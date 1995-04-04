The Parish Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sonoma County's go-to destination for New Orleans cuisine. Bringing authentic recipes, flavors, and ingredients to Healdsburg for 10 years. All orders include a 4% Kitchen Living Wage surcharge. This goes directly to our kitchen team in addition to an above market hourly rate to help balance the wage disparity between front and back of houses that have traditionally existed in restaurants.
Location
60 Mill Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Healdsburg Bar & Grill - 245 Healdsburg Ave
No Reviews
245 Healdsburg Ave Healdsburg, CA 95448
View restaurant
Flying Goat Coffee - 300 - 300 Center St
No Reviews
300 Center Street Healdsburg, CA 95448
View restaurant