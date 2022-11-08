The Park Co.

Main picView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks
16 Wings

APPS

16 Wings

$21.50

8 Wings

$12.50

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Basket Tater Tots

$7.00

Baskets Of Fries

$7.00

Baskets Of Onion Rings

$9.50

Baskets Potato Chips

$7.50

Caprese Bruschetta

$11.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Chips & Guacamole

$9.25

Chips & Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$9.25

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Gambas Ajillo

$12.50

Grilled Octopus

$12.95

Lemon Garlic Mussels

$10.99

Meatballs App

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Nachos

$9.95

Poppers

$7.50

Potstickers

$10.50

Pretzel & Andouille

$10.00

Between The Bread

BLT

$10.99

Buffalo Ranch Sandwich

$12.50

French Dip Sandwich

$12.99

Meatball Sandwich

$11.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.99

The Heat Burger

$12.99

The Park Burger

$13.99

The Slide Burger

$10.99

The Touchdown Burger

$12.99

The Warm Up Burger

$13.99

PIZZA

THE KING

$9.99

THE MARGHERITA

$10.99

THE CROSSFIT

$9.99

THE TEXAN

$9.99

BBQ CHICKEN

$9.99

KIDS

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Ham N Cheese

$8.95

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.95

Kids Peperoni Pizza

$8.95

SWEETS

Choco Taco

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cake

$5.75

Coconut Ice Cream

$2.99

Daily Dessert

$5.99

Pecan Praline Ice Cream

$2.99

Tiramisu

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

MEXICAN

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Steak Street Taco

$3.50

Chicken Street Taco

$3.50

Carnitas Street Taco

$3.50

Fried Cod Taco

$4.00

Quesadilla Cheese Only

$6.00

Quesadilla w/Meat

$9.99

Quesabirria Tacos

$14.99

Pork Belly Tacos

$12.99

Soups And Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crispy Buffalo Salad

$13.99

Park Salad

$12.50

Cup Green Chili

$5.99

Bowl Green Chili

$10.00

Cup French Onion

$6.95

Bowl French Onion

$10.00

Cup Broccoli Cheddar

$6.95

Bowl Broccoli Cheddar

$10.00

ENTREES

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$15.99

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$14.49

Carne Adobada

$14.99

Jerk Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$9.99

Ribeye Steak

$21.99

Bao Buns

$12.99

Fajitas Steak

$17.99

Fajitas Chicken

$17.99

Fajitas Shrimp

$19.99

Fajitas Steak & Chicken

$19.99

Fajita Steak & Shrimp

$19.99

Fajita Chicken & Shrimp

$19.99

DOGZ

The Benchwarmer

$8.99

The Big League

$8.99

The MVP

$8.99

The Score

$9.99

The Swing

$9.99

SIDES

* Napkins

*Ketchup

*Plastic Kit fork

Bowl Cold Salsa

$4.00

Bowl Guacamole

$6.50

Bowl Pico

$4.50

Bowl Queso Dip

$6.50

Side Andouille Sausage

$4.50

Side Avocado

$1.75

Side Crispy Bacon

$1.75

Side Beans

$2.50

Side Bread

$1.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Chile Frito

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Side Cilantro

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Side Cold Salsa

$0.50

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Side Fresh Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Green Chile

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side House Salad

$2.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Marinera Sauce

$0.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Mayo

Side Office Salad

$6.00

Side Pickle Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Queso Dip

$2.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Salsa

$0.25

Side Shreded Chese

$0.50

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Tartar

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Wing Sauce

$0.50

Split2plates

$3.00

N/A Bevs

Apple Juice

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

Peach Tea

$2.95

Pellegrino

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull S Free

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.95

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Soda Water

$1.99

Sprite

$2.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.25

Water

PPV

$5.00

Games

AHole Rent

$5.00

AHole Cornhole Set

$200.00Out of stock

AHole Theft

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 Wolfensberger Road, Castle Rock, CO 80109

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

