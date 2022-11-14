Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

1503 N Farwell Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Homemade Meat Lasagna
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fresh Basil Pesto Cream

Appetizers

Assorted salamis and cured meats, cheeses and vegetables with crostinis. A vegetarian option is available.

Beautiful Zuppa of the Day

$10.00

Ask Server

Calamari

$16.00

Meatballs

$16.00
Smoked Mozzarella in Sugo

Smoked Mozzarella in Sugo

$11.00+

Hand breaded smoked mozzarella served with our fresh tomato vegetable sauce

Antipasto Plate

Antipasto Plate

$13.00+

Assorted salamis, cured meats,cheeses, pickled vegetables, olives and crostini’s

Bread Refills

$5.00
Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Thinly sliced pepper crusted beef tenderloin with arugula truffle cremini mushroom capers and Parmesan

Jumbo Shrimp Saute

Jumbo Shrimp Saute

$16.00

Shrimp sautéed with lemon garlic vermouth and parsley

Salads

Fresh Summer Peaches From Tree Ripe Citrus in house made fresh mozzarella Aged balsamic vinegar

Arrugala Fennel

$14.00Out of stock

Apple & Currant

$14.00
Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce. Parmesan homemade croutons tomato and anchovies

Caprese Insalata

Caprese Insalata

$14.00Out of stock

House made Fresh Mozzarella tomatoes capers lemon vinaigrette fresh basil balsamic reduction

Arugula Fennel Salad

Arugula Fennel Salad

$15.00

Arugula Lemon Truffle Vinaigrette fresh Fennel Parmesan Kalamata olives Crispy Proscuitto

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed baby greens seasonal garden vegetables

Salad Du Jour

Salad Du Jour

$12.00Out of stock

Entrees

Delicate homemade spinach pasta layered with our tomato vegetable sauce of ground beef and veal layered with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

16oz Boneless Ribeye

$44.00

Marinated in Balsamic Vinegar, garlic, rosemary, basil & oregano. Pan seared and served with Gorgonzola gnocchi & broccoli

Lamb Bolognese Ragu

$27.00Out of stock

Served with Egg Pappardelle

Duck Confit

$28.00Out of stock
Aglio Olio (Garlic & Oil)

Aglio Olio (Garlic & Oil)

$16.00

Crispy golden garlic sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and chili flakes

Artichoke Heart Cream

$21.00

Artichoke Hearts sautéed with garlic herbs and a touch of chili flake in our Romano Cream

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$27.00

Sage Pecan Brown Butter Sauce

Carbonara

Carbonara

$21.00

A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg

Clear Sauce

$14.00
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$26.00

Sautéed Chicken Breast with fresh mushrooms and Romano Cream

Chicken Pesto Linguini

Chicken Pesto Linguini

$24.00

Sautéed Chicken Breas with kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and sundried tomatoes in our fresh basil pesto

Children's Pasta

$8.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Freshly grated Romano cheese and heavy cream with cremini mushrooms

Fisherman’s Cioppino

$36.00

Jumbo Shrimp,Scallop,Mussels, half lobster tail, salmon, cod and clams in a spicy tomato red wine vegetable sauce

Francese Sauce

Francese Sauce

$18.00

Our Homemade Tomato Meat Sauce combined with sautéed mushrooms and Romano Cream Sauce Goes great with our cheese tortellini

Fresh Basil Pesto Cream

$18.00

Our Homemade Italian Sweet Basil Pesto made with garlic, toasted pine nuts, walnuts, Romano cheese, spinach and a touch of cream

Gorgonzola Alfredo

Gorgonzola Alfredo

$24.00

Creamy Italian Imported Gorgonzola Cheese combined with mushrooms and Romano Cream Sauce

Homemade Manicotti

$24.00

Delicate egg pasta rolled around our filling of ricotta, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan served with your choice of Tomato Meat . Tomato Vegetable , Romano Cream or Francese sauce

Homemade Meat Lasagna

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$24.00

Delicate homemade egg pasta layered with our tomato meat sauce of ground beef and veal layered with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Pasta with Baby Clams

Pasta with Baby Clams

$22.00

A tried and True 38 year old recipe of baby clams in a rich butter lemon garlic fresh herb sauce with a touch of chili flake

Pesto Linguini (No Protein)

$22.00
Smoked Salmon Alfredo

Smoked Salmon Alfredo

$26.00

Rich smoked salmon from Schwartz Fish Market in Sheboygan, WI mushrooms in our Romano Cream Sauce

Scallops Pesto Linguini

$33.00
Scallop Artichoke Cream

Scallop Artichoke Cream

$33.00

Chef Suzzette’s Favorite! Sautéed jumbo scallops and artichoke hearts in a Pernod Romano Cream Sauce

Scallops alla Abruzzo

Scallops alla Abruzzo

$33.00

Seared Sea Scallops and steamed Broccoli in a shaved garlic, red chili flake and extra virgin olive oil sauce

Seafood Pasta Pagliara

Seafood Pasta Pagliara

$36.00

Jumbo shrimp and scallop, mussels , clams half lobster tail, salmon and cod in a white wine lemon fresh herb butter sauce

Shrimp Pesto Linguini

$28.00

Sautéed shrimp with kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and sundried tomatoes in our fresh basil pesto

Tomato Meat Sauce

$16.00

A combination of ground beef and veal in our traditional Italian Tomato Basil Sauce

Tomato Vegetable Sauce

$18.00

A beautiful mixture of chunky zucchini,onion, green pepper, carrots, celery and leeks in an Imported Tomato Sauce

Three Cheese Tortelloni

$24.00

Pecorino, Romano and Parmesan stuffed Torteloni served with your choice of Tomato Meat , Tomato Vegetable, Romano Cream or Francese Sauce

Vodka Tomato Sauce

Vodka Tomato Sauce

$18.00

Tomato sauce, sautéed garlic, Vodka, touch of cream and kalamata olives chili flakes

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$34.00

Walleye

$27.00Out of stock

Sausage And Pepper Ziti

$24.00Out of stock

Sides

Roasted Carrots

$8.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Ravioli

$12.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Ricotta Gnocchi

$12.00Out of stock

In a Gorgonzola mushroom cream sauce

Roasted Asparagus

$10.00

Roasted Asparagus with garlic lemon extra virgin olive oil parmesan

Steamed Broccoli

$10.00

Broccoli Crowns with garlic

Side Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Cannolis

$10.00

Chocolate dipped Cannoli shells filled with a changing flavor

Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Meyer Lemon 🍋

Chocolate Nemesis

$10.00

“The Best Chocolate Cake Ever” Pat Bruno Chicago Sun-Times Gluten free

Gelato a La Carte

$12.00

Strawberry ,Salted Caramel or vanilla bean

Homemade Tiramisu

Homemade Tiramisu

$12.00

Amazing! Layers of ladyfingers soaked in Kahlua, Rum and Espresso sweetened with mascarpone and dark chocolate A Must Try!

Affrogoto

$8.00

Side Sauces

Side Creamy Garlic

$1.00

Side Balsamic Vin

$1.00

Side Lemon Vin

$1.00

Side Honey Poppyseed

$1.00

Side Clear Sauce

$2.50

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side Meat Sauce

$4.00

Side Pesto Sauce

$3.00

Side Vodka Sauce

$6.00

Side Francese Sauce

$5.00

Basil Pesto Cream

$3.00

Side Basil Pesto Cream

$3.00

Take Out Wine

House Red Fantini Montepulciano

$28.00

House White Fantini Trebbiano

$28.00

Malbec Paulucci LaPosta

$40.00

Chianti Classico Coltibuono

$40.00

Pinot Noir Prendo

$36.00

Cabernet Tribute

$35.00

Merlot Seven Falls

$40.00

Sangiovese Toscana

$36.00

Pinot Grigio Bertani

$24.00

Vermentino Olianas

$34.00

Chardonnay Lincourt (Steel)

$40.00

Chardonnay Storypoint

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Justin

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Villa Maria

$37.00

Prosecco Pizzolato Fields

$40.00

Brachetto Bartenura

$36.00

Riesling Selbach

$34.00

Gavi de Gavi Enrico Serafino

$35.00

Rose Ros Alba

$44.00

Moscato Centorri

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Porter

$50.00

Franciacorta Brut DOCG

$58.00

Chateau Souverain 2016 Chardonnay Single Glass

$6.50

Chateau Souverain 2015 Cabernet Single Glass

$6.50

Two Single Glass Cabernet

$11.00

Two Single Glass Chardonnay

$11.00

2 Singles Glass (1 Chardonnay /1 Cabernet)

$11.00

4 Single Glass Chardonnay

$20.00

4 Single Glass Cabernet

$20.00

4 Single Glass (2 Chardonnay\ 2 Cabernet)

$20.00

Fresh Baked Loaf of Bread

Baked Fresh Daily-Flavor changes

Bread Loaf

$6.00

Baked Fresh Daily - This weeks flavor: Roasted Red Pepper & Quinoa

Fresh PASTA

Our Fresh made pasta with your choice of Whole Wheat, Egg or Spinach Fettuccini or Linguini Each package has 4 orders of pasta

Fettucini

$8.00

Homemade Semolina Pasta - Your choice of Egg, Spinach, or Whole Wheat

Linguini

$8.00

Homemade Semolina Pasta - Your choice of Egg, Spinach, or Whole Wheat

Homemade SAUCES/PESTOS

Fresh homemade Basil Pesto - 8 oz container

Basil Pesto

$10.00

Garden Vegetable Sauce

$14.00

Our Garden Vegetable Sauce is made with all locally grown vegetables when available. It is a wonderful mixture of onion, leeks, celery, carrot, zucchini, and green peppers. Chunky and yummy. Vegetarian and Gluten Free 32oz.

Meat Sauce

$16.00

A combination of Veal and Beef from Pritzlaff Meats with our beautiful Tomato Sauce 32oz container.

Original Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Our Original Tomato Sauce recipe is over 50 years old. It is a perfect sauce for marinara, pizza, Spaghetti or a base to many other sauces.

Sundried Tomato Pesto

Sundried Tomato Pesto

$10.00

8.5oz container of Sundried Tomato Pesto, Garlic, Parsley, Walnuts, and Romano Cheese

12 oz Lover’s Blend Regular Coffee

12 oz Regular Lovers Blend Coffee

$14.95

Fresh Pasta

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
All the charm of a European bistro, nestled in a cozy East side neighborhood, The Pasta Tree Restaurant and Wine Bar has been a favorite of residents, downtown businesses and travelers for over 38 years! Our chefs prepare fresh pastas, sauces, breads and desserts daily, earning us our reputation as Milwaukee's freshest and best Italian food!

1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

