Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pantry

review star

No reviews yet

1275 Gruene Rd

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Savory

Kid's Breakfast Plate

Kid's Breakfast Plate

$10.00

A small serving of scrambled eggs, bacon and pan toasted bread.

Homemade Breakfast Taco

Homemade Breakfast Taco

$2.25

Fresh homemade flour tortilla filled with -Homemade refried beans plus added sides -Fresh whipped scrambled eggs plus added sides option to add cheese, potato, avocado, tomato, sour cream, refried beans, chorizo, sausage or bacon to any taco

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Pan toasted croissants, scrambled eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$15.00

Our breakfast plate includes fresh cracked eggs, Wright bacon, sautéed breakfast potatoes, avocado, and fresh veggies. This plate is our most popular item and sure to get you starting your day off right.

Egg Soufflé Plate

Egg Soufflé Plate

$12.00

Our signature egg souffle plate is fresh cracked eggs baked to perfection with a taste so delicate and sophisticated. This delicious egg dish is served with a side of butter pan toasted 3 seed bread made from scratch.

Jalapeño Kolache

Jalapeño Kolache

$4.00

Our kolaches are made of a yeast kolache dough wrapped around a jalapeno sausage. We can also add some melted shredded cheese or it is popular with a side of mustard.

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$12.00

Our Lox Bagel is a toasted Everything bagel topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onions, capers, and fresh dill.

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$2.00
Side of Potatoes

Side of Potatoes

$1.50
Extra Tortilla

Extra Tortilla

$0.75

Other Offerings

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Variety of potato or tortilla chips

Granola pack

Granola pack

$4.00

This homestyle granola is filled with oats that are golden with brown sugar and a hint of maple, with salt and a wisp of olive oil for depth. Coconut chips and shelled pistachios provide a hint of whimsy, pumpkin seeds a leathery crunch. Dried sour cherries peek out from here and there, bits of softness to complete the granola. Enjoy this crunchy granola as a topping for your yogurt, on its own as an easy snack or pour a bowl and add milk for a hearty breakfast cereal.

Breakfast Bar

Breakfast Bar

$2.00

Variety of grab and go breakfast bars

Cereal cup 1.5oz cup

Cereal cup 1.5oz cup

$2.00

Variety of cereal bowls

Oatmeal Cup

Oatmeal Cup

$3.50
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.50
Epic Jerkey

Epic Jerkey

$4.00

This on-the-go snack is guaranteed to satisfy your inner carnivore.

Epic Pork Rinds

Epic Pork Rinds

$5.00
Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.25
Candy Bar

Candy Bar

$2.00
Trail Mix & Nuts

Trail Mix & Nuts

$2.00
Olives

Olives

$1.00
Oh Snap! Pickles

Oh Snap! Pickles

$2.00
Oui Yogurt

Oui Yogurt

$3.50

Specialty

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$20.00+

Our beautiful charcuterie spread is a statement piece composed of an abundant display of meats, cheeses, dried and fresh fruits, toasted nuts and olives.

1lb of Texas Pecan Coffee

1lb of Texas Pecan Coffee

$16.00
1lb Vienna Blend (Regular)

1lb Vienna Blend (Regular)

$16.00
Small Single Serve Salad

Small Single Serve Salad

$5.00
Snack Pack

Snack Pack

$5.50
Wine Chips

Wine Chips

$10.00
Birdie's Pimento Cheese

Birdie's Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Pastries

Bagel

Bagel

$4.00

Freshly toasted bagel with a side of cream cheese or butter. We offer.. -Everything Bagel - Blueberry Bagel - Cinnamon Raisin Bagel - Plain Bagel

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00
Croissant

Croissant

$2.00
Fresh blueberry and cream cheese danish

Fresh blueberry and cream cheese danish

$4.00
Gluten Free Bagel

Gluten Free Bagel

$2.50
Muffins

Muffins

$4.00
Scone

Scone

$4.00
Slice of Bread or Coffee Cake

Slice of Bread or Coffee Cake

$4.00

Desserts

5 Pack of Macarons

5 Pack of Macarons

$15.00

Variety pack with one of each flavor; Lavender, Champagne, Strawberry Shortcake, Birthday Cake, and Blueberry Cheesecake flavors. *All of our macarons are naturally gluten free.

Dessert Bars

Dessert Bars

$4.00Out of stock
Sugar Cookies

Sugar Cookies

$5.00

Beverages

Texas Pecan Coffee 12oz

Texas Pecan Coffee 12oz

$3.00

12 oz cup of our Texas Pecan is rich and nutty, just like all of the pecan treats we're so lucky to enjoy right here in Texas. This is our most popular flavor!

Regular Vienna Roast Coffee 12oz

Regular Vienna Roast Coffee 12oz

$3.00

Our "Regular" coffee is a Texas Vienna Blend that offers caramelized notes with a classic roast with mild acidity

Homemade Hot Chocolate

Homemade Hot Chocolate

$3.00

A hot chocolate recipe that's old-fashioned and comforting. It makes the kitchen smell wonderful and it's good for the soul.

Moonshine Tea

Moonshine Tea

$3.00

Austin, Texas based Moonshine Sweet Tea has been brewing the finest sweet tea in the state for more than seven decades. We carry their UnSweet Tea, Sweet Tea, Mint & Honey & Lemonade Tea blends.

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$3.00

Richard's classic 24-hour bubbles, made with four simple ingredients: rain, ice-cold temperature, pressure, and time. Caught clean from the sky for a purity you can taste.

Naked Smoothie

Naked Smoothie

$2.50+

Naked is dedicated to goodness inside each bottle, so you can be 100% sure each smoothie is providing you delicious fruits and veggies without artificial flavors or added sugars—just how Mother Nature intended. We offer the following flavors.. Green Machine & Strawberry Banana.

Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.00
Bottled Water 16oz

Bottled Water 16oz

$2.00
Gatorade 20oz

Gatorade 20oz

$3.00
Juice

Juice

$3.50

Your choice of Simply Orange Juice Simply Lemonade Martinelli's apple juice

LaColombe Draft Coffee

LaColombe Draft Coffee

$5.00
Milk

Milk

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.50

Beer & Wine

LaMarca Prosecco

LaMarca Prosecco

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally-curated breakfast spot located in the heart of Gruene! Craft coffee & more. Dine in or take to-go. Located inside the Gruene Mansion Inn. Open to public at 8am daily. of beautiful charcuterie boards, pastries, and cookies, as well as an excellent selection of beer, wine and other beverages! Create your own breakfast, midday snack, or happy hour spread and enjoy it in our pavilion by the fire or within the privacy of your own room and porch

Website

Location

1275 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Gruene Grove - 1263 Gruene Road
orange starNo Reviews
1263 Gruene Road Gruene, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
UBP Burgers - FM306 - FM 306
orange starNo Reviews
873 FM 306 New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Above Ground Pizza - New Braunfels
orange starNo Reviews
311 FM 306 New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 201-New Braunfels
orange starNo Reviews
844 Loop 337 New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Sylver Spoon
orange star4.0 • 130
6700 N Interstate 35 Suite #201 New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Sea Island - New Braunfels
orange starNo Reviews
154 Creekside Crossing New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Braunfels

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
orange star4.7 • 1,445
295 E San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
The Reel Seafood & Grill - The Reel New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 1,221
1683 State Hwy 46 West New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurantnext
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
orange star4.6 • 916
1024 W San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill - Dos Rios New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 779
1281 N. Academy Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Naegelin's Bakery
orange star4.5 • 550
129 S Seguin Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Braunfels
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston