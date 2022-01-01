Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

The Patio - East Greenwich

651 Reviews

$$

431 Main St

East Greenwich, RI 02818

Cobb Salad
The EG Avenger
Patio Caprese (V)

SMALL BITES

Cauliflower (V/VG)

$10.00

Florets served fried or sautéd with choice of buffalo, truffle honey buffalo or lemon garlic aioli.

Fried Pickle Chips

$11.00

Served with chipotle aioli for dipping

Fries (V/VG)

$6.00

Hot, fresh, and crispy with a side of aioli

Housemade Chips (V/VG)

$6.00

Garlic oil, parmesan cheese, chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Served with dipping sauces.

Jumbo Wings (6pc)

$10.00

Breaded, and fried crispy with your choice of sauce. Plain Jane, Buffalo, House Sticky, Truffle Honey Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Cajun Dry Rub, Salt & Vinegar

Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled flour or gluten free corn tortilla, melted cheese blend, choice of grilled chicken, buffalo chicken, or pulled pork. Steak tips (+4). Sour cream on the side.

Venda's Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Stuffed with a 5 cheese blend, shaved parmesan, served with house marinara.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, sweet honey chili sauce, scallions, sesame seeds

15 Piece Wing

$20.00

25 Piece Wing

$30.00

GREENS

Beet Salad (V)

$13.00

Spring mix, red beets, goat cheese, walnuts, cucumbers, pickled red onion, avocado, honey balsamic +ADD grilled chicken

Caesar Salad (V)

$11.00

Romaine hearts, crostini croutons, reggiano +ADD grilled chicken

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, cheddar, bleu cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, avocado, honey mustard dressing

House Salad (V)

$10.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion +ADD grilled chicken

Side Salad (V)

$4.00
Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, shaved brussel sprouts, farro, craisins, sliced apples, walnuts, apple maple dressing

Side Caesar

$5.00

TACO

Street Taco

$10.00

Two tacos served with house made coleslaw, pickled onion, jalapeño, sour cream, cilantro and lime with choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, cauliflower or steak tips (+4) on flour or gluten free corn tortillas.

Cajun Shrimp Taco

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Two Cajun shrimp tacos, house made slaw, mango Pico de Gallo, chipotle aioli, cilantro and lime

Ahi Tuna Taco

Ahi Tuna Taco

$16.00

Two Ahi tuna tacos, seaweed salad, carrots, wontons, scallions, white rice, sesame seeds, cilantro, ponzu sauce, sriracha mayo

BURGERS

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$15.00

8 oz Angus burger, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion on brioche bun.

Bourbonator

$16.00

8 oz Angus burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon, gouda, crispy onion strings, pickled jalapeño and bourbon glaze on brioche bun.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.00

Our 8 ounce angus burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese, served on a fresh brioche bun

Goat Burger

$16.00

Goat cheese, prosciutto, avocado, lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, honey balsamic glaze

Portobello Burger (V)

$14.00

Vegetarian mushroom burger with two fried portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli.

Wake 'N Bacon

Wake 'N Bacon

$16.00

8 ounce burger, fried egg, Maple candid bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese

SANDWICHES

Cubano

$15.00Out of stock

Pulled pork, prosciutto, pickles, Swiss cheese, Cubano sauce on a grill pressed 8” artisan roll.

First Ave Philly

$15.00

Shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese sauce, served on an artisan 8" roll

Goddard Parm

$14.00

Fried chicken or eggplant, house marinara, shredded mozzarella, reggiano, served on 8” artisan roll.

Gouchujang

$15.00

Fried chicken, kimchi, sliced cucumbers, pickled onions, pickled jalapeño, topped with parsley, served on brioche bun

Greenwich Bay Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard served on an 8" artisan roll

King Street Steak Tip

King Street Steak Tip

$15.00

Marinated steak tips, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, crispy onion strings, dijon vinaigrette, served on 8" artisan roll.

Odeum

Odeum

$15.00

Fried chicken, tomato, coleslaw, gouda cheese, pickled onion, choice of garlic aioli or honey buffalo sauce, served on brioche bun.

Patio Caprese (V)

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, spring mix, pesto, balsamic reduction, EVOO, served on an 8" artisan roll | ADD chicken

Post Road Po Boy

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Cajun Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, lemon garlic aioli, served on artisan roll

The EG Avenger

$15.00

Fried chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette served on an 8" artisan roll

Union Street BLT

$14.00

Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sliced apples, bacon, maple Dijon aioli, served on sliced brioche

Water Street Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Fried chicken, bacon, pickles, cheddar cheese with maple aioli served between fresh waffles.

ENTREES

Main Street Mac & Cheese

Main Street Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Our secret creamy four cheese recipe with shell pasta.

Steak and Frites

Steak and Frites

$18.00

Marinated flank steak, fries, topped with fried egg

Kebab Bowl

Kebab Bowl

$16.00

Grilled chicken, pepper, onion, tomato, artichoke hearts, topped with cilantro, served with white rice.

Cuban Bowl

Cuban Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled pork or grilled chicken, mango Pico de Gallo, sliced avocado, black beans, corn, pepper, shredded cheese, Cuban sauce, served with white rice.

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Grilled chicken, edamame, carrots, mushroom, top with fried egg, scallion, cilantro and sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce, served with white rice.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Ahi Tuna or cooked shrimp, carrot, cucumber, edamame, kimchi, seaweed salad, crispy wonton, sesame seeds, citrus ponzu sauce, sriracha mayo

Shrimp Poke Bowl

$18.00

KID'S MENU

Kid's Burger & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Pasta

$6.00

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Churros

$6.00

Churros topped with cinnamon sugar, caramel drizzle, served with Nutella dipping sauce.

Cinnamon Sugar Jumbo Pretzel

$9.00

Our classic Jumbo Pretzel topped with cinnamon and sugar mix served with Nutella dipping sauce.

Nutella Belgian Waffle

$7.00Out of stock

Belgian waffle, strawberries, topped with Nutella spread and whipped cream.

NA DRINKS

Coffee

$2.50

COKE

$2.00

COKE DIET

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

GRAPE

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

Hot Water

ICE TEA

$3.00

JUICE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

ORANGE

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

SODA WATER

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

TONIC WATER

$2.00

YACHT CLUB Blue Raspberry

$3.00

YACHT CLUB Cream Soda

$3.00

YACHT CLUB Grape

$3.00

YACHT CLUB Root Beer

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood kitchen and tap

Website

Location

431 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818

Directions

