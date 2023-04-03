The Pantry

Granola pack

$4.00

This homestyle granola is filled with oats that are golden with brown sugar and a hint of maple, with salt and a wisp of olive oil for depth. Coconut chips and shelled pistachios provide a hint of whimsy, pumpkin seeds a leathery crunch. Dried sour cherries peek out from here and there, bits of softness to complete the granola. Enjoy this crunchy granola as a topping for your yogurt, on its own as an easy snack or pour a bowl and add milk for a hearty breakfast cereal.