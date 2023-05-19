Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pasta Bowl - Wicker Park

1852 West North Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Food Menu

Family Style

Pasta Dinner for Two

Pasta Dinner for Two

$55.00

A four course meal for two tailored to your tastes. Pick two pastas, one salad, one appetizer, and one dessert all for only $55!

Appetizers

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$7.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, salt & pepper.

Ravioli Tostati

Ravioli Tostati

$7.00

Six cheese ravioli served with marinara.

Tuffo Saporito

Tuffo Saporito

$9.00

Marinara, goat cheese, and Italian bread.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Garlic, butter, smoked mozzarella, and marinara.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$6.00

Tomato, garlic, basil, shredded parmesan, olive oil, and vinaigrette.

Antipasto Skewers

Antipasto Skewers

$10.00

Salami, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, pepperoni, artichokes, and cherry tomatoes.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Six deep fried cheese sticks, comes with marinara and a side of our house signature sauce!

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Romaine, ditalini pasta, tomaotoes, corn, bacon, gorgonzola, and chicken, served with house made ranch on the side

Strawberry, Walnut, and Pear Salad

Strawberry, Walnut, and Pear Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, strawberries, sliced pear, dried cranberries, goat cheese, walnuts, and raspberry vinaigrette.

Cranberry Gorgonzola Salad

Cranberry Gorgonzola Salad

$13.00

Spinach, mixed greens, dried cranberries, red onion, roasted almonds, gorgonzola, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Smoked pancetta, goat cheese, red onion, baby spinach, mushroom, tomato, and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Lg Chicken Caesar Salad

Lg Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan, fresh croutons, and Caesar dressing on the side.

Small Mixed Greens Salad

Small Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

Tomato, Kalamata olives, white beans, croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Large Mixed Greens Salad

Large Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Tomato, Kalamata olives, white beans, croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Pastas

Spaghetti Frutti di Mare

Spaghetti Frutti di Mare

$20.00

Shrimp, baby scallops, mussels and spaghetti, sauteed in a white wine and marinara sauce, topped with fresh parmesan

Salmone a la Crema

Salmone a la Crema

$25.00

Linguine, broccoli, red onions, and capers in a lemon butter cream sauce, topped with a pan seared salmon fillet

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Breaded grilled chicken breast served over spaghetti with marinara and melted mozzarella.

Fettucine Chicken Alfredo

Fettucine Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Made-from-scratch alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, black pepper, and fresh shredded parmesan

Farfalle Pollo

Farfalle Pollo

$18.00

Our house specialty! Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomato, garlic-buttered mushrooms, plum tomato, basil, pecorino cream sauce, and shredded parmesan

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$19.00

Six lobster filled ravioli in a white wine cream sauce

Diablo

Diablo

$19.00

Spicy alfredo, made with jalapenos and crushed red pepper flakes, grilled chicken and fettuccine noodles. Fire!

Gnocchi Aurora

Gnocchi Aurora

$19.00

Tri-color potato gnocchi, spinach, grilled chicken, garlic-buttered mushrooms, in a marinara cream sauce and topped with melted smoked mozzarella

Lucky Penne

Lucky Penne

$18.00

Mixed veggies, broccoli, and penne in a spicy chipotle cream sauce, topped with melted smoked mozzarella

Conchigie al Fuso

Conchigie al Fuso

$18.00

Small shells, mixed peppers, squash, zucchini, and grilled chicken in a vodka sauce, topped with melted smoked mozzarella

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00

Traditional hearty meat sauce with mushrooms, basil, cream, and fresh shredded parmesan

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$17.00

Three giant meatballs with marinara and shredded parmesan.

Caballo Blanco

Caballo Blanco

$17.00

Linguine, sauteed shrimp, broccoli, shredded parmesan, olive oil, and garlic

Capellini Pomodoro

Capellini Pomodoro

$16.00

Angel hair pasta, fresh mozzarella, basil, marinara, and shredded parmesan

Conchiglie Gorgonzola

Conchiglie Gorgonzola

$17.00

Small shell pasta with spinach and tomato in a marinara and gorgonzola cream sauce, topped with shredded parmesan

Macaroni al Formaggio

Macaroni al Formaggio

$16.00

Macaroni, broccoli, red onion, white cheddar, and toasted bread crumbs.

Penne Puttanesca

Penne Puttanesca

$16.00

Kalamata olives, capers, oregano, white wine, red pepper flakes, marinara, shredded parmesan

Tortellini Crema

Tortellini Crema

$17.00

Tri-color ricotta tortellini, pecorino, parmesan, and out house special cream sauce

Gnocchi Rosemary Gorgonzola

Gnocchi Rosemary Gorgonzola

$17.00

Potato gnocchi in a gorgonzola cream sauce, topped with fresh rosemary, and shredded parmesan

Linguine Pesto

Linguine Pesto

$16.00

Basil pesto, pecorino, shredded parmesan

Dessert

Cheesecake with Chocolate Syrup

Cheesecake with Chocolate Syrup

$6.00

New York style cheesecake, topped with chocolate syrup

Cheesecake with Strawberry Syrup

Cheesecake with Strawberry Syrup

$6.00

New York style cheesecake, topped with strawberry syrup

Cheesecake Plain

$6.00

New York style cheesecake

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, and powdered chocolate.

Molten Lava Cake

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Rich, warm, chocolate cake with a liquid chocolate center, topped with whipped cream, and fresh strawberries. PLEASE NOTE: This item is delivered cold. Place in microwave for 30-45 seconds and it will be perfect!

Oreo Dream Bar

$3.00

$3.00

Sides

Side of Broccoli

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

A portion of fresh steamed broccoli.

Side of Meatballs

Side of Meatballs

$5.00

Three of our delicious meatballs. Served in our marinara sauce.

Side of Grilled Chicken

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.00

A portion of our grilled chopped chicken breast.

Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$4.00

A portion of our delicious Italian sausage. Served in our marinara sauce.

Drinks

Bottled Wine (web)

Due Torri Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Citrus and ripe tropical fruits, light body, crisp finish

Bex Riesling

$30.00

Jasmine, lychee, medium sweet, refreshing finish

Fire Road Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Zesty and punchy. Vibrant tropical fruit and fresh lime flavors combine with notes of passion fruit and basil. A classic Marlborugh Sauv Blanc.

Tiamo Prosecco

$9.00

Dry, fresh, light bodied with a fruity aroma and a hint of golden apples (375ml bottle)

Il Poggio Sangiovese

$36.00

Classic Italian style red, fruit forward, light bodied

De Loach Pinot Noir

$34.00

Cherry and strawberry, accents of earth and spice

Giancarlo Chianti

$30.00

Bright cherry, raspberry, light tannins

Santa Julia Reserva Malbec

$34.00

Violet, raspberry, mocha, full body

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Black currant, cedar, spice box notes, velvety tannins, medium body. Our most popular red.

Soft Drinks (web)

San Pellegrino Grapefruit

$2.25

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.25

Pepsi (can)

$2.00

Diet Pepsi (can)

$2.00

Mug Root Beer (can)

$2.00

Sierra Mist (can)

$2.00

Lipton Brisk Iced Tea (Sweetened, can)

$2.00

Bubly Lime (can)

$2.00

Bubly Grapefruit (can)

$2.00

Bubly Blackberry (can)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Chicago's favorite neighborhood kitchen and bar. Since 1996. Casual dining. Daily drink specials. Delivery. Catering. Good vibes.

1852 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

