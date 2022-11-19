Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Pancake House & Grill

3,038 Reviews

$$

7633 Granby Street

Norfolk, VA 23505

A La Carte

1 Egg

1 Egg

$1.59

2 Eggs

$3.19

3 Eggs

$4.77

Bacon

$4.00

Bagel

$2.49

Bagel Cream Cheese

$2.99

Biscuits (2)

$2.99

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$5.79

Bowl Fresh Fruit Cottage Cheese

$6.49

Canadian Bacon

$4.29

Chicken Links

$4.29

Choc Chip Side Cakes

$4.99

Cinnamon Bun

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Country Ham Steak

$5.99

Crab Bacon Cheddar Tater Tots

$14.99

Croissant

$2.79

Cup Fresh Fruit

$3.79

Cure 81 Ham

$3.99

Extra Side Drizzle

$0.50

French Fries

$3.49

Grits

$2.49

Grits with Cheese

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Home Fries

$3.99

Homemade Coleslaw

$3.49

Hormel Cure 81 Ham

$3.79

House Salad

$4.99

Jalapeños

$0.30

Jumbo Wings

$2.50

Link Pork Sausage

$3.49

New Yorker/Rise n Shine Cakes

$2.50

One Piece French Toast

$2.90

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pasta Salad

$3.79

Patty Pork Sausage

$3.49

Pepper Chicken Links

$3.79

Plain 2 Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Potato Pancakes

$7.99

Pure Maple Syrup 1oz

$2.75

Red Potato Salad

$3.99

Saus Chz Bisc

$2.59

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Scrapple

$3.29

Side Applesauce

$2.29

Side Blueberries

$2.49

Side Cottage Chz

$2.49

Side Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Side Pepper Gravy

$1.50

Side Small Cakes

$4.49

Side Strawberries

$2.49

Side Whl/Banana

$1.00

Smoked Sausage

$4.29

Soup Of The Day

$4.49+

Spiced Apples

$2.99

Oatmeal

$3.49

Toast

$1.99

Turkey Links

$3.79

Blintzes/Crepes

Apple Blintzes

$9.99

Blueberry Crepe

$9.99

Cheese Blintzes

$8.99

Lump Crab.Shrimp Egg Crepes

$16.99

Strawberry Blintzes

$9.99

Egg Combinations

Bacon & Eggs

$9.99

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$9.49

Pork Chop & Eggs

$14.99

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.99

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Country Ham Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Egg Sand (2 Eggs)

$5.29

Ham & Egg Sand

$9.99

Ham & Eggs

$9.99

Pancakes & 2 Eggs

$9.99

Sausage & Eggs

$9.29

Scrapple & Eggs

$9.29

Smoked Sausage & Eggs

$9.99

Texas Special

$24.99

French Toast

Flo's Deep Fried French Toast

$9.99

French Toast Feast

$14.49

Pancake House Original French Toast

$8.69

Pumpkin Spice French Toast

$9.79

Stuffed French Toast

$10.49

Omelettes

2 Egg All American

$10.29

2 Egg BYO

$4.40

2 Egg Cowboy

$11.89

2 Egg Grecian

$8.29

2 Egg Plain Omelette

$5.79

2 Egg Southwest

$8.39

2 Egg Spin/Tom/Feta Omelette

$6.99

2 Egg Western Omelette

$6.99

All American Omelette

$13.99

BYO Omelette

$6.29

Cheese Only 4 Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Cowboy Omelette

$14.49

Crab Spin Tom Omelette

$18.49

Grecian Omelette

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.49

Southwest Omelette

$13.49

Spin/Tom/Feta Omelette

$10.99

Western Omelette

$11.49

Pancakes

4 Berry Pancakes

$9.29

Apple Pancakes

$8.99

Banana Pancakes

$8.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

Blueberry Pigs in a Blanket

$10.99

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Four Berry Pancakes

$8.79

Honey Wheat Pancakes

$8.99Out of stock

Peaches & Cream Pancakes

$8.99

Pecan Pancakes

$9.29

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.29

Strawberry Pancakes

$8.99

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$9.49

Three Pigs In A Blanket

$9.99

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

$9.49

Traditional Favorites

Bacon/Sausage Croissant w Hash Browns

$8.29

Biscuit/Gravy 1/2

$4.25

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$8.99

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Combo

$11.99

Breakfast Bowl

$13.99

Breakfast Burritio

$9.49

Chipped Beef on Toast

$7.49

Chipped Beef on Waffle

$8.99

Crab Benedict

$17.99

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Fried Chicken Benedict

$14.29

New Yorker

$12.79

Rise n Shine

$12.49

Soft Shell Crab Benedict

$13.99

Southern Eggs Benny

$14.99

Widow Maker

$17.99

Waffles

Belgian Feast

$13.99

Belgian Pecan Waffle

$8.49

Belgian Waffle

$7.49

Chicken & Waffle

$12.99

Choc Chip Waffle

$8.98

Honey Wheat Belgian Waffle

$8.29

Pumpkin Spice Waffle

$8.99

Strawbrry Waffle

$8.99

Waffle A La Mode

$12.49

Kids

2 Little Pigs In A Blanket

$5.99

Junior Combo

$5.59

Kid ChcChipSlvr

$4.69

Kid Chix Fngr

$4.99

Kid Chz Burger

$5.99

Kid Grid Chz

$4.79

Kid Slvr Dollar

$3.69

Kid Smiley

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$5.79

Little Pigs Combo

$5.99

Smiley

$4.99

A LA CARTE

1 Biscuit

$1.10
$1.59

1 Extra Chicken Wing

$2.50

1 Piece Cheese

$0.60

1 Piece French Toast

$2.90

1 Pork Chop

$6.99

2 Biscuits

$2.20

2 Eggs

$3.19

2 Extra Chicken Wings

$5.00

2 Pieces Cheese

$1.20

3 Eggs

$4.77

3 Pieces Cheese

$1.80

4oz Burger Patty

$4.99

6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

8 oz Hamburger Patty

$7.99

Add Ham to Club

$4.49

Add Roast Beef to Club

$5.49

Add Sauerkraut

$0.75

Avacado Whole

$1.85

Bacon

$4.29

Bagel No Cream Cheese

$2.49

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$2.99

Banana (Whole)

$1.00

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$5.79

Bowl Fresh Fruit Cottage Cheese

$6.49

Bowl of Chili

$6.49

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Brown Gravy

$1.50

Canadian Bacon

$4.29

Cheese Grits American

$2.99

Cheese Grits Cheddar

$2.99

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$8.99

Chicken Links

$4.29

Chicken Tenders Each

$1.75

Cinnamon Bun

$4.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Country Fried Steak

$4.99

Country Ham Steak

$5.99

Crab Bacon Tater Totos

$13.99

Cup Fresh Fruit

$3.79

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$4.49

Cure 81 Ham

$3.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Pickle

$0.75

Extra Ranch Dressing

$1.25

Extra Sour Cream

$1.25

Extra To Go Syrup

$0.50

French Fries

$3.49

Fresh String Beans

$2.99

Grits

$2.49

Hash Browns

$2.99

Home Fries

$3.99

Homemade Mac n Cheese

$6.99

House Salad

$5.99

Kickin Crab Bowl

$7.49

Kickin Crab Cup

$6.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Mediterranrean Pasta Salad

$4.29

Onion Rings (Whole Order)

$6.99

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Potato Pancakes

$7.99

Red Potato Salad

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Sausage Links

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$3.99

Scoop Egg Salad

$3.99

Scp of Chix Salad

$4.59

Scp of Tuna Salad

$4.99

Scrapple

$3.29

Seafood Bisque Bowl

$6.99

Seafood Bisque Cup

$5.79

Side Applesauce

$2.29

Side Blueberries

$2.49

Side Chip Beef

$4.99

Side Choc Chips

$1.00

Side Cottage Chz

$2.49

Side Cream Chz

$0.80

Side Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Side MeatLoaf

$6.99

Side of Feta

$1.75

Side Onion Rings

$5.99

Side Pancakes

$4.99

Side Rib Eye

$12.99

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Strawberries

$2.49

Side Tomato

$1.25

Smkd Sausage

$4.29

Soft Shell Crab (1)

$5.59

Spiced Apples

$2.99

Split Plate

$1.50

Sub Ham for Turkey Club

$4.00

Sub Onion Rings Side

$2.00

Sub Tuna for Turkey Club

$4.49

Toast

$1.99

Turkey Links

$3.79

Burgers

Angus Big Burger

$13.49

Blue Burger

$13.99

Cure Burger

$14.99

Lowrider Burger

$14.49

Mushroom, Bacon & Swiss Burger

$14.49

Sourdough Patty Melt

$13.79

Texas BBQ Burger

$14.79

Mac N Cheese Burger

$15.29

Desserts

Apple Pie

$5.99

Apple Pie Ala mode

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Milkshake

$4.79

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Ultimate Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.99

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$13.99

Classic Greek Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$14.79

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.49

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Tuna Salad Cold Plate

$13.99

Sandwiches

B.B.Q. Sand

$8.99

B.L.T. Sand

$9.99

BBQ Beef Brisket Sand

$15.99

Blackened Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$12.49

Blcknd Tuna Wrap

$11.99

Buf Chk Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Salad

$10.49

Club Sand

$14.29

Corned Beef & Cheese

$14.49

Egg Salad

$9.99

Egg Salad w/Cup of Soup

$11.49

Fat Daddy Smoked Brisket

$15.99

Fried Fish Filet Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.49

Ham & Chz Sand

$8.49

Hot Open Face

$10.99

Junior Club Sand

$8.99

Pastrami & Cheese

$14.99

Philly Steak

$9.99

Reuben Sand

$15.99

Soup & 1/2 Sand

$11.99

Sriracha Grilled Chicken

$11.99

The Grill Bacon

$13.29

Tuna Club

$14.29

Tuna Fish Sand

$11.99

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Turk Bac Avocado Sand

$13.99

Turkey Brst Sand

$11.49

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Steaks & Chops

6oz Pork Chop

$11.99

8oz Rib Eye

$19.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Specials

Beef Hot Dog w/Chili (2)

$10.99

Beef Stew

$9.99

Beef Tips

$9.99

Chicken Fingers (4) Fries & Slaw

$9.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.99

Fried Flounder, Fries, Slaw

$15.99

Homemade Beef Stew

$12.99

Homemade Meatloaf

$14.99

Open Face Roast Beef w/Mashed Potatoes

$13.99

Open Face Side Vegetable

$2.00

Open Face Turkey w/Mashed Potatoes

$11.99

Pastisio & Greek Salad

$13.99

Pot Roast

$12.99

Wings (4) Fries & Slaw

$13.99

DESSERTS

Apple Crisp A La Mode

$6.99

Banana Walnut Buttercream Cake

$7.99

Bowl Edy's Ice Cream

$4.49

Chocolate Delight Fudge Cake

$6.99

Coconut Cloud Cake

$5.99

Edy's Milk Shake

$5.29

Homemade Bread Pudding

$6.99

Lemon Berry Refresher Cake

$7.99

Ultimate Brownie Sundae

$8.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:15 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated for over 50 years. Located in Norfolk, Virginia at Wards Corner. Family friendly. Kids welcome! Everything cooked to order. Homemade lunch specials Monday through Friday. Try us out!!!

Website

Location

7633 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505

Directions

Gallery
The Pancake House & Grill image
The Pancake House & Grill image

Map
