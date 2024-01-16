This restaurant does not have any images
THE PARROTT HOUSE 1851 Southeast Stephens Street
1851 Southeast Stephens Street
Roseburg, OR 97470
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizer to share
- Foraged Mushrooms
wild mushrooms, brioche bread, truffle oil, parm, chili oil, fried egg$14.00
- Grilled Steak Skewer$25.00
- Crispy Brussels$15.00
- Baguette w/ Fondue$11.00
- Meatballs$14.00
- Smoked Salmon Tostas$16.00
- Charcuterie plate
Shaved prosciuto, melon, grilled bread, goat cheese, lemon, evoo sea salt$15.00
- Grilled Flatbread$12.00
- Clams Vichyssoise$15.00
- Toasted bread w/ butter$5.00
Salad/salads
pizza
- Margherita$18.00
- Cheesiest Pizza Sticks
Garlic, cream sauce, cheese blend, goat blend, parm, truffle crust$15.00
- Mushroom Pizza
Cream sauce, spinach, cheese blend, carmalized onions, fungi, balsamic marinade, mozz, goat, truffle oil$18.00
- Cheese pizza
garlic, red sauce,cheese blend, goat cheese, parm, evoo,truffle$16.00
- veggi pizza
garlic, red sauce, spinach,mushroom, cherry toms, carmalized onions, artichoke, motz, evoo, truffle$18.00
- All meat
red sauce, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, cheese blend, goat cheese, parm, garlic chili iol, truffle oil$20.00
- Pesto Pizza
garlic, pesto,spinich,carmlized onions, motz, goat, parm, pine nuts, truffle oil$18.00
- Spicy sausage
garlic chili oil, carmalized onion, italian sausage, bacon, cherry toms, motz, parm, arugula, evoo, truffle oil$20.00
- Mela
apple,camalized onion, gorganzola, ricotta, cream, sage$18.00
- Pizza and salad for 2$20.00
Sandwiches
Steak/from the pastures
Sides
Happy Hour
Beverages
Liquor
- Well Vodka$8.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Belvedere$13.00
- Chopin
- Ciroc
- Firefly
- Grey Goose
- Grey Goose Citron
- Jeremiah Weed
- Ketel One
- Aviation$11.00
- Beefeater
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Empress Gin$11.00
- Gordons$8.00
- Gordons$8.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- Hendricks Flora Adora$11.00
- Monopolowa Gin$11.00
- Randsom Dry Gin$10.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Wild Roots Cucumber Gin$10.00
- Wild Roots Gin$10.00
- Wild Roots Grapefruit Gin$10.00
- 4 spirits Rum$11.00
- Admiral Nelson
- Appleton Estate Jamacia Rum$11.00
- Bacardi
- Bacardi 8 year$11.00
- Bacardi Limon
- Bacardi Mango Chili$11.00
- Capitan Morgan$8.00
- Captain Morgan
- Cockspur Fine Rum$9.00
- Don Q Rum 151$10.00
- Flor de Cana Rum$9.00
- Gosling'S
- Goslings Black Rum$9.00
- Malibu Rum$8.00
- Meyers
- Meyers Dark Rum$9.00
- Meyers Silver
- Mount Gay
- Well Rum
- 1800 Repisado$13.00
- Cabo Wabo Blanco
- Casa Noble
- Corazon Reposado
- Cuervo Silver
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00
- Hornitos Anejo$11.00
- Hornitos Repisado$11.00
- Hussongs Repasado$13.00
- Patron Anejo
- Patron Café
- Patron Gran Platinum
- Patron Platinum$50.00
- Patron Reposado
- Patron Silver$20.00
- Patron Xo Café
- Well Tequila
- Well Whiskey
- Angels Envy
- Basil Hayden
- Bulliet Rye
- Diabolique
- Jack Daniels
- Jim Beam
- Knob Creek
- Makers 46
- Makers Mark
- Wild Turkey
- Woodford Reserve
- Well Scotch
- Chivas Regal
- Chivas Regal 18Yr
- Dewars
- Dewars 12Yr
- J & B
- Johnnie Walker Black
- Johnnie Walker Red
- Amaretto Di Saronno
- Aperol
- Campari
- Chartreuse, Green
- Cointreau
- Drambuie
- Frangelico
- Godiva Chocolate
- Grand Marnier
- Irish Mist
- Jagermeister
- Kahlua
- Lemoncello
- Licor 43
- Mathilde Cassis
- Molly's Irish Cream
- Christian Bros Brandy$8.00
- Clear Creek Apple Brandy$13.00
- Clear Creek Pear Brandy$13.00
- E & J Brandy$8.00
Wine
- Corkage$20.00
- GLS Mercer Bros$14.00
- GLS Peachy Zinfandel$14.00
- GLS OR Territory Pinot Nior$12.00
- GLS OR Territory Tempranillo$12.00
- GLS Cultusboni Chianti Classico$11.00
- BTL Mercer Bros$52.00
- BTL Peachy Zinfandel$52.00
- BTL OR Territory Pinot Nior$46.00
- BTL OR Territory Tempranillo$46.00
- BTL Cultusboni Chianti Classico$42.00
- BTL Bergstrom Cumberland Reserve Pinot Nior$82.00
- BTL Domaine Serene Cuvee Pinot Nior$145.00
- BTL Wild Hills Pinot Nior$38.00
- BTL Ramey Claret Napap Valley$60.00
- BTL Domaine du Vieux Du - Pape Rouge$87.00
- BTL Bodegas Muga Reserva Rioja$59.00
- BTL Tenuta Caparzo Brunello Montalcino$85.00
- BTL Domaine de la Prebenole Beaujolais$75.00
- BTL Abeja Cabernet Sauvignon$95.00
- BTL Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon$150.00
- BTL Domino Tempranillo Organic$38.00
- GLS Simonnet-Febvre Simonnet Chablis$8.00
- GLS OR Territory Pinot Gris$9.00
- GLS Mohua Sauv Blanc$11.00
- GLS House of Brown Chardonnay$11.00
- BTL Simonnet-Febvre Simonnet Chablis$55.00
- BTL Rombauer Chardonnay$73.00
- BTL Saint Cosme Condrieu Rhone Fronce Viognier$65.00
- BTL OR Territory Pinot Gris$34.00
- BTL Mohua Sauv Blanc$40.00
- BTL House of Brown Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Studio Miraval Rose$36.00
- GLS Jeio Prosecco$11.00
- GLS Marques de Caceres Cava$10.00
- GLS Paloma Split$11.00
- BTL Jeio Prosecco$37.00
- BTL Marques de Caceres Cava$36.00
- BTL Aubry Champagne Cru Brut$98.00
- BTL Mumm$54.00
- BTL Veuve Cliquet$95.00
- BTL Paloma$38.00
Bourbon Bar ( bourbon & Whiskey )
- 1792 Bourbon$12.00
- 4 Spirits Bourbon$12.00
- Amador Small Batch$10.00
- Angels Envy Bourbon$20.00
- Angels Envy Special Reserve Rye$25.00
- Basil Hayden$19.00
- Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask$15.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$14.00
- Blade and Bow$14.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Bournside Oregon Oak Bourbon$11.00
- Bradys Apple Pie Moonshine$11.00
- Breckenridge Whiskey 105 proof$15.00
- Broken Top$9.00
- Bull run Single malt 5 year$15.00
- Calumet 14 year$33.00
- Calumet Small Batch Blend 15 year$18.00
- Calumet Small Batch Blend 8 year$18.00
- Canadian Club$8.00
- Canadian Club 45 Year$120.00
- Climax Moonshine$8.00
- Cole H Taylor Small Batch$13.00
- Crater Lake Rye$10.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Crown Royal Apple$9.00
- Crown Royal Peach$9.00
- Eagle Rare 10 year$10.00
- Early Times Bottled in Bond$8.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$18.00
- Forged Oak 15 year$115.00
- Fortuna Bourbon$23.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$13.00
- Gentleman Jack$11.00
- George T Stagg$299.00
- Henry Mckenna 10 year$18.00
- I W Harper 15 year$35.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$9.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$9.00
- Jack Daniels Small Batch Select$13.00
- James Oliver Rye$11.00
- Jefferson Very Small Batch$13.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jim Beam Black$9.00
- Jim Beam Bonded$7.00
- Joseph Magnus$40.00
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- Knobb Creek Bourbon 9 year$11.00
- Larceny$11.00
- Little Book$35.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Makers Mark 46$11.00
- Makers Mark Cask Strength$13.00
- McCarthy Whiskey$18.00
- Michters Small Batch Bourbon$11.00
- Michters Small Batch Rye$12.00
- Old Forester$8.00
- Old Grandad$11.00
- Old Overholt Rye$10.00
- Old Smokey Salted Caramel$8.00
- Peerless Bourbon Small Batch$22.00
- Penelope Bourbon$11.00
- Pikesville Rye 110 proof$14.00
- Rebel Yell$10.00
- Rouge Dead Guy Whiskey$11.00
- Russel Reserve 13 year$75.00
- Russel Reserve Rye 6 year$13.00
- Russell Reserve 10 year$11.00
- Seagrams VO$8.00
- Skrewball$12.00
- Stillhouse$8.00
- Templeton Rye 4 year$12.00
- The Dalmore 12 Year$22.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856$15.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884$13.00
- Widow Jane Bourbon Blend$20.00
- Wild Turkey 101$9.00
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed$14.00
- Wilderness Trail Rye$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
Bourbon Bar ( Irish & Canadian Whiskey )
- Clan McGregor$25.00
- Climax Moonshine$8.00
- 2 Gingers$8.00
- Proper 12$8.00
- Tullamore Dew 12 year$18.00
- Tullamore Dew$9.00
- Green Spot$20.00
- Abelour 12 year$12.00
- Powers Irish Whiskey$11.00
- The Dalmore 12 year$22.00
- The TyrConnell$10.00
- 8 Seconds$10.00
- Pendleton$9.00
- Red Breast 12 year$25.00
- Pendleton Rye 12 year$10.00
- Wisers Delux$9.00
- Glen Fiddich 12 year$13.00
- Forty Creek$11.00
Bourbon Bar ( Scotch )
- Ardbeg$17.00
- Balvenie Doublewood12 year$18.00
- Bowmore 12 year$18.00
- Clynalish 14 year$19.00
- Coal Ila 12 year$20.00
- Glenfiddich Fire and Cane$11.00
- Glenlivit 12 year$11.00
- Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 year$19.00
- Glenmorangie Sauterns Nectar de'or$20.00
- Highland Park 12 year$14.00
- Jura 10 year$12.00
- Lagavulin 16 year$24.00
- Lagavulin 8 year$18.00
- Laphoaigh 1/4 Cask$19.00
- Macallan 12 year$19.00
- Monkey Shoulder$9.00
- Oban 14 year$22.00
- Sheep Dip$11.00
- Talisker 10 year$17.00
Bourbon Bar ( Japanese Whiskey )
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
1851 Southeast Stephens Street, Roseburg, OR 97470