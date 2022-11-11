Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

The Pancake House Family Diner - Polaris Lewis Center

265 Reviews

$$

1182 E Powell Rd

Lewis Center, OH 43035

Order Again

Popular Items

Side of Meat
#4 Combo
Belgian Waffle

Pancakes

Regular Stack (5 cakes)

Regular Stack (5 cakes)

$9.99

5 large buttermilk pancakes.

Short Stack (3 cakes)

Short Stack (3 cakes)

$7.49

3 large buttermilk pancakes.

Cornmeal Pancakes (3 cakes)

Cornmeal Pancakes (3 cakes)

$10.49

3 large cornmeal pancakes * *contains gluten.

Buckwheat Pancakes (3 cakes)

Buckwheat Pancakes (3 cakes)

$10.49

3 large multigrain buckwheat pancakes* *contain gluten.

Gluten Free Pancakes (3)

$10.49

Specialty Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (3)

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (3)

$10.49
Churro Pancake (1)

Churro Pancake (1)

$4.99

1 large deep fried buttermilk pancaked, signature tres leches drizzle, dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Cookies & Crème Pancakes (3)

Cookies & Crème Pancakes (3)

$10.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes, filled and topped with chocolate cookie crumbs, and topped with our housemade artisan Gelato!

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$9.49

3 large buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with dark chocolate morsels.

Buckeye Pancakes (3)

Buckeye Pancakes (3)

$10.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes topped and filled with dark chocolate morsels and Reeses's chips.

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$10.49

3 large buttermilk pancakes filled with fresh blueberries and topped with blueberry compote and more fresh blueberries!

Strawberry Pancakes (3)

Strawberry Pancakes (3)

$10.49

3 large buttermilk pancakes filled with fresh strawberries and topped with strawberry compote and more fresh strawberries!

Banana Pancakes (3)

$10.49
Pecan Pancakes (3)

Pecan Pancakes (3)

$10.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with pecans.

Pumpkin Pancakes (3)

$10.99

French Toast & Waffles

French Toast

French Toast

$9.99

Full order our signature French Toast (6 pieces).

Cinnamon French Toast

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.99

Full order of our signature French Toast cooked and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Large freshly made Belgium waffle (perfectly paired with crispy chicken tenders - additional charge).

Cinnmaon Roll Waffle

$9.49

Crepes

Three delicious warm crepes of your choice.
Strawberry Cream Crepes

Strawberry Cream Crepes

$11.99

Three warm crepes, filled with strawberry cream, topped with freshly sliced strawberries, tres leches drizzle, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with our Homemade Vanilla Gelato.

Nutella & Bananas Crepes

Nutella & Bananas Crepes

$11.99

Three warm crepes filled with Nutella and hand-cut banana. Topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate drizzle and our Homemade Vanilla Gelato.

Breakfast Meals

All housemade breakfast meals served with choice of toast, or french toast or buttermilk pancakes (substitutions additional charge)

#1 Combo

$7.99

2 Eggs any style + pancakes or french toast or bread toast

#2 Combo

#2 Combo

$9.99

2 freshly cracked eggs any style and hash browns + pancakes or french toast or bread toast

#3 Combo

$10.99

2 Eggs any style & choice of protein + pancakes or french toast or bread toast

#4 Combo

#4 Combo

$11.99

2 Eggs any style, hash browns, breakfast protein + pancakes or french toast or bread toast

Chorizo Skillet

Chorizo Skillet

$11.99

Home fries topped with house-made chorizo, cheddar cheese, 2 eggs any style, and homemade salsa

Country Skillet

Country Skillet

$11.99

Home fries topped with sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, and 2 eggs any style

Chorizo and Eggs

Chorizo and Eggs

$11.99

2 eggs scrambled with housemade chorizo, onions, tomatoes, and hashbrowns

Bologna and Eggs

$11.99

2 eggs any style, thick slice of bologna, and hashbrowns

Steak and Eggs

$15.49

2 eggs any style, 8 oz. sirloin steak, and hashbrowns

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

2 eggs any style, corned beef hash, and hashbrowns

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$11.99

2 eggs any style, bread & lightly fried beef topped with sausage gravy, and hashbrowns

Family Style Breakfast Meals

Family style meals made to order. All sizes come with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage links, pancakes and biscuit & gravy

Medium Family Meal

$54.99

Scrambled Eggs, choice of sausage links or bacon, half order biscuit & gravy, choice of cinnamon roll or blueberry pancakes Serves 4-5

Omelettes

Three freshly cracked egg omelettes served with hash browns and your choice of toast o French toast, or buttermilk pancakes (substitutions additional charge)
The Works

The Works

$13.49

3 Eggs omelette, with all the ingredients: bacon, sausage, ham, tomatoes, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$12.99

3 freshly cracked eggs omelette, with bacon, ham, and sausage link slices, and your choice of cheese

Cheese Omelette

Cheese Omelette

$11.99

3 Freshly cracked eggs with your choice of 2 slices of your favorite cheese!

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

3 Eggs omelette, with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and your choice of cheese

Build Your Own 1-2 Items

$11.99

3 Eggs omelette, with your favorite 1 or 2 ingredients, and your choice of cheese

Build Your Own Omelette 3-4 Items

$13.49

3 Eggs omelette, with your favorite 3 or 4 ingredients, and your choice of cheese

Omelette By Itself

$9.49

3 Eggs omelette, with your favorite 3 or 4 ingredients, and your choice of cheese. No hash browns and no combo choice.

Works Omelette Itself

$10.49

3 Eggs The Works omelette: bacon, ham, sausage link slices, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms. No hash browns, no combo choice

Breakfast Sandwiches

Delicious made-to-order breakfast sandwiches or breakfast wraps with your choice of protein.
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, an egg over hard, with choice of cheese on white, wheat, rye toast English muffin, or bagel

Breakfast Club

$9.99

Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, 2 eggs over hard, with choice of cheese on white, wheat, or rye toast with lettuce and tomato

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo, 2 scrambled eggs, choice of cheese on a flour tortilla.

Breakfast Sides

Side of Meat

Side of Meat

Side of breakfast protein (bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, turkey patties).

Side of Toast

Hashbrowns

$3.69

Homefries

$3.99

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

1 Pancake

$2.49

2 Pancakes

$4.98

Cup Sausage Gravy

$5.49

Half Order French Toast (3 slices)

$4.99

Half Order Biscuit & Gravy

$5.49
2 Homemade Tamales

2 Homemade Tamales

$7.49

Two Delicious authentic homemade tamales

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.49

Chorizo and Eggs Only (side)

$8.99

Cinnamon Butter

$0.99

Housemade Salsa

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Peanut Better

$0.99

Side Of Arepas (2)

$4.99

Side of Plain Crepes (3)

$7.49

Extra To-Go Syrup Cups (3)

$1.19

Biscuits & Gravy

Freshly baked biscuits & homemade gravy
Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$8.99

2 Freshly baked biscuits topped with our signature housemade sausage gravy.

Biscuit & Gravy w/2 Egg

Biscuit & Gravy w/2 Egg

$11.99

2 Freshly baked biscuits topped with our signature housemade sausage gravy, accompanied with two freshly cracked eggs cooked your style.

Biscuit & Gravy w/Hashbrowns

Biscuit & Gravy w/Hashbrowns

$11.99

2 Freshly baked biscuits topped with our signature housemade sausage gravy, accompanied with hashbrowns.

Biscuit & Gravy w/ 2 Eggs & Hashbrowns

Biscuit & Gravy w/ 2 Eggs & Hashbrowns

$13.99

2 Freshly baked biscuits topped with our signature housemade sausage gravy, accompanied with two freshly cracked eggs cooked your style and a side of hashbrowns.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal Bowl

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.49

A large bowl of freshly made outmeal. Upon request comes with raisins, milk, and brown sugar. *additional toppings available for an up-charge.

Kids Breakfast

Breakfast meals for kids 10 and under.

#1 Kids (2 cakes + 1 egg +fruit)

$5.99

#2 Kids (2 cakes + protein +fruit)

$5.99

#3 Kids (2 French Toast + protein + fruit)

$5.99

#4 Kids Nutella & Banana Crepe(1)

$5.99

#5 Kids (1 Egg + protein + fruit)

$5.99

Refills

$0.99

Kids Lunch

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Burgers

All burgers patties are 1/3 lb. , served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, pepper Jack, Provolone

Cheese Burger

$9.49

Served with your favorite choice of cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.49

Bacon and your choice of cheese

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$11.49

Mushrooms and your choice of cheese

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.99

Two 1/3 lb. patties, grilled onions, choice of cheese on frilled rye bread

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$12.99

1/3 Pound beef patty, choice of cheese, 2 strips of bacon, 1 egg cooked to your style.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.98

BLT

$9.49
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.99

3 layers sandwich with the bread toast of your choice, and stacked with slices of ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

House-marinated grilled chicken or crispy chicken tenders sandwich.

Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Bologna Sandwich

$10.99
Reuben

Reuben

$11.49

Rye toast, thinly sliced corned beef, 2 slices of Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.49

Sub bun filled with thinly sliced sirloin, grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms and of course your favorite (melted) cheese!

Fish Sandwich

$11.49

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, chopped deli ham and turkey, hardboiled egg, and shredded cheddar.

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Steak Salad

$14.99

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Applesauce

$3.49

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.49

Chicken Tenders Only

$4.99+

Grilled Chicken Breast (1)

$4.49

Side Of Avocado

$2.49

Jose's Hot Sauce / Ohio Maple Syrup

Ohio's Maple Syrup 3.4 oz

Ohio's Maple Syrup 3.4 oz

$5.00

Pure Ohio maple syrup from Bonhomie Acres

Ohio's Maple Syrup 8 oz

Ohio's Maple Syrup 8 oz

$8.00

Pure Ohio maple syrup from Bonhomie Acres

Jose's Hot Sauce

Jose's Hot Sauce

$5.00

Handcrafted by Chef Jose. Very popular and good tasting hot sauce, mild and plenty of flavor!

To Go Beverages

Regular Coffee 16 oz

$2.49

Decaf Coffee 16 oz

$2.49

Orange Juice 16 oz

$2.99

Apple Juice 16 oz

$2.99

Regular Coke 16 oz

$2.49

Diet Coke 16 oz

$2.49

Cherry Coke 16 oz

$2.49

Sprite 16 oz

$2.49

Lemonade 16 oz

$2.49

Barq's Root Beer 16 oz

$2.49

Gelato Pints To Go

Authentic Artisan Gelato made by Italian Gelato Masters in our onsite Gelato Lab in Lewis Center. Only organic, natural, and ingredients from Italy.

Biscoff Cookie

$8.95

Buckeye

$8.95

Cappuccino

$8.95

Cioccolato

$8.95

Coconut

$8.95

Cookies & Cream

$8.95

Gianduia (Chocolate Hazelnut)

$8.95

Limone Sorbetto (dairy free)

$8.95

Maple Pecan

$8.95

Red Velvet

$8.95

Strawberry Sorbetto (dairy free)

$8.95

Sicilian Pistacchio

$8.95Out of stock

Vaniglia

$8.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

THE PANCAKE HOUSE FAMILY DINER SERVING BREAKFAST, BRUNCH AND LUNCH SINCE 2009. The Pancake House Family Diner opened in December 2009 in the Westerville Plaza. Since then, we have been serving both quality classic diner dishes and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of food. In November 2019, we opened our Lewis Center location at the Oak Creek Plaza (Polaris Area), offering the same menu and we added “Gelatolicious” (an Italian family owned company) offering Authentic Artisan Gelato/Sorbetto made onsite in our Gelato Lab.

Website

Location

1182 E Powell Rd, Lewis Center, OH 43035

Directions

