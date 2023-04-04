The Paramount Beacon Hill imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

The Paramount Beacon Hill 44 Charles St

2,373 Reviews

$$

44 Charles St

Boston, MA 02114

Dinner

Appetizers

Guacamole

$14.00

Potstickers

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Loaded Quesadilla

$14.00

coconut shrimp

$14.00

Chicken Tinga Nachos

$14.00

Chef's Tacos

$7.00

brussels sprout

$14.00

SPECIAL MUSSELS/CLAMS

$14.00

SPECIAL ARANCINI

$12.00

Dinner Salads

Cobb Caesar

$15.00

Harvest Quinoa Protein

$15.00

Mediterranean

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Chopped

$19.00

SPECIAL SALAD

$18.00

Dinner Sandwiches

Paramount Burger

$18.00

Quinoa Black Bean Burger

$18.00

Roasted Turkey Burger

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

hamburger

$12.00

buffalo chicken wrap

$18.00

steak & cheese

$18.00

burrito

burrito tour

Entrees

BBQ Tenderloin Steak Tips

$28.00

Fajitas

Terriyaki

Roasted Buddha Bowl

$19.00

Ragu Bolognese

$24.00

Lobster Raviolis

$25.00

Cod Picatta

$26.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$24.00

SPECIAL LAMB

$23.00

SPECIAL BEEF STEW

$23.00

Dinner Sides

Side steamed Rice

$6.00

Side black beans

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Side crispy Onion Rings

$8.00

Sd Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side french Fries

$7.00

Sd fully loaded Mashed potato

$6.00

Sd Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

sd small salad

$6.00

coleslaw

$6.00

only meat side

sd truffle fries

$6.00

sd broccoli & cauliflower

$6.00

Side fruit

$5.00

Side bread

$1.00

Kids

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$18.00

Hat

$15.00

Mask

$7.00

Mug

$12.00

Travel Mug

$20.00

Desserts

warm chocolate lava cake

$10.00

Teramisu

$10.00

SPECIAL CAKE

$10.00

2 spoon icecream & nutella sauce

$3.00

Meat Protein Side

steak tips

$18.00

crispy chicken

$8.00

grilled chicken

$8.00

Pan-seared salmon

$15.00

shrimp

$15.00

tofu

$5.00

burger patty

$8.00

burrata

$8.00

side dressings (Copy)

ranch dressing

$0.50

lemon dressing

$0.50

greek dressing

$0.50

sour cream

$0.50

nutella sauce

$0.50

real maple syrup

$2.00

mayonesa

$0.50

mustard

$0.50

honey mustard

$0.50

bbq sauce

$0.50

guacamole small

$3.00

guacamole big

$9.00

Beverages

Glass Wine

GL Mimosa

$11.00

Gl bellini cocktail

$11.00

GL Red Sangria

$11.00

Gl Agave Spritz Cocktail

$11.00

Gl Rose Chateau De Campuget

$11.00

GL Prosecco

$9.00

GL Chardonnay Davis Bynum

$13.00

GL Pinot Grigio Cavaliere

$9.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Haut Peyruguet

$10.00

GL Verdejo Marques De Caceres

$12.00

GL pinot noir Rodney Strong

$12.00

GL Malbec Altos Del Plata

$11.00

GL Cabernet Charles & Charles

$12.00

GL Tempranillo Coto Crianza

$13.00

SPECIAL MINI BOTTLE OF BRUT

$12.00

SPECIAL ROSE WITH BUBBLES

$9.00

SPECIAL MALBEC PADRILLOS

$12.00

SPECIAL Gl DESSERT WINE RAINWATER

$11.00

Bottle Wine

BT Mimosa

$44.00

BT Red Sangria

$44.00

BT Bellini Cocktail

$44.00

BT Agave Spritz Cocktail

$44.00

BT Prosecco

$36.00

BT rose Chateau De Campuget

$44.00

BT Chardonnay Davis Byrum

$52.00

BT Pinot Grigio Cavaliere

$36.00

BT Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Haut Peyruguet

$40.00

BT Verdejo Marques De Caceres

$48.00

BT pinot noir Rodney Strong

$48.00

BT Malbec Altos Del Plata

$44.00

BT cabernet Charles & Charles

$48.00

BT tempranillo Coto De Crianza

$52.00

BT SPECIAL MALBEC PADRILLOS

$48.00

Beer

Stella

$6.00

Cisco Shark Tracker

$8.00

cisco gripah

$6.00

Mayflower IPA

$7.00

night shift nite lager

$8.00

night shift whirpool

$8.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

down east craft cider

$6.00

fat tire

$6.00

bud light seltzer mango or black cherry

$6.00

baby rosé/bubbles

$9.00

Lavenade Tart

$8.00

Blood Oranges Wheat

$8.00

Shipping Out Boston

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

SPECIAL BEER NON ALCOHOLIC RUN WILD IPA

$6.00

SPECIAL BEER GALAXY LIGHTS

$8.00

SPECIAL BEER PUNCHBOWL

$8.00

SPECIAL BEER NEPONSET GOLD

$8.00

SPECIAL BEER PUMPKIN BLEND DOWNEAST CIDER

$6.00

SPECIAL BEER COPPER LEGEND OCTOBERFEST

$8.00

SPECIAL BEER PUMPLE DRUMKIN ALE

$6.00

NA Bev

Orange Juice

$5.00

Small OJ

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Soda

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Perrier

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Chai

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00+

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

milkshake oreo

$9.00

Milkshake vanilla

$9.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$15.00

Mask

$7.00

Mug

$12.00

Travel Mug

$20.00

Coffee

$12.00

Long Sleeved Shirt

$25.00

Baby Onesie

$13.00

SMALL Dog Collar

$35.00

MEDIUM Dog Collar

$45.00

LARGE Dog Collar

$45.00

Dog Leash

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1937 the Paramount restaurant has been a long-standing Boston favorite, evoking the history and character of Beacon Hill. Ours is a comfortable bistro serving three meals a day to both local and visitor, the kind of spot where you can begin the day with a spanish omelette and end the night with a sirloin steak.

Location

44 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114

Directions

The Paramount Beacon Hill image

