13 Market Square, Main Street
Portlaoise, IE R32 N5N0
Sit In Menu
Coffees
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
- Tap Water
- Staff Drinks€1.50
- Glass of Oat Milk€2.50
- Small Glass of Milk€1.00
- Glass of Milk€2.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water€3.50
- Acqua Panna Still Water€3.50
- Kulana Apple€1.75
- Kulana Orange€1.75
- Fresh Orange Juice€3.95
- Lucozade€3.50
- Sprite€3.20
- Fanta€3.20
- Coke Zero€3.20
- Diet Coke€3.20
- Coca Cola€3.30
- Homemade Lemonade€3.95
- Staff - San Pellegrino Can from Shed€1.00
Sandwiches
- Childs Toastie€5.00
- Maple Bacon Toastie€8.50
Maple glazed back bacon, mayo, homemade tomato relish on buttered Mueller O'Connell vienna.
- Ham & Cheese Toastie€8.95
Homebaked ham, mature cheddar on buttered Mueller O'Connell vienna. G's Autumn Chutney on the side.
- Shredded Turkey Toastie€8.95
Over-roasted turkey, shredded and tossed in tangy sauce, ruby slaw, mango mayo on Mueller O'Connell vienna
- Chickpea & Black Bean Falafel Wrap (Vegan)€9.50
Chickpea & black bean falafel, lemon hummus, tomato, rocket & cucumber salad, red onion relish & tahini dressing
- Cajun Chicken Wrap€9.50Out of stock
Cajun chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, sweet chilli & mayo
- O'Mimo's Spiced Chicken Toastie€9.95
Spiced chicken, leaves, grated carrot, red onion & O'Mimo's Mango Mania Mayo
- Turkey, Brie & Stuffing Toastie€9.95Out of stock
Oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, brie, cranberry relish & mayo
- Chimi Churri Beef Ciabatta€12.95Out of stock
Savouries
- Chicken & Mushroom Pie with 2 Salads€15.95
Home cooked chicken breast & mushroom in a cream sauce. Served with 2 salads
- Quiche with 2 Salads€11.95
Served with two salads.
- Courgette Nutloaf with 2 Salads€10.95
Shredded courgette, carrot, onion & garlic baked with gluten free crumbs, cheese and egg. Served with corn salsa and rocket mayo along with two salads.
- Soup€6.95
Served with a slice of homemade brown bread.
- Fresh Salad Plate€9.95
A selection of todays four fresh salads served with a slice of homemade brown bread.
- Chicken & Mushroom Pie - No Salads€11.95
Home cooked chicken breast & mushroom in a cream sauce. Served with 2 salads
- Quiche - No Salads€8.00
Served with two salads.
- Courgette Nutloaf - No Salad€7.50
Shredded courgette, carrot, onion & garlic baked with gluten free crumbs, cheese and egg. Served with corn salsa and rocket mayo along with two salads.
Desserts
- Cheesecake€6.95
- Crumble€6.95
- Roulade€6.95
- Coffee and Walnut Gateau€6.95
- Lemon tart€6.95
- Carrot Cake€4.95
- Viennese Biscuits€3.50
- Ice Cream - 2 Scoop€3.50
- Ice Cream - 3 Scoop€4.75
- Portion of Maple Custard€0.50
- Cup of Maple Custard€2.95
- Pear & Almond Tartlet€6.95Out of stock
- Chocolate Biscuit Cake€4.50
- Fresh Berry Meringue€6.95
Takeaway Menu
Coffees
- Americano - Takeaway€3.25
- Aussie Iced Coffee - Takeaway€4.95
- Cappuccino - Takeaway€3.75
- Cold Brew - TakeawayOut of stock
- Cortado - Takeaway€3.65
- Double Espresso - Takeaway€3.15
- Flat White - Takeaway€3.65
- Iced Americano - Takeaway€3.50
- Iced Latte - Takeaway€3.90
- Latte - Takeaway€3.75
- Macchiato - Takeaway€3.25
- Mocha - Takeaway€4.20
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water - Takeaway€2.50
- Ballygowan Still Water - Takeaway€2.00
- Kulana Apple - Takeaway€1.50
- Kulana Orange - Takeaway€1.50
- Innocent Apple - Takeaway€2.75
- Innocent Orange - Takeaway€2.75
- Lucozade - Takeaway€2.50
- Sprite - Takeaway€1.50
- Fanta - Takeaway€1.50
- Coke Zero - Takeaway€1.50
- Diet Coke - Takeaway€1.50
- Coca Cola - Takeaway€1.75
Sandwiches
- Maple Bacon Toastie - Takeaway€7.95
Maple glazed back bacon, mayo, homemade tomato relish on buttered Mueller O'Connell vienna.
- Ham & Cheese Toastie - Takeaway€7.95
Homebaked ham, mature cheddar on buttered Mueller O'Connell vienna. G's Autumn Chutney on the side.
- Shredded Turkey Toastie - Takeaway€8.50
Over-roasted turkey, shredded and tossed in tangy sauce, ruby slaw, mango mayo on Mueller O'Connell vienna
- Chickpea & Black Bean Falafel Wrap (Vegan) - Takeaway€8.50
Chickpea & black bean falafel, lemon hummus, tomato, rocket & cucumber salad, red onion relish & tahini dressing
- Cajun Chicken Wrap - Takeaway€8.50
Cajun chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, sweet chilli & mayo
- O'Mimo's Spiced Chicken Toastie - Takeaway€8.95
Spiced chicken, leaves, grated carrot, red onion & O'Mimo's Mango Mania Mayo
- Turkey, Brie & Stuffing Toastie - Takeaway€8.95Out of stock
Oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, brie, cranberry relish & mayo
- Chimichurri Beef Ciabatta - Takeaway€11.50
Grilled Irish beef with chimichurri, roast tomato, crispy onion and chipotle mayo
Savouries
- Courgette Nutloaf - No Salad - Takeaway€7.50
Shredded courgette, carrot, onion & garlic baked with gluten free crumbs, cheese and egg. Served with corn salsa and rocket mayo.
- Quiche - No Salads - Takeaway€7.50
- Chicken & Mushroom Pie - No Salads - Takeaway€10.50
Home cooked chicken breast & mushroom in a cream sauce
- Soup - Takeaway€6.50
Served with a slice of homemade brown bread.
- Courgette Nutloaf with 2 Salads - Takeaway€10.50
Shredded courgette, carrot, onion & garlic baked with gluten free crumbs, cheese and egg. Served with corn salsa and rocket mayo along with two salads.
- Quiche with 2 Salads - Takeaway€10.95
Served with two salads.
- Chicken & Mushroom Pie with 2 Salads - Takeaway€14.50
Home cooked chicken breast & mushroom in a cream sauce. Served with 2 salads
Desserts
Breakfast
Kitchen
- Scrambled Eggs & One Slice of Toast for Child€5.95
- Granola - Takeaway€6.95
- Porridge - Takeaway€7.50
- Granola€6.95
- Porridge€7.95
- Poached Eggs & Bacon€10.50
- Scrambled Eggs & Bacon€10.50
- Eggs Florentine€10.50
- Eggs Benedict€12.95
- Chorizo Hash€13.50
Roast cubed potat and chorizo pan tossed in O'Mimo's not so hot sauce, topped with two soft poached free range eggs, and served with homemade apple butter.
- Mushrooms on Toast€12.95
Chestnut mushrooms in a white wine and cream reduction, on artisan vienna bread.
- French Toast
Brioche french toast
- PancakeOut of stock
Misc
Misc
- Coffee Beans By Weight
- Coffee Beans by Weight - own bag
- Aeropress€40.00
- Aeropress Filters€6.00
- Chemex 6 Cup€59.95
- Chemex Filter Papers€12.00
- Clever Dripper€25.00
- Filtropia Filters€6.50
- Hario V60 Brew Kit€55.00
- Hario V60 Filters€6.50
- Hario V60 Server Pot€15.94
- Poca Bag€20.00
- Hario V60 Craft Set€29.95
- Wilfa Svart Aroma Grinder€125.00
- Boddels Thermal Mug€27.95
- Crisps - Salt & Vinegar€1.50
- Crisps - Cheese & Onion€1.50
- 2 Go Cup Deposit€1.00
- Flipdish Charge€0.70
- Glass Doughnut Decoration€6.50
- Carols By Candlelight - 19th December 2023€40.00+
- Christmas Coffee Beans - 250g Bag€11.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
13 Market Square, Main Street, Portlaoise, IE R32 N5N0