The Pasta Bowl - Wicker Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Chicago's favorite neighborhood kitchen and bar. Since 1996. Casual dining. Daily drink specials. Delivery. Catering. Good vibes.
Location
1852 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery