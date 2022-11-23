Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Pancake House Family Diner - 129 W. Schrock Rd, Westerville

1,010 Reviews

$

129 W Schrock Rd

Westerville, OH 43081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side of Meat
#4 Combo
#3 Combo

Pancakes

Regular Stack (5 cakes)

Regular Stack (5 cakes)

$12.99

5 large buttermilk pancakes

Short Stack (3 cakes)

Short Stack (3 cakes)

$9.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes.

Cornmeal Pancakes (3 cakes)

Cornmeal Pancakes (3 cakes)

$11.99

3 large housemade cormeal pancakes* *contain gluten

Buckwheat Pancakes (3 cakes)

Buckwheat Pancakes (3 cakes)

$11.99

3 large multigrain buckwheat pancakes* *contain gluten

Gluten Free Pancakes (3 cakes)

$12.99

Specialty Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (3)

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (3)

$11.99
Churro Pancake (1)

Churro Pancake (1)

$5.99

1 large deep fried buttermilk pancake, signature tres leches drizzle, dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Cookies & Creme Pancakes (3)

Cookies & Creme Pancakes (3)

$11.99
Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$11.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with dark chocolate morsels.

Buckeye Pancakes (3)

Buckeye Pancakes (3)

$11.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with dark chocolate morsels and Reese's chips

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$11.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes filled with fresh blueberries and topped with blueberry compote and more fresh blueberries!

Strawberry Pancakes (3)

Strawberry Pancakes (3)

$11.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes filled with fresh strawberries and topped with strawberry compote and more fresh strawberries!

Pecan Pancakes (3)

Pecan Pancakes (3)

$11.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes filled and toped with pecans.

Pumpkin Pancakes (3)

$11.99

French Toast & Waffles

French Toast

French Toast

$9.99

Full order of our signature French Toast (6 pieces).

Cinnamon French Toast

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.99

Full order of our signature French Toast cooked and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.49

Large freshly made Belgium waffle (perfectly paired with crispy chicken tenders! - extra charge).

Crepes

Three delicious warm crepes of your choice.
Strawberry Cream Crepes

Strawberry Cream Crepes

$12.49

Three warm crepes, filled with strawberry cream, topped with freshly sliced strawberries, tres leches drizzle, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with our Homemade Vanilla Gelato.

Breakfast Combos

All meals served with choice of toast, or French toast, or buttermilk pancakes (substitution additional charge)

#1 Combo

$9.99

2 Eggs any style + pancakes or french toast or bread toast

#2 Combo

#2 Combo

$10.99

2 Eggs any style and hash browns + pancakes or french toast or bread toast

#3 Combo

$11.99

2 Eggs any style, breakfast protein + pancakes or french toast or bread toast

#4 Combo

#4 Combo

$12.99
Chorizo Skillet

Chorizo Skillet

$12.99

A bed of sauteed homefries, topped with our signature home-made chorizo, cheddar cheese and two eggs cooked at your choice. This is a must try Pancake House favorite dish!

Country Skillet

Country Skillet

$12.99

A bed of sauteed homefries, topped with our signature home-made sausage gravy, cheddar cheese and two eggs cooked at your choice. This is a must try Pancake House favorite dish!

Chorizo and Eggs

Chorizo and Eggs

$12.99

2 Eggs scrambled with house-made Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, and hash browns

Bologna and Eggs

$12.99

2 Eggs any style, thick slice of bologna, and hash browns

Steak and Eggs

$16.49

2 Eggs any style, 8 oz sirloin steak, and has browns

Corned Beef Hash

$12.99

2 Eggs any style, corned beef hash, and hash browns

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$12.99

2 Eggs any style, breaded & lightly fried beef topped with sausage gravy, and hash browns

Breakfast Sandwiches

Delicious made-to-order breakfast sandwiches or breakfast wraps with your choice of protein.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.49

Breakfast Club

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

Family Style Breakfast Meals

Family style meals made to order. All sizes come with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage links, pancakes and biscuit & gravy
Medium Family Meal

Medium Family Meal

$59.99

Scrambled Eggs, choice of sausage links or bacon, half order biscuit & gravy, choice of cinnamon roll or blueberry pancakes Serves 4-5

Omelettes Combos

Double Cheese Omelette

Double Cheese Omelette

$12.99

3 Freshly cracked eggs with your choice of 2 slices of your favorite cheese!

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$13.49

3 Freshly cracked eggs omelette, with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and your choice of cheese

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$13.99

3 Freshly cracked eggs omelette, with bacon, ham, and sausage link slices, and your choice of cheese

The Works

The Works

$14.99

3 Eggs omelette, with all the ingredients: bacon, sausage, ham, tomatoes, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese

Build Your Own 1-2 Items

$13.49

3 Eggs omelette, with your favorite 1 or 2 ingredients, and your choice of cheese

Build Your Own Omelette 3-4 Items

$14.99

3 Eggs omelette, with your favorite 3 or 4 ingredients, and your choice of cheese

Omelette By Itself 1-2 items

$9.99

3 Eggs omelette, with your favorite 1 or 4 ingredients, your choice of cheese, no hash browns and no combo choice

Works Omelette Itself

$11.49

3 Eggs Works omelette without hash browns and no combo choice. Works omelette: bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.99

2 Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our housemade sausage gravy!

Biscuit & Gravy w/2 Egg

Biscuit & Gravy w/2 Egg

$12.99

2 Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our housemade sausage gravy! accompanied with two freshly cracked eggs made your style.

Biscuit & Gravy w/Hashbrowns

Biscuit & Gravy w/Hashbrowns

$12.99

2 Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our housemade sausage gravy! accompanied with hashbrowns.

Biscuit & Gravy w/ 2 Eggs & Hashbrowns

Biscuit & Gravy w/ 2 Eggs & Hashbrowns

$14.99

2 Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our housemade sausage gravy! accompanied with two freshly cracked eggs made your style and a side of hashbrowns.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal Bowl

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.99

A large bowl of freshly made outmeal. Upon request comes with raisins, milk, and brown sugar. *Extra fruit toppings available - up-charge.

Breakfast Sides

Side of Meat

Side of Meat

Side of breakfast protein (bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, turkey patties)

1 Pancake

$2.99

2 Pancakes

$5.99

Half Order French Toast (3 pcs)

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Homefries

$4.49

Cup Sausage Gravy

$5.49

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.99

Side of Toast

Half Order Biscuit & Gravy

$5.49

1 Egg

$2.19

2 Eggs

$4.49

Cinnamon Butter

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Extra To-go Syrup Cups (3)

$1.00

Kids Breakfast

Breakfast meals for kids 10 and under.

#1 Kids (Kid's pancake + protein)

$5.99

#2 Kids (Kid's French Toast + protein)

$5.99

#3 Kids (2 Cakes + 1 egg + protein)

$5.99

Kids Lunch

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids 2-Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Burgers

All beef patties are 1/3 lb., served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone

Cheese Burger

$10.49

Served with your favorite choice of cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.49

Two strips of bacon and your choice of cheese

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$12.49

Mushrooms and your choice of cheese

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.99

Two 1/3 lb. patties, grilled onions, choice of cheese on grilled rye bread

Brunch Burger

$13.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.98

BLT

$11.99
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.99

3 layers sandwich with the bread toast of your choice, and stacked with slices of ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

House-marinated grilled chicken or crispy chicken tenders sandwich.

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Bologna Sandwich

$11.99
Reuben

Reuben

$12.99

Rye toast, thinly sliced corned beef, 2 slices of Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Sub bun filled with thinly sliced sirloin, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms and of course your favorite (melted) cheese!

Salads

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.99

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$4.49

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.99

Applesauce

$3.99

Chicken Tenders Only

$4.99+

Grilled Chicken Breast (1)

$6.49

Jose's Hot Sauce / Ohio Maple Syrup

Ohio Maple Syrup 3.4 oz

Ohio Maple Syrup 3.4 oz

$6.00

Pure Ohio maple syrup from Bonhomie Acres

Ohio Maple Syrup 8 oz

Ohio Maple Syrup 8 oz

$9.00

Pure Ohio maple syrup from Bonhomie Acres

Jose's Hot Sauce

Jose's Hot Sauce

$5.00

Handcrafted by Chef Jose. Very popular and good tasting hot sauce, mild and plenty of flavor!

Jose' Hot Sauce Habanero

$5.00

Jose's Hot Sauce Green

$5.00

To Go Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Orange Juice 16 oz

$2.99

Apple Juice 16 oz

$2.99

Regular Coke 16 oz

$2.49

Diet Coke 16 oz

$2.49

Cherry Coke 16 oz

$2.49

Sprite 16 oz

$2.49

Lemonade 16 oz

$2.49

Fanta Orange 16 oz

$2.49

Barq's Root Beer 16 oz

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

THE PANCAKE HOUSE FAMILY DINER SERVING BREAKFAST, BRUNCH AND LUNCH SINCE 2009. The Pancake House Family Diner opened in December 2009 in the Westerville Plaza. Since then, we have been serving both quality classic diner dishes and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of food. In November 2019, we opened our Lewis Center location at the Oak Creek Plaza (Polaris Area), offering the same menu and we added “Gelatolicious” (an Italian family owned company) offering Authentic Artisan Gelato/Sorbetto made onsite in our Gelato Lab.

Website

Location

129 W Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081

Directions

Gallery
The Pancake House Family Diner image
The Pancake House Family Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barrel & Boar - Westerville
orange star4.1 • 1,498
8 N State St Westerville, OH 43081
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Westerville
orange star4.4 • 793
817 Polaris Parkway Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
Napa Kitchen + Bar Westerville - 925 N State Street
orange starNo Reviews
925 N State Street Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
The Pancake House Family Diner - Polaris Lewis Center
orange star4.6 • 265
1182 E Powell Rd Lewis Center, OH 43035
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street
orange starNo Reviews
4519 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westerville

Q2 China Bistro - 472 Polaris Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 3,067
472 Polaris Pkwy Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
Barrel & Boar - Westerville
orange star4.1 • 1,498
8 N State St Westerville, OH 43081
View restaurantnext
Las Margaritas Westerville - 706 N State St
orange star4.5 • 1,023
706 N State St Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Polaris
orange star4.7 • 994
665 Worthington Road Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - Westerville
orange star4.3 • 899
6000 Westerville Rd Westerville, OH 43081
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Westerville
orange star4.4 • 793
817 Polaris Parkway Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westerville
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston