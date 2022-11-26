The Park RVA
No reviews yet
1407 Cummings Drive
Richmond, VA 23220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
VS Burgers
A+ Wagyu Smasher
Wagyu Sirloin Burger, Crispy onion strings, Pepperjack, and tangy A+ Sauce
Bourbon BBQ Smasharino
Sirloin burger, Smoked bacon, Crispy Jalapenos, Pepperjack, Bourbon BBQ sauce
Classic Smasharino
Sirloin burger, Smoked bacon, Crispy Jalapenos, Pepperjack, Bourbon BBQ sauce
Mushroom Swiss Smash
Sirloin Burger, Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, Red Onion marmalade
RVA Smasharino
Sirloin Burger, Sharp Cheddar, Red Pepper Aioli, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Spicy Italian Sausage Smasharino
Spicy Italian Sausage Smashburger,Bell Peppers, Onions, Chilled Burrata Cheese and Tomato Sauce
Truffle Smash
Sirloin Burger, Cracked Black Pepper, Sharp Cheddar, and Truffle Aioli
Vegan Veggy Smasher
Our own nonmeat veggy based burger smashed with caramelized onion, and topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan burger sauce.
VS Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Neopalitain Crust, San Marzano Sauce, Fresh Mozzarell and One topping
Burrita and Truffles in the Park
Creamy Bechamel white sauce, shaved Parmesan, fresh Mozzarella, San Daniel Prosciutto, Baby Arugula, Chilled Burrata Cheese, Shaved Truffles
Dry Cured Pepperoni Cups
Spiced and dry aged Pepperoni with Fresh Oregano infused Crushed Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella
Italian Meatball and Ricotta
Homemade meatballs, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and shaved parmesan on a crusty sub roll.
RVA Everything Pizza
Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Peppers and Greek Olives with Crushed tomatoes, Mozzarella and dabs of our Pimento Cheese aioli
San Daniel Caprese
Garlic crust baked with Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Baby Arugula, San Daniel Prosciutto, Heirloom Tomatoes and Modena Balsamic
Smashed Meatball Ricotta and Herbs
Homemade broken meatballs with creamy ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, grated Romano, dabs of tomato sauce and fresh snipped herbs.
Smoked Salmon and Capers
House Smoked Salmon with Herb Ricotta, red onion, Crispy Capers, and fresh Dill Cream Cheese
Spicy Italian Sausage, Peppers and Onions
Homemade Spicy Italian sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Cippolini onions with our Fresh Oregano Crushed Tomatoes
Classic Margherita
Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella cheese, sweet basil, olive oil and sea salt
Vinny's Spicy Italian Deli
Shaved Prosciutto, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni and provolone cheese with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and pickled Italian Peppers on a crusty sub roll.
VS Subs
VS Sides
VS Grab N Go
VS Water
Nori Squad Hand Roll
3 Hand Rolls
Alaskan Salmon, Spicy Albacore Tuna, Chesapeak Crab
4 Hand Rolls
Toro Tuna, Alaskan Salmon, Spicy Albacore, Chesapeake Crab
5 Hand Rolls
Alaskan Salmon, Seared Hamachi, Spicy Albacore Tuna, Tempura Shrimp, Toro Tuna
Toro Tuna Roll
Fresh Toro Blue Fin Tuna, Seasoned Rice
Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail, Micro Wasabi, Seasoned Rice
Individual Spicy Albacore
Togarashi Spiced Albacore Tuna, Toasted Sesame
Alaskan Salmon
Coho Salmon, Furikake Seasoned Rice
Individual Crab Crunch
Jumbo Lump Crab, Cucumber Nori Crunch
Individual Shrimp Tempura
Tempura Red Shrimp, Micro greens, Dynamite sauce
Nigiri Bites Toro Tuna
Toro Blue fin tuna, Seasoned Sushi Rice, Nori
Nigiri Bites Seared Hamachi
Seared Yellow Tail, Seasoned Sushi Rice, Nori
Nigiri Bites Coho Salmon
Coho Salmon, Seasoned Sushi Rice, Nori
Nigiri Bites Ebi Red Shrimp
Poached Ebi Shrimp, Seasoned Sushi Rice, Nori
Veggie Roll
Nori Squad Bahn Mi
Asian Pear Short Rib Bahn Mi
Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Slow braised Short Rib with Asian Pear glaze, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress
Curry Lamb Sausage Bahn Mi
Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Homemade Lamb Sausage, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress
Ginger Soy Glazed Chicken Bahn Mi
Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Ginger Soy Glazed Chicken, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress
Jackfruit Confit Tempura Bahn Mi
Katsu Crispy Chicken Bahn Mi
Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Crispy breaded Chicken, Katsu sauce, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress
Mushroom Tempura Bahn Mi
Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Crispy Tempura Mushrooms, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress
Vietnamese BBQ Pork Bahn Mi
Fresh Baked Bahn Mi Bread, Roasted BBQ Pork, Garlic Mayonnaise, Pickled Vegetables, Jalepeno, Watercress
Nori Squad Bao Bun
BBQ Pork Bao Bun
Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Asian BBQ Pork, Pickled Vegetable and Fresh Cucumber
Katsu Chicken Bao Bun
Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Katsu Chicken, Pickled Vegetable and Fresh Cucumber
Braised Short Rib Bao Bun
Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Asian Braised Short Ribs, Pickled Vegetable and fresh Cucumber
Soy Glazed Chicken Bao Bun
Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Soy Glazed Chicken, Pickled Vegetable and fresh Cucumber
Curry Lamb Sausage Bao Bun
Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Spicy Korean Bulgogi Beef, Pickled Vegetable and fresh Cucumber
Tempura Mushroom Bao Bun
Steaned Soft Bao Bun with Tempura Mushroom,, Pickled Vegetable and fresh Cucumber
Nori Squad Sides
Nori Seasoned Fries
Crispy Fries with Nori seasoning and Sea Salt
Wakame Salad
Classic Seaweed Salad with Tamari Soy and Crushed Red Pepper
Asian Rice Poppers
Sushi Rice, Nori Seasoning and Mozzarella cheese, Breaded and fried golden
Garlic Chili Edamame Pods
Whole Edamame with sauteed garlic and crushed sambol olek chili
Nori Squad Water
Bakery
Boozy Shakes
Coffee/Espresso Creations
Crepes
Hot Brewed Coffee
Ice Cream
Ice Cream Scoop
Hand Crafted by Gelati Celesti
Ice Cream Double Scoop Cup
Hand Crafted by Gelati Celesti
Ice Crean Cone- Single Scoop
Choose Vanilla, Orange, Chocolate, Red Velvet, or Matcha Cone
Ice Cream Cone- Double Scoop
Choose Vanilla, Orange, Chocolate, Red Velvet, or Matcha Cone
Ice Cream Cone- Bubble Waffle
Homemade Vanilla Sugar Bubble Waffle Cone
Swirling Shakers
Build Your Own Bowl
Signature Bowl
Build a Bowl - Per Person
Ginger Glazed dark meat Chicken with mixed chopped greens, mandarine oranges, crispy wonton chips and Sesame soy vinaigrette
Habibi Falafel Bowl
Spicy Falafel, Fresh Hummus, tzatziki, Baby kale Turkish flatbread pickled onion and feta cheese
Za'atar Shrimp and Rice Bowl
Za'atar Seasoned Shrimp, Grilled seasonal vegatables, Turkish Rice Piav, Herb creme fraiche and Crispy garlic and red shallots
Southwest Steak Bowl
Bowl Mama Water/Juice
Pico Freako Meal
QuesaBirria Beef
Slow braised traditional birria beef in your choice of corn tortilla, Torta bread or Quesadilla Style
Carne Asada
Mesquite Grilled Virgini beef with onion, cilantro and lime crema
Chicken Al Pastor
Achiote Seasoned Chicken with grilled pineapple, cilantro and onions and Salas Rojas
Pork Carnitas
Slow Braised Citrus and Chili Pork served Crispy
Baja Fish
Pacific MahiMahi Cerveza battered and served with shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Chipotle ranch
3 Assorted Tacos - Per Person
Young jackfruit with Fried Jalapenos, Cilantro onion mix and Salsa Rojas)
Pico Options
Your Choice of on of our hand crafted Pico Salsa Sides
Cheese Quesadilla
Pico Freako Sides
Pico Water/Soda
Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Chicken Crisp Sandwich
Southern Fried Chicken Thigh, Tangy Spicy sauce, Jalapeno Slaw, Garlic mayo, Pickle Planks and homemade brioche Bun
Virginia Cheddar Dipt
Southern Fried Chicken Thigh dipt in creamy cheddar sauce, topped with smoked ham and tangy Garlic Pickles
Phuket Yellow Curry Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken dipt in spicy yellow curry sauce, topped with Thai basil slaw and served on a toasted brioche bun.
Crispy Chicken Club
Buttermilk chicken with smoked bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Dukes garlic mayonnaise.
Maple Dipt Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
Southern Fried chicken dipt in salted maple butter and served with crispy onion strings on a fried Belgian waffle
Honey BBQ Grilled Chicken
Old Bay Buttermilk Wings
Chick Flick Sides
Chick Flick Water/Juice
Vinny Smasharino Brunch
Bowl Mama Brunch
Pico Freako Brunch
Huevos Rancheros
Warm Pico salsa with fresh fried eggs, Chorizo sausage and topped with guacamole. Served with Soft corn tortillas
Freako-dilla Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs and bacon with shredded cheese and Classic Pico de Gallo
Pancake Tacos
Jalapeno pancakes with Scrambled egg, Chorizo sausage and cheese served with RVA Hot Honey drizzle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
𝙀𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙨 Duckpin bowling | Mini golf + Virtual golf | Karaoke | Food Hall | & More
1407 Cummings Drive, Richmond, VA 23220