The Parish Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

60 Mill Street

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Iced Tea

Brunch Beverages

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Southern Belle

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Beer

Marin Headlands Pils

Marin Headlands Pils

$8.00
Barrel Bros NA IPA

Barrel Bros NA IPA

$8.00
Healdsburg Brewing Blonde

Healdsburg Brewing Blonde

$8.00
Firetstone MindHaze IPA

Firetstone MindHaze IPA

$8.00

Barrel Bro's West Coast IPA (Rotating)

$8.00
Sonoma Cider (Rotating)

Sonoma Cider (Rotating)

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00
Abita Amber

Abita Amber

$5.00

Staff Beer

$5.00

Wine

Naveran Brut GLS

Naveran Brut GLS

$12.00
Mauritson SB GLS

Mauritson SB GLS

$13.00
Pinol Garnacha Blanca GLS

Pinol Garnacha Blanca GLS

$14.00
Rootdown Pinot Blanc GLS

Rootdown Pinot Blanc GLS

$12.00
Flambeaux Rose GLS

Flambeaux Rose GLS

$15.00
BloodRoot PN GLS

BloodRoot PN GLS

$14.00
Hobo Wine Co Cab GLS

Hobo Wine Co Cab GLS

$14.00

Smith Story

$13.00

Corkage

$20.00
Naveran Brut Nature BTL

Naveran Brut Nature BTL

$52.00
Brick & Mortar Rose BTL

Brick & Mortar Rose BTL

$50.00
Thomas Perseval NV Extra Brut BTL

Thomas Perseval NV Extra Brut BTL

$130.00
Billecart Salmon Brut NV BTL

Billecart Salmon Brut NV BTL

$150.00
Mauritson Sauvignon Blanc BTL

Mauritson Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$52.00
Henri Bourgeois Sancerre BTL

Henri Bourgeois Sancerre BTL

$70.00
Pinol Garnacha Blanca BTL

Pinol Garnacha Blanca BTL

$54.00
Jolie- Laide Pinot Gris BTL

Jolie- Laide Pinot Gris BTL

$65.00
Gail Chenin Blanc BTL

Gail Chenin Blanc BTL

$60.00
Rootdown Pinot Blanc BTL

Rootdown Pinot Blanc BTL

$46.00
Ramey Chardonnay BTL

Ramey Chardonnay BTL

$75.00
Flambeaux Chardonnay BTL

Flambeaux Chardonnay BTL

$90.00
Flambeaux Rose BTL

Flambeaux Rose BTL

$58.00
BloodRoot Pinot Noir BTL

BloodRoot Pinot Noir BTL

$54.00
Lando Pinot Noir BTL

Lando Pinot Noir BTL

$85.00
Tascante Nerello BTL

Tascante Nerello BTL

$55.00
Escalado BTL

Escalado BTL

$90.00
Pax Syrah BTL

Pax Syrah BTL

$80.00
Hobo Wine Co Cabernet BTL

Hobo Wine Co Cabernet BTL

$54.00
Flambeaux Zinfandel BTL

Flambeaux Zinfandel BTL

$90.00

NA Beverages

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Sparkling Water (16.9oz)

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Chicory Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sonoma County's go-to destination for New Orleans cuisine. Bringing authentic recipes, flavors, and ingredients to Healdsburg for 10 years. All orders include a 4% Kitchen Living Wage surcharge. This goes directly to our kitchen team in addition to an above market hourly rate to help balance the wage disparity between front and back of houses that have traditionally existed in restaurants.

Website

Location

60 Mill Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

