The Pasta Bowl - Lincoln Park The Pasta Bowl - Lincoln Park
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
Chicago's favorite neighborhood kitchen and bar. Since 1996. Casual dining. Daily drink specials. Delivery. Catering. Good vibes.
Location
2434 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
