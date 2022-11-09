Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Park 2316 US HWY 130

2316 US HWY 130

Dayton, NJ 08810

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Samosa
Onion Kulcha

ENTREES

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Smooth and creamy lentils tempered with indian spices with a smoky charcoal flavour

Dal Maharani

Dal Maharani

$14.99
Dal Makhni

Dal Makhni

$14.99

Most popular Punjabi lentil recipe with kidney beans, butter and cream

Chettinad Veg Kurma

Chettinad Veg Kurma

$14.99

Chettinad Veg Korma is a delicate and mildly spiced korma in which vegetables are cooked in flavorful and creamy coconut-based masala.

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$14.99

semi dry vegetarian dish with potatoes, cauliflower and tangy tomatoes.

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$14.99

Chana masala is a spicy north Indian dish of chickpeas in a tomato onion gravy

Bindi Masala

Bindi Masala

$14.99

Okra simmered with Indian spices in onion and tomato-based gravy.

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$15.99

Kadai Paneer is made by cooking paneer and bell pepper in a fragrant and fresh grounded spices.

Paneer Chettinad

Paneer Chettinad

$15.99

Paneer gravy made of chettinad spices

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Rich and creamy curry made with paneer, spices, onion, tomato, cashews and butter.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Grilled paneer cubes, onion and bell pepper served with creamy gravy with Indian spices

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$15.99

Saag Paneer is a vegetable dish in which spinach or other dark greens are stewed with ginger, garlic, fresh chilies and spices until meltingly soft.

Navratan Korma

Navratan Korma

$15.99

Assorted veggies in a creamy sauce with nuts and dry fruits.

Channa Saag

Channa Saag

$15.99

Curry made combination of spinach and garbanzo with Indian spices

House Special Egg Curry

House Special Egg Curry

$16.99

poached eggs cooked in freshly ground spices with onion served with tomato gravy

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad

$17.99

Chicken dish made with roasted ground exotic spices, peppercorn, star anise and coconut

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$17.99

Chunks of chicken cooked in gravy made with roasted ingredients like designated coconut , cashew, onion, and poppy seeds

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$17.99

Kadai Chicken is a delicious Indian chicken curry cooked with freshly ground spices

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.99

Chicken Vindaloo is a popular Indian curry dish that is influenced by Portuguese cuisine. It is hot and spicy, loaded with savory, lightly sweet, and tangy flavors

Chicken Saag

Chicken Saag

$17.99

chicken curry with big tastes of spinach, green chilies and cilantro, slow cooked with freshly ground spices.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.99

Boneless chicken chunks marinated and roasted in spiced creamy curry sauce

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$17.99

Boneless chicken cooked in buttery creamy curry sauce.

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$18.99

Lamb saag is a delicious lamb curry with big tastes of spinach, green chilies and cilantro, slow cooked with freshly ground spices.

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.99

Lamb Vindaloo is a popular Indian curry dish that is influenced by Portuguese cuisine. It is hot and spicy, loaded with savory, lightly sweet, and tangy flavors.

Lamb Tikka Masala

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.99

Cubes of lamb, onion and bell pepper served with creamy gravy with Indian spices

House Special Shrimp Curry

House Special Shrimp Curry

$18.99

Shrimp cooked with house special spices

Kadai Shrimp

Kadai Shrimp

$18.99

Kadai Shrimp also known is a flavorful dish that's made with a special blend of fragrant spices known as Kadai Masala.

APPETIZERS

Samosa

Samosa

$5.99

Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onion, peas & lentils.

Pakora

Pakora

$9.99

Pakora is a delicious south Indian snack made with onions, gram flour, spices and herbs.

Aloo Bonda

Aloo Bonda

$9.99

Potato filling coated wit gram flour batter and deep fried to get crispy

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$9.99

Chickpea batter gried chilli served with green chutney

Gobi 65

Gobi 65

$9.99

Marinated cauliflower batter fried with special sauces

Chicken Sukha

Chicken Sukha

$15.99

A dry chicken side dish item prepared commonly in south India by cooking chicken pieces tenderly with traditional spices in a kadai.

Chicken Pepper Fry

Chicken Pepper Fry

$15.99
Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$15.99

Boneless chicken thigh marinated with house special spices and deep fried

Mutton Sukha

Mutton Sukha

$20.99

Boneless lamb dry cooked in traditional masala

Shrimp 65

Shrimp 65

$19.99

Shrimp marinated with house special spices and deep fried

BIRYANIS

Chicken Dum Biryani.

Chicken Dum Biryani.

$16.99
Boneless Chicken Biryani

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$17.99
Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$20.99
Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$20.99

BREAD

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.99
Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.49
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.99
Butter Roti

Butter Roti

$3.49
Plain Roti

Plain Roti

$2.99
Kashmiri Naan

Kashmiri Naan

$4.99
Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$4.99
Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$4.99
Malabar Parotta

Malabar Parotta

$1.99

1pc

Tawa Roti

Tawa Roti

$3.49

1pc

House Special Naan

House Special Naan

$4.99
Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$15.99

SOUPS

Rasam

Rasam

$5.99

A thin spicy-sour south Indian soup

Mulligatawny Soup

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.99

Spicy hot soup made with lentils , vegetables and spices

Chicken Malli Saru

Chicken Malli Saru

$6.99

Chicken soup made with goodness of chettinadu spices

Goat Soup

Goat Soup

$7.99

Soup made of Bone in goat and fresh aromatic spices

GRILL GRIDLE

Malabar Parotta With Salina

Malabar Parotta With Salina

$10.99
Veg Kothu Parotta

Veg Kothu Parotta

$11.99
Egg Kothu Parotta

Egg Kothu Parotta

$12.99
Chicken Kothu Parotta

Chicken Kothu Parotta

$13.99
Mutton Kothu Parotta

Mutton Kothu Parotta

$14.99

Accompaniments.

Fried Papad (2pcs)

Fried Papad (2pcs)

$1.99
Roasted Papad (2pcs)

Roasted Papad (2pcs)

$1.99
Raita

Raita

$2.99
Onion Salad

Onion Salad

$1.99
Rice

Rice

$4.99
Plain Yogurt

Plain Yogurt

$1.99

House Salad

$2.99

DESSERTS

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$7.99
Rasamalai

Rasamalai

$7.99

DRINKS

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Soda

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Indian Restaurant

Location

2316 US HWY 130, Dayton, NJ 08810

Directions

