.

Chorizo Scramble

$15.00

Pork chorizo, house potatoes, three eggs, topped with jack & cheddar cheese, green onions, served with a side of refried beans & choice of tortilla.

The Mediterranean Omelet

$14.00

Tomatoes, spinach, green onions, oregano, artichokes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & feta cheese tucked inside three eggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.

Sweets From The Griddle

Peach's Georgia Peach Corncakes

$13.00

(3) Corn cakes topped with sweet sauteed peaches, sweetened cream cheese, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

Shaki's Strawberry Nutella French Toast

$13.00

Two batter dipped brioche slices topped with vanilla butter, Nutella, fresh strawberries, raspberry syrup, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

N'awlins Bananas Foster French Toast

$14.00

Two batter dipped brioche slices topped with rum caramel sauteed bananas, vanilla butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Sweetened cream cheese stuffed into

Guava 'N' Cream Crepe

$9.00

Filled with guava and sweetened cream cheese, topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar.

Ultimate Crepe

$9.00

Strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate & strawberry syrups.

Waffle

$7.00

Plain waffle, butter & powdered sugar

A La Carte

Unlimited Toast

$2.00

(2) Eggs

$3.00

Egg Whites

$3.75

Avocado

$3.00

(1) Biscuit & Gravy

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Has Browns

$4.00

Kielbasa Link

$4.00

(2) Bacon Strips

$4.00

(2) Sausage

$4.00

Slice of Ham

$3.00

(1) Buttermilk Pancake

$3.00

(1) Slice of French Toast

$3.00

(1) Specialty Pancake

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Flavored Butters

$0.50

Dressings

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

7 oz chicken breast

$8.00

Side of rice

$2.00

Side of beans

$2.00

Side white rice

$3.00

Side black beans

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Birthday Crepe

Chile Serrano

$1.00

Side of Grits

$4.00

Specialty Pancakes

Chloe's Bluesberry Pancakes

$11.00

Lemon Dream Pancakes

$12.00

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes

$11.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.00

Tiramisu Pancakes

$12.00

Raspberry Pancakes

$11.00

Guava N Cream Pancakes

$12.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pancakes

$12.00

Strawberry Paradise Pancakes

$12.00

Banana Pancakes

$12.00

Pumpkin Pancake

$15.00

The Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Fries topped with beans, carne asada, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole aioli, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Fries topped with chili beans, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, green onions & our famous chili aioli sauce.

Pastrami Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with queso blanco, pastrami, cheddar cheese, sour cream, chipotle aioli & green onions.

Louis Nachos Deluxe

$12.00

Homemade chips topped with beans, white queso, sour crem, pico de gallo, avocado aioli, and green onion.

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Three strips with fries. Get them tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, or Tangy Garlic BBQ.

Sticky Fingers Buffalo Wings (5) Pcs

$7.00

All of our wings are tossed in your choice of the pan's signature sauces: Hot, Mild, Traditional BBQ, Tangy Garlic BBQ.

Sticky Fingers Buffalo Wings (10) Pcs

$12.00

All of our wings are tossed in your choice of the pan's signature sauces: Hot, Mild, Traditional BBQ, Tangy Garlic BBQ.

Sticky Fingers Buffalo Wings (15) Pcs

$17.00

All of our wings are tossed in your choice of the pan's signature sauces: Hot, Mild, Traditional BBQ, Tangy Garlic BBQ.

Alexa's Loaded Quesadilla

$10.00

Onions, peppers, and jack & cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla. Add chicken, asada, barbacoa 4.

Yuca Fries

$6.00

Yuca fries tossed in garlic, served with cilantro jalapeno aioli.

French Fries

$6.00

Seasoned fries served with chili aioli sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Seasoned fries served with chili aioli sauce.

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.00

Homemade bread sticks with butter, garlic, oregano. Add Cheese 2

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Five mozzarella sticks lightly breaded & served with our pizza sauce.

Specialties

Smoke House Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow-roasted pulled pork tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw, all on a grilled brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.

The Cast Iron Burger

$14.00

All beef burger (or turkey burger) with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions and house sauce on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries. Beyond Burget Available upon request +2

Milly's Blat On a Croissant

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & mayo on a croissant. Served with seasoned fries.

Yoshi's Philly

$15.00

Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on a French roll. Served with seasoned fries.

Chiquis Cuban Feast Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted pork ham, Swiss cheese pickles, mustard & mayo on a bread roll. Served with yuca fries.

The Skillet Chili

$9.00

Our Pan Recipe Chili

Lucy's Loaded Burrito

$14.00

Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado aioli with choice of asada, chicken, chorizo, barbacoa, or chile verde in a flour tortilla.

Crunchy Tacos

$11.00

(3) Tacos with jack & cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, served with house salsa. Choice of Chicken, Ground Turkey, Ground Beef or Carne Asada. Beyond Meat available upon request +2, Add Shrimp +5. Add beans or rice (each) +2

Jinx's Buffalo Blue Sammy

$14.00

Buttermile fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo hot sauce, topped with slaw & blue cheese dressing on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.

Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & avocado with our homemade cilantro jalapeno aioli on a croissant. Served with seasoned fries.

Lucky's Clucky

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, grilled onions, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes & a pesto aioli on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

(3) Batter crispy cod Tacos with coleslaw, pico de gallo & cilantro aioli.

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Beer battered cod fillets served with a side of our house tartar sauce, coleslaw & seasoned fries.

Soups

Green Chile Chicken Posole Bowl

$12.00

The Pan recipe with chicken & hominy, served with sour cream, cabbage, cilantro & onion.

Green Chile Chicken Posole Cup

$7.00

The Pan recipe with chicken & hominy, served with sour cream, cabbage, cilantro & onion.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$12.00

New England Style

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

New England Style

clam chowder Bread Bowl

$14.00

Salads

Antipasto

$14.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, perreroncini & mozzarella cheese tossed with fresh romaine lettuce & Italian vinaigrette.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

BBQ chicken, corn, black beans, red onions, cilantro, fried onion strings, tomatoes & jack cheese tossed with fresh romaine, spring mix & ranch dressing.

The Wedge

$12.00

A nice crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce with bacon bits, tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles & fresh bleu cheese dressing.

Caprese

$13.00

Baby Beet Salad

$14.00

Beets, spring mix, romaine, tomatoes, candied walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese, red onion & creamy balsamic dressing. Add avocado +2

Greek Salad

$13.00

Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta cheese tossed with fresh romaine, spring mix & greek dressing.

The Classic Caesar

$12.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, garlic croutons & our housemade caesar dressing.

The Pan House

$12.00

Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons, tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, spring mix & housemade creamy lemon garlic dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Two fried chicken strips, romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, celery, croutons, cheddar cheese & bacon bits with green goddess dressing.

Lunch Calzones

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Island Pork Calzone

$12.00

Margherita Calzone

$12.00

Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Pan Deluxe Calzone

$12.00

Ell Pollo Alfredo Calzone

$12.00

Shrimp Scampi Calzone

$12.00

The Great Greek Calzone

$12.00

Pizzagna Calzone

$12.00

Cheeseburger Calzone

$12.00

The Mexican Calzone

$12.00

The All-Meat Calzone

$12.00

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Specialty & BYO Pizzas

12" H&H Specialty

14" H&H Specialty

7" H&H Specialty

10" (GF) CYO Pizza

$15.00

12" CYO Pizza

$9.00

14" CYO Pizza

$11.00

7" CYO Pizza

$6.00

7" Pizzas

7" BBQ Chicken

$11.00

7" Island Pork

$11.00

7" Margherita

$11.00

7" Veggie

$11.00

7" Pan Deluxe

$11.00

7" Ell Pollo Alfredo

$11.00

7" Shrimp Scampi

$11.00

7" The Great Greek

$11.00

7" Pizzagna

$12.00

7" All American Cheeseburger

$12.00

7" The Mexican

$12.00

7" The All-Meat

$12.00

7" Cheese

$6.00

7" havana

$11.00

12" Pizzas

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

12" Island Pork

$17.00

12" Margherita

$17.00

12" Veggie

$17.00

12" Pan Deluxe

$17.00

12" Ell Pollo Alfredo

$17.00

12" Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

12" The Great Greek

$17.00

12" Pizzagna

$18.00

12" All American Cheeseburger

$18.00

12" The Mexican

$18.00

12" The All-Meat

$18.00

12" Cheese

$9.00

12" havana

$17.00

14" Pizzas

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

14" Island Pork

$21.00

14" Margherita

$21.00

14" Veggie

$21.00

14" Pan Deluxe

$21.00

14" Ell Pollo Alfredo

$21.00

14" Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

14" The Great Greek

$21.00

14" Pizzagna

$23.00

14" All American Cheeseburger

$23.00

14" The Mexican

$23.00

14" The All-Meat

$23.00

14" Cheese

$12.00

14" havana

$23.00

Gluten Free Pizzas

(GF) 10" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

(GF) 10" Island Pork

$15.00

(GF) 10" Margherita

$15.00

(GF) 10" Veggie

$15.00

(GF) 10" Pan Deluxe

$15.00

(GF) 10" Ell Pollo Alfredo

$15.00

(GF) 10" Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

(GF) 10" The Great Greek

$15.00

(GF) 10" Pizzagna

$15.00

(GF) 10" All American Cheeseburger

$15.00

(GF) 10" The Mexican

$15.00

(GF) 10" The All-Meat

$15.00

(GF) 10" Cheese

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Original Lemonade

$3.89

Arnold Palmer

$3.89

Specialty Lemonade

$4.89

Soft Drinks

$3.25

Homemade Horchata

$4.89

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Milk

$3.89

Almond Milk

$4.00

Soy Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Coffee (Regular)

$3.50

Coffee (Decaf)

$3.50

Still Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Shake

$6.00

Frappè

$6.00

Specialty Coffees

Cafè Lattè

$4.00

Chai Lattè

$4.50

French Vanilla Mocha

$3.89

Americano

$3.89

Chai Tea

$4.50

Cafè Mocha

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Later Days Cold Brew

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.65

French Vanilla Lattè

$4.00

Iced Caramel Lattè

$4.00

Iced Lattè

$3.89

Iced Mocha Lattè

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16601 S Western Ave, Gardena, CA 90247

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

