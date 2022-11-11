  • Home
The Parthenon Greek-American Eats 1000 E. Lexington Ave Suite 32

No reviews yet

1000 E. Lexington Ave Suite 32

Danville, KY 40422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Gyro
Tiramisu
Gyro Platter

Specials

Greek Chicken Sautee

Greek Chicken Sautee

$16.95

Sautéed chicken breast with feta, tomato, onions, and Peppers over rice. Served with a side salad.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Shrimp scampi served over penne with a toasted pita and a side salad.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

6 pieces hand breaded fried jumbo shrimp served with rice, choice of side and choice of salad.

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$19.95

Large 4-5 bone BBQ pork ribs served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and a side Greek Salad.

14oz Ribeye Steak

$23.95

Char-broiled 14oz Ribeye steak cooked to your liking. Served with rice, and your choice of a second side, and a Greek salad.

Grilled Salmon Greek Salad

Grilled Salmon Greek Salad

$14.95

Grilled salmon over a Greek salad served with a warm pita bread and our homemade Greek dressing.

Pastitsio (aka Greek Lasagne)

Pastitsio (aka Greek Lasagne)

$13.95

Family Meals

4 Gyros with French Fries

$39.95

4 Cheeseburgers (and large French Fries)

$39.95

Appetizers

Greek Nachos

Greek Nachos

$8.95

Freshly Fried pita chips layered with gyro meat, green onions, olives, and crumbled feta cheese, served with feisty feta spread or beer cheese.

Combination Appetizer

$12.95

Feta Cheese, 3 Grape Leaves, Pita Chips, Hummus, Chick pea salad, and 2 Tyropita

Chicken Wings

$7.95+

Six fried chicken wings coated with homemade buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, or enjoy them plain. Served with bleu cheese dressing and celery.

Beer Cheese and pita chips

$6.95

Bubba's mild beer cheese with a pile of freshly fries pita chips.

Hummus and pita chips

$5.95

Traditional hummus with a pile of freshly-fried pita chips.

Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Four hand-battered chicken strips served with in-house-cut french fries.

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$7.95

Hand-cut french fries topped with crumbled feta cheese, olive oil, lemon, and Greek spices

Spanakopita

$6.95

A traditional Greek recipe of spinach, feta cheese, and greek spices baked in a flakey phyllo.

Tyropita

$5.95

A blend of feta cheese and cream cheese baked in a flaky phyllo. (3 pieces)

Mediterranean Trio

$8.95

Hummus, tzatziki, and feisty feta spread served with warm pita or freshly fried pita chips.

2 pitas or chips and dip

2 pitas or chips and dip

$5.95

2 warm toasted pitas with a choice of Tzatziki, Feisty feta, Hummus, or Bubba's Beer cheese.

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (4pc.)

$9.95

4 pc. hand breaded fried shrimp with homemade tartar or cocktail sauce.

Homemade Soup

Homemade Soup

$3.49+

Sandwiches

Classic Gyro

Classic Gyro

$8.95

Classic Gyro made with lamb and beef rolled in a lightly toasted pita with homemade tzatziki, fresh onions, tomatoes, and hand-cut french fries.

Pork Souvlaki

$8.95

2 skewers of pork souvlaki rolled in a lightly toasted pita with homemade tzatziki, fresh onions, tomatoes, and hand-cut french fries.

Chicken Souvlaki

$8.95

2 skewers of chicken souvlaki rolled in a lightly toasted pita with homemade tzatziki, fresh onions, tomatoes, and hand-cut french fries.

Veggie Gyro

$7.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, feta cheesa, onions, and hand-cut french fries rolled in a lightly toasted pita with homemade tzatziki.

Homemade Falafel

$8.95

Homemade deep-fried chickpea fritter, with a light crispy outside and a soft herby interior, in a folded pita with lettuce, fresh onions, tomatoes, and homemade tzatziki.

All American Beefburger

$8.95

⅓ pound burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

All American Cheeseburger

$9.95

⅓ pound cheeseburger dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Char-Grilled or Fried Chicken

$8.95

Grilled or fried chicken breast dressed with lettuce tomatoes onions and pickles.

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled American or cheddar cheese on Texas Toast or pita bread grilled to perfection.

Fried Fish

$9.95

Fried white fish dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and homemade tartar sauce.

Spicy Greek-Burger

$9.95

1/3 pound beef pattie dressed with feisty feta spread, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

⅓ pound bacon cheeseburger dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Dinners

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$13.95

A pile of thin-sliced gyro meat served on a plate with choice of rice or hand-cut fries, salad and a toasted pita.

Souvlaki Platter

$13.95

Your choice of chicken or pork souvlaki (2 skewers) served on a plate with choice of rice or hand-cut fries, salad, and a toasted pita.

Falafel Platter

$13.95

4 pieces homemade falafel served on a plate with choice of rice or hand-cut fries, salad, and a toasted pita.

Spanakopita

$13.95

A traditional Greek recipe of spinach, feta cheese, and seasonings baked in flaky phyllo. Served with rice or Fries and salad.

Moussaka

$14.95

A traditional Greek recipe of layered eggplant, potatoes, and meat sauce topped with a thick bechamel cream. Served with salad.

Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Lemon-Pepper Chicken

$14.95

Two charbroiled lemon-pepper chicken breasts served over rice with choice of a side and a salad.

Hand Battered Cod

$14.95

Served over rice with homemade tartar sauce, lemon wedge a side and salad.

Grilled Salmon Dinner

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$14.95

Grilled Salmon served with rice and choice of a side and salad.

Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$15.95

Grilled tilapia served over rice with choice of a side and a salad.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

2 skewers grilled shrimp served over rice, with a choice of a side, and a salad.

Grilled Tilapia & Shrimp

Grilled Tilapia & Shrimp

$17.95

Grilled tilapia with a skewer of grilled shrimp served over rice with choice of a side and a salad.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

6 pieces hand breaded fried jumbo shrimp served with rice, choice of side and choice of salad.

14oz Ribeye Steak

$23.95

Char-broiled 14oz Ribeye steak cooked to your liking. Served with rice, and your choice of a second side, and a Greek salad.

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$19.95

Large 4-5 bone BBQ pork ribs served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and a side Greek Salad.

Salads

Small Greek Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and Greek spices. Served with homemade Greek dressing and a warm pita bread.

Large Greek Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and Greek spices. Served with homemade Greek dressing and a warm pita bread.

Horiatiki Salad

$8.95

Cucumber, tomato, peppers, onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and Greek spices. Served with homemade Greek dressing and a warm pita bread.

Small Garden Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, and onions. Served with a choice of dressing and a warm pita.

Large Garden Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, and onions. Served with a choice of dressing and a warm pita.

Caesar Salad (small)

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad (large)

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Strawberry Salmon Spinach Salad

Strawberry Salmon Spinach Salad

$15.95Out of stock

Fresh spinach tossed with strawberries topped with grilled salmon. Served with homemade strawberry vinaigrette dressing.

Grilled Salmon Greek Salad

Grilled Salmon Greek Salad

$14.95

Grilled salmon over a Greek salad served with a warm pita bread and our homemade Greek dressing.

Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Hand-cut potatoes fried to order

Greek Rice

Greek Rice

$4.95

Pita Bread

$1.95

Lightly toasted

Hummus

Hummus

$2.75+

Small (4oz) $2.75 Large (8oz) $4.95

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$2.75+

Small (4oz) $2.75 Large (8oz) $4.95

Feisty Feta Spread

$3.75+

Small (4oz) $3.75 Large (8oz) $6.95

Bubba's Beer Cheese

Bubba's Beer Cheese

$3.75+

Bubba's Mild Beer Cheese (made in Boyle County). 4oz $3.75 or 8oz $6.95

Feta Cheese

Feta Cheese

$5.95
Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

$2.95
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Buttered Corn

$3.95

Steamed Broccoli

$3.95
Falafel (4)

Falafel (4)

$4.95

Side Salad

$5.95
Stuffed Grape Leaves (6)

Stuffed Grape Leaves (6)

$5.95
Stuffed Grape Leaves LARGE Can

Stuffed Grape Leaves LARGE Can

$25.00

Southern Green Beans

$3.95

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (4pc)

$9.95

Grilled Shrimp skewer

$5.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Choice of Greek, Garden, or Caesar

Pita Chips

$2.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.95
Baklava

Baklava

$4.95

A traditional Greek recipe of ground nuts and honey between sheets of flakey phyllo.

New York style cheesecake

$4.95
Mediterranean Nut Roll

Mediterranean Nut Roll

$4.95

A blend of ground nuts, honey, and chocolate rolled into a decadent cigar.

Mile High Peanutbutter Cake

Mile High Peanutbutter Cake

$5.45

Drinks

12oz Can of Soda

$1.95

16oz Can of Monster Energy

$2.95

Bottle of Water

$1.95

12oz Coffee

$1.95

Gold Peak Tea (Sweet or Unsweet)

$2.50

2-liter soda

$2.95

Minute Maid lemonade (16.9 oz bottle)

$2.50

Apple Juice (12oz. bottle)

$2.50

Greek Coffee

$2.95

Frappe

$3.50

Famous Greek style Iced Coffee

Nesquick Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$6.95

1/4 pound hamburger with choice of rice, french fries, or cole slaw and a kid's drink.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.95

1/4 pound cheeseburger with choice of rice, french fries, or cole slaw and a kid's drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled cheese with choice of rice, french fries, or cole slaw and a kid's drink.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.95

2 hand breaded chicken tenders with choice of rice, french fries, or cole slaw and a kid's drink.

Kid's Gyro Meat

$6.95

Gyro meat with choice of rice, french fries, or cole slaw and a kid's drink.

Kids Falafel

$6.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Greek and American foods. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 E. Lexington Ave Suite 32, Danville, KY 40422

Directions

Gallery
The Parthenon Greek-American Eats image
The Parthenon Greek-American Eats image
The Parthenon Greek-American Eats image

