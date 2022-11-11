The Parthenon Greek-American Eats 1000 E. Lexington Ave Suite 32
Popular Items
Specials
Greek Chicken Sautee
Sautéed chicken breast with feta, tomato, onions, and Peppers over rice. Served with a side salad.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp scampi served over penne with a toasted pita and a side salad.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
6 pieces hand breaded fried jumbo shrimp served with rice, choice of side and choice of salad.
BBQ Ribs
Large 4-5 bone BBQ pork ribs served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and a side Greek Salad.
14oz Ribeye Steak
Char-broiled 14oz Ribeye steak cooked to your liking. Served with rice, and your choice of a second side, and a Greek salad.
Grilled Salmon Greek Salad
Grilled salmon over a Greek salad served with a warm pita bread and our homemade Greek dressing.
Pastitsio (aka Greek Lasagne)
Appetizers
Greek Nachos
Freshly Fried pita chips layered with gyro meat, green onions, olives, and crumbled feta cheese, served with feisty feta spread or beer cheese.
Combination Appetizer
Feta Cheese, 3 Grape Leaves, Pita Chips, Hummus, Chick pea salad, and 2 Tyropita
Chicken Wings
Six fried chicken wings coated with homemade buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, or enjoy them plain. Served with bleu cheese dressing and celery.
Beer Cheese and pita chips
Bubba's mild beer cheese with a pile of freshly fries pita chips.
Hummus and pita chips
Traditional hummus with a pile of freshly-fried pita chips.
Fried Chicken Tenders
Four hand-battered chicken strips served with in-house-cut french fries.
Greek Fries
Hand-cut french fries topped with crumbled feta cheese, olive oil, lemon, and Greek spices
Spanakopita
A traditional Greek recipe of spinach, feta cheese, and greek spices baked in a flakey phyllo.
Tyropita
A blend of feta cheese and cream cheese baked in a flaky phyllo. (3 pieces)
Mediterranean Trio
Hummus, tzatziki, and feisty feta spread served with warm pita or freshly fried pita chips.
2 pitas or chips and dip
2 warm toasted pitas with a choice of Tzatziki, Feisty feta, Hummus, or Bubba's Beer cheese.
Fried Jumbo Shrimp (4pc.)
4 pc. hand breaded fried shrimp with homemade tartar or cocktail sauce.
Homemade Soup
Sandwiches
Classic Gyro
Classic Gyro made with lamb and beef rolled in a lightly toasted pita with homemade tzatziki, fresh onions, tomatoes, and hand-cut french fries.
Pork Souvlaki
2 skewers of pork souvlaki rolled in a lightly toasted pita with homemade tzatziki, fresh onions, tomatoes, and hand-cut french fries.
Chicken Souvlaki
2 skewers of chicken souvlaki rolled in a lightly toasted pita with homemade tzatziki, fresh onions, tomatoes, and hand-cut french fries.
Veggie Gyro
Mixed greens, tomatoes, feta cheesa, onions, and hand-cut french fries rolled in a lightly toasted pita with homemade tzatziki.
Homemade Falafel
Homemade deep-fried chickpea fritter, with a light crispy outside and a soft herby interior, in a folded pita with lettuce, fresh onions, tomatoes, and homemade tzatziki.
All American Beefburger
⅓ pound burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
All American Cheeseburger
⅓ pound cheeseburger dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Char-Grilled or Fried Chicken
Grilled or fried chicken breast dressed with lettuce tomatoes onions and pickles.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled American or cheddar cheese on Texas Toast or pita bread grilled to perfection.
Fried Fish
Fried white fish dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and homemade tartar sauce.
Spicy Greek-Burger
1/3 pound beef pattie dressed with feisty feta spread, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger
⅓ pound bacon cheeseburger dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Dinners
Gyro Platter
A pile of thin-sliced gyro meat served on a plate with choice of rice or hand-cut fries, salad and a toasted pita.
Souvlaki Platter
Your choice of chicken or pork souvlaki (2 skewers) served on a plate with choice of rice or hand-cut fries, salad, and a toasted pita.
Falafel Platter
4 pieces homemade falafel served on a plate with choice of rice or hand-cut fries, salad, and a toasted pita.
Spanakopita
A traditional Greek recipe of spinach, feta cheese, and seasonings baked in flaky phyllo. Served with rice or Fries and salad.
Moussaka
A traditional Greek recipe of layered eggplant, potatoes, and meat sauce topped with a thick bechamel cream. Served with salad.
Lemon-Pepper Chicken
Two charbroiled lemon-pepper chicken breasts served over rice with choice of a side and a salad.
Hand Battered Cod
Served over rice with homemade tartar sauce, lemon wedge a side and salad.
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Grilled Salmon served with rice and choice of a side and salad.
Grilled Tilapia
Grilled tilapia served over rice with choice of a side and a salad.
Grilled Shrimp
2 skewers grilled shrimp served over rice, with a choice of a side, and a salad.
Grilled Tilapia & Shrimp
Grilled tilapia with a skewer of grilled shrimp served over rice with choice of a side and a salad.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
6 pieces hand breaded fried jumbo shrimp served with rice, choice of side and choice of salad.
14oz Ribeye Steak
Char-broiled 14oz Ribeye steak cooked to your liking. Served with rice, and your choice of a second side, and a Greek salad.
BBQ Ribs
Large 4-5 bone BBQ pork ribs served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and a side Greek Salad.
Salads
Small Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and Greek spices. Served with homemade Greek dressing and a warm pita bread.
Large Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and Greek spices. Served with homemade Greek dressing and a warm pita bread.
Horiatiki Salad
Cucumber, tomato, peppers, onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and Greek spices. Served with homemade Greek dressing and a warm pita bread.
Small Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, and onions. Served with a choice of dressing and a warm pita.
Large Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, and onions. Served with a choice of dressing and a warm pita.
Caesar Salad (small)
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad (large)
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Strawberry Salmon Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach tossed with strawberries topped with grilled salmon. Served with homemade strawberry vinaigrette dressing.
Grilled Salmon Greek Salad
Grilled salmon over a Greek salad served with a warm pita bread and our homemade Greek dressing.
Sides
French Fries
Hand-cut potatoes fried to order
Greek Rice
Pita Bread
Lightly toasted
Hummus
Small (4oz) $2.75 Large (8oz) $4.95
Tzatziki
Small (4oz) $2.75 Large (8oz) $4.95
Feisty Feta Spread
Small (4oz) $3.75 Large (8oz) $6.95
Bubba's Beer Cheese
Bubba's Mild Beer Cheese (made in Boyle County). 4oz $3.75 or 8oz $6.95
Feta Cheese
Chickpea Salad
Cole Slaw
Buttered Corn
Steamed Broccoli
Falafel (4)
Side Salad
Stuffed Grape Leaves (6)
Stuffed Grape Leaves LARGE Can
Southern Green Beans
Fried Jumbo Shrimp (4pc)
Grilled Shrimp skewer
Side Salad
Choice of Greek, Garden, or Caesar
Pita Chips
Desserts
Drinks
12oz Can of Soda
16oz Can of Monster Energy
Bottle of Water
12oz Coffee
Gold Peak Tea (Sweet or Unsweet)
2-liter soda
Minute Maid lemonade (16.9 oz bottle)
Apple Juice (12oz. bottle)
Greek Coffee
Frappe
Famous Greek style Iced Coffee
Nesquick Chocolate Milk
Kids Menu
Kid's Hamburger
1/4 pound hamburger with choice of rice, french fries, or cole slaw and a kid's drink.
Kid's Cheeseburger
1/4 pound cheeseburger with choice of rice, french fries, or cole slaw and a kid's drink.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with choice of rice, french fries, or cole slaw and a kid's drink.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
2 hand breaded chicken tenders with choice of rice, french fries, or cole slaw and a kid's drink.
Kid's Gyro Meat
Gyro meat with choice of rice, french fries, or cole slaw and a kid's drink.
Kids Falafel
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh Greek and American foods. Come in and enjoy!
1000 E. Lexington Ave Suite 32, Danville, KY 40422