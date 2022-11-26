The Pastor's Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fast casual restaurant with a variety of authentic Mexican food from breakfast burritos to traditional street tacos, traditional carne asada plates, tortas, salads, and house-made aguas frescas.
Location
4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
No Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sherman Oaks
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant