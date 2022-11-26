Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Park RVA

review star

No reviews yet

1407 Cummings Drive

Richmond, VA 23220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SPEED BAR

Titos

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Signature Cocktail (Copy)

$15.00

Clase Azul (Copy)

$35.00

VS Burgers

A+ Wagyu Smasher

$17.00

Wagyu Sirloin Burger, Crispy onion strings, Pepperjack, and tangy A+ Sauce

Bourbon BBQ Smasharino

$9.00

Sirloin burger, Smoked bacon, Crispy Jalapenos, Pepperjack, Bourbon BBQ sauce

Classic Smasharino

$11.00

Sirloin burger, Smoked bacon, Crispy Jalapenos, Pepperjack, Bourbon BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss Smash

$9.00

Sirloin Burger, Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, Red Onion marmalade

RVA Smasharino

$12.00

Sirloin Burger, Sharp Cheddar, Red Pepper Aioli, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Spicy Italian Sausage Smasharino

$10.00

Spicy Italian Sausage Smashburger,Bell Peppers, Onions, Chilled Burrata Cheese and Tomato Sauce

Truffle Smash

$9.00

Sirloin Burger, Cracked Black Pepper, Sharp Cheddar, and Truffle Aioli

Vegan Veggy Smasher

$9.00

Our own nonmeat veggy based burger smashed with caramelized onion, and topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan burger sauce.

VS Pizza

Our pizza dough starts with imported Italian Nuvola "Cloud" flour. Lighter, fluffier, Earthier flavors.

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Neopalitain Crust, San Marzano Sauce, Fresh Mozzarell and One topping

Burrita and Truffles in the Park

$17.00

Creamy Bechamel white sauce, shaved Parmesan, fresh Mozzarella, San Daniel Prosciutto, Baby Arugula, Chilled Burrata Cheese, Shaved Truffles

Dry Cured Pepperoni Cups

$12.00

Spiced and dry aged Pepperoni with Fresh Oregano infused Crushed Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella

Italian Meatball and Ricotta

$13.00

Homemade meatballs, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and shaved parmesan on a crusty sub roll.

RVA Everything Pizza

$14.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Peppers and Greek Olives with Crushed tomatoes, Mozzarella and dabs of our Pimento Cheese aioli

San Daniel Caprese

$16.00

Garlic crust baked with Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Baby Arugula, San Daniel Prosciutto, Heirloom Tomatoes and Modena Balsamic

Smashed Meatball Ricotta and Herbs

$15.00

Homemade broken meatballs with creamy ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, grated Romano, dabs of tomato sauce and fresh snipped herbs.

Smoked Salmon and Capers

$14.00

House Smoked Salmon with Herb Ricotta, red onion, Crispy Capers, and fresh Dill Cream Cheese

Spicy Italian Sausage, Peppers and Onions

$12.00

Homemade Spicy Italian sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Cippolini onions with our Fresh Oregano Crushed Tomatoes

Classic Margherita

$11.00

Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella cheese, sweet basil, olive oil and sea salt

Vinny's Spicy Italian Deli

$14.00

Shaved Prosciutto, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni and provolone cheese with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and pickled Italian Peppers on a crusty sub roll.

VS Subs

Steak and Cheese Not-A-Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Classic Italian

$12.00

Meatball Italian

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

VS Sides

Garlic and Herb Fries

$3.00

Skin on Shoestring Potatoes dusted with classic Old Bay seasoning and fresh herbs

Sea Salt and Pepper Fries

$3.00

Skin on Shoestring Potatoes with Cracked Sea Salt and Black Pepper

VS Grab N Go

Bottled Drink

$1.00

VS Water

Saratoga

$5.00

TopoChico

$5.00

VS Soda/Tea

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Snapple Kiwi

$2.00

Gold Peak Tea

$2.00

Nori Squad Hand Roll

Gold Grade Nori, Warm, Seasoned sushi rice, and Creative, Fresh fillings

3 Hand Rolls

$14.00

Alaskan Salmon, Spicy Albacore Tuna, Chesapeak Crab

4 Hand Rolls

$18.00

Toro Tuna, Alaskan Salmon, Spicy Albacore, Chesapeake Crab

5 Hand Rolls

$22.00

Alaskan Salmon, Seared Hamachi, Spicy Albacore Tuna, Tempura Shrimp, Toro Tuna

Toro Tuna Roll

$12.00

Fresh Toro Blue Fin Tuna, Seasoned Rice

Hamachi Roll

$12.00

Yellowtail, Micro Wasabi, Seasoned Rice

Individual Spicy Albacore

$5.00

Togarashi Spiced Albacore Tuna, Toasted Sesame

Alaskan Salmon

$12.00

Coho Salmon, Furikake Seasoned Rice

Individual Crab Crunch

$5.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Cucumber Nori Crunch

Individual Shrimp Tempura

$5.00

Tempura Red Shrimp, Micro greens, Dynamite sauce

Nigiri Bites Toro Tuna

$4.00

Toro Blue fin tuna, Seasoned Sushi Rice, Nori

Nigiri Bites Seared Hamachi

$4.00

Seared Yellow Tail, Seasoned Sushi Rice, Nori

Nigiri Bites Coho Salmon

$4.00

Coho Salmon, Seasoned Sushi Rice, Nori

Nigiri Bites Ebi Red Shrimp

$4.00

Poached Ebi Shrimp, Seasoned Sushi Rice, Nori

Veggie Roll

$5.00

Nori Squad Bahn Mi

Fresh baked Vietnamese style baguette filled with your choice of Asian Flavors

Asian Pear Short Rib Bahn Mi

$12.00

Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Slow braised Short Rib with Asian Pear glaze, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress

Curry Lamb Sausage Bahn Mi

$12.00

Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Homemade Lamb Sausage, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress

Ginger Soy Glazed Chicken Bahn Mi

$12.00

Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Ginger Soy Glazed Chicken, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress

Jackfruit Confit Tempura Bahn Mi

$12.00

Katsu Crispy Chicken Bahn Mi

$12.00

Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Crispy breaded Chicken, Katsu sauce, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress

Mushroom Tempura Bahn Mi

$12.00

Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Crispy Tempura Mushrooms, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress

Vietnamese BBQ Pork Bahn Mi

$12.00

Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Roasted BBQ Pork, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress

Nori Squad Bao Bun

Fluffy steamed mini bao bread stuffed with your choice of Asian inspired flavors

BBQ Pork Bao Bun

$5.00

Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Asian BBQ Pork, Pickled Vegetable and Fresh Cucumber

Katsu Chicken Bao Bun

$5.00

Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Katsu Chicken, Pickled Vegetable and Fresh Cucumber

Braised Short Rib Bao Bun

$5.00

Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Asian Braised Short Ribs, Pickled Vegetable and fresh Cucumber

Soy Glazed Chicken Bao Bun

$5.00

Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Soy Glazed Chicken, Pickled Vegetable and fresh Cucumber

Curry Lamb Sausage Bao Bun

$5.00

Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Spicy Korean Bulgogi Beef, Pickled Vegetable and fresh Cucumber

Tempura Mushroom Bao Bun

$5.00

Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Tempura Mushroom,, Pickled Vegetable and fresh Cucumber

Nori Squad Sides

Nori Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Crispy Fries with Nori seasoning and Sea Salt

Wakame Salad

$4.00

Classic Seaweed Salad with Tamari Soy and Crushed Red Pepper

Asian Rice Poppers

$4.00

Sushi Rice, Nori Seasoning and Mozzarella cheese, Breaded and fried golden

Garlic Chili Edamame Pods

$4.00

Whole Edamame with sauteed garlic and crushed sambol olek chili

Nori Squad Water

Evian

$3.00

Hawaiian

$5.00

Voss Still

$5.00

Voss Sparkling

$5.00

Bakery

Biscotti

$2.00

Coffee Cake Slice

$2.50

Cookie- Large

$4.00

Cookie- Regular

$2.00

Croissant

$3.00

Croissant-Chocolate Filled

$3.75

Donut of the Week

$2.00

Fritter

$2.00

Hand Pie- Assorted

$3.00

Muffin

$2.00

Pound Cake Slice

$2.50

Whoopie Pie- Assorted

$2.00

Tart

$4.00

Boozy Shakes

Peaches and Cream

$12.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Strawberry and Coconut

$12.00

Oreos and Cream

$12.00

Coffee/Espresso Creations

Machiatto 12 Ounce

$3.00

Machiatto 16 Ounce

$4.00

Americano 12 Ounce

$3.00

Americano 16 Ounce

$4.00

Latte 12 Ounce

$3.00

Latte 16 ounce

$4.00

Cappucino 12 Ounce

$3.00

Cappucino 16 Ounce

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Espresso Double Shot

$3.00

Crepes

Blueberry Jam

$12.00

Chocolate Sauce

$12.00

Nutella

$12.00

Orange Marmalade

$12.00

Strawberries Preserves

$12.00

Whipped Cream

$12.00

Hot Brewed Coffee

Sweet OG Hot Brewed Coffee 12oz

$2.00

Fresh Brewed Always

Sweet OG Hot Brewed Coffee 16oz

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Always

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Hand Crafted by Gelati Celesti

Ice Cream Double Scoop Cup

$4.00

Hand Crafted by Gelati Celesti

Ice Crean Cone- Single Scoop

$4.00

Choose Vanilla, Orange, Chocolate, Red Velvet, or Matcha Cone

Ice Cream Cone- Double Scoop

$5.00

Choose Vanilla, Orange, Chocolate, Red Velvet, or Matcha Cone

Ice Cream Cone- Bubble Waffle

$7.00

Homemade Vanilla Sugar Bubble Waffle Cone

Swirling Shakers

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Coconut Caramel Crunch

$6.00

Hand Crafted Signature Flavor Combinations

Cookies and Cream OG Style

$6.00

Gelati Celesti Ice Cream, and crushed up Oreo Cookies. You can also make it a Mint Cookies and Cream!!

Fruity Pebbles

$6.00

Toasted S'mores

$6.00

Tea

Fruity Iced Tea 16 Oz

$4.00

Fruity Iced Tea 20 Oz

$6.00

Build Your Own Bowl

We Use Non-GMO, Sustainable, Responsibly Sourced and Local ingredients to compose our Wholesome Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

Fresh made everything using Clean, Non GMO, Local Virginia Raised ingredients,

Signature Bowl

Build a Bowl - Per Person

$25.00

Ginger Glazed dark meat Chicken with mixed chopped greens, mandarine oranges, crispy wonton chips and Sesame soy vinaigrette

Habibi Falafel Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy Falafel, Fresh Hummus, tzatziki, Baby kale Turkish flatbread pickled onion and feta cheese

Za'atar Shrimp and Rice Bowl

$14.00

Za'atar Seasoned Shrimp, Grilled seasonal vegatables, Turkish Rice Piav, Herb creme fraiche and Crispy garlic and red shallots

Southwest Steak Bowl

$12.00

Bowl Mama Water/Juice

Hawaiian

$5.00

Liquid Death Mango

$3.00

Liquid Death Berry

$3.00

Liquid Death Lime

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.00

Kombucha Cherry

$2.00

Kombucha Cran Lime

$2.00

Kombucha Blueberry Mint

$2.00

Kombucha Lavender

$2.00

Natalies

$3.50

Pico Freako Meal

QuesaBirria Beef

$10.00

Slow braised traditional birria beef in your choice of corn tortilla, Torta bread or Quesadilla Style

Carne Asada

$10.00

Mesquite Grilled Virgini beef with onion, cilantro and lime crema

Chicken Al Pastor

$9.00

Achiote Seasoned Chicken with grilled pineapple, cilantro and onions and Salas Rojas

Pork Carnitas

$9.00

Slow Braised Citrus and Chili Pork served Crispy

Baja Fish

$11.00

Pacific MahiMahi Cerveza battered and served with shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Chipotle ranch

3 Assorted Tacos - Per Person

$18.00

Young jackfruit with Fried Jalapenos, Cilantro onion mix and Salsa Rojas)

Pico Options

Your Choice of on of our hand crafted Pico Salsa Sides

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Pico Freako Sides

Chips and Pico

$4.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Guacamole and Chips

$4.00

Pintos and Cheese

$4.00

Queso Blanco and Chorizo

$4.00Out of stock

Pico Water/Soda

TropoPico

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Jarritos Punch

$2.00

Jarritos Manderin

$2.00

Jarritos Lime

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Crisp Sandwich

$9.00

Southern Fried Chicken Thigh, Tangy Spicy sauce, Jalapeno Slaw, Garlic mayo, Pickle Planks and homemade brioche Bun

Virginia Cheddar Dipt

$11.00

Southern Fried Chicken Thigh dipt in creamy cheddar sauce, topped with smoked ham and tangy Garlic Pickles

Phuket Yellow Curry Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy fried chicken dipt in spicy yellow curry sauce, topped with Thai basil slaw and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Club

$12.00

Buttermilk chicken with smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Dukes garlic mayonnaise.

Maple Dipt Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$12.00

Southern Fried chicken dipt in salted maple butter and served with crispy onion strings on a fried Belgian waffle

Honey BBQ Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Old Bay Buttermilk Wings

Jumbo Wings rubbed with Old Bay seasoning and soaked in tangy buttermilk. Served with your choice of dipper sauces

Garlic Parmesan

$12.00Out of stock

RVA Hot Honey

$12.00Out of stock

Garden Herb Ranch

$12.00Out of stock

Ghost Pepper Creole

$12.00Out of stock

Bourbon BBQ

$12.00Out of stock

Chick Flick Sides

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Tangy Cole Slaw

$4.00

Reaper Spiced Fries

$4.00

Salted Herb Fries

$4.00

Garlic Dill Pickles

$4.00

Ranch Fries

$4.00

Chick Flick Water/Juice

Calypso Blue Lemonade

$3.00

Calypso Lemonade

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.00

Snapple Raspberry

$2.00

Snapple Kiwi Straw

$2.00

Vinny Smasharino Brunch

Eggs in a Bagel Hole with Cheddar and Herbs

$12.00

Chicken Fried Smash Burger with Cracked Pepper Gravy

$14.00

Breakfast Sausage Smash Burger and Farm Scramble

$12.00

Bowl Mama Brunch

Southwest Steak and Eggs Bowl

$12.00

Grilled sirloin, Potato hash, black bean and roasted corn with avocado and lime crema Topped with Cage free Virginia fried Eggs

Scottish Oatmeal Build Your Own Bowl

$9.00

Pico Freako Brunch

Huevos Rancheros

$7.00

Warm Pico salsa with fresh fried eggs, Chorizo sausage and topped with guacamole. Served with Soft corn tortillas

Freako-dilla Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla, crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs and bacon with shredded cheese and Classic Pico de Gallo

Pancake Tacos

$12.00

Jalapeno pancakes with Scrambled egg, Chorizo sausage and cheese served with RVA Hot Honey drizzle

Chick Flick Brunch

Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$12.00

Cheddar Dipt Chicken Ham and Egg

$12.00

Southern fried chicken dipped in our cheddar cheese sauce, topped with Virginia ham and a cage free fried egg

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

𝙀𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙨 Duckpin bowling | Mini golf + Virtual golf |⁠ Karaoke |⁠ Food Hall | & More

Website

Location

1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery - Richmond
orange star4.5 • 479
2410 Ownby Ln Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tiffany's Food Truck - Various locations
orange starNo Reviews
2410 Ownby Ln Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Richmond Flying Squirrels - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Richmond Flying Squirrels - The Diamond
orange starNo Reviews
3001 N Boulevard Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Fuzzy Cactus - 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
221 W. Brookland Park Blvd Richmond, VA 23222
View restaurantnext
Nomad Deli And Catering Company
orange starNo Reviews
207 West Brookland Park Boulevard richmond, VA 23222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston