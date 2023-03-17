The Parkside Hotel Parkside Hotel

A map showing the location of The Parkside Hotel Parkside HotelView gallery

The Parkside Hotel





3 East Derry Road

Hershey, PA 17033

Appetizers

1 Dozen Wings

1 Dozen Wings

$14.50

Bone in / Boneless

1/2 Dozen Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$9.00

Bone in / Boneless

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.50

Served With Chipotle Dip

Chicken Cordon Bleu Balls

Chicken Cordon Bleu Balls

$8.00

Served With Honey Mustard

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Served With Ranch

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Served With Ranch

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00
Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.00

Served With Ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50
Parkside Fresh Cut Fries

Parkside Fresh Cut Fries

$4.50

Parkside Steak Fries

$4.50
Porky Fries

Porky Fries

$11.00
Potato Skins w/ Cheddar and Bacon

Potato Skins w/ Cheddar and Bacon

$9.50

Sausage & Honey

$8.00

Steamed Shrimp

$14.50

Burgers

Black N Bleu Burger

Black N Bleu Burger

$11.50

Fiesta Burger

$11.50

Greek Burger

$11.50
Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$10.00
Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.50
Parkside Burger

Parkside Burger

$10.00

Surf and Turf Burger

$11.50
Western Burger

Western Burger

$11.50

Chicken Sandwiches

Black N Bleu Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Fiesta Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Hickory Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Mushroom & Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$11.50
Parkside Chicken Sandwich

Parkside Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Surf & Turf Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Western Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Foot Long Cheese Steaks

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Served With Chip's

California Cheesesteak

$11.50

Served With Chip's

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Served With Chip's

Italian Cheesesteak

$11.50

Served With Chip's

Parkside Cheesesteak

$11.50

Served With Chip's

Traditional Cheesesteak

$11.50

Served With Chip's

Western Cheesesteak

$11.50

Served With Chip's

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served With FC

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Spaghetti and Meatballs *no fries

$7.00

Kid's Fish'n Chips

$7.00

Parkside Entrees

2 Blackened Chicken Breasts

$14.00

2 Broiled Crab Cakes Dinner

$17.00

2 Grilled Chicken Breasts

$14.00

Angel Hair Pasta w/ Meatballs

$12.00

Angel Hair Pasta w/ Olive Oil and Garlic

$13.00

Broiled Haddock Dinner

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$7.00

Broiled Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.50

Classic Club Sandwich

$9.50

Served With Chip's

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$9.50

Coney Island Hot Dogs (2)

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Haddock Sandwich

$9.50
Pit Beef Sandwich

Pit Beef Sandwich

$9.50

Pit Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$9.50

Soups & Salads

Chef's Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Parkside Cobb Salad

$11.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.50

Fred's Famous Chili

$5.00+

Maryland Crab

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Subs

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.00

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Sub

$10.00

Greek Sub

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

Italian Sub

$10.00

Southwest Chicken Sub

$10.00

Sue's Favorite Sub

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Greek Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Parm Wrap

$10.00

Italian Wrap

$10.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.00
Sue's Favorite Wrap

Sue's Favorite Wrap

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Drinks

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

V8

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 East Derry Road, Hershey, PA 17033

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

