The Pan-Torrance 3160 Pacific Coast Hwy

Breakfast Menu

Classics

The Lumberjack

$18.00

Two buttermilk pancakes with two eggs any style, two bacon strips, two sausages, served with our house potatoes. Upgrade to Speciality Pancakes or Plain Waffle +2

The "Original" Loaded Hash Browns

$16.00

Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, green onions, jack & cheddar cheeses over hash browns topped with chili aioli, & choice of toast.

Two Egg Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs any style, choice of meat: bacon, sausage, keilbasa or ham, served with our house potatoes & choice of toast.

The Pan French Toast

$15.00

Two batter-dripped brioche slices with vanilla butter & powdered sugar served with two eggs any style & two bacon strips or sausage.

Short Rib Benedict

$19.00

Two corn cakes tipped with short rib braised barbacoa over mexican street creamed corn, poached eggs & poblano cream sauce.

Steak 'N' Eggs

$18.00

8 oz New York steak, house potatoes, two eggs & choice of toast

The Southern

$15.00

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage country gravy served with two eggs any style, house potatoes & tw bacon strips or sausage.

The Breakfast Burger

$15.00

The all-beef burger (or turkey) with cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, over medium egg & house sauce on a brioche bun served with house potatoes.

The Pastrami & Egg Sandwich

$15.00

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, two over medium eggs, hash browns & mustard on grilled rye bread.

The Breakfast "Pan" Wich

$8.00

Eggs any style, cheddar cheese, & bacon, topped with chili aioli in our brioche bun.

The Classic Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, grilled peppers, onions, jack & cheddar cheeses served in a flour tortilla

The Chili Verde Burrito

$13.00

Tender chunks of pork in a green chili sauce, eggs, house potatoes, hack & cheddar cheeses & green onions served in a flour tortilla.

Buttermik Fried Chicken

$18.00

Corn cake topped with a buttermilk fried chicken breast, sauteed spinach, two eggs any style & a roasted red pepper cream gravy.

Chicken 'N' Waffles

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast with waffle, blackberry butter, blackberry syrup & powedered sugar.

Shrimp N' Grits

$19.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp sauteed with andouille sausage, tomatoes, onions & peppers in a red pepper cream served over two eggs any style & cheesy savory grits.

Zola's Crab Cake Benedict

$20.00

Two crab cakes topped with sauteed spinach, poached eggs, & red pepper gravy, served with a side of house potatoes.

Pitas Chilaquiles

$17.00

Fried corn tortillas mixed with red or green sauce, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream & green onions with two eggs any style & a side of rice & refried beans.

Glaze chicken waffle sandwich

$18.00

Omelets & Scrambles

The Pan's Signature Scramble

$15.00

Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, house potatoes, garlic & basil with three eggs topped with jack cheese & toast.

The Meat Lover Omelet

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, kielbasa, ham, garlic, jack & cheddar cheeses tucked inside three aggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.

Kielbasa Scramble

$16.00

Kielbasa sausage, house potatoes, bell peppers & onions with three eggs topped with sausage country gravy & green onions, served with toast.

The Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, jack & cheddar cheeses tucked inside three eggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.

Chorizo Scramble

$15.00

Pork chorizo, house potatoes, three eggs, topped with jack & cheddar cheese, green onions, served with a side of refried beans & choice of tortilla.

The Mediterranean Omelet

$14.00

Tomatoes, spinach, green onions, oregano, artichokes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & feta cheese tucked inside three eggs. Served with house potatoes & toast.

Sweets From The Griddle

Peach's Georgia Peach Corncakes

$13.00

(3) Corn cakes topped with sweet sauteed peaches, sweetened cream cheese, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

Shaki's Strawberry Nutella French Toast

$13.00

Two batter dipped brioche slices topped with vanilla butter, Nutella, fresh strawberries, raspberry syrup, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

N'awlins Bananas Foster French Toast

$14.00

Two batter dipped brioche slices topped with rum caramel sauteed bananas, vanilla butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Sweetened cream cheese stuffed into

Guava 'N' Cream Crepe

$9.00

Filled with guava and sweetened cream cheese, topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar.

Ultimate Crepe

$9.00

Strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate & strawberry syrups.

Waffle

$7.00

Plain waffle, butter & powdered sugar

A La Carte

Unlimited Toast

$2.00

(2) Eggs

$3.00

Egg Whites

$3.75

Avocado

$3.00

(1) Biscuit & Gravy

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Kielbasa Link

$4.00

(2) Bacon Strips

$4.00

(2) Sausage

$4.00

Slice of Ham

$3.00

(1) Buttermilk Pancake

$3.00

(1) Slice of French Toast

$3.00

(1) Specialty Pancake

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Flavored Butters

$0.50

Dressings

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

7 oz chicken breast

$8.00

Side of rice

$2.00

2 Turkey sausage

$4.50

2 turkey bacon

$4.50

Side of Grits

$4.00

Roasted jalapeños

$2.00

Side of beans

$4.00

Specialty Pancakes

Chloe's Bluesberry Pancakes

$11.00

Lemon Dream Pancakes

$12.00

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes

$11.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.00

Tiramisu Pancakes

$12.00

Raspberry Pancakes

$11.00

Guava N Cream Pancakes

$12.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pancakes

$12.00

Strawberry Paradise Pancakes

$12.00

Banana Pancakes

$12.00

Stack of Buttermilk

$9.00

Food Menu

Entrées

Creamy Tomato Basic Linguine

$17.00

Tomatoes, garlic, basil, Parmesan, and cream. Add Chicken - 4, Add Shrimp - 6

Soups

Green Chile Chicken Posole Bowl

$12.00

The Pan recipe with chicken & hominy, served with sour cream, cabbage, cilantro & onion.

Green Chile Chicken Posole Cup

$7.00

The Pan recipe with chicken & hominy, served with sour cream, cabbage, cilantro & onion.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$12.00

New England Style

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

New England Style

Bread Bowl

$14.00

Kids Menu

the lil fella

$7.00

(1) Egg (1) Bacon (1) Sausage & (1) Mini Buttermilk Pancake

quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla served with sour cream.

grilled cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese sandwich on choice of bread. Side of Fruit or oven fries.

chicken lil

$7.00

(2) Pieces of chicken strips served with our oven fries.

the lil pizza

$6.00

(1) Topping & cheese on regular crust

Kids Drink

$3.00

Kids Water

$1.00

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Honey's Berry Oak Crisp

$7.00

Brown Sugar Apple Pie

$7.00

Drinks Menu

N/A Beverages

Original Lemonade

$3.89

Arnold Palmer

$3.89

Specialty Lemonade

$4.89

Soft Drinks

$3.25

Homemade Horchata

$4.89

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Milk

$3.89

Almond Milk

$4.00

Soy Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Coffee (Regular)

$3.50

Coffee (Decaf)

$3.50

Still Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Shake

$6.00

Frappè

$6.00

Water

Specialty Coffees

Cafè Lattè

$4.00

Chai Lattè

$4.50

French Vanilla Mocha

$3.89

Americano

$3.89

Chai Tea

$4.50

Cafè Mocha

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Later Days Cold Brew

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.65

French Vanilla Lattè

$4.00

Iced Caramel Lattè

$4.00

Iced Lattè

$3.89

Iced Mocha Lattè

$4.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Iced Chai latte

$4.50

Iced coffee

$3.50

French Vanilla Creamer

$0.25

Tiki Drinks

Hawaii Sunset

$9.00

Vodka-lime juice-lemon juice- orgeat syrup-grenadine

Shrunken Head

$9.00

Rum-Coconut syrup-lime juice-or- ange juice-pineapple juice-triple sec

Lost Punch

$9.00

Tequila-falernum-pineapple juice-lime juice-grenadine- bitters

Mai Tai

$10.00

Rum-spiced rum-triple sec-lime juice-simple syrup-orgeat syrup

The Bomb

$9.00

Apple schnapps-peach schnapps-banana syrup-pineapple juice-sprite

Baja Surf

$12.00

Homemade horchata(rice milk) Cinnamon whiskey-coffee liqueur

Polynesian Paralysis

$9.00

Whiskey-orange juice-lemon juice-pineapple juice-simple syrup-orgeat syrup

Wicked Wahine

$9.00

Spiced rum-falernum-triple sec-lemon juice-lime juice-grenadine-passion fruit Syrup-bitters

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Rum-blue curaçao-creme de coconut-triple sec-pineapple juice

Tropical Magic

$10.00

Rum- peach schnapps-midori-lychee liqueur-pineapple juice-sweet n sour

Tiki Galore

$9.00

Amaretto-dark rum-triple sec-orange juice-powdered sugar

Oceanic 815

$9.00

orange juice, guava, passion fruit, spiced rum

Island Time

$12.00

Love Potion

$12.00

Quicksand

$12.00

Lost Beach

$12.00

The Smurf

$12.00

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Apple Martini

$7.00

Mojito

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Amaro Spritz

$8.00

Piña colada

$12.00

Bottomless

Bottomless Mimosas

$22.00

Bottomless Micheladas

$26.00

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$26.00

Bottomless Flavored Mimosas

$25.00

Wycliff Bottle

$30.00

Wine

Aresti Pinot Noir 2018 (Btl)

$45.00

Aresti Pinot Noir 2018 (Gls)

$12.00

Latido Malbec Argentina 2018 (Btl)

$34.00

Latido Malbex Argentina 2018 (Gls)

$9.00

Tierra del Fuego (Btl)

$40.00

Chile Cabernet Sauvignon

Tierra del Fuego (Gls)

$10.00

Chile Cabernet Sauvignon

"The "Ned Sauv Blanc (Btl)

$36.00

Marlborough New Zealand

"The "Ned Sauv Blanc (Gls)

$10.00

Marlborough New Zealand

Kinderwood Chardonnay (Btl)

$40.00

Monterey California Chardonnay

Kinderwood Chardonnay (Gls)

$10.00

Monterey California Chardonnay

Maddalena Riesling (Btl)

$30.00

Moneterey Riesling

Maddalena Riesling (Gls)

$8.00

Moneterey Riesling

Saracco 2018 Moscato D'Asti (Btl)

$45.00

Saracco 2018 Moscato D'Asti (Gls)

$13.00

Villa Alena Pinot Grigio (Btl)

$42.00

Venezie (IGT), Italty Pinot Grigio

Villa Alena Pinot Grigio (Gls)

$14.00

Venezie (IGT), Italty Pinot Grigio

De Setubal (Btl)

$32.00

De Setubal (Gls)

$8.00

Mariella Peninsula (Btl)

$32.00

Mariella Peninsula (Gls)

$8.00

Rosé Mar 2018 (Btl)

$32.00

Rosé Mar 2018 (Gls)

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Wycliff Brut

$8.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$9.50

Flavored Mimosa

$9.00

Sangria (8 oz)

$6.00

Sangria (17 oz)

$12.00

Sangria (33 oz)

$22.00

Beer

805

$8.00

Saint Archer Hazy IPA

$8.00

Dos XX Pale Lager

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$8.00

Michelada

$12.00

Modelo Especial Pale Lager

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Mocktails

Tropicana

$8.00

Pinky Winky

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

South Beach

$8.00

Mangonada

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

thepan1.com

Location

3160 Pacific Coast Hwy, 90505, CA 90505

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

