The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Popular Items

The Single
The King Burger
Lil' Steak Burger

SODA & WATER

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Parkmoor Root Beer

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.60

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

TO-GO WINE, BEER, COCKTAILS

16oz Margarite Cocktail

$12.00

fresh squeezed citrus sour with Espolon tequila packaged to go. 16oz.(4 servings)

16 oz. Barrel Aged Manhattan

$18.00

Rye Manhattan aged in small batch oak barrels. Served in a 16 oz container. (4 servings)

16oz Bloody Mary - Pre Mixed!

16oz Bloody Mary - Pre Mixed!

$8.00

16oz Pre mixed Bloody Mary. The Parkmoor house Bloody Mary mix blended with Tito's Hand Made Vodka. Just add Ice!

Busch Can - 12 oz.

$3.00
Zwickel by Urban Chestnut

Zwickel by Urban Chestnut

$6.00

Bavarian Lager

City Wide by 4 Four Hands

$6.00
Party Supplies IPA by Modern Brewery

Party Supplies IPA by Modern Brewery

$6.00

Hazy/New England style pale ale. Galaxy and mosaic hops. 5.5% ABV

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle - Sean Minor, California

$17.00

Rosé Bottle by Renegade 750ml

$16.00

Malbec Bottle - La Posta Fazzio, Argentina

$21.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Cookie Monster Shake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Malt

$8.00

Oreo™ Cookie Shake

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$8.00

APPETIZER

Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli

Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch

Pretzel Bites

$9.75

Hand-rolled sweet dough pretzels, lightly salted and served with liquid gold cheese sauce.

Cheese Fries

$6.25

Fries topped with liquid gold cheese

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.00

Battered and fried in the classic way

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.25

A pound of wings fried crisp and then tossed in our sweet and spicy sauce

SOUP & SALAD

The Parkmoor Chef Salad

The Parkmoor Chef Salad

$14.00

Parkmoor lettuces, diced turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, and red onions dressed in a creamy Italian vinaigrette. Topped with shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

Famous Chili Bowl

Famous Chili Bowl

$7.00

Ground steak burger chili with beans

The Wedge

The Wedge

$9.75

Iceberg lettuce wedge, housemade buttermilk ranch dressing, hard boiled egg, red onion, bacon, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.25

Spring lettuces with red onion, grape tomato, parmesan cheese, tossed with a red wine vinaigrette.

Creole Gumbo

Creole Gumbo

$11.00

Bowl of classic chicken and andouille sausage soup with onion, celery, green peppers and okra over Louisiana long grain rice.

HAMBURGERS

The King Burger

The King Burger

$14.25

Double stacked steak burger with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions and Parkmoor sauce on a toasted buttered bun. Served with fries.

Bacon Double Cheese Burger

Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$15.00

Double steakburger, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and Parkmoor sauce on a toasted buttered bun

The Single

$12.75

Single steak burger with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions and Parkmoor sauce on a toasted buttered bun. Served with fries.

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$14.50

Double steak burger dusted with cracked black pepper, topped with sautéed onions and blue cheese, dressed with mayo served on a toasted buttered bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.25

Double steak burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese served on a toasted buttered bun.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.75

Plant based soy free veggie patty topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions and Parkmoor sauce on a toasted bun. Served with fries.

SANDWICHES

Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich

Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich

$15.25

Golden fried shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade sauce on toasted french bread

New Orleans Style Roast Beef Po'Boy

New Orleans Style Roast Beef Po'Boy

$14.00Out of stock

Slow roasted beef simmered in a gravy bath. Served on toasted French Bread and dressed with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles and mayo. You are going to want extra napkins!

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$15.25

Pan crisped house-made bologna sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our special sandwich spread.

Parlor Dog

$12.75

Footlong frankfurter, griddled and smothered in our secret recipe chili, topped with diced onion and cheddar cheese

The Frank

The Frank

$11.75

Foot long premium frankfurter topped with bacon and shredded cheddar cheese

The Crispy Chick

The Crispy Chick

$13.00

Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

The Meatball Sub

The Meatball Sub

$14.50

Slowly simmered meatballs served on toasted bread with our red sauce and griddled provolone cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Slow roasted beef griddled with green peppers, caramelized onions, giardiniera(pickled vegetables), finished with melted provolone and liquid gold cheese sauce. Served on toasted French bread.

Super Grilled Cheese

Super Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pimento, Swiss, and American Cheeses with caramelized onions melted together with griddled sourdough

The Spicy Chick

The Spicy Chick

$13.50

Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and tossed with our sweet and spicy sauce served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Club Melt

$14.75

House smoked turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo on griddled whole grain bread

BLUE PLATES

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$19.25

Glazed meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, bacon braised green beans

Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner

$15.00

Meatballs in a zesty red sauce tossed with long spaghetti and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Chicken & Waffles

$17.50

Sweet tea brined fried chicken tenders served on top of our Belgian waffle with sides of maple syrup and sweet & spicy bbq sauce.

FOR THE KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kids Hot Dog

$6.75

Lil' Steak Burger

$7.00

Single patty for the little ones; served with french fries; add cheese if you please

Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

Warm, gooey, mouth-watering bowl of cheesiness and noodles

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.25

SIDES

Southern Green Beans

$5.00

Braised with garlic, onion and bacon

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Small Fry

$4.50

Small Onion Rings

$6.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

Warm, gooey, mouth-watering bowl of cheesiness and noodles

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Mac-n-Cheese

$4.00

NO SIDE

DESSERT

Apple Pie Slice

$6.00

Cherry Pie Slice

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$6.00

Apple Pie a la mode

$8.00

Cherry Pie a la mode

$8.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Scoop of Cookie Monster Ice Cream

$4.50

Scoop of Old Fashioned Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.50

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

CONDIMENTS + UTENSILS + CHEESE SAUCE

Utensils

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Cheese Sauce for fries

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bring the family and friends!

Location

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
The Parkmoor Drive-In image
The Parkmoor Drive-In image
The Parkmoor Drive-In image

