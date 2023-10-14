Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta Bowl Small

$6.00

Build Your Own Pasta Bowl Large

$9.00

Loyalty Bowl

$9.00

Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99

Hand Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella on a Toasted Baguette

Alfredo Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Hand Breaded Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Melted Mozzarella and Parmesan on a Toasted Baguette

Meatball Sandwich

$8.99

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella on a Toasted Baguette

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Mild Italian Sausage, Peppers and Onions, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella on a Toasted Baguette

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99

Eggplant dredged in Flour and Baked, Marinara Sauce Melted Mozzarella on a Toasted Baguette.

Salad

Simple Salad

$5.99

Tomato, Carrots and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese on Spring mix

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumbs and Caesar Dressing

Italian Cobb Salad

$8.99

Choice of Sausage Grilled Chicken or Breaded Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella on Romaine Lettuce

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$8.99

Roasted Vegetable Mix (Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Carrots) on a bed of Spring mix topped with toasted breadcrumbs

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.50

Homemade Cannoli Filling Piped Fresh When Ordered

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00
Italian Wedding Cake

Italian Wedding Cake

$7.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Beverages

To Go Fountain Drink

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Side

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.99

Side Sauces

Protein