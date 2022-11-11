Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches
The Pancake House Family Diner - Polaris Lewis Center
265 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
THE PANCAKE HOUSE FAMILY DINER SERVING BREAKFAST, BRUNCH AND LUNCH SINCE 2009. The Pancake House Family Diner opened in December 2009 in the Westerville Plaza. Since then, we have been serving both quality classic diner dishes and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of food. In November 2019, we opened our Lewis Center location at the Oak Creek Plaza (Polaris Area), offering the same menu and we added “Gelatolicious” (an Italian family owned company) offering Authentic Artisan Gelato/Sorbetto made onsite in our Gelato Lab.
1182 E Powell Rd, Lewis Center, OH 43035
