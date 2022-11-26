Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pastor's Grill

4850 Van Nuys Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Popular Items

Street-Style Taco Plate (3)
Carne Asada Bowl
Homemade Mexican Horchata

Burritos

Mexican Sunrise Burrito

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with choice of ham, sausage, or bacon (NEW), homestyle potatoes grilled with pico de gallo (onion/cilantro/tomato), cheese, sour cream.

Chorizo con Huevo Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, chopped onions, cilantro, tomato, and mexican rice, beans, jack cheese, sour cream inside a warm flour tortilla.

Huevos a La Mexicana Burrito

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with green bell pepper, tomato, onions, jalapeño, mexican rice, black or pinto beans, jack cheese, sour cream inside a warm flour tortilla.

Plates

Mexican Sunrise Plate

$9.15

Scrambled eggs sautéed with Pico de Gallo (onion/cilantro/tomato) with choice of ham, sausage, or bacon (NEW), Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, (3) corn tortillas.

Chorizo con Huevo Plate

$9.15

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, pico de gallo (onion/cilantro/tomato), mexican rice, beans topped with cheese, (3) tortillas

Huevos a La Mexicana Plate

$9.15

Eggs scrambled with green bell pepper, tomato, onions, jalapeño slices, with a side of mexican rice, beans topped with cheese, (3) tortillas

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$9.15

(2) sunny side up eggs on a corn tortilla covered with homemade ranchero sauce sautéed with green bell pepper, onion, tomato, with a side of Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, and (3) corn tortillas

Burritos

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.65

Deliciously seasoned grilled chicken sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.65

Deliciously seasoned carne asada sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.65

Authentic al pastor pork meat sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chorizo Burrito

$9.65

Traditional chorizo pork meat sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Carnitas Burrito

$9.65

Delicious diced pork sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

$9.65

Mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, lettuce, pico de gallo (tomato/onion/cilantro), avocado, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Vegan Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

Soy chorizo meat sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro, onion, tomato), mexican rice, choice of pinto or black beans, cheese, cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Tacos

Street-Style Taco Plate (3)

$9.50

Your choice of meat on (3) street-sized corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion and freshly-made salsa with a side of rice and beans (pinto or black) or a fresh side salad with house-made ranch dressing

Quesadilla Plate

Chicken Quesadilla Plate

$9.75

Grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese, meat sauteed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), served with a side of mexican rice & pinto or black beans (or fresh salad)

Asada Quesadilla Plate

$9.75

Grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese, meat sauteed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), served with a side of mexican rice & pinto or black beans (or fresh salad)

Al Pastor Quesadilla Plate

$9.75

Grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese, al pastor (marinated) sauteed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), served with a side of mexican rice & pinto or black beans (or fresh salad)

Chorizo Quesadilla Plate

$9.75

Grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese, chorizo sautéed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), served with a side of mexican rice & pinto or black beans (or fresh salad)

Cheese Quesadilla Plate

$8.15

Grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese served with a side of mexican rice & pinto or black beans (or fresh salad)

Carnitas Quesadilla Plate

$9.85

Grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese, delicious diced pork sautée sauteed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), served with a side of mexican rice & pinto or black beans (or fresh salad)

Mexican Tortas

Grilled Chicken Torta

$9.75

Lightly toasted telera bread, filled with deliciously seasoned chicken, jack cheese, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado, & sour cream

Carne Asada Torta

$9.75

Lightly toasted telera bread, filled with deliciously seasoned carne asada, jack cheese, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado, & sour cream

Al Pastor Torta

$9.75

Lightly toasted telera bread, filled with deliciously seasoned al pastor (marinated pork), jack cheese, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado, & sour cream

Chorizo Torta

$9.75

Lightly toasted telera bread, filled with chorizo, jack cheese, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado, & sour cream

Grilled Ham Torta

$9.75

Lightly toasted telera bread, filled with grilled ham, jack cheese, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado, & sour cream

Carnitas Torta

$9.75

Lightly toasted telera bread, filled with deliciously seasoned diced pork, jack cheese, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, avocado, & sour cream

Mexican Plates

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.99

Savory house-seasoned grilled chicken breast with a side of fresh salad, Mexican rice & pinto or black beans, (3) corn tortillas, ranch

Carne Asada Plate

$13.99

Traditionally marinated chuck steak with a side of fresh salad, mexican rice & pinto or black beans, (3) corn tortillas, ranch

Mexican Menudo

$12.65

Traditional savory beef tripe soup with a house-recipe base blend served with hominy, served with (3) corn tortillas, chopped onions, cilantro, oregano, lemon & red dried chili peppers on the side.

Mexican Meat Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.75

Your choice of meat sauteed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), shredded lettuce, pinto or black beans, mexican rice, jack cheese, & sour cream

Carne Asada Bowl

$9.75

Your choice of meat sauteed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), shredded lettuce, pinto or black beans, mexican rice, jack cheese, & sour cream

Al Pastor Bowl

$9.75

Your choice of meat sauteed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), shredded lettuce, pinto or black beans, mexican rice, jack cheese, & sour cream

Chorizo Bowl

$9.75

Your choice of meat sauteed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), shredded lettuce, pinto or black beans, mexican rice, jack cheese, & sour cream

Carnitas Bowl

$9.75

Your choice of meat sauteed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), shredded lettuce, pinto or black beans, mexican rice, jack cheese, & sour cream

Vegan Chorizo Bowl

$10.75

Your choice of meat sauteed with pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), shredded lettuce, pinto or black beans, mexican rice, jack cheese, & sour cream

Veggie Bowl

$9.75

Avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce, beans, rice, jack cheese, sour cream.

Salads/Wraps

La Green Salad

$9.65

Fresh cut lettuce with chopped cilantro, onion, tomato, avocado, with a side of olive oil, fresh lemon and (4) whole wheat toasted wrap strips.

Fiesta Salad

$9.65

Fresh cut lettuce with chopped radishes, onion, tomato, green bell pepper, corn, avocado, with a side of house-made ranch and (4) whole wheat toasted wrap strips.

Mexi-Cali Chicken Wrap

$9.65

House-seasoned grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, shredded jack cheese and mayonnaise in a whole wheat wrap with a side of house-made ranch

Aguas Frescas

Homemade Mexican Horchata

$3.99+

House-made traditional Mexican sweet rice drink with a hint of cinnamon.

Homemade Chia Limon Pepino

$3.99+

House-made traditional Mexican drink made with fresh cucumbers and lemon with fresh chia seeds.

Sodas

Coca Cola Soda Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Coca Cola Mexican Bottle (1/2 liter)

$3.50

Fanta Orange Mexican Bottle (1/2 liter)

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.50

Hot Beverages

Freshly Brewed: House Blend Coffee

$2.65+

House-blend coffee brewed fresh daily.

(Decaf) Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.65+

Decaf coffee brewed fresh daily.

Hot Tea

$1.99+

NEW Mexican Champurrado (LIMITED TIME ONLY)

$2.89+

Traditional chocolate-base atole, creamy, light and perfect for the winter season. A staple in Mexican culture.

Desserts/Sweets

Nutty Banana Muffin

$3.85

Freshly house-made banana muffins made with a blend of walnuts, pecans, and fresh ripe bananas.

Creamy Vanilla Muffin

$3.99Out of stock

Freshly house-made vanilla muffins made with a delicious vanilla filling for a decadent dessert.

Choco-lita Muffin

$3.85

Freshly house-made chocolate muffins made with the famous mexican-style Chocolate Abuelita

Homemade Arroz con Leche

$3.99

Traditional homemade Mexican sweet rice pudding topped with raisins and cinnamon.

Sides

Mexican Beans (8 oz)

$2.75

Guacamole

$0.99+

Traditional Mexican-style guacamole mixed with onion, cilantro, tomato, salt, and lime

Mexican Rice (8oz)

$2.75

(4) Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Appetizers

Chips 'n Salsa

$2.50

A bag of crunchy corn tortilla chips, made fresh daily, with delicious house-made salsa.

Chips 'n Guac

$4.99

Housemade Chips with authentic Guacamole (fresh avocado mixed with fresh cut pico de gallo, fresh lime, and salt)

Valley Nachos

$9.50

Fresh Housemade Crispy Chips topped with lettuce, shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo (cilantro/onion/tomato), and avocado slices drizzled with crema.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast casual restaurant with a variety of authentic Mexican food from breakfast burritos to traditional street tacos, traditional carne asada plates, tortas, salads, and house-made aguas frescas.

Website

Location

4850 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Directions

